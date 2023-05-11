Nick Rubek has everything you need to know about Friday's semifinals at the Nebraska high school state soccer tournament.

Class A boys semifinals

Gretna (14-3) vs. Papillion-La Vista South (15-5), noon: A Sarpy darby with massive implications. The two squared off on a cold Monday night in late March, a match that Gretna won 4-1. Friday’s scene will be a bit different, with temperatures forecasted to reach the lower 80s. Both were impressive in opening-round wins over squads from Lincoln. Gretna got a first-half hat trick from Omaha recruit Mikey Stukenholtz en route to an 8-1 win over East. Only fellow junior Maguire Perkins has more goals for the Dragons this season. Papio South flexed its muscle in a 5-2 win over Lincoln Southeast in Monday’s first round. Midfielder Colin Macke extended his scoring streak to six straight games with a brace. The senior has nine goals and two assists in that stretch. He’s tied for the Class A lead with 21 goals on the season. A win would put the Titans into their first state final in program history. Getting there, though, will mean going through the defending champs. Gretna has been the most consistent team in Class A this season and seems to thrive at Morrison Stadium. The Dragons have won four in a row at the state tournament, outscoring opponents 24-4 in those matches.

Lincoln Southwest (14-3) vs. Omaha Creighton Prep (12-6), 2 p.m.: The second of two semifinal rematches is also a runback of a 2021 showdown in the same round. Southwest won both of those — 1-0 at state two years ago, 3-1 in the regular season nearly seven weeks ago. The latter was a third straight loss to start the season for Prep, which at one point found itself 4-6. The Junior Jays haven’t lost since, reeling off eight straight. Included in that is a 4-2 win over rival Omaha South in the opening round on Monday. Prep got goals from four different scorers and flashed what has made it perhaps the most dangerous team in the state down the stretch. Southwest advanced with more of a sigh of relief than anything. After falling behind in overtime, the Silver Hawks got goals from Lane Kruse and Ryder Claypool to outlast conference cohort Columbus 2-1. Kruse leads the team with 20 goals on the season, including one in the earlier meeting with Prep. After going to the state final seven times in nine seasons, Prep hasn’t been there since 2019, a drought by its standards. Southwest was there in 2021, losing in a shootout to South. One of the two will be back, and whichever it is will have certainly earned it.

Class A girls semifinals

Gretna (19-0) vs. Omaha Westside (13-5), 5:30 p.m.: It may be a David vs Goliath matchup, just don’t forget who won that one. Gretna’s accolades are well documented. The two-time defending champions own a 43-match winning streak. The Dragons won 62 of 63 matches since the start of 2021, outscoring opponents 357-18 in those contests. They blitzed Papillion-La Vista for five goals in the first half of a 6-0 opening round win on Tuesday, getting scores from six different scorers. It’s that kind of depth to their talent that has made Gretna the prohibitive favorite for a third consecutive season. Westside is looking forward to their crack at the champs, though. The Warriors upended Omaha Marian 4-1 in their tourney opener, falling behind in the second half before reeling off four goals in the blink of an eye. It avenged a pair of losses to the Crusaders in the regular season and snapped a nine game losing streak at the state tournament that dated back to 2010. A proud program playing with house money is as dangerous as it gets this time of year. Westside lost 2-0 when the two met in late March. Does its revenge tour make another stop?

Lincoln Southwest (15-2) vs. Lincoln East (15-2), 7:30 p.m.: Two of the premier programs not just in their city, but in the entire state. And they meet in the postseason for the second consecutive year. Southwest won 3-0 in the opening round at state 12 months ago. The sides then traded 1-0 wins this season — East winning in March, Southwest returning the favor in the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament in mid-April. Prior to this season Southwest had won 12 in a row in the series, dating all the way back to 2014. Both had to work a little longer for opening-round wins on Tuesday. Southwest was pushed to the brink before keeper Alexa Gobel came up with a stop in a shootout victory over Lincoln Pius X. East raced out to a quick 2-0 lead, but needed a MaKynlie Cade goal in overtime to finally get past Millard West. It was the second of the match for the sophomore, both on heads up plays behind the defense that led to Spartan scores. Don’t be surprised if this one has the feel of a heavyweight fight — a feeling out process early, a knockout late — with how familiar the two are with one another. Under the lights at Morrison, it’ll have that type of big match buzz, too.

