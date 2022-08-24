Everything you need to know about football teams in Classes A, B and the Omaha area

World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil has everything you need to know about the Nebraska high school football teams in Classes A and B and the Omaha area.

CLASS A

BELLEVUE EAST (2-7)

Coach: Aaron Thurman, new

Returning starters (6 offense-6 defense): Seniors: Marshal Chandler, LB; Brandon Grieb, LB; Mark Anderson, DB; Chase Zimmer, DB; Cesar Agraz, OL-OL. Juniors: Adin Carrera, DB-RB; Ricky Foster, OL-DL; Matt Anderson, DL; Mason Chandler, LB. Sophomore: Mikey Gow, QB.

Coach says: “We know that we have plenty of work to do to take this program in the direction we wanted to and believe it can go. We know we have to change the mindset about Bellevue East and that change starts with us. We have some great experience coming back. We had some talented young players earn the opportunity to play this past season. Their experience and knowledge will be essential in the development of this team and the potential of this team. Returning 6 starters on both sides of the ball is huge and puts us in a great position to grow something special

BELLEVUE WEST (10-2)

Coach: Mike Huffman, 10th year

Returning starters (5-4): Seniors: Kellen Steuben, OT; David Waller, OL; Kyrell Jordan, WR-CB; Bennett Schroeder, OL; Donnovan Whitfield, FS; Alex Nichols, OLB; Calob Jacobmeier, OLB. Junior: Dae’Vonn Hall, WR.

Coach says: “We will have a lot of new but talented faces as they take on an extremely exciting and challenging schedule. The offense will be led by a talented set of skilled kids highlighted by 2024 national recruits Daniel Kaelin and Dae’Vonn Hall. The Thunderbirds look to be rebuilt on defense. The defensive line will be all new across the front. Special teams return all of their return, which will be an exciting element to watch.

COLUMBUS (7-3)

Coach: Craig Williams, 17th year

Returning starters (5-5): Seniors: Santos Gonzalez, OL; Jayden Williams, OL; Liam Blaser, RB-LB; Adoriyan Daniels, DB. Juniors: Joel Thomas, OL; Dylan Crumley, DB; Tanner Esch, SS; Carter Fedde, OL-NG.

Coach says: “We return four of five starters on the offensive line. We also return Blaser, who fueled our run game. We will need to lean on the run game as we break in a new QB. Defensively we lose two good linebackers but the kids in line to take their place should fit in great with Blaser. We will have good team speed but will lack some size in the skill positions on both sides of the ball.”

ELKHORN SOUTH (9-2)

Coach: Guy Rosenberg, 11th year

Returning starters (3-3): Seniors: Cole Ballard, RB-DB; Maverick Noonan, OT-DE; Noah Bustard, OT; Jackson Moeller-Swan, CB.

Coach says: “The strength of our team will be an athletic line. We anticipate continuing our tradition of physical football. Ballard was team co-MVP and offensive MVP and Noonan was defensive MVP, so those are two excellent cornerstones. We have three athletic quarterbacks competing for the varsity job. On defense we have a lot of hybrid outside linebacker/safety players who will allow us to be very multiple and attack on defense.”

FREMONT (5-4)

Coach: Lee Jennings, third year.

Returning starters (6-9): Seniors: Benny Alfaro, LB; Caleb Wagner, OL-DL; Titus Richardson, OL-DL; Hudson Cummings, QB-LB; Brayden Reeder, TE-DL; Jackson Cyza, WR-DB; Ashton Swinscoe, OL-DL; Dominik Escovedo, WR-DB. Junior Dakota Coon, Ol-DL.

Coach says: “We believe we will be strong up front on both sides of the ball. We lost some of our skill kids this past year so that there will be some good competition at a few of those positions. We are looking forward to watching our seniors step up and lead and the younger classes help in a number of different ways. Our goal is to return to the playoffs after just missing them last year.”

GRAND ISLAND (7-4)

Coach: Jeff Tomlin, 20th year

Returning starters (5-5): Seniors: Jace Chrisman, RB-MLB; Eli Anson, OT; Bo Douglass, DT; Jordan Encinger, OT; Cohen Evans, QB; Bryce Free, OG; Drew Haith, OC; Riley Plummer, DB. Junior: Justyce Hostetler, MLB.

Coach says: “We expect to have a very competitive team. We have some returning experience on the offensive and defensive lines as well as the linebacking corps. We will have many new starters in the receiver positions and secondary. Our strength will be the leadership that our senior class will provide as well as the depth at our junior class potentially has.”

GRETNA (12-1, wins vacated)

Coach: Mike Kayl, fifth year

Returning starters (6-5): Seniors: Zane Flores, QB; Joe Roll, WR; Mason Goldman, OL; Caleb Schnell, TE; Blayke Moore, DB; Tyson Boganowski, WR; Korver Demma, DE; Harrison Weber, DL; John Schaffert, OL; Ethan Stuhr, LB. Junior: Bennett Stock, OC; Joey Vieth, DB.

Coach says: “We will have to replace a good group of seniors from last season. Looking for good things out of seniors. Flores will be going into his fourth year starting at quarterback. Offensively and defensively we return some good experience that we need to build upon. In the kicking game we return our field goal/PAT kicker. We will need to find a punter.”

KEARNEY (4-6)

Coach: Brandon Cool, 22nd year

Returning starters (0-1): Senior: Zander Reuling, DB.

Coach says: “Need to replace all starters but one. Must find depth in many positions. Will have great competition in fall camp. This group will improve drastically throughout the season.”

LINCOLN EAST (7-3)

Coach: John Gingery, 27th year

Returning starters (5-7): Seniors: Kam Roebke, WR-DB; Andres Zuniga, LB; Malachi Coleman, WR-DE; Carter Templemeyerm WR-DB; Trey Bott, LB; Admir Mulkic, PK; Sam Cappos, DL; Dash Bauman, RB-LB.

Outlook: Coleman is a top college prospect. The Spatrans need to find a quarterback to replace Noah Walters.

LINCOLN HIGH (4-5)

Coach: Mark Macke, 12th year

Returning starters (6-6): Seniors: Beni Ngoyi, WR-DB; Adonis Hutchinson, WR-DB; Javon Leuty, WR-DB; Julian Babahanov, RB-LB; Dane Mentore, LB; Trequan Henley, OL; Hoonchga Cleveland, OL; Regiel Gaines, RB-DB.

Coach says: “Good skilled players returning. Need to solidify a starter at quarterback. Our success will depend greatly on the development of the offensive and defensive lines.

LINCOLN NORTH STAR (1-8)

Coach: James Thompson, new

Returning starters (7-4): Seniors: Dylan Hallett, WR; Kade Seip, DE; Carson Parde, TE; Davis Jones, LB; Dallas Paxton, DE; Will Brown, OC; Broc Tucker, NG. Juniors: Jayden Potter, OL; Xavier Von Busch, OT.

Coach says: “After a coaching change we look to bond together and be complete every night. This team will be young but led by a solid group of senior leaders. The offensive and defensive lines have some big boys. There are a plethora of skill players out wide. We are really intrigued to see who will battle it out and earn a starting job at several key positions, including quarterback, running back and linebacker.”

LINCOLN NORTHEAST (2-7)

Coach: Javonta Boyd, new.

Returning starters (7-6): Seniors: Laurent Gozo, RB-DB; Brice Eloume, LB; Ivan Eloume, RB-LB; Max Mayeux, WR; Elijah Umana, DB; Riley Peterson, OL; Hanan Young, OL. Juniors: Brecken Wilke, WR; Antonio Washington, DB; Trevor Vocasek, LB; Landn Hoff, QB; Daniel Mendoza, DB.

Outlook: The Rockets bring back a lot of experience in the skill positions. The offensive line will be led by Riley and Hannah, both of whom started the past two years. The offense will be led by the backfield where Bryce and Ivan Eloume and Gozo return as the top ballcarriers. Hall looks to take over as quarterback after splitting time at the end of last season.”

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST (5-5)

Coach: Ryan Gottula, 12th year

Returning starters (7-7): Seniors: Gunnar Gottula, OT-DT; Max Buettenback, RB-OLB; Lance Hesselgesser, LB; Will Jesske, OLB; Carsten Bluhm, TE; Sam Gandara, DB; Sam Dorfmeyer, LB; Manny Appleget, DB; Malachi Lyon, WR. Juniors: Owen Baxter, QB; Cooper Johnson, OT; Stephen Sullivan-Doaz, OG.

Coach says: “We return a number of starters on both sides of the ball. Must continue to develop depth in our offensive and defensive lines. We open up with two excellent teams in Elkhorn South and Lincoln East and must have a great offseason and be ready to play at a high level early in the season.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST (3-6)

Coach: Andrew Sherman, seventh year

Returning starters (5-6): Seniors: Collin Fritton, QB; Kaalo Evans, LB; Riley Dillon, LB; Jack Baptista, WR; Grant Barry, DL; Cooper Jackson, LB; Brogan Ling, LB; Tairen Rahe, CB; Cole Luedtke, OL; Cal Newell, RB; Aidan Welch, WR. Sophomore: Jackson Carpenter, WR.

Coach says: “Our strength will be in the middle of our defense Our linebacking crew has a ton of experience and the strength speed and mentality to dominate games. Offensively our skill positions have a ton of experience. We are excited to see what Newell will do at running back. He should have a big year. Fritton will be a three-year starter at quarterback. His experience and athleticism will allow us to do more than we have in the past.”

MILLARD NORTH (3-6)

Coach: Fred Petito, 39th year

Returning starters (6-5): Seniors: Chris Frazier, OL; Max Hogan, OL; Brian Petry, FB-LB; Mike Begley, DE; Leo White, LB; Jayden Hogan-Marshall, CB; Michael Schultz, DB; Charlie Quaintance, QB-FS; Jordan Colofiore, RB; Juniors: Chris Coffman, OL; Will Granger, DB; Evan Hansen, QB. Sophomores: Pierce Mooberry, DE; Caden Vermaas, DB,

Coach says: “We will be competitive.”

MILLARD SOUTH (9-1)

Coach: Ty Wisdom, new

Returning starters (4-4): Seniors: Lance Rucker, TE-DE; Zach Flegel, OL-DL; Brock Murtaugh, WR-DB; Grant Renken, TE-LB; Cam Kozeal, QB. Junior: JR Lecouna, DL.

Coach says: “We lost a very talented senior class. Kozeal, who is a Vanderbilt baseball recruit, has proven to be an outstanding leader who started on both sides of the ball last year. Murtaugh and Rucker will be expected to carry a heavy load on both sides of the ball. Cohesiveness is a strength of this group. We will have a lot of guys seeing the lights for the first time. Experience and depth will be a concern.”

MILLARD WEST (3-6)

Coach: Kirk Peterson, 20th year

Returning starters (4-4): Seniors: Brady Brau, WR; Kegan Mountain, DB; Reid Hazen, DB; Brady Luther, DB; Brody Peterson, QB; Zach Cross, OL; Barrett VanDeun, OL; Jackson Williams, Slot.

Coach says: “Going to be relatively young in terms of experience with only four guys returning on each side of the ball but the new guys have played with each other on our freshman and junior varsity teams, and they've worked well together, so hopefully that bodes well for us. Still working to reestablish the way we do things, both from a playing and coaching perspective. We’ll be competitive when the district games come around.”

NORFOLK (3-6)

Coach: Chris Koozer, second year.

Returning starters (6-5): Seniors: Kaden Ternus, QB; Jake Licking, WR; Kayden Kettler, DE; Payson Owen, RB; Mason Dixon, OL-DL; Jackson Bos, TE-DE. Juniors: Tanner Eisenhauer, LB; Hudson Waldow, RB-LB; Rowdy Bauer, RB-DB.

Coach says: “Our team will be returning many of our skill players. We have good young linemen who will be looking to make their mark on our program. We need to learn to be more consistent throughout the season no matter the opponent we're playing.”

NORTH PLATTE (7-4)

Coach: Kurt Altig, new.

Returning starters (5-5): Seniors: Matt Musselman, OL-DL; Kolten Tilford, RB-LB; Caleb Kinkaid, OL-DL; Peyton Dimmitt, OL-DL; Tristan Terry, OL-DL; Brock Roblee, RB. Junior: Xavier Albertson, LB.

Coach says: “Strong core of returning leaders on this team that have experience is a strength. There’s confidence in our system and an established identity. We continue to build our program through our weight room. We again lost a large senior class of 22 who departed from last year's team.”

OMAHA BENSON (3-6)

Coach: Terrence Mackey, fifth year.

Top returners: Chris Swillie, FB-LB; Mahki Nelson, RB-DB; Brandon Ashley, RB-DB; Jaylen Davis, QB-DB; Kayreese Dial, WR-DB; Adrien Roman, TE-DB; Anthony Wright, RB-LB; Darnell Marion-Jones, WR-DB; Jason Traylor, OL-DL; Jonathan Barfield, OL-DL; Chance Traynham, OL-DL; Stephen Owusu, OL-DL; D.J. Sterling, WR-DB; Kevon Newsome, TE-LB.

Coach says: “We’re trying to change the culture of football here at Benson.”

OMAHA BRYAN (1-8)

Coach: Ryan Hanson, fourth year.

Returning starters (7-7): Seniors: Fernando Gonzalez, OL-LB; Cole Rickley, RB-LB; Marquise Keeten, OL-DL; Hector Alvarado, OL-DL; Elijah McCullough, WR-DB. Juniors: Jayden Josoff, LB; Braylon Rogers, RB; Jaiden Riley, DL; Mi’Khel Thomas, LB; Jeremiah Gorham, QB-DB.

Coach says: “Expecting to take a big step forward in second full year of building a program.”

OMAHA BURKE (8-3)

Coach: Ron Pavlik, new.

Seniors: Michael McGovern, DL; Za’Kye Parrott, DB; Mason Jones, athlete; Bryson Nelson, WR-DB.

Outlook: The Bulldogs went into rebuild mode with multiple transfers after previous coach Paul Limongi was hired at Omaha Westside.

OMAHA CENTRAL (3-6)

Coach: Jay Landstrom, fifth year.

Returning starters (5-6): Seniors: Jeremiah Truitt, DB; Keyuo Craver, DB; Draven Schnase, RB; Jamison Kemp, TE-DE; Darin Williams, DL. Juniors: Caleb Pyfrom, OL; Tayzhon Johnson, LB.

Coach says: “Our goal is to return to the playoffs. We have a very difficult schedule and will need to gain experience along the offensive line to help our quarterback. Our quarterback will be new so will be important to get the ball our playmakers hands. The defenses and inexperienced at linebacker and in the secondary and will need to find playmakers on that side of the ball as well.

OMAHA CREIGHTON PREP (7-3)

Coach: Tim Johnk, sixth year

Returning starters (8-7): Seniors: Sam Sledge, OT-DT; Cole Jarrett, OG; Rocco Marcelino, OL-DE; Charmar Brown, RB; Pierce Johnson, WR; Riley Mahoney, DB; AJ Jones, FB; John Pargo, FS; Cayden Russell, DB; Mick Tabor, NG; George Egan, FB; Jacob Brandl, OC; Christian Lewis, OG; Ford Hamilton, P/K.

Coach says: “We have our top eight offensive lineman back, our 1,000 yard rusher back and many parts on both sides of the ball back. We have a brutal schedule! I think from an experience and depth standpoint this is the best team I have had at Prep. If we can weather the first half of our schedule and stay healthy we will have a great shot at doing some special things.”

OMAHA NORTH (6-6)

Coach: Larry Martin, 23rd year.

Returning starters (4-4): Seniors: Te’Shon Porter, RB; Payton Knickerbocker, OL; Zyon Knott, OL; Tre Brown, WR-DB; Julian Turner-Wright, LB. Sophomores: Tyson Terry, OL-DL; Titan Glassman, WR-SS.

Coach says: “Hoping to build off of the fun of last year. We will have a new starting quarterback. Tough schedule out of the gate but hope we can lean on our offensive defensive lines and build on experience. Good team chemistry.”

OMAHA NORTHWEST (1-8)

No report

OMAHA SOUTH (1-8)

Coach: James Patterson, fifth year

Returning starters (7-8): Dylan Sheard, QB-LB; DaeShawn Tolbert, QB-LB; Aric Thomas, WR-DB; Daniel Espinoza, OL-DL; Jesus Estrada, OL-DL; Samuel Coronado, OL-DL; Alex Tapia, RB-SS; Bayron Lopezx, WR-DB.

Coach says: “Our strengths are experience at skill positions, a returning starter at quarterback and three returning offensive linemen. Depth and a young core are weaknesses.”

OMAHA WESTSIDE (12-1)

Coach: Paul Limongi, new

Returning starters (6-4): Seniors: Sam Nordquist, OL; Isaac Richards, CB; Ty Kiefer, DB; Jackson McIntyre, DB; Curt Cubrich, LB; Marty Mormino, P/K; Tristan Alvano, PK. Juniors: Caleb Benning, DB; Anthony Rezac, QB; Jahmez Ross, RB; Andrew Nielsen, FB; Jackson Wing, OL; Teddy Rezac, DB

Outlook: Strengths are returning experience at key positions. Special teams will be special with kicker, punter and long snapper among the best in Class A.

PAPILLION-LA VISTA (4-6)

Coach: Tim Williams, fourth year

Returning starters (7-9): John Brase, DB; Jace Wheeler, OL-DL; Octavian Pirtle, QB; Payton Prestito, RB; Levi Widdowson, OL-DL; Christian Valadez-Fuentes, WR-DB; Josh Robles, LB; Braelin Morton, DB; Owen Bogacz, WR; Isaac Pamaran, WR-DB; Keith Harrer, DL.

Coach says: “We are going to be a young team with some good senior leadership. If they work together the young talent will get better and better each week. We have had some great improvements this summer. With the addition of a couple transfer students into our program those will help us with our team right away we believe.”

PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH (4-6)

Coach: Tim Clemenger, sixth year

Returning starters (5-4): Seniors: Henry Supinski, OL; Devyn Jones, RB; Brady Fitzpatrick, QB; Broden Bahl, LB; Trace Marco, SS; Ayden Barnby, DE; Henri Supenski, OL; Matthew Thompson, DL; Mike Bonge, OL; Kael Nausler, OL. Junior: Keenan Flannery, TE.

Coach says: “Our senior leadership will be very important to our success this year. We will continue to focus on trust, improvement, toughness, accountability, and a no-quit attitude.”

SOUTH SIOUX CITY (4-5 in Class B)

Coach: Jackson Dickerson, new

Returning starters (6-4): Seniors: Vile Ngeleka, Ol-DL; Christian Barajas, DB. Juniors: Tate Albertson, WR; Richard Stewart, Wr-DB; Travis McCabe, Slot. Sophomores: Darius Helms, QB; Tony Palmer, RB-LB.

Coach says: “We need to find young guys to become leaders within the team. All our skill position players return.”​

CLASS B

BEATRICE (6-4)

Coach: Jeff Kezeor, second year.

Returning starters (6-6): Seniors: Tucker Timmerman, TE-LB; Deegan Nelson, RB-LB; Luke Feist, SS; Mason Leonard, OL; Dominik Salazar, TE-LB; Brandon Scheer, CB. Juniors: Gage Wolter, OL; Takeo Glynn, OL; Noah Jobman, LB.

Coach says: “The Orangemen returned to the traditional look of the past, which is a strong running game physical play and competitive. They look to continue to embrace the tradition as the team moves into year two of the new mindset. Weight room has been been a huge reason for this turnaround. The Oranegmen will be bigger stronger and faster from top to bottom from last year.”

BENNINGTON (13-0)

Coach: Kameron Lenhart, third year

Returning starters (3-5): Seniors: Trey Bird, QB; Nick Colvert, RB; Isaac Conner, WR; Ethan Nguyen, DL; Alex Foltz, LB; Jaxon Andrews, LB; Owen Douglas, DB. Junior: Ginnar Lyn, DB.

Coach says: “Due to last year’s very senior heavy class, we will have a lot of new faces on both sides of the football. How we look at it though is not a rebuild but a reload. We believe we have a lot of talent to be one of the top teams in Class B. A huge advantage we have will be Bird. He had a tremendous year last year and we will look to him for his leadership with the new players surrounding him. Defensively we have two of the best defensive lineman in the state. They will be essential for stopping the run.”

BLAIR (1-8)

Coach: Bryan Soukup, ninth year

Returning starters (9-7): Seniors: Dane Larsen, RB-LB; Shea Wendt, WR-DB; Kaden Sears, RB-LB; Brayton Osius, TE-LB; Seagan Packett-Trisdale, Ol-OL. Juniors: Brady Brown, WR-DB; Bode Soukup, QB; Ethan Baessler, RB-DB; Ben Holcomb, WR-LB; Dylan Swanson, L-LB; Braden McGill, OL-DL; Triston Clausen, Ol-DL; J’Shawn Unger, WR-LB. .

Coach says: “We battled injuries and a young roster last season. We return numerous players with varsity experience. Bode Soukup returns at quarterback after a solid sophomore season. The backfield has great depth. On defense we return two starters on the defensive line, three linebackers and three in the secondary.

CRETE (2-7)

Coach: Mark Newmyer, fourth year.

Returning starters (4-4): Seniors: Tadd TeBrink, QB-DB; Brayton Zeibig, TE-LB; Sebastian Lemus, OL-DL; Jacob Harrington, Ol-DL.

Coach says: “We have big shoes to fill with a big senior class leaving. Going to have inexperience all over the field, but excited for the kids to go and compete.”

ELKHORN (10-2)

Coach: Dan Feichert, second year.

Returning starters (8-4): Seniors: Aiden Betz, OT-DT; Cooper Fedde, LB; Connor Hunt, QB; Cole Houck, Wr-CB; KJ Schenck, DB; Tanner Houck, TE; Ben Reynolds, OC; Gavin Glover, OG; Jaxon in golfNinete, OG. Junior: Collin Hinkle, OT.

Coach says: “We're returning multiple starters on the offensive line and look to be tough up front again. We graduated some skilled positions and have guys ready to step into starring roles. Returning our quarterback, center and tackle for another year will give us great consistency in our offense. Defensively we will have some fresh faces but have a great group of seniors that will lead our younger classes.”

ELKHORN MOUNT MICHAEL (1-8)

Coach: Allen Burrell Jr., new.

Returning starters (6-5): Seniors: Jack Huber, WR-DB; John Balch, OT-DT; Conor Connealy, OE-DE; Andrew Tagel, OG-NT; Will Brewster, QB; Jack Roland, TE-LB; Ryan Stumpff, DB.

Coach says: “We have a solid group of skilled players with good size and speed and some upperclassmen upfront who can get after it between the whistles. Our strength will be our senior leadership, our young men on the offensive and defensive lines and having perhaps the most underrated quarterback in Class B. The weaknesses we have coming into this fall are the lack of playing experience at the varsity level across the board and filling in some gaps at crucial skill positions.”

ELKHORN NORTH (1-8)

Coach: Sam Stanley, third year.

Returning starters (5-5): Seniors: Johnny Radicia, DB; Christian Young, Rb-DB; Bill Hendryx, WR; Cole Sharar, OT-DT. Juniors: Brock Marler, OC-DE; Sam Thomas, OT-DE.

Coach says: “We are excited about the work that our players have done in the offseason and can't wait to watch that translate to the field on Friday nights. Our program numbers continue to increase, which will lead to more competition in the weight room and on the practice field. We will be a younger team, but we have a good number of guys who've played a lot of snaps. Senior leadership, line play and improved team speed will be strength for us.”

GERING (2-7)

Coach: Danny O’Boyle, third year.

Returning starters (7-6): Seniors: Collin Schwartzkopf, C-DE; Alec Sibal, OL-DL; Kaden Bohnsack, TE-DE; Joseph Van Anne, WR-DB. Taner Gartner, RB-DB; Zach Aguallo, OG-LB; Jason Howard, QB-DB; Grady Robbins. RB-OLB.

Coach says: “We're looking to build off of two wins from this past fall, in which we felt we took big strides forward as a program. We have a strong core group of kids coming back that are fast and physical. We return three starting offensive lineman and a starting tight end who have gotten in a ton of experience up front. We also return our starting quarterback and running back. Defensively we return six starters along with a core group of guys who got a lot of experience last year.”

GRAND ISLAND NORTHWEST (5-5)

Coach: Kevin Stein, 13th year

Returning starters (4-8): Seniors: EJ Arrends, LB; Peyton Atwood, K-P; Tyler Douglass, LB; Isaiah Esquivel, OL-LB; Cooper Garrett, DL; Owen Harb, DL; Victor Isele, DL; Alex Korte, DB; Tegan Lemkau, DB; Austin Payne, QB; Spencer Snodgrass, OL-DL; Brock Zobel, OL-DL. Junior: Nathan Carkoski, RB-LB.

Coach says: “We once again graduated a large and productive senior class. They will be tough to replace. Last season we were hit hard by injuries and underclassmen were forced into varsity action. It will pay off for them this season. Offensively we do not return a lot of seasonlong starters, but a lot of guys have seen time. we return a lot of experience on the defensive side of the ball, which we are excited about. Returning the entire front is a great start.”

HASTINGS (2-7)

Coach: Charlie Shoemaker, eighth year

Returning starters (4-3): Seniors: Johnny Whyrick, QB; Joe Rodriguez, TE-LB. Juniors: Kelyn Jones, OL; Blaine Jamik, OL. Calub Clark, LB; Brady Hamburger, DL.

Coach says: “We do not have a lot of seniors but we have quite a few juniors who own varsity experience. We are counting on great leadership to turn things around.”

LEXINGTON (4-6)

Coach: Jeff Rowan, 10th year

Returning starters (7-7): Seniors: Kaden West, QB; Jacksen Konrad, WR-LB; Jace Carpenter, WR-DB; Levi Converse, TE-LB; Daven Naylor, QB-DB; Zeke Lucas, WR-CB; Levi Kopf. LB; Jezeus Garcia, DL; Luis Castellanos, OL-DL.

Coach says: “We will be relying greatly on our seniors for leadership and their skills. Offensive line has to be more consistent so we can run the ball better also setting more play action passing for mobile quarterbacks. Defense will be solid up the middle. We will need to find some more cover guys. New opponents on our schedule have us very excited.

LINCOLN NORTHWEST (new)

Coach: Brian Lauck, new

Top prospects: Juniors: Jack Duval, L; Diego Muehlhausen, L; Daniel Dimas Gibilisco, LB; Tristen McGhee, L; Israel Orneals, FB-LB; Carter Mickelson, L; Dylan Kolk. QB-FS. Sophomore: JJ Kopp, QB.

Coach says: “We have a very excited and eager first year team to show what they can do in Class B. The challenge will be being able to gel as a team and be prepared.”

LINCOLN PIUS X (2-7 in Class A)

Coach: Ryan Kearney, seventh year.

Returning starters (3-2): Seniors: Barrett Walker, OL-DL; Tyler Castle, OL; Walker Hanneman, DB; Matt Bohy, RB.

Coach says: “Offensively we have two starting lineman and a third with extensive varsity experience returning, which will be a solid foundation to build on. Our backfield is also returning so we will be leaning on the running game especially early in the season. Defensively we will need to fill more positions left by graduation than on the offensive side. However our most experienced group will be our D-line so we can lean on them early in the season.”

NORRIS (4-6)

Coach: Ty Twarling, fourth year

Returning starters (3-4): Seniors: Cooper Cerny, TE-OLB; Jack Cooper, OL; AJ Glinsmann, DL; Ben Scheonbeck, TE-MLB. Juniors: Eli Holt, LB; Blake Macklin, RB.

Coach says: “We will have a lot of holes to fill as the graduation of a very good class at every position needs to be filled. The senior class has had some solid experience coming into the season. However depth in the offensive line will be a priority. On the defensive side and this will be another question mark that will need to be addressed.”

OMAHA BUENA VISTA (new)

Coach: Keegan Grant, new

Will not play varsity football this season

OMAHA GROSS (4-6)

Coach: Tom Van Winkle, sixth year

Returning starters (8-7): Seniors: Sal Nacarelli, OL-DL; Carson Almgren, OL-DL; Sam Canova, OL-DL; Jake Garcia, RB-OLB; Charlie Paladino, WR-DB; Jackson Drake, WR-OLB; Owen Brennan, LB; Ryan Weiss, OT; Colby Duncan, QB; Ethan Le, LB.

Coach says: “We are very excited with our returning group of players. We have a lot of returners with valuable game experienceis. We will have size up front in some depth. We will look for our skill players to step up and make big plays in all three phases of the game.”

OMAHA SKUTT (8-4)

Coach: Matt Turman, 20th year

Returning starters (9-7): Seniors: Adam McCaw, DT; Kale Wiepen, OT; Wyatt Archer, IB-DB; Brandt Pickrell, TE-DE; Maccoy Holtam, IB-ILB; Noah Boyd, K; Joe Connelly, WR-OLB; Brady Stodola, DB; Logan Abels, LB. Juniors: Bennett Turman, QB; Colin Pike, IB-LB; Connor Trapp, OG; Kyler Seaman, CB.

Coach says: “We have a lot of returning starters back, which is rare for us. Part of this is because we had a smaller senior class and part of it is because of a lot of injuries that we fought through last year. We should have a very good defense. We should have kids who can really run at all three levels. Really like our D-line. We do need to develop some inside linebackers. Archer is a difference maker on defense. On offense Bennett Turman got starting experience and throws it well. Line will be really good but not deep. Deep at running back.”

OMAHA WESTVIEW (new)

Coach: Ben Ryan, new

Top prospects: Sophomores: Mark Kiley, RB-DB; Blake Smith, RB-LB; Luke Shaffar, QB; Landon Creighton, OL-DL; Gabe Mathisen, WR-DB; Tucker Ingram, TE-DE; Kobe Mapp, WR-DB; Kevin Rempe, RB-LB.

Coach says: “We’re very balanced, hardworking, with toughness and an experienced coaching staff, but we're inexperienced and young.”

PLATTSMOUTH (10-1)

Coach: Curtis Larsen, new

Returning starters (5-5): Senior: TJ Fitzpatrick, QB-DB. Juniors: Ethan Walker, RB; Gabe Villamonte, QB; Caleb Adkins, OL-DL; Dylan Eby, Ol-DL; Eli Michel, OL; Logan Wooten, DB.

Coach says: “Our team will be young where we will have a high number of juniors gaining a ton of varsity experience. We will be looking to rebuild our offensive line as well as our front seven on defense.”

RALSTON (3-6)

Coach: Tyler Zahn, 19th year

Returning starters (7-7): Seniors: Zach Ohlinger, Ol-DL; Harrison Acklie, QB-DB; Brandon Cavender, OL-OLB; Hudson Holloway, WR-DB; Rex Buettenback, WR-DB; Cody Rutledge, OL; Tommy Tagoai, DL; Conner Leu, OL. Juniors: AJ Rees-Conley, OLB; Mateo Espinoza, DL.

Coach says: “We return four of five starters in the offensive line and our quarterback is a two year starter. The defensive backfield returns three starters. Cavender will anchor the defense. Good starting experience returning as the Rams continue to build depth with a good number of freshmen and sophomores joining the program.”

SCOTTSBLUFF (8-3)

Coach: Jud Hall, fourth year

Returning starters (6-4): Seniors: Jayce Wilkinson, OLB; Braeden Stull, QB-DB; Tyson Klein, RB; Jose Rodriguez, RB; Trey May, OL; Daniel Garcia, OL; Josiah Mobley, LB; Michael Thrash, LB. Junior: Sebastien Boyle, RB.

Coach says: “We will play an extremely challenging schedule, both in the competition and the teams we play and in our travel. We will travel over 2,800 miles and have over 42 hours of windshield time. We will look to continue to be a ball control offense and play great defense. Our linebacking corps should be the strength of our team. We will need to improve in the special team phases.”

SEWARD (8-3)

Coach: Jamie Opfer, ninth year

Returning starters (6-5): Seniors: Kalen Knott, QB-DB; Micah Hackbart, WR-DB; Nolan Hill, RB-LB; Jackson Anderson, TE; Dustin Hurley, OL-DL; Peyton Quackenbush, OL; Andrew Frazie, OL

Coach says: “We graduated a lot of production from our skill players. We have a lot to figure out offensively and defensively. We have capable kids, now we just need to find out who is ready and willing to step up and can and own their role on this team.”

WAVERLY (7-4)

Coach: Reed Manstedt, fourth year

Returning starters (5-3): Seniors: Cooper Skrobecki, TE-LB; Preston Harms, RB; Chuck Johnson, LB; Kaleb Axmann, LB; Sam Schernikau, WR; Evan Kastins, RB; Grant Sindelar, OL.

Coach says: “We have a very strong senior class that has really worked hard this offseason and is ready to make its mark on our program. We lost a lot of key contributors from last years’ team but we are excited to see some kids step up to help fill those holes. On offense the development of our line will be extremely important since we only return one starter up front. On defense it will be very similar. We will need to have some guys step up on the line and replace the guys we lost to graduation.”

YORK (5-5)

Coach: Glen Snodgrass, 12th year

Returning starters (10-12): Seniors: Dalton Snodgrass, TE-LB; Carter Culotta, DL; Jude Collingham, OL-DL; Clayton Pinnei, OL-DL; Kadence Velde, OL-DL; Payton Albers, OL; Ryan Seevers, QB; Austin Phinney, WR-DB; Garrett Ivey, WR-DB. Juniors: Samson Brumley, DL; Morgan Collingham, LB; Seth Erickson, FB-LB; Carter Stenger, DB.

Coach says: “We only had six seniors last year so we have a lot of returning game experience. Depth will be good at most positions. These players have consistently shown in multiple sports the ability to win close games. We have a big inexperienced offensive line with several young kids ready to provide depth.”

OMAHA AREA

CLASS C-1

ARLINGTON (4-5)

Coach: Colter Mattson, third year

Returning starters (4 offense, 4 defense): Seniors: Cade Podany, OL-DL; Braden Monke, OL; Kaden Pittman, WR; Weston Wollberg, OL; Kyle Quinn, DL. Junior: Kden Foust, DB. Sophomore: Killian McIntosh, LB.

Coach says: “We return some veterans on the offensive line. we have four guys who have started for a couple years and/or have had a lot of varsity minutes. This will be our most veteran group. We will be a young team and looking at some seniors to step up and take over in the skill positions. We will once again have to work on us and make that our focus. We need to work to develop depth and keep kids fresh and energized.”

ASHLAND-GREENWOOD (10-1)

Coach: Ryan Thompson, 15th year

Returning starters (6-5): Seniors: Logan Sobota, FB-LB; Luke Lambert, OL-DL; Jaxson Hamm, OL-LB; Braxton Buck, OL-DL; Nathan Upton, RB. Junior: Dane Jacobsen, QB. Sophomore: Thomas Spears, DB.

Coach says: “Our strength will be our lines and our running game. We return a lot of talent and toughness in that area. We also feel like we have guys ready to step up and take new roles head on. Our team is very united as well. Need to replace our top two receivers who combine for over 1,000 yards receiving. We will also need replace three of four defensive backs. However we do get some kids back from injury who should be able to help us right away.”

BOYS TOWN (6-4)

Coach: Chris Nizzi, fifth year.

Returning starters (4-4): Seniors: Isaiah Pompey, OL-DL; Kehinde Fye, WR; Colby Johnson, DB; Trever Kellogg, OL-DL; Lamar Propps, DL; David Heaton, OL.

Coach says: “We need to develop confidence in younger players before play in a tough district begins.”

DOUGLAS COUNTY WEST (5-4)

Coach: Michael Troy, fourth year.

Returning starters (10-9): Jonas Mearis-Richman, Ryker Wohlers, Cael Dembinski, Eli Ambriz, Quincy Weiss, Caleb Trost, Clyde Stenglein, Charlie Wood, Antwan Wright, Gavin Jensen, Tyler Turner.

Coach says: “We must replace a lot of production with the loss of the starting running back, H-back and three linemen. We will be very young but very fast.”

FORT CALHOUN (7-3)

Coach: Adolph Shepardson, third year.

Returning starters (3-3): Seniors: Austin Welchert, QB-DB; Avery Quinlin, LB; Joe Doyle, OL; Mason Bliss, K. Juniors: Grayson Bouwman, WR-DB.

Coach says: “We had a great 2021 season but we graduated 15 seniors who gave their all to our football program. They will surely be missed. We have a lot of young talent to fill in the holes. They just need experience. We should have better team speed and we have some dynamic playmakers on offense. We need our line to mesh as they will be the key to sustaining our successes from 2021.”

OMAHA CONCORDIA

No report

OMAHA RONCALLI (5-5)

Coach: Tom Kassing, seventh year

Returning starters (8-8): Seniors: Wyatt Yetter, HB-LB; Jacob Camp, LB; Brent Heller, WR-DB; Sean Fenoglio, TE; Ethan Pleshek-Humpal, OL-DL; Charlie Mausbach, OL-LB. Juniors: Carter Gintz, OL-DL; Tanner Post, WR-LB; Clayton Shafer, LB; Brady McGill, QB

Outlook: Yetter and Shafer are part of the linebacking corps. McGill started the Crimson Pride’s final five games.

PLATTEVIEW (5-4)

Coach: Mark McLaughlin, fourth year

Returning starters (5-4): Seniors: Ezra Stewart, WR; Ethan Golda, LB; Jared Kuhl, QB; Cael Wichman, RB-LB; Charles Crisp, Ol-DL; Leo Guenther, OL-DE

Coach says: “We graduated a huge senior class. Replacing those starting roles will be a challenge, but we think we have kids who are ready to step into those spots. The depth we lost will be a concern.”

WAHOO (7-4)

Coach: Chad Fox, 21th year.

Returning starters (4-4): Seniors: David Divis, OL; Zach Fox, DB; Owen Hancock, QB; William Nielsen, TE-DE; Dawson Rafteseth, OL-DL; Dominek Rohleder, DL.

Coach says: “We will be very young this year with a limited number of varsity experience coming back on both sides. We have a good bunch of young kids who we are very excited about, but they lack Friday night experience so they will need to grow up very quickly with an extremely difficult schedule.”

CLASS C-2

LOUISVILLE (3-6)

Coach: Matt Shelsta, new

Returning starters (4-4): Seniors: Quincy Trent. Juniors: Cody Hiatt, Wade Powles, Sam Luellen, Cash Biesterfield. Sophomores: Daniel Hoefener, Cody Hrdy, Cody Lutz.

Coach says: “We graduated a large senior class with a great deal of experience so we will be looking for a lot of young players to step up into new roles. We have some returning experience specifically at the skill positions but will be very young up front. Last year's team had a strong running game we hope to replicate but look to limit turnovers and become more efficient in the passing game.”

WAHOO NEUMANN (5-5)

Coach: Jordan Roberts, new

Returning starters: Seniors: Trent Barry, WR; Kanon Cada, WR-DB; Calvin Sassaman, RB-LB. Juniors: Connor Schutt, QB; Eli Johnson, OG-DT.

Coach says: “We will have some good speed and good athletes.”

YUTAN (8-2)

Coach: Dan Krajicek, 10th year

Returning starters (6-7): Seniors: Drake Trent, OL-LB; Jude Elgert, OL; Zach Krajicek, RB-LB; Will Peterson, OL-DL; Jeff Arensberg, DB. Juniors: Derek Wacker, TE-DL; Caleb Daniell, OL-DL; Braxton Wentworth, DB.

Coach says: “We should have a very good starting front five on offense and front seven on defense. We lost some really good skill position guys who made a lot of plays for us over the years but we like who we have filling in.”

EIGHT MAN-1

CONESTOGA (2-6)

Coach: Trent Clausen, fifth year

Returning starters (5-5): Seniors: Gage Totilas, OL-DL; Jayden Widler, QB-LB; Aydin Smith, WR-DB; Carter Plowman, RB-LB; Lucas Anderson, RB-LB.

Coach says: “We are returning many key players. Our incoming senior class showed great signs of leadership potential last season. We will need to solidify a quarterback but have a few kids who can fill that role.”

ELMWOOD-MURDOCK (5-4)

Coach: Lance Steffen, fifth year

Returning starters (4-5): Seniors: Cade Hosier, HB-DB; Reid Fletcher, QB-CB; Henry Coleman, TE-DE; Braden Mommens, TE-DE; Max Wynegar, LB. Juniors: Sam Clements, OL-DL; Riley Wilson, WR-CB; Will Bauder, OL-DL.

Coach says: “We're finally to a point where I feel like we have experience across the board. We will have some of the best players in our class and they are dedicated to improving. We will need to develop a new fullback and new offensive/defensive line guy but have great candidates to compete for those jobs. Our defense needs to be much better than it has been the past few years. believe we can achieve that with great team speed.”

MEAD (5-5)

Coach: Terry Hickman, eighth year

Returning starters (4-3): Seniors: Luke Carritt, QB-LB; Beau LaCroix, RB-LB; Tye Dickes, Ol-DL. Juniors: Timmy Hunt, TE-DE; Christopher Hanson, OL-DL; Mason Christensen, OL; Sophomore: Tytus Lee, OL-DL.

Coach says: “ We lost six seniors (two who played at an all-state level at times) but as of now gain 11 new players. Carritt is a three-year starting quarterback who has set many school records passing LaCroix played all-state level linebacker at the end of the year and Dickes was an impactful nose tackle in our playoff win. They'll lead the way along with Tyler Else, Keegan Converse and Branden Koranda.”

OMAHA BROWNELL TALBOT (2-6)

Coach: Wade Lanum, fourth year

Returning starters (3-3): Seniors: Jon Massey, OL; Nate Brown, QB: Miles Hutcherson, OL-DL; Ben Dudley, TE-DE; James Music, RB-LB; Luke Sherer, Ol-DL; Jack Cohen, DB. Junior: Jordan Haase, WR-DB. Sophomore: Simon Lim, WR-DB.

Coach says: “We’re beginning a new co-op this season. The outlook is good but many of the players coming in will be seniors or freshmen, none of whom have played much if any football before. Our success will depend on how quickly our new players pick up the game. It’s a really exciting time for Brownell football.”

OMAHA CHRISTIAN (1-7)

Coach: Chuck Kohns, new

Returning starters (6-3): Senior: Zeb Kavan, OL-DL. Junior: Trenton McCoy, QB-LB. Sophomores: Isaac Olson, RB-DB; Jayden Friesen, OL-DL; Jeevan James, RB-DB; Justin Greene, TE-LB.

Coach says: “We are pretty young. We have one senior. We have good size and experience on the line. But we have a new offense and new defense and a lot of inexperience. We do seem to have some athletic ability at some spots. McCoy looks strong at quarterback.”

WEEPING WATER (9-1)

Coach: Mitchell Shepherd, second year

Returning starters (6-5): Seniors: Keegan McDonald, B; Ethan Essarym E-B; Logan March, B-LB; Hayden Nash, E-DB. Juniors: Sayler Rhodes, B; Brayden Harms, DE; Brennan DeMike, OC.

Coach says: “We return a good amount experience and have a pretty athletic team returning from a year we experienced some success. We return several key players at each level of the offense and defense. We have some kids that have some speed and quickness. We have to replace a four-year starter at quarterback and linebacker. We won't be a very big team.”​