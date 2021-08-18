Everything you need to know about Class C and D high school football teams in the Omaha area

Getting ready for Nebraska high school football? World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil has compiled everything you need to know about the Class B teams.
CLASS C-1
ARLINGTON (3-6)
Coach: Colter Mattson, second year
Returning starters (7 offense, 8 defense)—Seniors: Dustin Kirk, wr-db; Logan Kaup, qb-db; Collin Burdess, lb; Nick Smith, te-lb; Frankie Rosenbalm, db; Isaac Foust, rb-lb; Will Eppenbaugh, ol. Juniors: Cade Podany, ol-dl; Braden Monke, ol.
Coach says: “We will be returning experience on the lines and in our skill positions on both sides of the ball. The guys have been working hard in the offseason and participating as two- or three- sport athletes, but have been working hard in the weight room. We will have big shoes to fill, but have a lot of good leaders in this senior class. We need to clean up our execution this year and fine tune the little things in order to be successful.”
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD (10-1)
Coach: Ryan Thompson, 14th year
Returning starters (6-5)—Seniors: Cale Jacobsen, qb-db; Braxton Mech,dl; Riley Kasuske, ol; Levi Kennedy, lb; Riley Kasuske, ol; Mason Fortney, lb. Juniors: Nick Carroll, qb; Logan Sobota, rb-lb; Luke Lambert, ol; Jaxson Hamm, ol; Braxton Buck, ol.
Coach says: “We battled through a lot of injury adversity last season where we saw a lot of our young players step up. This built a lot of trust amongst our team and showed the type of culture that they have built. Our line will be our strength as we have multiple players that are back and more that will play a big role. We will be a skill group by committee to start the year off but feel we have a lot of players ready to take the next step.”
BOYS TOWN (3-5)
Coach: Chris Nizzi, fourth year.
Returning starters (7-7)—Seniors: Timar Covington, rb-lb; Jay Ballard, ol-dl; Tony Murray, qb-db; Lebron Pendles, wr-cb; Isaiah Pompey, ol; Omar Villalpando, ol. Juniors: Jesse Smith, ot-de.
Coach says: “We return some experience and need to develop depth.”
DOUGLAS COUNTY WEST (1-8)
Coach: Michael Troy, third year.
Returning starters (9-9)—Seniors: Neil Hartman, ol-dl; Ryan Foster, ol-lb; CJ Wieczorek, ol; Gavin Wood, ol; Kayden Jensen, rb; Matthew Beck, rb-lb; Nick Stanzel, te-lb; Gage Gregurich, wr. Juniors: Cael Dembinski, ol; Eli Ambriz, ol-dl; Quincy Weiss, lb; Caleb Trost, db; Clyde Stenglein, db;
Coach says: “This is a team with lots of experience and maturity and the boys are hungry for some success. Their off-season efforts have been very good.”
FORT CALHOUN (3-6)
Coach: Adolph Shepardson, second year.
Returning starters (9-8)—Seniors: Zane Schwarz, wr-lb; Clint Dierks, rb-rb; Jayce Douchey, ol-dl; John Doyle, ol; Zeke Fickbohm, ol; Grant Nixon, te; Tristan Fuhrman, rb-db; Ty Hallberg, qb; Carsen Schwarz, wr-olb. Juniors: Austin Welchert, qb-db; Avery Quinlin, rb-db. Sophomore: Grayson Bouwman, qb-wr-db.
Coach says: “We have a ton of experience back on both sides of the ball and a year of the new system under their belts. We have really good overall team strength. We will have a solid offensive line and an aggressive, pursuit defense.”
LOUISVILLE (3-4)
Coach: Chase Rasby, sixth year
Returning starters (12-12)—Seniors: Garron Bragg, ol-lb; Brock Hudson, rb-db; Harrison Klein, rb-db; Will Rose, ol-dl; Reed Toelle, ol-lb; Coen Tomanek, ol-dl; Alec Lueder, ol; Sam Ahl, qb-db; Gage Scholting, lb; Quincy Trent, rb. Junior: Tyson Warner, dl. Sophomores: Cody Hiatt, db; Wade Powles, lb.
Coach says: “We have a lot of experience coming back across the board and that will hopefully make us a consistent team each week.”
OMAHA CONCORDIA (0-8)
Coach: PJ Smith, first year
Returning starters (3-3)—Seniors: Jacob Chvatal, ol-dl. Sophomores: Caleb Cole, wr-db; Quienten McCafferty, OL.
Coach says: “Team will be young and inexperienced but kids will have a lot of heart.”
PLATTEVIEW (3-6)
Coach: Mark McLaughlin, third year
Returning starters (10-8)—Senior: Cody Metzger, ol-dl; Eliott Steinhoff, db; Mitchell Rudie, db; Dayton Swanson, te; Jacob Rehbein, dl; Nick Horst, lb; Hayden Fjell, ol; Michael Wiebelhaus, wr-db. Juniors: Alex Draper, wr-db; Ezra Stewart, wr; Jared Kuhl, qb-db; Cael Wichman, rb; Charles Crisp, ol; Leo Guenther, ol-dl.
Coach says: “We will return a lot of guys who played on Fridays last season. Some will move positions, but the experience is there. We won’t have a lot of depth on the lines. We expect our offense to improve in the turnover category as that hurt us a great deal last season. Our run offense must improve.”
WAHOO (7-3)
Coach: Chad Fox, 20th year.
Returning starters (6-7)—Seniors: Colin Ludvik, rb-db; Andrew Waido, wr; Trent Hallowell, wr-db; Malachi Bordovsky, rb-db; Gavin Pokorny, rb-lb; Curtis Swahn, lb; Jake Bordovsky, ol-dl; Carson Lavaley, ol-dl.
Coach says: “We have a good core of skill kids coming back from last year’s team. We need to find a quarterback and develop depth in the offensive line on the offensive side. Defensively we will need to find an inside linebacker, interior defensive linemen and a corner. We feel that we have a good senior group that has had some great experience over the last two years, but need to develop our juniors very quickly.”
CLASS C-2
WAHOO NEUMANN (4-5)
Coach: Ron Pavlik, first year
Returning starters (4-5)—Seniors: Sam Vrana, ol-dl; Cadin McGuigan, ol-dl; Silas Mongar, rb-lb; Michael Lynch, wr. Juniors: Trenton Barry, wr-lb; Ezra Vedral, olb.
Outlook: The Cavs have their fourth head coach in as many years.
YUTAN (10-2)
Coach: Dan Krajicek, ninth year
Returning starters (7-7)—Seniors: Ethan Christensen, rb-lb; Gavin Kube, ol-dl; Josh Jessen, ol-dl; Beau Heuertz, ol-dl; Isaiah Daniell, wr-db; Sam Petersen, wr; Jesse Keiser, db. Junior: Quran Cook, ol-dl.
Coach says: “We should be good. We were able to rotate a lot of players last year and a lot of non-starters got very good game reps. Drake Trent, Zach Krajicek, Derek Wacker, Paul Kirchman and Caleb Daniel were underclassmen who saw extensive time last year without starting. Keiser will have a great year filling in for Caden Egr. Kube and Jesse are four-year starters in the line. Kirchman and Isaiah Daniell will battle at quarterback.”
EIGHT MAN-1
CONESTOGA (1-7)
Coach: Trent Clausen, fourth year
Returning starters (5-5)--Seniors: Evan Svanda, wr-db; Keaghon Chini, rb-db; Jared Lewis, ol. Juniors: Gage Totilas, ol-dl; Jayden Widler, lb
Coach says: “We continue to recruit our hallways and found some great additions of first-year upperclassman players last season. We will have some returning skill players but need to continue building depth on the line. Our kids have a good feel for the eight-man game and we believe we can be more effective this season.”
ELMWOOD-MURDOCK (5-4)
Coach: Lance Steffen, fourth year
Returning starters (4-5)—Seniors: Jax Spellman, ol-dl; Cody Kopf, lb. Juniors: Cade Hosier, hb-lb; Reid Fletcher, qb-db; Henry Coleman, te-de.
Coach says: “I'm pretty optimistic about where we are going into next year. We graduated nine seniors, several of which were multi-year starters, but I think we have a good nucleus coming back that is hungry to compete. We have good leadership and depth at just about every position. We should be good at the skill spots with speed and experience there. We only return one full time lineman from last year so that will be our area of weakness, though we do have tons of depth there and guys who I believe can play.”
OMAHA BROWNELL TALBOT (4-3)
Coach: Wade Lanum, third year
Returning starters (3-3)—Seniors: Karl Grafelman, rb-lb; Matt Eversole, te-de. Juniors: Jon Massey, ol; Miles Hutcherson, dl.
Coach says: “If our incoming junior class can fill in where we losse a good group of departing seniors, then we should see similar results to last season. We’ll be breaking in a new quarterback who has a different skill set than what we’ve had the last two seasons, but he’s a super-smart kid who has great leadership ability.”
WEEPING WATER (8-2)
Coach: Mitchell Shepherd, first year
Returning starters (2-2)—Seniors: Hunter Mortimer, qb-lb; Carter Mogensen, ol-dl.
Coach says: “We have one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the state but we will be learning a new system and will need players to step in to fill big shows left by graduation. We need to immediately address our offensive line, depth at skill positions and the back end of our defense.”
EIGHT MAN-2
MEAD (4-5)
Coach: Terry Hickman, seventh year
Returning starters (4-3)—Seniors: AJ Carritt, te-de; Tyler Pickworth, wr-db; Caleb Lihs, b-db. Juniors: Luke Carritt, qb-db; Beau LaCroix.
Coach says: “We lost a big senior class of three- and four-year starters. Really hurts on the lines. Our season will depend on who can step up into those roles. The sophomore class will be key. Many have a chance to play and we'll need several of them to step up either to provide depth or start early.”
OMAHA CHRISTIAN
Did not respond to requests for preview information.