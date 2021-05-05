Elkhorn's Chase Smith closes out regular season by throwing a perfect game

Thanks to Chase Smith, Elkhorn will enter the postseason in the most perfect way.
The junior left-hander threw a perfect game — no hits, walks or errors committed — on Tuesday night in the Antlers’ regular-season finale. He struck out 11 as Elkhorn posted a 5-0 home win over Elkhorn North.
“I was very nervous from the fifth inning on,” Smith said. “Especially playing against Elkhorn North because I know those guys and it’s a new rivalry for us.”
At the high school level, seven-inning perfect games are rare. The only previous one listed on the NSAA website happened in 2009 when Nebraska City’s Logan Ehlers defeated Lincoln Pius X 1-0.
Paul Hansen of Columbus threw a five-inning perfect game in 2007 in a 10-0 win over Omaha Roncalli.
The Antlers will begin district play Friday without having surrendered a hit in their last two games. Nebraska recruit Drew Christo tossed a no-hitter last Saturday in an 11-1 win over Omaha Bryan.
Elkhorn coach Kyle McCright said Smith’s feat is the highlight of his coaching career.
“It was a really fun night,” he said. “But things were getting kind of intense those last few innings.”
As often happens when a pitcher is throwing a gem, Smith’s teammates left him alone in the dugout.
“Nobody was talking to him,” McCright said. “The tension was starting to build.”
A nice defensive play by shortstop Alex Calabrese kept the perfect game alive and another by first baseman Malakia Vetock in the seventh — he came off the bag to snag a wide throw and tagged the runner — helped save the day.
Smith capped the perfect game with a strikeout, which led to a celebration near the Antlers dugout.
He threw 80 pitches, 70% for strikes.
“Our original plan was for Chase to throw three or four innings,” McCright said. “His pitch count was pretty low so we just kept him out there.”
Smith is the younger brother of Drew Smith, an all-state player for the Antlers. Drew signed a contract with the Milwaukee Brewers organization last June.
“Chase was really happy after the game,” McCright said. “He said he had finally done something that his brother hadn’t.”
Chase Smith said the overall goal for Elkhorn — a Class B state title — remains the same. The Antlers have achieved that feat three times, most recently in 2016.
“This is a great way to go into districts,” he said. “But our No. 1 goal is still that championship.”
Six district champions and two wild cards in each class will advance to the state tournaments that begin May 15.
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH