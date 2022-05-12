Everything you need to know about Friday's Class A soccer semifinals

World-Herald staff writer Nick Rubek has compiled everything you need to know about the semifinal matches of the Nebraska high school Class A boys and girls state soccer tournaments on Friday.

* * *

GIRLS

No. 1 Gretna (19-0) vs. No. 4 Lincoln Southwest (14-2), noon

There were very different feelings from these two following opening round wins. Defending champion Gretna was a bit relieved to escape with an overtime victory over Elkhorn South, converting a penalty kick in the extra session for a 2-1 win. It was the closest margin of victory for the Dragons since opening weekend and matched their lowest offensive output of the season. Southwest, meanwhile, had to feel good about its 3-0 result over crosstown rival Lincoln East in Monday’s first round. The Silver Hawks got a pair of goals from sophomore Charley Kort and notched their 12th shutout of the season. It’s the fifth semifinal appearance in the last eight seasons for Southwest. Now comes a whole different sort of challenge. Gretna has won 40 of its last 41 matches over the last two seasons. Southwest has the sort of talent to match up with the Dragons, but do they have the depth required to run with them for 80 minutes — or more?

No. 2 Lincoln Southeast (15-1) vs. No. 3 Omaha Marian (17-2), 2 p.m.

The eighth meeting between the two at the state tournament all time (Marian has won five of the previous seven). This one has a berth in the finals — where they squared off for the 2012 title — on the line. The sides got here in much different ways, but each with its own dose of drama. Southeast netted the only goal in overtime for a win over Omaha Westside, the first at the state tournament for the Knights since 2012. Marian won an old fashioned shootout against Lincoln Pius X, falling behind 2-0 in the first ten minutes before scoring rebounding with three goals after halftime in a 5-3 victory. An early hole against Southeast could be a bit more problematic. The Knights have run off six consecutive shutouts, and have outscored three postseason opponents by a combined 15-0 tally. Don’t be surprised if this one turns into a battle of wills. The first team to get settled and into their system will have the advantage.

BOYS

No. 1 Gretna (18-2) vs. No. 5 Lincoln East (13-3), 5:30 p.m.

Definitive wins in the first round for both sides sets up an intriguing semifinal. Gretna handled its business in a 4-1 win over Millard South, getting out quickly with a goal in the sixth minute before Mikey Stukenholtz put the finishing touches on things with a pair of scores in the second half. The Dragons beat teams in so many different ways, making them a match-up nightmare. East flashed a bit of that same type of dynamic attack in their opener, getting goals from three different players in the second half for a 3-0 win over crosstown rival Lincoln Southwest. The Spartans have flown under the radar a bit, but have now won nine straight to reach the semifinals for the first time since winning in 2011. Gretna is seeking its first trip to the Class A championship match after losing in the semifinals each of the last two seasons. The Dragons are certainly favored to get over the hump, but East seems to be embracing its role as sleeper.

No. 4 Omaha Westside (14-4) vs. No. 9 Omaha Bryan (14-5), 7:30 p.m.

The rubber match in the season series with a trip to the final on the line. Westside won the first meeting 4-2 in late March, scoring three times in the second half. Bryan returned the favor less than two weeks later, netting an overtime goal for the 1-0 victory in the Metro Conference tournament. Opening round victories on Tuesday came in much different fashions. Westside won a shootout against Prep after 100 minutes of scoreless soccer. The Warriors are in the semifinal for the sixth time in the last the last ten seasons. Bryan, on the other hand, is in brand new territory. The Bears’ dramatic comeback win in the first round over Papillion-La Vista South was the first state tournament victory in program history. Cesar Hernandez scored both Bryan goals, including the equalizer in the 76th minute, before the Bears eventually won in a shootout. Which team will have the most left in the tank? Expect a large Friday night crowd on hand to find out.

