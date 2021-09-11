Ella Hazen passes 1,000 career digs as Millard West wins Millard North Invitational

The emphasis was on quality rather than quantity at this year’s Millard North Invitational.
With four of the five teams ranked, each match was a struggle. When it was over, Millard West prevailed in the round-robin event.
The Class A No. 2 Wildcats finished with a 3-1 mark, the same as No. 3 Elkhorn South. But Millard West defeated the Storm in head-to-head competition, giving the Wildcats the title.
“This tournament is always competitive,” Millard West coach Joe Wessel said. “There’s super quality this year and you improve by playing the best competition.”
In the match that decided the championship, the Wildcats prevailed 25-21, 25-23. It was the fourth loss for the defending Class A champion, which lost just once last season.
“The quality here is like the Metro tourney,” Storm coach Chlesea Potter said. “It’s tough because there’s a quick turnaround between matches, but I was happy with the way we played.”
In the first set, Millard West erased an early 3-0 deficit and went ahead 10-9 on a kill by Kylah Brewer. Sadie Millard had six of her match-high 14 kills and Alanna Bankston added four kills and two blocks as the Wildcats prevailed 25-21.
The second set was tied at 15 until Elkhorn South won the next three points. After a timeout, Millard West went on an 8-1 run to take command.
The Storm closed to 23-22 on a Wildcats net violation but kills by Millard and Maddie MacTaggart ended it. Millard, a 5-foot-10 senior, had eight kills in the final set.
“Sadie had a really good match,” Wessel said. “She’s a beast out there.”
Bankston finished with seven kills in the match and MacTaggart had six. Setter Skylar Walters dished out 29 assists for the Wildcats, who moved to 14-2.
Senior defensive specialist Ella Hazen also went past the 1,000 mark in career digs.
Arkansas pledge Kylie Weeks led Elkhorn South with 12 kills and setter Madi Woodin, pledged to South Dakota, had 20 assists.
Other teams in the tourney were Class A No. 4 Millard South, Class B No. 4 Elkhorn North and the host Mustangs.
Elkhorn South (7-4).....21 23
Millard West (14-2).....25 25
ES (kills-aces-blocks): Kylie Weeks 12-0-0, Kaitlin Thiebauth 2-0-0, Maddie Henry 2-0-0, Madi Woodin 2-0-0, Mia Mroczek 3-0-0, Delaney Burge 5-0-1.
MW: Sadie Millard 14-1-0, Maddie MacTaggart 6-1-0, Kylah Brewer 2-0-0, Lauren Jones 4-0-1, Skylar Walters 2-0-0, Alanna Bankston 7-1-2.
Set assists: ES 23 (Woodin 20, Estella Zatechka 2, Katie Galligan 1); MW 30 (Walters 29, Ella Hazen 1).
