Everything you need to know about Class A high school football

Getting ready for Nebraska high school football? World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil has compiled everything you need to know about the Class A teams.
* * *
METRO CONFERENCE
BELLEVUE EAST (2-7)
Coach: Nathan Liess, fourth year
Returning starters (4 offense-4 defense): Seniors: Gage Higgs, OL; Gavin Zurcher, TB; Brett Barton, DB; Blake Waschkowski, DB; Jacob Kriewald, OL; Ashton Joseph, OT. Junior: Marshal Chandler, LB. Sophomore: Mason Chandler, LB.
Coach says: “Lots of opportunities for first time varsity starters. We have capable players but don’t have lots of varsity experience. The offensive line has three returning starters and we have several bigger bodies to work with coming up from frosh level. O-Line guys will have to double as D-Line guys. The Chandler boys at LB will be solid. Our overall numbers still aren’t great which hurts depth. We are still trying to change perception about football at Bellevue East.”
BELLEVUE WEST (6-1)
Coach: Mike Huffman, ninth year
Returning starters (8-7): Seniors: Micah Riley, TE; Kaden Helms, WR; Jayden Roberts, OLB; Caden Camese, DT; Les Richardson, RB; Luke Johannsen, QB; Henry Rickels, OL; Nate Raymond, OL (transfer from Millard West), Arden Jenkins, DE; James Keller, LB; Preston Ames, DB; Will Kieser, DB. Juniors: Kellen Steuben, OL; David Waller, DL. Sophomore: DaeVonn Hall, WR.
Coach says: “The 2021 Thunderbirds return the majority of the team and are extremely motivated after an early exit from the 2020 playoffs. Superstars Keagan Johnson and Jack McDonnell will need to be replaced to keep the Thunderbirds at the top end of Class A.”
ELKHORN SOUTH (10-2)
Coach: Guy Rosenberg, 10th year
Returning starters (4-1): Seniors: Koy Wilke, TE-OL; Chase Emsick, L; Gabe Whitten, L. Junior: Cole Ballard, RB.
Coach says: “The strength of our team will be athletic linemen who played extensively in 2020: Maverick Noonan, Emsick, Whitten, Josh Fee and Noah Bustard. Wilke is a key hybrid on both sides of the ball. Cole Ballard, Ben Warren, and Cole Pietig are all versatile veteran RBs. Will Skradis has bright-light big game experience at QB and faces challenges from Dylan Warren and Carson Rauner. Gabe Edwards will emerge as a thumper at ILB and Cole Mitchell and Cole Ballard will be physical safeties.”
GRETNA (6-2)
Coach: Mike Kayl, fourth year
Returning starters (7-6): Seniors: Mason Heckenlively, OL-DL; Mick Huber, RB-LB; TJ Silliman, WR; Bryce Volcheck, DB; Connor Edwards, WR; Chase Anderson, OL; Brady Burkhart, L. Juniors: Zane Flores, QB; Joe Roll, RB; Mason Goldman, L; Caleb Schnell, TE; Blayke Moore, WR-DB.
Coach says: “We have a good nucleus of players returning with varsity experience. We’ll have some big shoes to fill on the O-Line and at the receivers spot, where we lose two of the top receivers in Class A. Having a two-year returning starter and one of the top recruits in the class of 2023 at QB will be a big advantage for us. Also, our leading rusher from last year will be back to help balance the offense out. Defensively we should have good experience returning and some young talent that can fill in and help out. Special teams will need to replace our kicker and punter but should have some good experience in the return game.”
MILLARD NORTH (4-5)
Coach: Fred Petito, 38th year
Returning starters (6-5): Seniors: Ben Weindel, QB; Ethan Lucas, DE; Tyson Johnk, DB. Juniors: Chris Frazier, OL; Max Hogan, OL; Barrett Luce, OL; Brian Petry, LB; Mike Begley, LB; Noah Boganowski, DB. Sophomore: Isaiah McMorris, SE.
Coach says: “We will be competitive.”
MILLARD SOUTH (8-2)
Coach: Andy Means, 18th year
Returning starters (4-3): Seniors: Antrell Taylor, WR-DB; Jake Gassaway, WR-LB; Gage Stenger, QB-DB; Christian Nash, RB. Junior: Lance Rucker, DE.
Coach says: “We will have good skill positions. Our offensive and defensive lines will be inexperienced. Developing depth will be very important. Our kicking game should be strong again. I see this team getting better as the season progresses.”
MILLARD WEST (2-7)
Coach: Kirk Peterson, 19th year
Returning starters (6-2): Seniors: Tony Failla, DL; Nick Weigent, DL; Caleb Steinbaugh, OL; Nathan Pedersen, RB; Trace Thaden, TE; Chase Hultman, RB. Junior: Brady Brau, WR. Sophomore: Brody Peterson, QB.
Coach says: “A complete rebuild is needed — about everything that could possibly go wrong in 2020, did but we're going to learn from it and be better in '21. Very small senior and junior classes so we're going to be really young across the board. Going to have to play lots of kids to give us the best chance at success.”
OMAHA BENSON (DNP)
Coach: Terrence Mackey, fourth year.
Top returners: Seniors: Kevin Newsome, RB-LB; Elijah Holliday, L; Kim Soe Lay, L. Juniors: Chris Swillie, RB-LB; Anthony Wright, RB-LB; Angel Garcia, TE-DE. Sophomore: Kevon Newsome, TE-DE.
Coach says: “We’re trying to change the culture of football here at Benson.”
OMAHA BRYAN (DNP)
Coach: Ryan Hanson, third year.
Top returners: Seniors: Isaac Arias, L; Ruan Riek, L; Chase Pokett, RB-LB. Juniors: Fernando Gonzalez, LB; Cole Rickley, QB-LB; Carlos Cortez, L; Anwar Smith, L.
Coach says: “Our main focus is to build culture and tradition through dedication, consistent commitment and a We Not Me mentality."
OMAHA BURKE (DNP)
Coach: Paul Limongi, 16th year.
Top returners: Seniors: Devon Jackson, OLB; Alec Cook, LB; Nick Garnett, LB; Donovan Moody, DB; Cooper Katskee, QB (transfer from Denver); Griffin Johnson OL; Trae Starks, DB; Teigan Becker, DB; Brett Nelson, OL; Jorge Carreon, OL; Cayden Bell, DB; Caden Nice, DB. Juniors: Michael McGovern, DL; Cayden Echternach, TE.
Coach says: “Our players have been working very hard this offseason. We are hoping for great senior leadership and to get better every week.”
OMAHA CENTRAL (DNP)
Coach: Jay Landstrom, fourth year.
Top returners: Seniors: DeShawn Woods, L; Caden Leach, QB; Parker Lakin, WR; Justin Davis, LB; Larry Moreland, DE; Quinton Butts, OL; Trey Nelson-Beasley, OL; Omar Jackson, DL; Anthony Jones, OL; Nour Uman, OL; Ke’Ron Simmons, DE; Darnell Coles, DB; Champ Kirshbaum, LB. Junior: Jaylen Davis, QB.
Coach says: “The team will be led by the offensive line which has the most returning experience with the three players who started as sophomores. The defensive line should be a strength as well, led by Moreland, who led the team in tackles for loss two seasons ago; and Woods, who will play both sides of the ball. Lots of questions still remain after not having a season a year ago including finding a starting quarterback and finding playmakers in the passing game. Davis was the team's leading tackler two seasons ago and provides valuable leadership and the ability to run the ball on offense. Bullion will be another name to watch on both sides of the ball as Central tries to find a way back into the playoffs.”
OMAHA CREIGHTON PREP (6-3)
Coach: Tim Johnk, fifth year
Returning starters (5-6): Seniors: Jack Stessman, RB; Sam Sledge, L; Jack Kirkwood, TE; Michael Barrett, LB; Trey Olden, LB; Jonah Moore, DB; Sam Rodino, DB; Joe Kieny, DE; Ryan Kearney, DE. Juniors: Cole Jarrett, OL; Rocco Marcelino, OL.
Coach says: “We have a really nice core group returning. Our offensive line and running back should be a strength on offense and our secondary and line will be a strength on defense. We need to develop a quarterback & some talented young wide receivers on offense. Defensively we need to develop some linebackers. We have a talented group that we should be able to plug and play.”
OMAHA NORTH (DNP)
Coach: Larry Martin, 22nd year.
Top returners: Seniors: Ankeem Neal, OL; Dupree Green, OL; Carter Reynolds, OL; Tuejan Wilson, TE; Deshaun Williams, WR; Chris Dangerfield, WR; Michael Jackson, WR; Orlando Hernandez, DL; Ceontre Brown, DL; Marquis Watson, DB. Junior: Jordan Williams, QB.
Coach says: “We have a real tough non-district schedule. We will find out early what we can become. If we stay together and stay healthy and get some confidence we could become a dangerous team.”
OMAHA NORTHWEST (DNP)
Coach: Chris Fant, fourth year.
Top returners: Seniors: Isaiah Forte, QB; Nate Ayer, QB; Tavion Hudson, WR; Jammar Moses-Holliday, WR; Bronson Birdow, RB; Tyson Danner, OL; Dillon Franck, OL; Chris Bartlett, OL; Curtis Tchibozo, DL. Juniors: Donald Hasenjager, WR; Mehki Marks, WR; Dominique Rapollo, WR; Marcellus Hardin, DL; Moo Htoo, OL; David Peak, OL; Armari Levering, TE.
Coach says: “We will be a young team that didn’t play last season but we are very eager for the chance to get back on the field and have the chance to compete for a spot in the playoffs.”
OMAHA SOUTH (DNP)
Coach: James Patterson, fourth year
Top returners: Seniors: Patrick Kuehn, L; Julian Majia, WR-DB; Jai Alvarez, L; Anthony Valadez, L; Cameron Mincey, WR-DB; Trevielle Warner, L; Teriyon Griggs, WR-DB; Dontry’ll Nunn-Love, WR-DB. Juniors: DaeShawn Tolber, QB; Aric Thomas, WR-DB; Daniel Espinoza, L.
Coach says: “Our strength, we hope, is our senior core offensive line group although they did not get a chance to bond and play together as juniors. We are going to be very raw at the skill positions.”
OMAHA WESTSIDE (12-0, state champion)
Coach: Brett Froendt, 13th year
Returning starters (4-4): Seniors: Jack James, OL; Jack Wimmer, CB; Dom Rezac, RB-DB; Grant Guyett, WR; Cole Haberman, RB; Tommy Connelly, LB. Juniors: Ty Kiefer, DB; Jackson McIntyre, LB.
Coach says: “Quarterback and skilled positions will be a strength. Kicking game returns four competitive kickers. Offensive line will be young and inexperienced with only two returning with significant playing time. Sophomore class is deep and talented and will need to provide depth to our team quickly.”
PAPILLION-LA VISTA (2-7)
Coach: Tim Williams, third year
Returning starters (4-7): Seniors: Will Hubert, TE-DL; Luke Lindenmeyer, TE-DL; Hunter Foral, LB; Alec Blevins, OL; Spencer Smith, OL; Kaden Johnson, DB; Justin Wallace, DB; Tyson Money, WR; Juniors: John Brase, DB; Jace Wheeler, DL.
Outlook: Quarterback is a question mark. Hubert is a returning All-Nebraska player after half of his 84 tackles were for losses, including 19 sacks.
PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH (1-7)
Coach: Tim Clemenger, fifth year
Returning starters (7-5): Seniors: Will Casteneda, OL; Ian Medeck, WR; Tommy Goecke, TE; Jaden Quelette, WR; Mathew Scarpello, DL; Keagan Meehan, DL. Juniors: Henry Supinski, OL; Devyn Jones, RB; Brady Fitzpatrick, QB; Broden Bahl, DB; Trace Marco, LB.
Coach says: “Our senior leadership will be very important to our success this year. We will continue to focus on trust, improvement, toughness, accountability, and a no-quit attitude.”
HEARTLAND CONFERENCE
COLUMBUS (6-4)
Coach: Craig Williams, 16th year
Returning starters (4-4): Seniors: Blake Thompson, WR-DB; Brody Mickey, QB; Ernest Hausmann, LB; Ean Luebbe, LB. Junior: Santos Gonzalez, OL
Coach says: “We lost a very good senior class, and have a low number of starters returning. We do have a bunch of kids that played a lot of snaps as backups in 2020. We will again be athletic and we have a chance to have a very good offensive and defensive line. QB, RB and WR are the strength on offense. Linebackers are our strength on defense. We need to gain experience as key players and graduate from being role players.”
FREMONT (6-4)
Coach: Lee Jennings, second year.
Returning starters (7-7): Seniors: Micah Moore, RB-DB; Drew Sellon, WR-DB; Jax Sorensen, WR-DB; Carter Sintek, QB; Mason Limbach, LB; Brandon Welbes, OL. Juniors: Bennie Alfaro, LB; Caleb Wagner, L; Titus Richardson, L.
Coach says: “We have a good group of skill and lineman back for the season. We need to continue to build depth at all positions and develop our younger players to be ready to play immediately.”
GRAND ISLAND (4-5)
Coach: Jeff Tomlin, 19th year
Returning starters (4-5): Seniors: Ben Francl, MLB; Cole Bauer, TE-OLB; Brandon Fox, WR-DB; Kytan Fyfe, QB-FS; Dru Hofeldt, DB. Junior: Jace Chrisman, RB-MLB.
Coach says: “We expect to have a very competitive squad. We do have quite a bit more returning experience then last season, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. We return our starter (Fyfe) at QB and that is always a plus. We have some varsity game experience among our RB and WR corps. We lack starting experience in the OL and that will be our biggest question mark along with our D-Line (no returners). Our LB corps and secondary should be very solid with valuable starting experience.”
KEARNEY (5-5)
Coach: Brandon Cool, 21st year
Returning starters (2-2): Seniors: Kaden Miller, WR-DB; Parker Wise, RB; D’Andre Ndugwa, DE.
Coach says: “Solid nucleus of game experience coming back. Nice size up front. Must replace some key seniors. Must develop depth at skill spots.”
LINCOLN EAST (7-3)
Coach: John Gingery, 26th year
Returning starters (10-6): Seniors: Noah Walters, QB; Billie Stephenson, RB-CB; GeGe Crayton, L; Cooper Erikson, WR; Grey Friesen, WR; Brendan McGlothian, OL; Colin Jones, L; Carson Johnson, L; Luke Griesen, WR-DB; Kohner Keeshan, DE. Juniors: AJ Seizys, DB; Sam Cappos, DL; Hunter Epp, RB.
Coach says: “Offense should pick up where we left off. Defense should be better.”
LINCOLN HIGH (1-8)
Coach: Mark Macke, 11th year
Returning starters (6-6): Seniors: Ja Reese Lott-Buzby, QB; Taylor Wieczorek, L; Zavier Gamble, L; Tayvon Cruze, TE; Keyshon Buckman, WR; Deshaun Robinson, WR; Tyler Lorenz, WR; Trevor Dragoo, LB. Juniors: Beni Ngoyi, WR; Adonis Hutchinson, DB; Jesse Cruze, DB; Dane Mentore, LB;
Coach says: “We return several players with varsity experience. We’ll still need to find depth, especially in the line, both offensively and defensively. As far as areas of improvement, I believe we need to become much more consistent in terms of execution and taking care of the ball.”
LINCOLN NORTH STAR (3-6)
Coach: Tony Kobza, third year
Returning starters (4-4): Seniors: Jaymes Sizer, LB; Jace Elliott, WR; Lynden Bruegman, WR; Zerik Johnson, L; Lorenzo Villegas, DL; Caden Steiger, OLB. Juniors: Dylan Hallett, WR; Kade Seip, LB.
Coach says: “Very young. Need to replace 35 seniors. Sophomores and juniors will need to step up. Overall speed has improved. It’s a group of hungry young guys who want to prove themselves. Need to tackle better, cut out penalties and turnovers.”
LINCOLN NORTHEAST (0-9)
Coach: Dan Martin, third year.
Returning starters (8-10): Seniors: Dylan Gray, LB; Zavier Gary, RB-DB; Gavin Wilbur, L; Gage LeMay, LB; Dom Winn, TE-DE; Isaah Ramirez, L; Austin Finney, L; Layne Sanna, DB; Jace Riffle, LB; Brayden Jennett, L. Juniors: Brice Eloume, LB; Riley Peterson, L; Hanan Young, L. Sophomore: Connor Alley, DB.
Coach says: “We look to make a big jump as athletes have had time in the system and varsity experience. Our numbers have improved dramatically in the past few seasons. We return our front seven on defense and eight offensive linemen who started at least one game last year.”
LINCOLN PIUS X (2-6)
Coach: Ryan Kearney, sixth year
Returning starters (4-4): Seniors: Sammy Manzito, DB; Carter Blowers, DL; Tyler Kerkman, OL; Jacob Mullendore, OL; Joe Staab, WR-DB; Julian Castillo, LB. Junior: Barrett Walker, L.
Coach says: “We return three offensive lineman and one defensive lineman with extensive starting experience with size and some depth as well. Our WR group has size, athleticism, and depth which will give us a change at every ball thrown. We will have a new starting QB throwing to them so we will need to gain experience at that position quickly. We are also going to be inexperienced at the RB position.”
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST (8-1)
Coach: Ryan Gottula, 11th year
Returning starters (6-2): Seniors: Kake Appleget, WR-LB; Owen Anthony, OL; Nate Folmer, OL; Cooper Tracy, OL. Juniors: Teitum Tuioti, DE; Gunnar Gottula, OL; Max Buettenback, RB.
Coach says: “We will return a number of starters on the offensive line and our leading rusher (Buettenback). Appleget and Tuioti will be leaders on our defense. We will need to develop starters at DB and depth along our D-Line."
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST (5-5)
Coach: Andrew Sherman, sixth year
Returning starters (4-8): Seniors: Jake Leader, WR-DB; Mathew Rink, TE-DE; Trey Schuster, L; Spencer Moyer, L; Will Gebers, TE-DL; Ethan Kosman, L. Juniors: Collin Fritton, QB; Kalio Evans, LB; Riley Dillon, LB; Jack Baptista, WR-DB.
Coach says: “This team has some outstanding leaders. We played a ton of guys last year, so our game experience is there. We have tremendous depth, which should allow us to platoon our guys.”
NORFOLK (1-8)
Coach: Chris Koozer, first year.
Returning starters (8-7): Seniors: Brayden Heffner, OL; Parker Arnold, OL; Taelin Baumann, WR; Bret Reestman, WR; Jacob Bender, LB; Isaac Saldana, LB; Daylin Mallory, DL; Cale Wacker, DB; Jake Hofman, DB; Isaac Jimenez, DB. Juniors: Kaden Ternus, QB; Jake Licking, WR; Mason Dixon, OL; Jackson Bos, LB
Coach says: “We will need to lean on all our returning starters and pplayers who have varsity experience for leadership. Our strength will be in both lines.”
NORTH PLATTE (6-3)
Coach: Todd Rice, fourth year.
Returning starters (7-8): Seniors: Nic Davis, OL; Ryan Kaminski, WR-DB; Vince Genatone, RB-LB; Carson Hoover, LB; Tate Janas, RB-DB; Kade Mohr, TE-DE; Caleb Tonkinson, QB; Cole Wright, LB. Juniors: Matt Musselman, OL; Kolten Tilford, DB; Caleb Kinkaid, DL.
Coach says: “We gained a lot of experience in 2020 including the playoff appearance since 2004. We have the bulk of that team still intact and hungry to take the next step. Our players have really grasped our program expectations and want to continually build on that foundation. We will need to replace a lot of key team members from a graduating class of 23 seniors. It will be important for us to develop depth early in our season.”