In the newest episode of Even Field, Josie Whelan and Ambre Moton preview Nebraska and Omaha in the NCAA softball tournament, highlight some state track performances and more.
The duo open with a look at the Nebraska high school state soccer champions, who both have now won three straight.
They then turn to what Nebraska softball faces heading into the Stillwater regional of the NCAA tournament.
The two then discuss Omaha making their first Division I NCAA tournament, and who the Mavs will face at the Baton Rouge regional.
They close out with track and field: first looking at the Huskers' performance at the Big Ten meet, and then looking at some highlights from day one of the Nebraska state track and field meet.
Photos: Nebraska high school state track and field meet, day 1
The Class A girls 3200 meter run final on the first day of the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Jaci Sievers leads the Class A girls 3200 meter run final on the first day of the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Kara Muller, Papillion-La Vista South's Kaitlyn Swartz, Lincoln East's Mia Murray and Elkhorn South's Jaci Sievers get read for the Class A girls 3200 meter run final on the first day of the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Jack Witte wins the Class A boys 3200 meter run final on the first day of the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fremont's Juan Gonzalez competes in the Class A boys 3200 meter run final on the first day of the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Jack Witte and Fremont's Juan Gonzalez congratulate each other following the Class A boys 3200 meter run final on the first day of the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gering's Madison Seiler, center, leads the Class B girls 3200 meter run final on the first day of the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gering's Madison Seiler leads the Class B girls 3200 meter run final on the first day of the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gering's Madison Seiler wins the Class B girls 3200 meter run final on the first day of the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Ogallala's Lindee Henning gets a hug fro her mom, Meridee Ewert, following the Class B girls 3200 meter run final on the first day of the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Riley Boonstra wins the Class B boys 3200 meter run final on the first day of the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Class B boys 3200 meter run final on the first day of the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Gus Lampers leads the Class B boys 3200 meter run final on the first day of the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd lands on his third attempt during the class A triple jump prelims at Nebraska state track on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd reacts after fouling on his second attempt during the class A triple jump prelims at Nebraska state track on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney's Taj Wilson lands an attempt of the triple jump at Nebraska state track on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Alex Rice runs the anchor on the class B 4x800 relay at Nebraska state track on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris's Taylor Bredthauer lands an attempt during the class B long jump at Nebraska state track on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Teagan Little clears an attempt during the class A pole vault at Nebraska state track on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High's Brynn Tlamka clears the bar during the class A pole vault at Nebraska state track on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Marissa Garcia, left, and Lincoln East's Peyton Svehla run the third leg of the 4x800 relay at Nebraska state track on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Peyton Svehla runs the third leg of the class A 4x800 relay at Nebraska state track on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Gross's Maria Connealy makes a long jump attempt at Nebraska state track on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
