World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil has compiled everything you need to know about Friday's Nebraska state football championships, including his predictions.

* * *

Class A

No. 4 Elkhorn South (10-1) at No. 1 Omaha Westside (11-0), 7:15 p.m.

Westside is trying to go wire-to-wire at No. 1 while picking up its first state title since 1982. The Warriors have the experience, and the painful memories to motivate them, from last year’s title-game shutout loss to Bellevue West. Elkhorn South is after its third title in six years and the first since moving into Class A in 2018. The Storm will seek to make this a low-scoring tussle.

TV: NET.

Stu’s pick: Westside.

Class B

No. 8 Aurora (9-3) at No. 4 Elkhorn (10-2), 6 p.m.

Two power programs meet for the first time. Elkhorn started the year at No. 1 and a win over the Huskies would return it to the top. Aurora has managed its return to Class B after two years – and a state title – in Class C-1 quite nicely and has won nine of its past 10.