 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elkhorn's Drew Christo is Nebraska's Gatorade baseball player of the year
0 comments
topical
BASEBALL

Elkhorn's Drew Christo is Nebraska's Gatorade baseball player of the year

Elkhorn’s Drew Christo has been named the Nebraska Gatorade baseball player of the year.

Drew Christo

Crew Christo

The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character on an off the field. He is now a finalist for the national award to be announced in July.

The senior right-hander compiled a 5-2 record with a 0.43 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 48⅔ innings this season. He helped the Antlers go 20-12 and earn a berth in the Class B state tournament.

The state’s No. 1 high school draft prospect as ranked by Perfect Game, Christo also batted .341 with five home runs and 39 RBIs.

In the classroom, the Nebraska recruit has a 4.2 grade-point average and is ranked first in his class of 334 students.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Demaryius Thomas announces retirement

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert