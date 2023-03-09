Stu Pospisil has everything you need to know about Friday's semifinals at the Nebraska high school boys basketball state tournament.

* * *

Class A

at Pinnacle Bank Arena

No. 1-ranked Bellevue West (27-0) vs. No. 5 Omaha Westside (19-7), 6 p.m.: Bellevue West beat Westside at home 79-52 in the Metro Holiday Tournament and 80-78 in overtime, its closest win, at Westside. Which game was the aberration?.

TV: NCN. Radio: 93.7, Lincoln.

Stu’s pick: Westside stays close again, but the Thunderbirds survive to reach the finals for a fourth consecutive season.

No. 2 Millard North (22-4) vs. No. 3 Gretna (20-4), 7:45 p.m.: Millard North beat Gretna 59-58 in overtime on a buzzer-beater by Eli Gaeth in mid-February. Landon Pokorski had 28 for Gretna in its first-round win over Lincoln Southeast.

TV: NCN. Radio: 93.7, Lincoln.

Stu’s pick: Getting to the finals will be emotionally tinged for either team. This could come down to the inside matchup of Gretna’s Jeff Rozelle against Millard North soph Derek Rollins. I’ll stay with the pre-tournament pick of Millard North.

Class B

at Pinnacle Bank Arena

No. 1 Omaha Skutt (23-3) vs. No. 7 Crete (19-6), 1:30 p.m.: Crete seems back to the way it was playing when it started 17-2. Its effective, but rarely shown zone, against Elkhorn likely wasn’t in Skutt’s scouting. It is now, we bet.

TV: NCN.

Stu’s pick: Crete’s quickness might bother Skutt, but the expectation is the SkyHawks get a chance to make up for last year’s unexpected finals loss.

No. 2 Platteview (23-4) vs. No. 9 York (17-6), 3:15 p.m.: Now with 2,590 career points after 36 on Thursday, Platteview’s Connor Millikan will see heavy guarding by the Dukes. They had the high score of the first round and this could be a game in the 60s.

TV: NCN Radio: 103.5, 95.9, 1370, York.

Stu’s pick: Platteview earns a first spot in a state final.

Class C-1

No. 4 Auburn (20-6) vs. No. 6 Omaha Concordia (24-3), 9 a.m.: Third straight year at state for Concordia, and like the past two, the Mustangs find themselves pitted against the Bulldogs of Jim and Jackson Weeks. Everyone knows what the father-son team is plotting, a ball-control game, and yet only Ashland-Greenwood in last year’s final has won. By a point.

TV: NCN. Radio: 103.1, Auburn.

Stu’s pick: Concordia went to overtime with Auburn in 2021 and lost by five last year. Another close, low-scoring game, and a fifth consecutive finals appearance for the Bulldogs.

No. 2 Ogallala (27-0) No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood (25-2), 10:45 a.m.: Like Auburn-Concordia, this is a rematch from last year’s first round. Ashland won 56-43 en route to the state championship.

TV: NCN. Radio: 106.5, Ogallala; 93.5, Paxton.

Stu’s pick: Ashland’s graduation losses were greater than Ogallala’s. The Indians should be in their second final in four years, and again against Auburn.

Class C-2

at Devaney Center

No. 3 Freeman (27-1) vs. No. 1 Hartington Cedar Catholic (23-4), 1:30 p.m.: Both teams broke out to big leads Thursday, but Cedar had trouble putting away Elkhorn Valley 59-50.

Radio: 94.3, Yankton (South Dakota); 102.9, O’Neill; 88.3, Hartington.

Stu’s pick: I like the winner here to go on to the title. Cedar has better experience against quality opponent, especially within its Mid-State loop, and this could be the team that gets it done after 39 years.

No. 2 Amherst (25-1) vs. No. 5 Tri County (23-4), 3:15 p.m.: Carter Siems went off for 30 points in Tri County’s win over Doniphan-Trumbull, putting the Trojans in their first semifinal since 1988. Amherst needed overtime to down Norfolk Catholic. One of these teams will be playing for a first state title.

Radio: 1460, 92.1, Kearney; 1550, 92.7, Hastings.

Stu’s pick: It would take another 30-pointer from Siems, it would seem, to keep Amherst from reaching the final.

Class D-1

No. 1 North Platte St. Patrick’s (25-2) vs. No. 3 Dundy County Stratton (23-4), 9 a.m.: Defending champion St. Pat’s defeated DCS 65-60 late in the season. Brecken Erickson had 28 points and15 rebounds for the Irish in the first round Wednesday, when DCS outlasted Elm Creek in two overtimes.

Radio: 1240, 106.1, North Platte; 105.3, 96.1, McCook.

Stu’s pick: St. Pat’s gets a chance to defend its title on Saturday.

No. 2 Maywood-Hayes Center (26-2) vs. No. 4 Johnson-Brock (23-4), 10:45 a.m.: Both teams breezed in the first round. Radio, 105.3, 96.1, McCook; 103.1, Auburn; 101.3, Falls City.

Stu’s pick: Johnson-Brock, which had the more lockdown defense in holding Howells-Dodge to 15 points through three quarters.

Class D-2

at Pinnacle Bank Arena

No. 4 Wynot (23-4) vs. No. 7 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (21-5), 6 p.m.: SEM is in the semis for the first time since 1976. The Mustangs, like Wynot, looked solid on Thursday.

Radio: 95.3, Broken Bow; 1460, 92.1, Kearney; 1550, 92.7, Hastings.

Stu’s pick: Wynot, as it has the edge in state tournament experience.

No. 2 Shelton (23-1) vs. No. 1 Lincoln Parkview (23-3), 7:45 p.m.: Will the winner go on to the state title. Riley Bombeck and Ashton Simmons combined for 53 points against Santee. Parkview pulled away from tournament rival Falls City Sacred Heart to win by 20.

Radio: 98.9, Kearney; 102.7, Omaha; 101.5, 1240, Lincoln.

Stu’s pick: Shelton got past one athletic team to face another. Thursday’s gamer might have taken a lot out of the Bulldogs to take down the defending champion Patriots.

