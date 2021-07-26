 Skip to main content
Elkhorn's Colton Uhing leads Red team to win in all-star game
BASKETBALL

Elkhorn's Colton Uhing leads Red team to win in all-star game

NCA all-star basketball, 7.26

Blue's Kallan Herman fouls Red's Colton Uhing during the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star boys basketball game Monday at Lincoln North Star High School.

 EAKIN HOWARD, LINCOLN JOURNAL STAR

Here are the All-Nebraska basketball teams since 2015.

LINCOLN — A much taller Red team shot 50.7% from the field and pulled down 25 more rebounds than the Blues to win Monday’s Nebraska Coaches Association boys basketball all-star game 103-78.

The Blue team was populated by guards, with only three of its 11 players taller than 6-foot-1. The Reds had only two of 11 shorter than 6-1.

Colton Uhing of Elkhorn, with a game-high 17 points, was one of six Reds scoring in double figures in the game at Lincoln North Star. Graham Cassoutt from Papillion-La Vista South had 16, with 14 from Ryan Larsen of Millard West, 13 from Kwat Abdelkarim of North Star and 10 apiece from Lucas Vogt of BRLD and Jack Johnson of Kearney.

Trey Deveaux of Norris and Johnson each had 11 rebounds as their team won the battle of the boards 61-36.

Brady Timm had 15 points to pace the Blues. Tyler Sandoval from Millard North had 11, with 10 each from Trevor Kasischke of Wahoo and Brad Bennett from Elkhorn Mount Michael.

Both head coaches qualified for the disabled list. Omaha South’s Bruce Chubick Sr. of the Reds is on crutches while recovering from hip-replacement surgery and a fracture in the same leg. Millard North’s Tim Cannon of the Blues had emergency back surgery on July 17.

The Reds expanded a four-point lead at the start of the second quarter to 37-20. After that, nine points — 80-71 in the fourth quarter — was as close as the Blues got back.

Johnson and Timm were named the teams’ most valuable teammates.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

