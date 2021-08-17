Everything you need to know about Class B high school football

Coach says: “I believe we have all the pieces to make another run to be a top team in class B. We are going to rely heavily on our senior class. A majority of them have been playing since they were sophomores and will have the experience needed to make a deep play-off run. Our offense returns four of the five starting offensive linemen. That will be a major factor early as we face some of the top teams in class B right off the bat. Figuring out who our starting QB was a big topic this summer and leading up into the fall. Defensively we have most of the pieces already put in position but will need to see some new faces step up and fill our inside linebacker positions.”