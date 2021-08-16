Everything you need to know about Class A high school football

Coach says: “The team will be led by the offensive line which has the most returning experience with the three players who started as sophomores. The defensive line should be a strength as well, led by Moreland, who led the team in tackles for loss two seasons ago; and Woods, who will play both sides of the ball. Lots of questions still remain after not having a season a year ago including finding a starting quarterback and finding playmakers in the passing game. Davis was the team's leading tackler two seasons ago and provides valuable leadership and the ability to run the ball on offense. Bullion will be another name to watch on both sides of the ball as Central tries to find a way back into the playoffs.”