Everything you need to know about Friday's state volleyball championship matches
VOLLEYBALL

Everything you need to know about Friday's state volleyball championship matches

World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson has compiled everything you need to know about Friday's state volleyball championship matches.

* * *

CLASS A

Elkhorn South (29-1) vs. Papillion-La Vista South (29-5), approximately 9 p.m.

The Storm had to dig deep to rally for a five-set win over Papillion-La Vista on Friday night. The Titans looked like the defending champs they are, putting away a solid Millard West squad in straight sets.

The pick: This one is really a toss-up but a razor-thin edge to Elkhorn South to take home its first title.

CLASS B

Omaha Skutt (34-1) vs. Norris (29-4), 7 p.m.

The SkyHawks were their usual dominating selves Friday night, dispatching Ashland-Greenwood in three quick sets. The Titans also were impressive, sweeping a solid Elkhorn squad.

The pick: Norris is playing its best right now and against another foe, the Titans would be the pick. But we have to go with Skutt, ranked No. 1 and No. 2 nationally, to take home its record-tying sixth straight state championship.

CLASS C-1

Wahoo (34-0) vs. St. Paul (34-0), approximately 4 p.m.

The Warriors swept a stubborn Columbus Lakeview squad Friday while the Wildcats had to rally from a two-set deficit to finally put away Lincoln Lutheran in five.

The pick: It’s the final many wanted to see, matching the two unbeaten titans of C-1. Wahoo wants its third title in four years while St. Paul seeks its first. Close call but a slight edge to the Warriors to remain perfect and grab the hardware.

CLASS C-2

Norfolk Lutheran (35-1) vs. Norfolk Catholic (25-7), 2 p.m.

The Eagles went all-out Friday to hold off Clarkson/Leigh in five sets, one of the most dramatic matches of the tournament. The Knights took care of business by dispatching Overton in four.

The pick: The Eagles have defeated the Knights three times this season but might be without stalwart middle blocker Aubrey Herbolsheimer, who injured her ankle late in the semifinal win. Still, a slight edge to the Eagles to win this battle of Norfolk.

CLASS D-1

Pleasanton (32-0) vs. Fremont Bergan (26-10), approximately 11 a.m.

The Bulldogs remained unbeaten by sweeping Mead in Friday’s semifinals. The young Knights — one senior on the roster — had a tougher match, outlasting BDS in four sets.

The pick: These teams have a history as Bergan has knocked Pleasanton out of the state tournament the past two years in the semifinals. The Bulldogs are seeking their first title since 1976 and they get a very slight edge to avenge those losses and defeat the Knights, who are gunning for their second championship in three years.

CLASS D-2

Diller-Odell (32-1) vs. CWC (33-1), 9 a.m.

The Griffins stepped it up in the semifinals by sweeping a very good Falls City Sacred Heart squad, the only team to beat them this year. The Renegades also were impressive Friday, posting a three-set win over previously unbeaten Maywood-Hayes Center.

The pick: Diller-Odell is seeking its second consecutive state title after winning Class D-1 in 2019 and we’ll give the Griffins the edge to accomplish that goal.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,

twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

