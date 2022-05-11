Everything you need to know about Friday's Class A state baseball games

World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson has compiled everything you need to know about the first-round games of the Nebraska high school Class A baseball tournament on Friday.

No. 1-ranked Millard West (26-5) vs. No. 9 Kearney (15-9), 10 a.m.

The Wildcats enter the tourney as the hottest team, riding an 11-game win streak. Millard West hasn’t lost since April 16 when it fell 6-5 to Elkhorn South in a Metro Conference tournament semifinal. The Wildcats won state in 2019 and finished as the runners-up last year.

The Bearcats, last at state in 2019, lost to Lincoln North Star in districts but still earned a wild-card berth. Kearney has a pair of victories over state tourney participant Southeast, winning 7-1 and 12-10. The Bearcats are 4-3 against Metro Conference teams, including a 5-3 loss to the Wildcats.

No. 3 Lincoln East (24-3) vs. No. 5 Elkhorn South (18-8), 1 p.m.

The Spartans won their first 11 in a row and have been ranked in the top five all season. Two of East’s three losses came against defending Class A champion Millard South, but the Spartans gained revenge with a late-season 15-1 victory over the Patriots.

The Storm, who have been to state six times since 2015, qualified for the tourney with a 12-7 win over Lincoln Pius X in the district final. Elkhorn South fans can point to wins over Class A No. 1 Millard West and Class B No. 1 Norris as reasons for optimism.

No. 4 Millard South (23-8) vs. No. 7 Lincoln Southeast (22-6), 4 p.m.

The defending state champion Patriots reached state despite shoulder surgery that prevented top returning pitchers Nate Moquin and Braden Sweet from taking the mound this season. Millard South dominated in districts, winning their two games by a combined score of 21-0.

The Knights have quietly won 22 games, one of their highest win totals in recent years. Southeast is 1-4 against Class A state tourney teams, with its only victory coming against Westside. The Knights and Patriots did not play this season.

No. 2 Omaha Creighton Prep (28-6) vs. No. 6 Omaha Westside (18-14), 7 p.m.

Prep has taken turns with Millard West and Millard South as the top-ranked team in the state. The Junior Jays missed the tournament last year, losing to Columbus 7-6 in districts. Prep has won 10 of its last 11, losing only to Millard West.

The Warriors, last at state in 2017, earned a wild-card berth after losing to Lincoln East 6-1 in the district final. Westside has bounced back from a 1-8 stretch to win 11 of its final 16. Prep won 7-3 at Westside on March 28.

