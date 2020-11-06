Everything you need to know about Friday's state volleyball championship matches

The Warriors swept a stubborn Columbus Lakeview squad Friday while the Wildcats had to rally from a two-set deficit to finally put away Lincoln Lutheran in five.

The pick: It’s the final many wanted to see, matching the two unbeaten titans of C-1. Wahoo wants its third title in four years while St. Paul seeks its first. Close call but a slight edge to the Warriors to remain perfect and grab the hardware.

CLASS C-2

Norfolk Lutheran (35-1) vs. Norfolk Catholic (25-7), 2 p.m.

The Eagles went all-out Friday to hold off Clarkson/Leigh in five sets, one of the most dramatic matches of the tournament. The Knights took care of business by dispatching Overton in four.

The pick: The Eagles have defeated the Knights three times this season but might be without stalwart middle blocker Aubrey Herbolsheimer, who injured her ankle late in the semifinal win. Still, a slight edge to the Eagles to win this battle of Norfolk.

CLASS D-1

Pleasanton (32-0) vs. Fremont Bergan (26-10), approximately 11 a.m.