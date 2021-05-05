Elkhorn's Chase Smith closes out regular season by throwing a perfect game

“Nobody was talking to him,” McCright said. “The tension was starting to build.”

A nice defensive play by shortstop Alex Calabrese kept the perfect game alive and another by first baseman Malakia Vetock in the seventh — he came off the bag to snag a wide throw and tagged the runner — helped save the day.

Smith capped the perfect game with a strikeout, which led to a celebration near the Antlers dugout.

He threw 80 pitches, 70% for strikes.

“Our original plan was for Chase to throw three or four innings,” McCright said. “His pitch count was pretty low so we just kept him out there.”

Smith is the younger brother of Drew Smith, an all-state player for the Antlers. Drew signed a contract with the Milwaukee Brewers organization last June.

“Chase was really happy after the game,” McCright said. “He said he had finally done something that his brother hadn’t.”

Chase Smith said the overall goal for Elkhorn — a Class B state title — remains the same. The Antlers have achieved that feat three times, most recently in 2016.