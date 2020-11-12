Everything you need to know about all 14 state football semifinals

Radio: KIOD (105.3, McCook), KWBE (1450, Beatrice). Stu’s pick: DCS.

No. 2 Burwell (11-0) at No. 3 Cross County (11-0), 6 p.m.: First meeting between the schools. Both were in the semifinals last year and both saw Osceola/High Plains end their seasons. Both are run-first offenses. Caleb Busch of Burwell has 2,075 yards and 43 TDs while Cross County is poised to have the state’s first pair of 2,000-yarders (Isaac Noyd at 2,065 and Carter Seim at 1,935).

Radio: KBRX (102.9, O’Neill), KLIR (101.1, Columbus), KOOL (95.9, 1370, York). Stu’s pick: Burwell.

Eight Man-2

No. 3 Falls City Sacred Heart (9-1) at No. 5 Sandhills/Thedford (11-0), 5 p.m. at Dunning: The host Knights are in the semifinal for the first time since 2016. Sacred Heart has been this far seven times in nine years. Jakob Jordan has thrown for 1,321 yards and has more than 600 yards rushing for the Irish. Dane Pokorny has 1,666 yards and 31 touchdowns on the ground for Sandhills/Thedford.

Radio: KTNC (1230, 107.1, Falls City), KBBN (95.3, Broken Bow), KBRY (92.3, Sargent). Stu’s pick: Sacred Heart.