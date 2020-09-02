Emma Schweigart's home run carries Dragons to comeback victory over Antlers

A four-pitch walk Tuesday night provided the inspiration for a home run that helped Gretna snap out of its offensive slumber and rally for a 6-5 softball victory over Elkhorn.
Dragons designated hitter Emma Schweigart clubbed a home run at least 30 feet beyond the fence in right-center field in the bottom of the sixth inning to put Gretna ahead 5-4.
Schweigart said teammate Jenna Marshall helped her focus with her work in the previous at-bat.
“Jenna getting on base the way she did made me want to come out and do everything I could to get her home,” Schweigart said. “The coaches helped us with a better plan at the plate after we struggled earlier in the game.”
The Dragons jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first inning before sleepwalking through the next three innings. A big part of that was how Antlers pitcher Megan Garcia kept Gretna’s hitters off-balance.
But the Dragons clearly lost their focus in the middle innings before head coach Bill Heard gave a short but stern talk. Whatever he said worked because the players in the dugout suddenly weren’t sulking and instead were cheering, quite loudly, for their teammates.
“The atmosphere turned out to be pretty cool tonight,” Heard said. “We’re still learning with a younger group, working to find our way. There were a lot of people here tonight and that made it more fun.”
The final innings had a postseason buzz, a feeling both programs know well. Gretna and Elkhorn squared off in the last elimination game of the 2019 Class A state tournament, a game the Antlers won before losing to Papillion-La Vista in the title game.
While Gretna remains in Class A, the Antlers have moved back to Class B where they’re expected to contend for the title. The Antlers showed that moxie with a three-run fourth inning that put them ahead 4-2 until Gretna began its rally in the bottom of the fifth.
Junior second baseman Kalee Higdon hit a towering home run to left field that cut Elkhorn’s lead to 4-3.
Higdon’s homer set up the sixth-inning dramatics, which didn’t stop with Schweigart’s home run. With two outs, left fielder Addison Webster laid down a bunt single and moved to second on a wild pitch. Shortstop Ensely Frame then drove home Webster with what proved to be the winning run.
The Antlers scored once in the top of the seventh before Morgan Secora closed out the win with three ground ball outs.
“They jumped out early and we were able to claw our way back,” Elkhorn coach Al Schutte said. “They’re a good, consistent-hitting team and they made us pay for it late. They put it to us, but I’m proud of how we’re growing as a team right now.”
Elkhorn (5-5)............013 000 1—5 9 0
At Gretna (6-4)..........200 013 x—6 9 1
W: Morgan Secora. L: Megan Garcia. 2B: E, Jaycee Schutte (2). G, Ensley Frame. 3B: E, Nyleigh Carbaugh. G, Jayden Haley. HR: G, Kalee Higdon, Emma Schweigart.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!