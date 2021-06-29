Elkhorn's Drew Christo is Nebraska's Gatorade baseball player of the year

Elkhorn’s Drew Christo has been named the Nebraska Gatorade baseball player of the year.

The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character on an off the field. He is now a finalist for the national award to be announced in July.

The senior right-hander compiled a 5-2 record with a 0.43 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 48⅔ innings this season. He helped the Antlers go 20-12 and earn a berth in the Class B state tournament.

The state’s No. 1 high school draft prospect as ranked by Perfect Game, Christo also batted .341 with five home runs and 39 RBIs.

In the classroom, the Nebraska recruit has a 4.2 grade-point average and is ranked first in his class of 334 students.

