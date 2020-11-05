Everything you need to know about all 28 Nebraska high school state football quarterfinals

Everything you need to know about all 28 state football quarterfinal matchups, as compiled by The World-Herald's Stu Pospisil. All games are Friday, Nov. 6.
Selections by Stu Pospisil in bold (Last week: 51 right, 5 wrong, .911; season: 895-221, .802).
Class A
No. 8 Kearney (4-4) at No. 2 Bellevue West (6-0), 6 p.m.: West beat Kearney 49-14 on Sept. 25, so the Bearcats have gotten an eyeful of Iowa commit Keagan Johnson (899 receiving yards in six games) and the rest of Luke Johannsen’s catching corps. Kaden Miller is Kearney’s best playmaker. Radio: KGFW (1340, Kearney). Stu’s pick: West.
No. 4 Elkhorn South (8-1) vs. No. 5 Lincoln Southeast (8-0), 7 p.m. at Seacrest: This matchup was scheduled for Week 9 until Class A’s playoff structure changed. With two solid defenses, a low-scoring game is in the offing. Radio: KFOR (1240, 103.3, Lincoln). Stu’s pick: Southeast.
No. 6 Omaha Creighton Prep (6-2) at No. 3 Millard South (7-1), 7 p.m.: Prep is on a five-game winning streak, Millard South four. Sam Meysenburg has settled in as Prep’s QB and is getting the ball to Alex Bullock and AJ Rollins. Prep’s defense must track down Air Force commit TJ Urban, who will swap positions with receiver Gage Stenger at times. Radio: KOBM (1420, 94.5, Omaha). Stu’s pick: Millard South.
No. 7 Lincoln East (7-2) at No. 1 Omaha Westside (9-0), 7 p.m.: An East upset would put the Spartans in the semifinals for the first time since 2016. Back last week from an injury, Carter Glenn caught his first two touchdown passes from Noah Walters since Sept. 17. Westside has allowed 13 points in its past three games. Radio: none. Stu’s pick: Westside.
Class B
No. 6 Plattsmouth (7-2) at No. 1 Bennington (9-1), 7 p.m.: The Badgers are without their leading rusher and tackler, injured senior Tyler LeClair. Plattsmouth advanced with a last-minute touchdown against McCook. Radio: KNCY (1600, 105.5, Nebraska City. Stu’s pick: Bennington.
No. 8 Aurora (7-3) at No. 5 Norris (8-2), 7 p.m.: The past two weeks have been struggles for Norris — a shutout loss to Waverly and a comeback playoff win against rival Beatrice. Are the reason for those struggles cured? Aurora has won seven of eight. Radio: KRGY (97.3, Aurora). TV: NCN South (Cox 116). Stu’s pick: Norris.
No. 2 Waverly (8-2), at No. 4 Elkhorn (8-2), 7 p.m.: Elkhorn beat then-No. 1 Vikings 13-7 on Sept. 10. Waverly now is on a six-game winning streak. Zane Schawang (1,277 yards) and Evan Canoyer power its running game. Aidan Young is a 1,000-yard rusher for Elkhorn. Stu’s pick: Waverly.
No. 3 Hastings (8-1) at No. 8 Grand Island Northwest (6-3), 7 p.m.: The Tigers won at Northwest 30-19 two weeks ago by forcing six turnovers. Last week, Northwest ended Omaha Skutt’s two-year reign as state champion. Radio: KHAS (1230, Hastings), KSYZ (107.7, Grand Island), KKJK (103.1, Ravenna). Stu’s pick: Hastings.
Class C-1
No. 5 Adams Central (8-2) at No. 2 Ashland-Greenwood (10-0), 6 p.m.: Adams Central is coming off a 31-13 win over Wayne, which lost in overtime in the regular season to Ashland. Both teams have a 2-1 ratio in rushing vs. passing yards. Radio: KICS (1550, Hastings). Stu’s pick: Ashland.
No. 6 Auburn (8-1) at No. 4 Kearney Catholic (8-1), 6 p.m.: Auburn has won eight straight since opening with a 21-20 loss at Ashland. The Bulldogs’ Ryan Dixon rushes for 101 yards a game. Cale Conrad is averaging 110 for the Stars, whose Heinrich Haarberg (a Nebraska quarterback commit) has rushed for 504 yards and thrown for 1,606. Radio: KBIE (103.1, Auburn), KLZA (101.3, Falls City), KXPN (1460, Kearney). Stu’s pick: Kearney Catholic.
No. 9 Lincoln Christian (8-1) at No. 3 St. Paul (9-1), 7 p.m.: Christian is playing for its first semifinal since 2011. St. Paul was to that stage last year in Class C-2. The Wildcats’ Eli Larson averages 171.4 yards rushing with 26 TDs. Tommy Wroblewski averages 35 yards a catch. Radio: KRGI (96.5, Grand Island). Stu’s pick: St. Paul.
No. 7 Wahoo (7-2) at No. 1 Pierce (9-0), 7 p.m.: Wahoo beat the Bluejays 38-0 in last year’s state final. Only once this year has Pierce, quarterbacked by sophomore Abram Scholting, not scored six touchdowns in a game. Colin Ludvik and Grant Kolterman are Wahoo’s two leading rushers. TV: NCN North. Radio: KFMT (105.5, Fremont), KEXL (97.5, Norfolk). Stu’s pick: Pierce.
Class C-2
No. 4 Sutton (7-2) at No. 1 Fremont Bergan (10-0), 7 p.m.: First playoff meeting. Koa McIntyre is Bergan’s run-pass threat, averaging 262.5 yards a game. Sutton averages five passes a game. Paxton Olson (975 yards) is one of three Mustangs with more than 500 yards on the ground. Radio: KLIQ (94.5, Hastings), KHUB (1340, Fremont). Stu’s pick: Bergan.
No. 9 Wilber-Clatonia (7-1) at No. 5 Yutan (8-1), 7 p.m.: The Chieftains won 28-14 at Wilber on Oct. 2. Brady Timm (803 yards) is one of three Yutan rushers with more than 600 yards and has thrown for 1,055. Coy Rosentrader has thrown for 938 yards and Mitchell Thompson rushed for 714 to lead the Wolverines. Stu’s pick: Yutan.
No. 3 Oakland-Craig (9-1) at No. 7 Hartington Cedar Catholic (8-2), 7 p.m.: The Knights beat Cedar 52-14 on Oct. 9, scoring the final 36 points with two senior running backs out with injuries. Jack Pille is back, Jaron Meyer is not. Coulter Thiele is averaging 17.8 yards a carry, scoring on 12 of his 44 totes. Cedar’s top rusher, Easton Becker, managed 30 yards in the regular-season matchup. Radio: KTIC (107.9, West Point). Stu’s pick: Oakland.
No. 1 Ord (9-0) at No. 6 David City Aquinas (8-2), 7 p.m.: First playoff meeting is a matchup of C-2’s top two teams in scoring defense. Ord’s Kelen Meyer has seven interceptions. Aquinas ran for 306 yards, converting 7-of-11 third downs, in a 27-10 win over Norfolk Catholic last week. Radio: KNLV (1060, 93.9, Ord), KLIR (101.1, Columbus), KVSS (102.7, Omaha). Stu’s pick: Ord.
Eight Man-1
No. 8 Weeping Water (8-1) at No. 4 Tri County (9-0), 6:30 p.m.: Weeping Water’s only loss was 52-20 to Tri County on Sept. 4. Tri County’s Jack Holsing has rushed for 1,214 yards, Weeping Water quarterback Hunter Mortimer for 1,073. Radio: KWBE (1450, Beatrice). Stu’s pick: Tri County
No. 7 Stanton (8-1) at No. 1 Dundy County-Stratton (9-0), 2 p.m. MT: Longest road trip in school history for Stanton. The Mustangs are after their first semifinal berth since their 2004 runner-up season in Class C-2. DCS was to the semifinals last year. Radio: KQKX (106.7, Norfolk), KIOD (105.3, McCook). Stu’s pick: DCS.
No. 6 Neligh-Oakdale (9-1) at No. 2 Burwell (10-0), 6 p.m.: Burwell won 53-28 on Sept. 11, the only loss for Neligh. The Warriors trailed by 10 at halftime. Neligh sophomore Aiden Kuester has thrown for 2,260 yards and leads his team with 859 yards rushing. After gouging Howells-Dodge for 301 yards and six touchdowns, Caleb Busch has 1,642 yards and 38 touchdowns for Burwell. Barak Birch has thrown for 1,001 yards and 29 touchdowns. Radio: KBRX (102.9, O’Neill), KNEN (94.7, Norfolk). Stu’s pick: Burwell.
Elm Creek (9-1) at No. 3 Cross County (10-0), 7 p.m.: Cross County hit Cambridge for 539 yards in the last round, with Issac Noyd and Carter Seim each topping 200 yards. Elm Creek’s Xavier Perez is averaging 168 yards rushing. Xavier Perez. Radio: KRVN (880, 106.9, 98.5, Lexington), KKOT (93.5, Columbus), KOOL (95.9, 1370, York). Stu’s pick: Cross County
Eight Man-2
No. 2 Osceola (9-0) at No. 3 Falls City Sacred Heart (8-1), 6 p.m.: Osceola’s reward for eliminating the defending champion, stopping Humphrey St. Francis on the game’s final play, is a meeting with Sacred Heart that also is between 300-win coaches Bob Fuller of Osceola and the Irish’s Doug Goltz. The Bulldogs’ Bryce Reed has run for 1,603 yards and 30 touchdowns. Junior quarterback Jakob Jordan leads the Irish. Radio: KZEN (100.3, Central City), KTNC (1230, 107.1, Falls City). Stu’s pick: Sacred Heart
No. 5 Sandhills/Thedford (10-0) at Pleasanton (9-1), 6 p.m.: The Knights won at Pleasanton 77-24 on Oct. 16. The visiting Knights will work the ground game with Dane Pokorny for a chance to be in the semifinals for the first time since 2016. Pleasanton has better run-pass balance with sophomore Trevin Wendt a 1,000-yard rusher and Kray Kingston connecting with Tyce Westland for 15 touchdowns. Radio: KBBN (95.3, Broken Bow), KBRY (92.3, Sargent), KKPR (98.9, Kearney). Stu’s pick: Sandhills/Thedford.
No. 8 O’Neill St. Mary’s (10-0) at No. 6 Central Valley (8-0), 6 p.m. at Wolbach: Central Valley’s Jackson McIntyre had four breakaway touchdowns in nine carries last week against Medicine Valley. St. Mary’s quarterback Aidan Hedstrom has rushed for 1,006 yards. Radio: KBRX (1350, 99.9, O’Neill). Stu’s pick: Central Valley.
No. 4 Kenesaw (8-1) at No. 1 BDS (9-0), 6 p.m. at Shickley: Bruning-Davenport/Shickley gave the Blue Devils their only loss, 42-23 on Oct. 2. Tyson Denkert is averaging 209 yards rushing with 29 touchdowns for Kenesaw. Dalton Kleinschmidt and sophomore Easton Weber power the Eagles. Radio: KLIQ (94.5, Hastings), KTKX (104.9, York), KUTT (99.5, Fairbury). Stu’s pick: BDS.
Six Man
No. 8 Creek Valley (7-2) at No. 5 Arthur County (7-2), 1:30 p.m. MT: Creek Valley beat the Wolves 64-32 on Oct. 9. Both teams have nearly 50-50 run-pass balance. Radio: KSID (98.7, Sidney). Stu’s pick: Arthur County.
No. 3 Red Cloud (8-0) at No. 2 Sterling (8-0), 6 p.m.: Red Cloud’s Carson McCleary is a 1,000-yard rusher. Sterling’s top rushers are Sam Boldt and Derek Buss. Stu’s pick: Red Cloud.
No. 7 Paxton (7-2) at No. 1 McCool Junction (9-0), 6 p.m.: McCool senior Owen McDonald scored touchdowns four ways against Lincoln Parkview. Paxton beat SEM for the second time in as many weeks as Keegan Schow threw for three touchdowns. Radio: KXNP (103.5, North Platte). Stu’s pick: McCool.
No. 6 Cody-Kilgore (5-2) at No. 4 Potter-Dix (9-0), 5 p.m. MT: Eight of Luke Kasten’s 11 passes were for Potter touchdowns in a 66-34 win over Wallace. Radio: KSID (98.7, Sidney). Stu’s pick: Potter.
