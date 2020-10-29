Everything you need to know about Friday's high school football playoffs

Stu Pospisil has compiled everything you need to know Friday's high school football playoff matchups.

* * *

Class A

Lincoln Southwest (5-4) at No. 2 Bellevue West (5-0), 7 p.m.: It’s the fourth time the Thunderbirds are coming off an open week. Their winning streak is at 18. In their last outing, Keagan Johnson’s 255 receiving yards were second most in school history and Luke Johannsen threw for 412 yards. LJ Richardson is averaging 177 yards a game rushing. Southwest’s playoff win last week was its first since 2011. Stu’s pick: Bellevue West.

Kearney (3-4) at No. 7 Gretna (6-1), 7 p.m.: After 3-6 records in each of its first two Class A seasons, Gretna has a home game against a stout defense. Kearney last was in the quarterfinals in 2017. Gretna sophomore passer Zane Flores is averaging 236 yards a game, most of it to senior receivers Trevor Marshall (744) and Jackson Alexander (644 in six games). Radio: KXPN (1460, Kearney), KGFW (1340, Kearney). Stu’s pick: Gretna.