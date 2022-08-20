Everything you need to know about girls golf teams in Classes A, B and the Omaha area

World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil has everything you need to know about the Nebraska high school girls golf teams in Classes A and B and the Omaha area.

*— denotes returning state qualifier

CLASS A

Bellevue West (Rick Mintken): Grace Merkle, sr.; Faith Proksel, sr.; Braylen Hurley, jr.; Megan Klone, jr.; Sonny Sobczyk. “Should be better than 2021. Lots of returning experience. Hope to get an individual to qualify as a state wild card.”

Columbus (Anne Robertson): *Sarah Lasso, sr. “Saraj is the only returning player from the team that qualified for state. Will be looking to fill varsity positions with players with limited competitive experience.

Elkhorn South (Kim Barmettler, new coach): *Jessie Tackett, jr. “We are a young team. We have only two seniors and we lost eight from last year. Our entire varsity is new except for only player, so this might be a growing year.”

Fremont (Matt Berg): *Ansley Giesselmann, so.; *Emma Benson, sr. “We also return letter winner Zoey Kallio. After that, varsity experience is hard to find. Getting girls comfortable playing at the varsity level will be key.”

Gretna (Mark Jones): Carleigh Rech, jr.; Kat Johnson, sr.; Shaylee Sockel, sr.; Emerson Babe, sr.; Gabby Ritterbush, sr.

Kearney (Carrie Johnson, new coach): Olivia James, Addison Peterson. “We are a very new team and are so excited about the opportunity to grow and compete in our conference.

Lincoln East (Brian Bullington/Leigh Uhing): *Avery Van Horn, sr.; *Emma Moss; sr.; *Elly Honnens, jr.; *Hailey Bayne, jr. “We have a lot of potential with our goal to improve on last year’s runner-up finish.”

Lincoln High (Larry Elwood): Silvia Foss, so. “Young team that will be looking to improve.”

Lincoln North Star (Scott Friesen): Kylie Hood, sr.; Grace Rathman, sr.; Korynne Boutin, jr. “Significant prograss has been made throughout the summer from all of our returning players.”

Lincoln Southwest (Jonas Christensen, new coach): *Tatum Terwilliger, sr.; *Alysen Sander, sr.; Aidan Sander, sr.; *Lauryn Ball, jr.; Julia Hyten, jr. “I'm very excited to be the first-year head coach for the girls program. Previously coming from Lincoln East where we finished second at state to my current team. I know both teams will be motivated to not only make it to state but win. I look forward to continuing on the recent success that Southwest has come to expect and I'm very excited for what this year has to offer, only graduating two letterwinners from the previous state team.”

Millard North (Eric Welte): *Izabella Pesicka, sr.; *Erica Lee, sr.; *Cali Wisdom, jr.; *Erika Headlee, sr. “All four have a ton of high-stakes experience, have had a lot of success, are very hard workers and have very high expectations, both individually and as a team. We’re trying to win Metro for the fourth consecutive year.”

Millard South (Greg Geary): Audrey Spahr, sr.; Miranda Kelly, sr.; Morgan Wessel, jr. “We have a good mix of veterans and newcomers. They work very hard and compete every day. Looking forward to watching the development.”

North Platte (Matt Kaminski): *Karsen Morrison, sr.; *Abbie Jones, sr. “A top so. team at state last season is looking to improve with the entire team returning, led by Karsen, a Creighton commit.”

Omaha Benson (Tom O’Hara): “One junior, two sophomores, one freshman. We will hope to continue developing our skills.”

Omaha Bryan (Mary Buresh): Cloey Foreman, sr.; Jordyn Jackson, jr.; Gisela Brito, jr. “Bryan will compete well against OPS schools. Each day the team members improve their golf skills.”

Omaha Burke (Derrick Schmidt): Brianna Wright, jr.; Emaleen Wielgus, sr. “We will be a young team from a competitive varsity standpoint but I have a lot of optimism for our top two or three golfers. They might even sneak into a top half finish a few tournaments. Emaleen is a transfer with three years of varsity experience and I hope she can help our younger girls find success early on.”

Omaha Marian (Robert Davis): *Madison Murnan, so.; Brielle Abbound, sr.; Tori Schenkelberg, jr. “Lost two of our solid varsity spots to graduation. Rebuilding to fill in the three open spots.”

Omaha North (Corey Degner): Samantha Wilson, sr.; Olivia McCrossin, jr. “Making improvements and working toward a more competitive season. Lots of individual work put in over the summer.”

Omaha Northwest (Courtney Musgrave): Madison Schovanec, so.; Aye Aye Moe, sr. “Very young team. We have some team goals we are looking to improve upon every time we tee it up.”

Omaha Westside (Jered Hellman): *Carly Bea Brown, jr.; *Madeline Schlegel, jr.; *Ava Robino, jr. “We are looking to build on the success the program has had. I have a group of girls that is dedicated, hard-working and a blast to coach. Without a clear dominant player as in recent years (Iowa freshman Kaitlyn Hanna) our girls will continue to push each other in hopes to challenge the top programs in the state.”

Omaha Westview (new program, John Hjelle): Sophomores to watch are Ryann Wilson, Taryn Stern, LaMiya Scott, Brooklyn Pierce and Emma Hebda. “Our little golf experience is made up by out athleticism and experience in other sports. This group will improve throughout the year and look to earn Westview its first golfing medals.”

Papillion-La Vista (Dana Janssen): *Regan Covrig, sr. “Our whole team returns and is looking for big improvements across the board. Girls worked hard this summer. We are spending more time on the mental side of the sport to improve their scores.

Papillion-La Vista South (Pete Goecke): *Julietta Panko, sr.; *Megan Sianez, jr.; *Ellen McCann, jr.; Layney Burger, jr.; Katie Zahnow, sr. “We have all players back and they have made significant improvements to their games. I’m looking forward to this season as much as I’ve looked forward to any of my 20 seasons.”

Ralston/Omaha Mercy (Wes Kosch): Rose Wallich, sr.; Addy Powers, so.; Molly Pensick, jr. “This is a motivated crew that wants to try to get a team to the state tourney again. We finished second in a few events last year and I think this team wants to change that by starting to win some events. We lost a couple instrumental seniors, so having some of our underclassmen step up and helping at the varsity level immediately will be needs. Hoping we can get a dedicated group of kids to state.”

CLASS B

Beatrice (Dick Stuart): *Kiera Paquette, jr.; *Maddie Nielsen, jr.; *Erin Ware, jr.; *Aubrie Simmons, so.; *Monet Baehr, so. “Still a young team with only juniors and sophomores.”

Bennington (Ben Deines, new coach): *Kennedy Anderson, jr.; *Alexis Keatts, sr.; *Emma Foland, sr. “We have a lot of experience coming back from a team that finished sixth at state. Payton Morgan (senior) is a newcomer who will be our No. 1 golfer. We have a tough district with Elkhorn North and Omaha Duchesne but we look to contend for the district championship and get back to be a contender at state.”

Blair (Ross Udey): *Mallory Stirek, sr.; Addie Stirek, sr. “Look to be competitive again this year. Have a great group of seasoned veterans, a good mix of returning girls who played some last season and a freshman group that looks to improve.”

Crete (Julie Foster): “I only have two golfers, one in her third year and one who is just learning the mechanics of golf. It will be a season of learning and growth”.

Elkhorn North (Calvin Thompson): *Julia Karmazin, jr.; Emily Huff, sr.; Emma Hartnett, jr. “After losing two of the best seniors in Class B, you do feel a void. The void has quickly been replaced with the special excitement for opportunity. We have a combination of young players and players who have been in the next the past couple years who will battle for spots in the coming weeks. Having golf-first girls and families continues to be an asset to our team. Julia is the returning state champion.

Nebraska City (Scott Kinnison): *Ella Walsh, sr.; *Grace McNeely, jr.; *Isabelle Johnson, so. “We have some experience players to learn on early in the season. We will need to develop at every position in our lineup in order to challenge in the postseason. Looking for a fourth straight state tournament appearance.”

Norris (James Myers): *Emily Glinsmann, *Delaini Harper, *Alexis Jantzen, *Meredith Ellerbrake. “Bringing back four of our top five gives us high hopes for the season.”

Omaha Duchesne (Jeff Nielsen): *Isabelle Gutschewski, sr.; *Kate Kelley, jr.; June Mullen, jr.; Ella Wright, sr. “We have good numbers for the team, with some experience coming back and plenty of competition. Team is excited for the season.”

Omaha Skutt (Troy Hawk): Addy Olson, so.; Hannah McWilliams, so.; Sophie Heimings, so.; Courtney Carlson, jr. “We are a young team but gained some experience from the Nebraska Junior Tour.”

Platteview (Jim Jennings): *Avery Dill, jr.; Claire Peoples, sr.; Mara Snodgrass, jr.; Elizabeth Welsh, jr. “Good experience coming back. Hope to see improved results.”

Scottsbluff (Brock Ehler): *Anna Kelley, sr.; *Shae Willats, sr.; *Addi Wilson, sr.; *Nielli Heinold, jr.; Caitlyn Lewis, jr. “We are returning a team that was state runner-up with no seniors. Several of our girls have put in a lot of time over the summer working on their game. We have strong upperclassmen who will lead this team to be competitive.”

Seward (Jim Placke): *Taylor Hostert, jr.; Maryn Johnson, jr.; Audrey Dobesh, sr. “We have three regular varsity players back. That’s always a benefit to have a year of experience for them. The other two spots will need to be filled with players who will be new to the game when it comes to varsity participation.”

Sidney (Tyler Shaw): *Aubree Larson, sr.; Audrey Splichal, sr.; Peyton Sprenger, so.; Claire Jordan, so. “We need to improve our games for us to be in the hunt during districts.”

York (Josh Miller): Alyssa Alt, sr.; Regin Dunham, sr.; Samantha Gibbs, sr. “We are returning three letterwinners and two players who have extensive varsity experience. This team will rely heavily on the sophomore class for depth and those girls have great athletic ability. Hopefully they will improve quickly and logging time on the course will definitely help. Early in the season there will be some different lineups until we find a consistent group.”

OMAHA AREA

Arlington (Cailyn Johnson, new coach): “Most players are new to the spot. They are very receptive and eager to learn and improve.”

Ashland-Greenwood (Dan Vahle): Ellie Whitehead, sr. “We have an inexperienced team after graduating four seniors. Looking forward to seeing how our players improve over the course of the season.”

Elmwood-Murdock (Curt Backemeyer): Ella Zierott, sr.; Madi Lambert, jr.; Jacie Fleischman, jr.; Rose Offner, so.; Isabelle Halferty, so. “We have a record number of girls out again this year, which will really help our depth.”

Omaha Concordia (Joel Kock): Paige Gerhard, sr. “Our program launched in 2018. Our starting core group has graduated and a new group is now developing their skills.”

Wahoo (Curtis Carlson): “After not having a team the last four year, it is great that the girls have an opportunity to play this fall. Since we haven’t had a team, the girls have a lot of room for growth.”​