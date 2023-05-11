World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson has compiled everything you need to know about the first-round games of the Nebraska high school Class A baseball tournament on Friday.

* * *

Grand Island (12-9) vs. Millard West (29-5), 10 a.m.

Grand Island, last at state in 2019, won its only title in 2008 with the help of future Husker Kash Kalkowski.

The defending-champion Wildcats will be seeking their third title in five years and loom as one of the tourney favorites.

Gretna (22-8) vs. Omaha Creighton Prep (19-10), 1 p.m.

The Dragons, who went 0-2 in their most recent state tourney appearance in 2019, posted a 2-1 win over the Junior Jays early in the season.

Prep, making its 41st trip to state — second only to Millard South (43) — won seven of its last eight games.

Lincoln East (27-4) vs. Bellevue West (18-10), 4 p.m.

The top-ranked Spartans are riding a nine-game win streak into state as they seek the school’s first state title.

Bellevue West lost to Kearney in a district semifinal but did just enough to grab a wild-card berth to state.

Elkhorn South (25-7) vs. Papillion-La Vista South (21-9), 7 p.m.

The Storm have several Division I recruits and are expected to make some tourney noise in quest of the school’s first championship.

Papio South, which lost to Elkhorn South 2-1 on April 21, earned its 10th trip to state by defeating Fremont and Kearney in districts.