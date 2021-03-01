Entering district finals, Millard North has edge for state tournament's No. 1 seed

Millard North is assured of being in the Class A boys basketball tournament prior to its district final Monday night at home against Gretna.

The Mustangs moved ahead of Bellevue West in the Class A point standings with their Saturday win over Norfolk, which was worth three points more than Bellevue West’s win over Fremont.

By winning on Monday, the Mustangs also would be the No. 1 seed for the tournament that starts March 9 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

Defending champion Bellevue West, which beat Millard North for the 2020 title, will be the No. 1 seed only if it defeats Lincoln North Star on Monday night and Millard North loses. Otherwise, the Thunderbirds would be the No. 2 seed.

In the latest MaxPreps national ratings, Bellevue West is No. 16, Omaha Creighton Prep No. 25 and Millard North No. 26.

The other district finals Monday:

» Elkhorn South at Prep

» Lincoln East at Lincoln Pius X

» Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha Central

» Millard South at Papillion-La Vista

» Millard West at Omaha Westside