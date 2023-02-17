Millard North has only lost twice this season, and the Mustangs were out for revenge Friday night against Bellevue West.

Ellie McCarville scored 20 points to lift Class A No. 2 Millard North to a 74-62 girls basketball win over the No. 5 Thunderbirds. The victory avenged a loss to Bellevue West in the Metro holiday tournament.

"I think there was a sense of redemption," Millard North coach Chris Paulson said. "They're very good and all our girls knew they got us earlier this season."

​McCarville led the way, scoring nine points in the first half and 11 in the second. Her eight points in the fourth quarter, including five late free throws, sealed the victory for the 20-2 Mustangs.

"Ellie was one of our seniors who really stepped up tonight," Paulson said. "She hit some big shots, including that 3-pointer in the fourth quarter."

The visiting Mustangs led by 11 late in the third quarter before the Thunderbirds closed within 57-56 with five minutes left. Soon after, Sara Harley and McCarville hit 3-pointers just as the shot clock expired to keep Millard North in charge.

"Both of those shots were huge," Paulson said. "They allowed us to keep our momentum."

The Mustangs outscored Bellevue West 9-3 down the stretch to cap the win.

Kayla Preston, another senior for Millard North, chipped in 17 points. Freshman Izzie Galligan added 12 on four 3-pointers.

The teams combined for 24 treys in the game.

"We ran a 1-3-1 zone at them and tried to make them stay outside," Paulson said. "But when they're hitting those shots, that's the way it goes."

Kenzie Melcher led the 19-4 Thunderbirds with 17 points. Ahnica Russell-Brown added 14, Naomi White 13 and Zhyael Dotzler 11.

"I thought it was a well-played game on both sides," Paulson said. "But it was nice to come out on top."

It was the final game of the regular season for the Mustangs.

The Thunderbirds close out Saturday at Omaha Westside.

Millard North (20-2).... 20 12 17 25 — 74

Bellevue West (19-4)... 20 9 16 17 — 62

MN: Sara Harley 8, Ellie McCarville 20, Kayla Preston 17, Addalyn Rooney 3, Avril Smith 8, Izzie Galligan 12, Mya Sohl 6.

BW: Ahnica Russell-Brown 14, Faith Elmore 3, Kenzie Melcher 17, Zhyael Dotzler 11, Naomi White 13, Dani Coyer 4.

