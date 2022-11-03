Everything you need to know about Friday's semifinals at Nebraska state volleyball

World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson has everything you need to know about Friday's semifinal matches at the Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament.

Class A

North Court

Papillion-La Vista (28-9) vs. Papillion-La Vista South (32-5), 5 p.m.

The Monarchs got 12 kills each from Anna Sis and Mia Tvrdy in a first-round win over Lincoln East. Lauren Medeck had 13 kills as the top-ranked Titans swept Omaha Marian in the first round.

Omaha Westside (29-8) vs. Lincoln Southwest (31-3), 7

The Warriors got 21 kills from Samantha Laird and 18 from Destiny Ndam-Simpson in a four-set win over Gretna. The Silver Hawks survived the first round for the first time in their last nine trips to state, outlasting Millard West in five sets.

Class B

South Court

Bennington (28-7) vs. Elkhorn North (31-4), 5 p.m.

The Badgers will take another crack at their fellow Eastern Midlands Conference opponent, having gone 0-3 so far against the Wolves. Purdue commit Grace Heaney had 14 kills for Elkhorn North in a first-round sweep of Grand Island Northwest.

Norris (29-7) vs. Omaha Skutt (28-10), 7

These tourney regulars meet again in a rematch of the last two Class B finals, both won by the SkyHawks. Skutt, seeking its eighth straight title, dropped its first set against Waverly on Wednesday before rallying for the four-set victory.

Class C-1

North Court

Gothenburg (32-3) vs. North Bend (31-1), 1 p.m.

The Swedes were knocked out in the first round last year in their first tourney trip but outlasted Malcolm in four sets Wednesday. The Tigers, seeking their first state title, looked strong in a first-round sweep of Adams Central.

Minden (33-3) vs. Grand Island Central Catholic (30-2), 3

The Whippets, 0-2 against GICC this season, used a balanced effort to knock out tourney newcomer Douglas County West on Wednesday. The top-ranked Crusaders got 15 kills from Lucy Ghaifan in a first-round sweep of Kearney Catholic.

Class C-2

South Court

Lincoln Lutheran (38-0) vs. Oakland-Craig (28-9), 1 p.m.

Behind 19 kills from senior outside hitter Abby Wachal — she has almost 500 this season — the undefeated Warriors rolled to a three-set win over Bayard on Thursday. The defending state champion Knights lost the first two sets but bounced back to capture the next three, knocking out Southwest in the first round.

Fremont Bergan (32-4) vs. Amherst, 3

The Knights remained on track for a return to the state final for the fourth straight time, putting away a scrappy Clarkson/Leigh squad in the first round.

The Broncos posted their first state tourney win in five trips, sweeping Cross County on Thursday night.

​Class D-1

South Court

Norfolk Catholic (29-4) vs. BDS (27-5), 9 a.m.

The 29-4 Knights, the 2020 runners-up, got a 17-kill effort from Channatee Robles in a three-set win Thursday over Nebraska Christian. The two-time champion Eagles had one of the toughest first-round matches of the tourney, prevailing over SEM in five sets.

Hartington Cedar Catholic (25-10) vs. Maywood-Hayes Center (26-2), 11

The Trojans bounced back from a 32-30, second-set loss to Cambridge on Thursday to post a five-set victory. The Wolves, who finished third at state last year, lost the first set against Meridian but won in four sets.

Class D-2

North Court

Howells-Dodge (27-4) vs. Shelton (31-2), 9 a.m.

The top-ranked Jaguars, who captured Class D-1 last year, got 13 kills from Grace Baumert in a first-round sweep of Stuart. The Bulldogs survived a 32-kill performance by Karli Heidemann in a four-set win Thursday over Diller-Odell.

Overton (29-4) vs. Humphrey St. Francis (26-4), 11

The Eagles got 17 kills from Natalie Wood in a first-round sweep of O'Neill St. Mary. The Flyers got off to a slow start in the first set but bounced back to defeat defending D-2 champion Falls City Sacred Heart in three.

