Ella Hazen passes 1,000 career digs as Millard West wins Millard North Invitational

The emphasis was on quality rather than quantity at this year’s Millard North Invitational.

With four of the five teams ranked, each match was a struggle. When it was over, Millard West prevailed in the round-robin event.

The Class A No. 2 Wildcats finished with a 3-1 mark, the same as No. 3 Elkhorn South. But Millard West defeated the Storm in head-to-head competition, giving the Wildcats the title.

“This tournament is always competitive,” Millard West coach Joe Wessel said. “There’s super quality this year and you improve by playing the best competition.”

In the match that decided the championship, the Wildcats prevailed 25-21, 25-23. It was the fourth loss for the defending Class A champion, which lost just once last season.

“The quality here is like the Metro tourney,” Storm coach Chlesea Potter said. “It’s tough because there’s a quick turnaround between matches, but I was happy with the way we played.”

In the first set, Millard West erased an early 3-0 deficit and went ahead 10-9 on a kill by Kylah Brewer. Sadie Millard had six of her match-high 14 kills and Alanna Bankston added four kills and two blocks as the Wildcats prevailed 25-21.