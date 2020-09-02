Emma Schweigart's home run carries Dragons to comeback victory over Antlers

A four-pitch walk Tuesday night provided the inspiration for a home run that helped Gretna snap out of its offensive slumber and rally for a 6-5 softball victory over Elkhorn.

Dragons designated hitter Emma Schweigart clubbed a home run at least 30 feet beyond the fence in right-center field in the bottom of the sixth inning to put Gretna ahead 5-4.

Schweigart said teammate Jenna Marshall helped her focus with her work in the previous at-bat.

“Jenna getting on base the way she did made me want to come out and do everything I could to get her home,” Schweigart said. “The coaches helped us with a better plan at the plate after we struggled earlier in the game.”

The Dragons jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first inning before sleepwalking through the next three innings. A big part of that was how Antlers pitcher Megan Garcia kept Gretna’s hitters off-balance.

But the Dragons clearly lost their focus in the middle innings before head coach Bill Heard gave a short but stern talk. Whatever he said worked because the players in the dugout suddenly weren’t sulking and instead were cheering, quite loudly, for their teammates.