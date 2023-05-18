In the newest episode of Even Field, Josie Whelan and Ambre Moton preview Nebraska and Omaha in the NCAA softball tournament, highlight some state track performances and more.

The duo open with a look at the Nebraska high school state soccer champions, who both have now won three straight.

They then turn to what Nebraska softball faces heading into the Stillwater regional of the NCAA tournament.

The two then discuss Omaha making their first Division I NCAA tournament, and who the Mavs will face at the Baton Rouge regional.

They close out with track and field: first looking at the Huskers' performance at the Big Ten meet, and then looking at some highlights from day one of the Nebraska state track and field meet.