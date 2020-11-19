World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil has compiled everything you need to know about Friday's Nebraska state football championships, including his predictions.
Class A
No. 4 Elkhorn South (10-1) at No. 1 Omaha Westside (11-0), 7:15 p.m.
Westside is trying to go wire-to-wire at No. 1 while picking up its first state title since 1982. The Warriors have the experience, and the painful memories to motivate them, from last year’s title-game shutout loss to Bellevue West. Elkhorn South is after its third title in six years and the first since moving into Class A in 2018. The Storm will seek to make this a low-scoring tussle.
TV: NET.
Stu’s pick: Westside.
Class B
No. 8 Aurora (9-3) at No. 4 Elkhorn (10-2), 6 p.m.
Two power programs meet for the first time. Elkhorn started the year at No. 1 and a win over the Huskies would return it to the top. Aurora has managed its return to Class B after two years – and a state title – in Class C-1 quite nicely and has won nine of its past 10.
Radio: KRGY (97.3, Aurora), KKOT (93.5, Columbus).
Stu’s pick: Elkhorn.
Class C-1
No. 5 Adams Central (10-2) at No. 1 Pierce (11-0), 5:30 p.m.
Like Westside, Pierce gets a home-game final a year after being on the short end in Memorial Stadium. Adams Central bounced back from back-to-back October losses to reach its first final since 1993.
Radio: KEXL (97.5, Norfolk), KNEN (94.7, Norfolk), KHAS (1230, Hastings).
Stu’s pick: Pierce.
Class C-2
No. 1 Ord (11-0) at No. 2 Fremont Bergan (12-0), 3:15 p.m.
Ord is in the finals for the second time in three years. The Chanticleers were roughed up by Aurora in 2018. Their power game meets the fleetness of Bergan, which is after its first title since 1979.
TV: NET.
Radio: KNLV (1060, 93.9, Ord), KHUB (1340, 98.9, Fremont).
Stu’s pick: Ord.
Eight Man-1
No. 1 Dundy County-Stratton (11-0) at No. 2 Burwell (12-0), 5 p.m.
It’s Burwell’s chance to prove the seasonlong order at the top of the rankings should be reversed. The Longhorns are in the finals for the fifth time in six years. DCS is in its first final.
Radio: KIOD (105.3, McCook).
Stu’s pick: DCS.
Eight Man-2
No. 5 Sandhills/Thedford (12-0) at No. 1 BDS (11-0), 5 p.m. at Shickley
A common denominator is both teams own wins over Falls City Sacred Heart, with Sandhills/Thedford getting its in the semifinals.
Radio: KBBN (95.3, Broken Bow), KBRY (92.3, Sargent). KUTT (99.5, Fairbury), KZEN (100.3, Central City), KTMX (104.9, York).
Stu’s pick: BDS.
Six Man
No. 2 Sterling (10-0) vs. No. 1 McCool Junction (11-0), 7 p.m. at Kearney (UNK)
The only “normal” state final sees McCool back in the title game for the second consecutive year. Sterling is after its first title since 1992.
TV: NCN (Cox 116).
Radio: KBIE (103.1, Auburn), KAWL (1370, 95.9, 103.5, York).
Stu’s pick: McCool.
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports