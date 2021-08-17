Everything you need to know about Class B high school football

Getting ready for Nebraska high school football? World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil has compiled everything you need to know about the Class B teams.
* * *
CLASS B
ALLIANCE (1-7)
Coach: Chris Seebohm, seventh year
Returning starters (3 offense, 5 defense): Seniors: Kellon Muhr, wr-db; Isaiah Martinez, ol-dl; Wade Sanders, db; Nolan Nagaki, lmb. Junior: Angel Acosta, ol-dl.
Coach says: “We will have a lot of guys in new positions, but I think we should be very competitive.”
AURORA (9-4)
Coach: Kyle Peterson, seventh year
Returning starters (6-8): Seniors: Mack Owens, rb-lb; Breckyn Papineau, ol-lb; Aaron Jividen, ol-de; Gage Griffith, ol-dl; Bryce Barger, lb. Juniors: Carlos Collazo, rb-db; Jack Allen, ol-dl; Britton Kemling, lb.
Coach says: “We return a very good nucleus. Defensively we return out starting front seven from a pretty good defense in 2020. A few of those pieces might move around a little bit in attempt to get a little bigger on the defensive side. The talent is there to replace three starting DBs, but inexperience will be an issue early in the season. Offensively, we return a 1,000 yard rusher and four starting linemen. That is always a good place to start. The return of Carlos Collazo (injured in week 5 last season) will make our backfield pretty solid. Skill and talent exists at the QB position. We will have to rely on a strong running game as our QBs develop experience.”
BEATRICE (4-5)
Coach: Jeff Kezeor, first year.
Returning starters (5-5): Seniors: Elliott Jurgens, wr-db; Caleb Jones, ol; Austin Burroughs, qb; Torrance Keehn, lb; Brock Ostdiek, dl. Juniors: Tucker Timmerman, te-lb; DeeganNelson, rb-lb.
Coach says: “We have been putting in a ton of time and effort to revamp the weight room program to the days of the past. The success we have at Beatrice in football goes through the weight room.”
BENNINGTON (9-2)
Coach: Kameron Lenhart, second year
Returning starters (6-6): Seniors: Jake Stier, ol-dl; Jameson Krayneski, ol-dl; Cody Harris, ol; Nathan Schaefer, ol; Cayden Bluhm, wr-db; Dylan Mostek, rb; Chevalier Curry, dl; Luke MacDonald, dl; Austin Holtz, lb; Connor Brecht, lb.
Coach says: “I believe we have all the pieces to make another run to be a top team in class B. We are going to rely heavily on our senior class. A majority of them have been playing since they were sophomores and will have the experience needed to make a deep play-off run. Our offense returns four of the five starting offensive linemen. That will be a major factor early as we face some of the top teams in class B right off the bat. Figuring out who our starting QB was a big topic this summer and leading up into the fall. Defensively we have most of the pieces already put in position but will need to see some new faces step up and fill our inside linebacker positions.”
BLAIR (6-4)
Coach: Bryan Soukup, eighth year
Returning starters (6-6): Seniors: Livai Opetala, rb-lb; Kip Tupa, wr-db; Conner O’Neil, wr-db; Wyatt Ogle, ol-dl. Juniors: Dane Larsen, rb-lb; Shea Wendt, wr-db. Sophomore: Brady Brown, wr-db.
Coach says: “We will need to fill holes up front on both sides of the ball, as we graduated four on the offensive line and three on the defensive line, but do return all-stater Wyatt Ogle. He will be the anchor for the Bears in the trenches. The quarterback position will be a battle between senior Mark Donner and sophomore Bode Soukup, with Soukup playing the backup role as a freshman. The receiving core has plenty of depth. On defense, the Bears return Ogle up front and the secondary returns multiple starters. It should be a strong unit.”
CRETE (1-6)
Coach: Mark Newmyer, third year.
Returning starters (8-8): Seniors: Braden Schmeckpeper, qb-db; Isaac Kracl, rb-db; Clayton Sears, wr-db; Trevor Rejcha, ol; Bryan Banos, ol; Conner Leiting, ol-dl. Juniors: Tadd Tebrink, wr-db; Brayton Zeibig, wr-lb; Michael Willey, db; Luis Gracia, lb.
Coach says: “We are going to lack some depth and will look to some underclassmen to step up and play some big roles for us. With a full summer with camps and no restrictions in the weight room I was excited to see our kids grow.”
ELKHORN (10-2, state champion)
Coach: Dan Feichert, first year.
Returning starters (4-5): Seniors: Hayden Stec, wr-db; Dane Petersen, wr-lb; DJ Robinson-Long, ol; Mikey Hart, db; Zach Leinen, db. Junior: Aiden Betz, ol-dl.
Coach says: “Our strength will be in the offensive and defensive lines where we have multiple players with varsity experience, although some will be stepping into new roles as starters. Our backfield is looking to replace some of the best athletes in Class B from a year ago but we have many new faces who are excited to take on that challenge.”
ELKHORN MOUNT MICHAEL (0-8)
Coach: Greg Wunderlich, fifth year.
Returning starters (seven): Seniors: Sawyer Thompson, qb; Luke Broderick, wr; Ethan Roepke, wr; Raoul Djidjoho, lb; Juniors: Jack Huber, qb; John Balch, ol; Conor Connelly, ol-dl.
Coach says: “We need to learn how to win again, just plain and simple. We took a step back last season for several reasons, like injuries and lack of depth, but we have guys who gained a lot of playing time, perhaps playing before they were prepared, and we hope that experience pays off.”
ELKHORN NORTH (1-8)
Coach: Sam Stanley, second year.
Returning starters (11-11): Seniors: Dominick Rhone, ol-dl; Kyree Bennett, wr-db; Sutton Johnson, rb-lb; Parker Mahloch, te-lb; Shan Acharya, ol-dl; Easton Mains, qb; Khalis Edwards, rb-lb; Cole Sharar, ol; Jack Vokt, db; Jake Siedschlag, ol-dl. Juniors: Jadon Webster, ol-dl; Johnny Radicia, db; Christian Young, db; Ryder Kyle, lb; Bill Hendryx, wr. Sophomore: Brock Marler, ol-dl
Coach says: “We return our entire roster since we did not have a senior class in 2020, so experience and continuity will be a strength. Our senior class will also be a big strength. We have some great leaders and experienced football players in that group who we will need to be difference makers as seniors. We are very proud of the foundation our team laid during our inaugural year and the work that they have put in since the season ended.”
GRAND ISLAND NORTHWEST (7-4)
Coach: Kevin Stein, 12th year
Returning starters (5-5): Seniors: Sam Hartman, qb-db; Jacob Moseley, lb; Aidan Davies, lb; Kason Hazleton, ol; Gibson Kennedy, lb; Taylor Mattison, dl. Juniors: Tyler Douglass, rb; Owen Harb, dl; Brock Zobel, ol; Victor Isele, de.
Coach says: “Hartman had a good junior season as a new starter and got better every week. He will carry the ball a lot. Running back could be a revolving door with a good group. Depth on the offensive line will be key. Defensively, a lot of the same guys on offense will play key roles.
HASTINGS (9-2)
Coach: Charlie Shoemaker, seventh year
Returning starters (3-6): Seniors: Max Johnson, dl; Beau Dreher, wr; Jett Samuelson, db; Seth Aipperspach, ol-dl; Ashton Ground, ol; Jacob Kilker, db; Oaklyn Smith, lb (transfer from Adams Central).
Coach says: “We graduated a lot of seniors but we have a very nice core coming back that is hungry to leave their mark. Our seniors will need to lead the way as usual. We have a very talented sophomore class that will contribute in a variety of positions. One of the best things about this coming season is going to be the competition at each position. This will make our team much better throughout the year. We will rely heavily on our line as we have a lot of very good players returning and many that are ready to contribute.”
LEXINGTON (3-5)
Coach: Jeff Rowan, ninth year
Returning starters (4-4): Seniors: James Hernandez, dl; Fredy Vargas, lb; Ismael Ayala, ol; Manuel Ortega, ol; Isaac Scharff. ol-dl. Juniors: Kaden West, qb; Jacksen Konrad, lb.
Coach says: “We have much more experience on the offensive line coming back. Defensive line and linebackers will be much improved as well. Look forward to playing a lot of kids that took some lumps last year and have worked hard to get better.”
MCCOOK (6-3)
Coach: Joe Vetrovsky, first year.
Returning starters (3-1): Seniors: Eli Kehler, ol. Juniors: Jacob Gomez-Wilson, db; Lucas Gomez-Wilson, wr.
Coach says: “With one player returning with starting experience and another couple who saw significant playing time, the defensive side of the ball definitely will be an area early on that we will need to address. The offense will look to be stable while also posing the threat of the big play.”
NORRIS (8-3)
Coach: Ty Twarling, third year
Returning starters (5-6): Seniors: Ben Landgren, rb-lb; Cooper Hausmann, qb; Kale Consbruck, wr-db; Dawson Burenheide, ol-dl; Gavin Novotny, ol; Trevor Ozenbaugh, db; Carson Brodersen, db; Colton Wahlstrom, db.
Coach says: “We will have talent that looks a lot different in that overall team speed is greatly improved and strength gain by younger players also has vastly improved. Lacking in overall size, we will need to offset that by aggressive and tough play with a swarming defense and offense that is sound in technique as well as methodical and calculated in our execution.”
OMAHA GROSS (4-6)
Coach: Tom Van Winkle, fifth year
Returning starters (9-8): Seniors: Gio Gomez, ol-dl; Gage Mill, rb; Brandon Kabourek, te; Jack Nutter, ol; Lucas Gewinner, wr. Juniors: Henry Teunissen, qb; Jake Garcia, db; Sal Nacarelli, dl; Carson Almgren, ol; Sam Canova, ol; Jackson Drake, wr; Charlie Paladino, wr-db; Thomas Gilbert, fb; Ben Rice, wr.
Coach says: “Game experience on both sides of the ball will be beneficial. The lines should be strong points.”
OMAHA RONCALLI (3-7)
Coach: Tom Kassing, sixth year
Returning starters (8-6): Seniors: Jake Orr, wr-db; Austin Schwarz, qb-k; Nate McCoy, ol-dl; Darik Rodgers, rb-lb; Quincy Evans, wr. Juniors: Wyatt Yetter, hb-lb; Jacob Camp, lb; Brent Heller, wr-db.
Coach says: “Need to be able to run the ball. Returning a good amount of kids.”
OMAHA SKUTT (6-4)
Coach: Matt Turman, 19th year
Returning starters (8-5): Seniors: Caden Becker, qb; Wyatt Archer, wr-db; Emmett Hassenstab, db; Simon Story, te; Liam Werner, ol; Nathan Eich, ol; Joe Brinker, ol-dl. Juniors: Adam McCaw, ol-dl; Kale Wiepen, ol-dl.
Coach says: “We have a chance to be very competitive. We have a D-I quarterback (Becker, to Wyoming) who is a heck of an athlete. We will use him both in the run game and through the air. We had a lot of linemen get a ton of playing time last year due to COVID quarantines. Many of the returning starters listed played when we didn't have any senior lineman due to quarantine. So we have much more experience than what we normally have. Archer and Hassenstab could be the most dangerous receiving combo in Class B. We also expect both of them to get the ball in the run game some.”
PLATTSMOUTH (8-3)
Coach: Bob Dzuris, 10th year
Returning starters (4-4): Seniors: Christian Meneses, rb-de; Austin Sohl, ol; Owen Prince, wr-db; Cameron Augenbaugh, lb; Braden Widick, lb; Clyde Hinton, db; Evan Miller, ol; Caden Hinton, lb; Iyan Martin Morrison, dl; Ben Yoder, ol; Dalton Baumgart, lb. Sophomore: Dylan Eby, ol.
Coach says: “We will have a strong run game and defense. Still searching for the right quarterback.”
RALSTON (3-4)
Coach: Tyler Zahn, 18th year (first year back)
Returning starters (6-4): Seniors: Rashaad Madden, rb-db; Caleb O’Brien, te-de; Dylan Tatum, wr-db. Juniors: Zach Ohlinger, ol-dl; Harrison Acklie, qb; Brandon Cavender, ol. Sophomore: Josh Padilla, k.
Coach says: “Good skill players return. Need to find guys to step up in the offensive and defensive lines.”
SCOTTSBLUFF (5-5)
Coach: Jud Hall, third year
Returning starters (5-3): Seniors: Trevor Schwartz, te; Chance Symons, ol-dl; Kristian Arnold, te; Kellen Hayes, ol; Jackson Ostdiek, rb. Junior: Jayce Wilkinson, olb.
Coach says: “We will be young on both sides of the ball as we look to replace a number of players who were two- and three-year starters. Team speed again will be a strength on the defensive side of the ball.”
SEWARD (3-7)
Coach: Jamie Opfer, eighth year
Returning starters (6-7): Seniors: Gavin Sukup, qb-db; Trevor Ruth, fb-lb; Nathan Pence, te-lb; Blake Austin, ol; Justin Matulka, dl; Bryce Piscorski, wr-db. Juniors: Kalen Knott, db; Micah Hackbart, db.
Coach says: “We feel great about our quarterback play and our skill group should be much improved. We lost most of our offensive and defensive line last year and will need to figure out who can play up front. Finding the right guys up front will be a top priority this summer. We need to find some guys that can block and tackle and love the game of football.”
SOUTH SIOUX CITY (1-8)
Coach: Chris Stein, third year
Returning starters (5-8): Seniors: Tyler Andersen, ol; Tim Dunnick, ol; Keysean Taylor, ol Tyler Knowles, wr-db; Keysean Taylor, ol-dl; Aaron Venegas, dl; Vile Ngeleka, dl; Peyton Martinez, lb; Todd Comstock, lb; Marco Alvarado, db; Jordan Eviglo. Sophomore: Richard Stewart, wr.
Outlook: The line contains the most returning experience for the Cardinals.
WAVERLY (8-3)
Coach: Reed Manstedt, third year
Returning starters (7-5): Seniors: Trevor Brown, ol-dl; Jacob Krauter, ol; Wyatt Fanning, ol; Brock Gleason, lb; Riley Marsh, wr-db; Cole Murray, qb-db; Kyler Nordstrom, ol; Warren Rolf, ol; Kaden Wolfe, lb. Junior: Cooper Skrobecki, lb.
Coach says: “We are very excited for the season. We return a very solid group on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. We will be very experienced on both of offensively and defensive lines which should help us hit the ground running. We will have some very big holes from last year’s senior class especially at running back but we have some very good candidates for those spots. Like always we will need to stay healthy and continue to develop depth on both our offensive and defensive lines.”
YORK (3-5)
Coach: Glen Snodgrass, 11th year
Returning starters (3-2): Senior: Marley Jensen, rb-lb. Juniors: Dalton Snodgrass, fb; Carter Culotta, de; Jude Collingham, ol.
Coach says: “Very small senior class for us this year. We have some talented young kids who will need to be thrust into playing time as sophomores and juniors: Could have a very good linebacker group and a very big line. Looking for skill players. Also will be an interesting quarterback battle between two youngsters.”