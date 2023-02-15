In the newest episode of Even Field, Eileen Meslar and Josie Whelan take a look at the Grand Island girls wrestling team's journey to the state tournament.

With quotes from the wrestlers and coaches, the duo take a look at how the Islanders expanded their program over the two sanctioned seasons of girls wrestling in Nebraska.

The two also discuss Nick Rubek's story on the Islanders unique practice gym — an office building.

They also look ahead to the 10 Grand Island wrestlers, all who are ranked, that are headed to Omaha to compete in the 2023 state tournament.