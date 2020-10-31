 Skip to main content
Ella Waters helps Norris defeat Omaha Duchesne to reach state volleyball tournament
VOLLEYBALL

Ella Waters helps Norris defeat Omaha Duchesne to reach state volleyball tournament

FIRTH, Neb. — Ella Waters had 27 kills Saturday to lead Norris to a 25-18, 25-18 25-16 win over Omaha Duchesne in the District B-2 final.

The victory sends the Titans to next week’s state volleyball tournament.

The season comes to an end for the Cardinals.

