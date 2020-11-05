Everything you need to know about all 28 Nebraska high school state football quarterfinals

No. 7 Lincoln East (7-2) at No. 1 Omaha Westside (9-0), 7 p.m.: An East upset would put the Spartans in the semifinals for the first time since 2016. Back last week from an injury, Carter Glenn caught his first two touchdown passes from Noah Walters since Sept. 17. Westside has allowed 13 points in its past three games. Radio: none. Stu’s pick: Westside.

Class B

No. 6 Plattsmouth (7-2) at No. 1 Bennington (9-1), 7 p.m.: The Badgers are without their leading rusher and tackler, injured senior Tyler LeClair. Plattsmouth advanced with a last-minute touchdown against McCook. Radio: KNCY (1600, 105.5, Nebraska City. Stu’s pick: Bennington.

No. 8 Aurora (7-3) at No. 5 Norris (8-2), 7 p.m.: The past two weeks have been struggles for Norris — a shutout loss to Waverly and a comeback playoff win against rival Beatrice. Are the reason for those struggles cured? Aurora has won seven of eight. Radio: KRGY (97.3, Aurora). TV: NCN South (Cox 116). Stu’s pick: Norris.

No. 2 Waverly (8-2), at No. 4 Elkhorn (8-2), 7 p.m.: Elkhorn beat then-No. 1 Vikings 13-7 on Sept. 10. Waverly now is on a six-game winning streak. Zane Schawang (1,277 yards) and Evan Canoyer power its running game. Aidan Young is a 1,000-yard rusher for Elkhorn. Stu’s pick: Waverly.