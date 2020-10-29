Everything you need to know about Friday's high school football playoffs

Stu Pospisil has compiled everything you need to know Friday's high school football playoff matchups.
* * *
Class A
Lincoln Southwest (5-4) at No. 2 Bellevue West (5-0), 7 p.m.: It’s the fourth time the Thunderbirds are coming off an open week. Their winning streak is at 18. In their last outing, Keagan Johnson’s 255 receiving yards were second most in school history and Luke Johannsen threw for 412 yards. LJ Richardson is averaging 177 yards a game rushing. Southwest’s playoff win last week was its first since 2011. Stu’s pick: Bellevue West.
Kearney (3-4) at No. 7 Gretna (6-1), 7 p.m.: After 3-6 records in each of its first two Class A seasons, Gretna has a home game against a stout defense. Kearney last was in the quarterfinals in 2017. Gretna sophomore passer Zane Flores is averaging 236 yards a game, most of it to senior receivers Trevor Marshall (744) and Jackson Alexander (644 in six games). Radio: KXPN (1460, Kearney), KGFW (1340, Kearney). Stu’s pick: Gretna.
Fremont (6-3) vs. No. 4 Elkhorn South (7-1), 8 p.m. at Elkhorn Stadium: First meeting. Fremont has its first playoff win since 1998, the last time it also had six wins. The only time the Tigers have won two playoff games in the same year was with their 1986 state runner-up team. Carter Sintek has thrown for 1,858 yards and Micah Moore rushed for 1,012 for Fremont. Elkhorn South has been to the quarterfinals the past two years. Radio: KHUB (1340, Fremont). Stu’s pick: Elkhorn South.
Columbus (6-3) vs. No. 5 Lincoln Southeast (7-0), 8:15 p.m. at Seacrest: After their first playoff win since 2010, the Discoverers try for an upset. Southeast has won its past two first-round games. Radio: KLIR (101.1, Columbus), KFOR (1240, 103.3, Lincoln). Stu’s pick: Southeast.
Millard West (2-6) at No. 3 Millard South (6-1), 7 p.m.: Millard South beat the Wildcats 31-12 on Sept. 11. Both teams reached the semifinals in 2019. Millard West is on its third starting quarterback because of injuries. Radio: KOBM (1420, 94.5, Omaha). Stu’s pick: Millard South.
No. 9 Millard North (4-4) vs. No. 6 Omaha Creighton Prep (5-2), 8 p.m. at Westside: Playoff series stands at two wins apiece. Millard North hasn’t been to the quarterfinals since 2016. Mustang QB Jimmy Quaintance has rushed for 1,064 yards. Prep is on a four-game winning streak. Radio: KVSS (102.7, Omaha). Stu’s pick: Prep.
No. 10 North Platte (6-2) vs. No. 8 Lincoln East (6-2), 4:30 p.m. at Seacrest: East beat the Bulldogs 21-7 on Oct. 9. The Spartans are after their first playoff win since 2016. North Platte got its first since 2004 when it beat Lincoln High last week. East’s Noah Walters has passed for 2,142 yards. Radio: KOOQ (98.1, 1410, North Platte). Stu’s pick: East.
Grand Island (4-4) at No. 1 Omaha Westside (8-0), 4 p.m.: Westside won 42-0 at Grand Island on Sept. 25, with all the scoring in the first half. Since then the Islanders have won three of their past four. Radio: KRGI (99.7, Grand Island). Stu’s pick: Westside.
Class B
Seward (3-6) at No. 1 Bennington (8-1), 7 p.m.: Bennington beat the Jays 47-35 in last year’s first round. It’s the first time in four playoff appearances for the Badgers that Omaha Skutt isn’t on their side of the bracket. Their first-year QB, Kale Bird, has thrown for 1,830 yards and 19 TDs. Radio: KOOL (95.9, 1370, York). Stu’s pick: Bennington.
No. 10 McCook (6-2) at No. 7 Plattsmouth (6-2), 5:30 p.m.: In their only other meeting with Plattsmouth, McCook won 26-6 on the road in 2015. Plattsmouth sat idle last week because its game with Bellevue East was lost to the restructured Class A playoffs. Radio: KSWN (93.9, McCook), KICX (96.1, McCook), KNCY (1600, 105.5, Nebraska City). Stu’s pick: Plattsmouth.
Scottsbluff (5-4) at No. 7 Aurora (6-3), 7 p.m.: Scottsbluff lost at Aurora 36-14 on Sept. 11. Since then, both have won five of six. The visiting Bearcats were in the state finals the past two years. Radio: KHYY (106.9, Minatare), KRGY (97.3, Aurora). Stu’s pick: Aurora.
Beatrice (4-5) at No. 5 Norris (7-2), 7 p.m.: Beatrice lost at Norris 35-7 on Sept. 25. It’s the first time the rivals have met in the playoffs. Norris is coming off a shutout loss at Waverly. Radio: KWBE (1450, Beatrice). Stu’s pick: Norris.
Omaha Gross (4-5) at No. 4 Elkhorn (7-2), 4:30 p.m.: Elkhorn is 5-1 against the Cougars in playoff games, with Gross winning in 2012 when it was state champion. Since then, the Cougars are 0-5 in the playoffs. Stu’s pick: Elkhorn.
Blair (6-3) at No. 2 Waverly (7-2), 7 p.m.: Eastern Midlands Conference foes are 1-1 in their postseason series. Dex Larsen is Blair’s first three-time 1,000-yard rusher. Waverly is coming off a 24-0 win over then-No. 1 Norris. Radio: KBLR (97.3, Blair). Stu’s pick: Waverly.
No. 8 Grand Island Northwest (5-3) at No. 6 Omaha Skutt (6-3), 7 p.m.: First meeting. Northwest has won two of its past three first-round games. Skutt went to the finals six of the previous seven years. Skutt hopes Sam Scott will be available to play at least one way after the running back-linebacker was hurt last week against Elkhorn. Radio: KKJK (103.1, 97.3, Ravenna). Stu’s pick: Skutt.
Omaha Roncalli (3-6) at No. 3 Hastings (7-1), 7 p.m.: A fresh first-round face for the host Tigers. In 14 previous openers, Hastings drew Aurora five times and McCook four. Two of Class B’s top three in passing yards square off — Jarret Synek of Hastings and Austin Schwarz of Roncalli. Radio: KHAS (1230, Hastings). Stu’s pick: Hastings.
Class C-1
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (7-2) at No. 2 Ashland-Greenwood (9-0), 7 p.m.: The host Jays have had back-to-back undefeated regular seasons. LVSS came off seasons of 1-8 and 0-9 to win seven games in a row before dropping a 3-0 decision last week to Fort Calhoun. Stu’s pick: Ashland.
No. 8 Wayne (6-3) at No. 5 Adams Central (7-2), 6 p.m.: First meeting. Wayne has won its past two first-round games, Adams Central its past five including the past two years. Radio: KCTY (98.9, 1590, Wayne), KICS (1550, Hastings). Stu’s pick: Adams Central.
Battle Creek (6-3) at No. 6 Auburn (7-1), 6:30 p.m.: First meeting. Reece Bode leads Battle Creek with 1,445 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground. Brody Darnell is the run-pass threat for Auburn, which has star basketball player Cam Binder as its starting center — and leading tackler. TV: NCN (Cox 116). Stu’s pick: Auburn.
Chadron (6-2) at No. 4 Kearney Catholic (7-1), 2 p.m.: First meeting. Chadron has qualified for the 31st time. Catholic’s seniors dropped first-round games in 2017 and 2019. NU pledge Heinrich Haarberg has thrown for 1,446 yards. Radio: KCSR (610, Chadron), KXPN (1460, Kearney). Stu’s pick: Kearney Catholic.
Cozad (6-3) at No. 3 St. Paul (8-1), 7 p.m.: First playoff meeting. Cozad has dropped back-to-back games while St. Paul has won eight straight after an opening loss to Pierce. Radio: KAMI (92.7, 100.1, 1580, Cozad), KRGI (96.5, Grand Island). Stu’s pick: St. Paul.
Gothenburg (6-3) at No. 9 Lincoln Christian (7-1), 6 p.m.: Christian is trying to continue a turnaround from its 1-17 record of the previous two seasons. Radio: KRVN (880, 106.9, 98.5, Lexington), KLMS (101.5, 1480, Lincoln). Stu’s pick: Christian.
Mitchell (8-1) at No. 7 Wahoo (6-2), 2 p.m.: Mitchell qualified for the first time since 2009, and its bid for a first postseason win comes against the defending C-1 champion Warriors. The Tigers’ eight wins are the most since they were 8-2 in 1983. Radio: KHYY (106.9, Minatare). Stu’s pick: Wahoo.
West Point-Beemer (6-3) at No. 1 Pierce (8-0), 7 p.m.: West Point lost 45-8 at Pierce on Oct. 9. Pierce has won the teams’ only two playoff meetings, including three years ago. Jays sophomore Abram Scholting is averaging 22 yards per completion. Radio: KTIC (98.3, West Point; 98.7, Norfolk), KEXL (97.5, Norfolk). Stu’s pick: Pierce.
Class C-2
Lincoln Lutheran (3-6) at No. 1 Fremont Bergan (9-0), 7 p.m.: Bergan won 46-20 at Lutheran on Sept. 11. Knights are 0-3 in their past three playoff games. They had their first undefeated regular season since 2010, when it made the finals. It’s a matchup of passers — Koa McIntyre of Bergan (1,448 yards) and Joshua Duitsman of Lutheran (194 a game). Radio: KFMT (105.5, Fremont). Stu’s pick: Bergan.
No. 10 North Platte St. Patrick’s (7-1) at No. 4 Sutton (6-2), 7 p.m.: The visiting Irish are trying to snap a five-game playoff losing streak that started in 2015 with an 18-15 loss to Sutton. They are 2-1 all time in the postseason against the Mustangs, who were in last year’s C-2 final. Radio: KODY (1240, 106.1, North Platte), KLIQ (94.5, Hastings). Stu’s pick: Sutton.
Grand Island Central Catholic (5-4) at No. 9 Wilber-Clatonia (6-1), 7 p.m.: First playoff berth for GICC since 2014, when they beat Wilber 35-34 in overtime in the first round. The Wolverines qualified for the 13th consecutive year. Radio: KRGI (1430, 105.5, Grand Island). Stu’s pick: Wilber.
Centura (5-4) at No. 6 Yutan (7-1), 7 p.m.: Centura is 1-6 in first-round games. The Centurions qualified by upsetting GICC last week. Yutan has won seven in a row. It’s meeting Centura for the first time. Stu’s pick: Yutan.
Crofton (5-4) at No. 3 Oakland-Craig (8-1), 7 p.m.: Defending C-2 champion won 30-13 at Crofton on Sept. 11. The hosts qualified for the 13th consecutive year. First playoff meeting. Stu’s pick: Oakland.
No. 7 Hartington Cedar Catholic (7-2) at Bridgeport (7-1), 2 p.m. MT: The host Bulldogs seek rare playoff success. They are 1-11 in first-round games. Their seven wins are their most since an 8-2 record in 2001. Cedar’s past two playoff games, in 2017 and 2019, were lost by a total of three points. TV: Allo 15. Radio: KMOR (93.3, Bridgeport), KSID (98.7, Sidney). Stu’s pick: Cedar.
No. 8 David City Aquinas (7-2) at No. 5 Norfolk Catholic (6-2), 7 p.m.: Third playoff meeting in the past five years. Catholic is 3-2 against Aquinas all time in the postseason. Radio: KKOT (93.5, Columbus), WJAG (105.9, Norfolk). Stu’s pick: Norfolk Catholic.
Wahoo Neumann (4-4) at No. 1 Ord (7-0), 5 p.m.: In their only other meeting, Ord beat the Cavaliers 37-0 in the 2018 C-1 semifinals. It was the Chanticleers’ first undefeated regular season since 1998. Radio: KNLV (93.9, 1060), Stu’s pick: Ord.
Eight Man-1
No. 4 Tri County (8-0) at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (6-3), 5 p.m.: After getting out of the first round for the first time as LCC, the Bears meet a rested opponent. Tri County received a first-round forfeit from Southern because of COVID-19 reasons. Radio: KWBE (1450, Beatrice). Stu’s pick: Tri County.
Weeping Water (7-1) at No. 10 Norfolk Lutheran Northeast (8-1), 3 p.m. at Memorial Field: The host Eagles seek their second quarterfinal berth in three years. Weeping Water’s only playoff win in its first 12 appearances was in 2012. The Indians are enjoying their best season since they were 8-1 in 1998. Radio: KNEN (94.7, Norfolk). Stu’s pick: Lutheran.
No. 7 Stanton (7-1) at No. 8 Arcadia-Loup City (6-3), 6 p.m. at Loup City: Stanton hopes to break a five-game playoff losing streak, all in 11-man, since reaching the 2008 C-2 quarterfinals. Radio: KKPR (98.9, Kearney). Stu’s pick: Stanton.
No. 1 Dundy County-Stratton (8-0) at Nebraska City Lourdes (6-2), 5 p.m.: First meeting. Lourdes is playing for its first quarterfinal since 2016. DCS made the semifinals last year. Serbando Myers (1,270 yards rushing) and Quade Myers (892) power the DCS attack. Radio: KIOD (105.3, McCook), KBIE (103.1, Auburn). Stu’s pick: DCS.
No. 2 Burwell (9-0) at No. 9 Howells-Dodge (7-2), 5:30 p.m. at Howells: First meeting. Longhorns are after their third consecutive finals berth. Host Jaguars have been to the quarterfinals two of the past three years. H-D’s Levi Belina has rushed for 1,330 yards. Radio: KTIC (107.9, West Point). Stu’s pick: Burwell.
Hi-Line (5-3) at No. 6 Neligh-Oakdale (8-1), 5 p.m.: Hi-Line is a first-year coop team combining players from Elwood and Eustis-Farnam. Neligh last made it to the quarterfinals in 2006. Warriors sophomore Aiden Kuester has thrown for 2,115 yards and 26 TDs. Stu’s pick: Neligh.
Nebraska Christian (5-2) at Elm Creek (8-1), 7 p.m.: First meeting. Elm Creek is in the playoffs for the 10th consecutive year, Christian its third straight. Radio: KRVN (93.1, Lexington). Stu’s pick: Elm Creek.
No. 3 Cross County (9-0) at Cambridge (4-3), 6 p.m.: The visitors have won 13 of their past 14 games. Carter Seim is averaging 16.6 yards a carry, Isaac Noyd 14.2. Each has rushed for 21 touchdowns. Radio: KOOL (103.5, York), KZMC (102.1, McCook). Stu’s pick: Cross County
Eight Man-2
No. 3 Falls City Sacred Heart (7-1) at Creighton (7-2), 4 p.m.: With Creighton dropping to Eight Man-2, it’s the first time the Bulldogs have seen Sacred Heart. Irish are making their 34th consecutive playoff appearance and have been to the quarterfinals the past eight years. TV: NCN (Cox 116). Stu’s pick: Sacred Heart.
No. 2 Osceola (8-0) at No. 7 Humphrey St. Francis (8-1), 6 p.m.: Only other playoff meeting was a 52-14 St. Francis win in the second round of their 2015 title season. Osceola was with High Plains last year to win the Eight Man-1 title. Bryce Reed has rushed for 1,492 yards and 28 TDs for Osceola. Radio: KZEN (100.3, Central City), KQKX (106.7, Norfolk). Stu’s pick: Osceola.
No. 9 Loomis (8-1) at No. 5 Sandhills/Thedford (9-0), 6 p.m. at Thedford: Coach Denis Reese’s retirement tour continues with the Wolves. He’s 194-180 in 39 years at the school. Sandhills/Thedford is after its fourth quarterfinal in eight consecutive playoff appearances. Radio: KUVR (1380, 96.9, Holdrege), KBBN (95.3, Broken Bow), KBRY (92.3, Sargent). Stu’s pick: Sandhills/Thedford.
Pleasanton (8-1) at Wynot (6-1), 5 p.m.: First meeting. Pleasanton finals in 2019. Wynot has qualified for the 13th consecutive year and is after its second quarterfinal in four years. Radio: KVHT (106.3, Yankton, S.D.), KXPN (1460, Kearney). Stu’s pick: Pleasanton.
No. 6 Central Valley (7-0) at No. 10 Medicine Valley (8-1), 5 p.m.: Central Valley beat the Raiders 36-12 in last year’s first round. Hudson Stout is a dual-threat QB for Medicine Valley. Central Valley’s Ty Nekoliczak is a 67% passer. Stu’s pick: Central Valley.
Bloomfield (5-3) at No. 8 O’Neill St. Mary’s (9-0), 6 p.m.: First playoff meeting. Bloomfield lost 36-30 at St. Mary’s on Oct. 9. The Bees have won their first two playoff games each of the previous four years. Cody Bruegman (1,123 yards) averages nearly 30 carries a game for Bloomfield. Radio: KVHT (106.3, Yankton, S.D.), KBRX (102.9, O’Neill). Stu’s pick: St. Mary’s.
No. 4 Kenesaw (7-1) at Allen (7-0), 4:30 p.m.: Allen last was in the quarterfinals in 2008. Kenesaw was there two years ago. Kenesaw junior Tyson Denkert is averaging 200.4 yards rushing a game. Radio: KLIQ (94.5, Hastings). Stu’s pick: Kenesaw.
No. 1 BDS (8-0) at Ansley-Litchfield (6-3): First meeting. BDS is 11-for-11 in playoff appearances and is 6-4 in second-round games. Radio: KAWL (104.9, York), KUTT (99.5, Fairbury), KCNI (1280, Broken Bow). Stu’s pick: BDS.
Six Man
Pawnee City (3-5) at No. 8 Arthur County (6-2), 1:30 MT: Pawnee City squeezed into the playoff field in its first year of six-man and drew a trip to the heart of the Sandhills. Arthur’s Bryce Hanna has thrown for 1,266 yards, Pawnee City’s Andy Maloley has rushed for 1,037. Stu’s pick: Arthur County.
No. 9 Spalding Academy (7-1) at Creek Valley (6-2), 5 p.m. MT: Both teams have been to the playoffs all three years since sanctioning resumed for the six-man postseason. The Academy’s Jacob Diessner has seen 22 of his 48 completions result in touchdowns and he’s rushed for 35 touchdowns and 1,741 yards. Creek Valley’s Eli Schmid has 21 TD passes. Radio: KSID (98.7, Sidney). Stu’s pick: Spalding Academy.
Dorchester (6-2) at No. 3 Red Cloud (7-0), 7 p.m.: A drought must end. Dorchester’s only playoff win was in 1978. Red Cloud got its only win in 1993. Its undefeated season is its best start since the 1955 team finished 9-0. Stu’s pick: Red Cloud.
Southwest (4-2) at No. 2 Sterling (7-0), 4 p.m.: It’s been awhile since either team advanced in the playoffs, 2006 for Southwest (0-6) and 2013 for Sterling (0-4). Sterling had its first undefeated regular season since 2001. Stu’s pick: Sterling.
Lincoln Parkview (5-3) at No. 1 McCool Junction (7-0), 5 p.m.: Parkview lost 78-12 at McCool on Oct. 2. The hosts begin their bid to return to the state final in Kearney. Stu’s pick: McCool.
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (5-2) at No. 6 Paxton (6-2), 6 p.m. MT: An immediate rematch of last week’s 30-24 Paxton win at SEM. Paxton’s first playoff game, in 1993, was a 44-22 loss to SEM. Radio: KXNP (103.5, North Platte). Stu’s pick: Paxton.
No. 10 Stuart (5-1) at No. 5 Cody-Kilgore (4-2), 1 p.m. MT: Stuart beat the Cowboys 20-18 on Sept. 18. The Broncos were undefeated in their first six-man season before being routed by Spalding Academy last week. Radio: KVSH (940, Valentine). Stu’s pick: Cody.
Wallace (2-4) at No. 4 Potter-Dix (8-0), 5 p.m. MT: Wallace lost 36-31 at Potter-Dix on Aug. 28 in its first six-man game. Potter-Dix’s last playoff win was in 2007. Wallace cancelled its final two games because of virus issues and is playing for the first time since Oct. 1. Potter-Dix sophomore Luke Kasten has thrown for 1,301 yards. Radio: KHAQ (98.5, Maxwell), KSID (1340, 95.7, Sidney). Stu’s pick: Potter-Dix.
