Mike Patterson has everything you need to know about Friday's semifinal matchups at the Nebraska high school girls basketball state tournament.

* * *

CLASS A

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

No. 1 Millard South (25-2) vs. No. 7 Bellevue West (22-5), 6 p.m.: The Patriots jumped to a big lead and never looked back in a first-round win over Lincoln Southwest. Bellevue West avenged its recent loss to Bellevue East by posting a 63-46, first-round win.

TV: NCN. Radio: 93.7, Lincoln.

The pick: The last time these teams played Millard South prevailed 93-91. Not going that high this time but we'll stick with the Patriots to move on.

No. 4 Millard North (23-2) vs. No. 5 Lincoln High (24-1), 7:45 p.m.: The Mustangs led by only four at halftime against Lincoln North Star but pulled away for a 17-point first-round win. Lincoln High had three players score in double figures in a 64-55 opening-round win over Millard West.

TV: NCN. Radio: 101.5, 1240, 93.7, Lincoln.

The pick: This one could be close but a slight edge to Millard North to move on and reach Saturday's final.

CLASS B

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

No. 2 Elkhorn North (23-1) vs. No. 5 York (21-3), 1:30 p.m.: The Wolves got off to a slow start but later hit their stride as Britt Prince scored 28 in a first-round win over Norris. York played a low-scoring game against Scottsbluff but prevailed 38-26.

TV: NCN. Radio: 103.5, 95.9, 1370, York.

The pick: Elkhorn North is going after its third straight title and it's our guess the Wolves will get that opportunity; Prince and company move on.

No. 1 Omaha Skutt (27-1) vs. No. 4 Sidney (25-2), 3:15 p.m.: The SkyHawks raced to a 26-3 lead in putting away Waverly in the first round. Sidney, knocked out in the opening round in its past 12 trips to state dating to 1984, defeated Beatrice on Thursday.

TV: NCN. Radio: 102.7, Omaha; 98.7, Sidney

The pick: Congrats to the Lady Raiders for that first-round win but the journey ends Friday against Skutt, which advances to the final.

CLASS C-1

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

No. 2 North Bend (26-1) vs. No. 4 Malcolm (22-5), 9 a.m.: The three-time defending champion Tigers were pushed in the first round but prevailed over Yutan. Malcolm got a 19-point performance from freshman Halle Dolliver in a first-round win over Wahoo.

TV: NCN. Radio: 105.5, Fremont; 107.9, West Point; 93.5, Columbus; 104.9, York.

The pick: An injury to junior forward Josie Cleveringa might leave North Bend vulnerable but we'll stick with the Tigers to advance to the final.

No. 1 Bridgeport (25-0) vs. No. 3 Adams Central (25-1), 10:45 a.m.: The Bulldogs kept their perfect season intact Wednesday with a 61-57 victory over Lincoln Christian. Once-beaten Adams Central pulled away late to defeat Gothenburg in another first-round game.

TV: NCN. Radio: 93.3, Bridgeport; 98.7, Sidney; 1230, 104.1, Hastings.

The pick: Bridgeport gets the nod here to move on in quest of its first state title.

CLASS C-2

At Devaney Center

No. 3 Crofton (24-2) vs. No. 4 Oakland-Craig (23-4), 1:30 p.m.: The top-seeded Warriors had little trouble in their tourney opener, cruising past Cross County 49-27. Oakland-Craig jumped to a big lead and held off Ponca 36-22 in the other first-round game.

Radio: 94.3, Yankton, South Dakota; 107.9, West Point.

The pick: Tough call here but the slightest edge to the Knights to advance in pursuit of their first state title.

No. 1 Pender (25-3) vs. No. 5 West Point GACC (21-4), 3:15 p.m.: Pender advanced past the first round with a win over fellow East Husker Conference for Clarkson/Leigh. The Bluejays led early and pulled away for a 67-46 win over Southern Valley.

Radio: 107.9, West Point.

The pick: Pender won 63-60 in a late-season game and the pick here is the Pendragons to repeat that performance and move on to the final.

CLASS D-1

At Devaney Center

No. 2 Ravenna (25-2) vs. No. 4 Hastings St. Cecilia (18-7), 9 a.m.: Senior guard Tori Sklenar scored 26 to pace the Bluejays in the first round. Defending Class C-2 champion St. Cecilia looked impressive in a first-round win over Elmwood-Murdock.

Radio: 92.1, 1460, Kearney; 92.7, 1550, Hastings

The pick: Ravenna will need to step up its game against the Hawkettes but we'll stick with the Bluejays to win and advance.

No. 1 Centura (24-3) vs. No. 3 Hartington Cedar Catholic (21-6), 10:45 a.m.: Centura, at state for the first time in 12 years, put away Elgin/Pope John 45-27 in the first round. The Trojans were more impressive, posting a 33-point win over Johnson-Brock.

Radio: 98.9, Kearney; 94.3, Yankton, South Dakota; 97.5, Norfolk.

The pick: Cedar Catholic has lost in the semifinals the past three years, but not this time. The Trojans move on to the final.

CLASS D-2

At Devaney Center

No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart (24-3) vs. No. 5 Humphrey St. Francis (20-6), 6 p.m.: The Irish, making their 27th appearance at state, pulled away in the second half to put away Leyton in the first round. St. Francis had a tougher test against a solid McCool Junction squad but prevailed 61-54.

Radio: 101.3, Falls City; 101.1, Columbus.

The pick: Sacred Heart gets the nod but the Flyers are certainly capable of winning this game; the Irish stay on track to repeat.

No. 2 Shelton (23-1) vs. No. 4 Wynot (17-9), 7:45 p.m.: The Bulldogs were impressive in an opening win, defeating Wilcox-Hildreth by 30. Wynot had a tougher time but finally put away O'Neill St. Mary's 53-44.

Radio: 98.9, Kearney.

The pick: We think this one could be close but the nod goes to the Blue Devils, seeking their ninth state title.

