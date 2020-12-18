 Skip to main content
Everything you need to know about Heartland Holiday Classic matchups
BASKETBALL

Everything you need to know about Heartland Holiday Classic matchups

Saturday’s new Heartland Holiday Classic at Hastings College has five games starting at 11 a.m. Here's a look at each one with records through Thursday.

Amherst (4-0) vs. Sandy Creek (1-1), 11 a.m.: Closest game for Amherst was a 68-65 win at Class D-2 No. 3 Loomis. Sandy Creek bounced back from scoring only 19 points against Class C-2 No. 8 Centennial to beat Class C-1’s Holdrege. Micah Biltoft averages 21 points for Sandy Creek.

Class C-2 No. 5 Yutan (4-0) vs. Doniphan Trumbull (4-1), 1 p.m.: Yutan’s closest call was 39-38 over Class D-1 No. 7 Nebraska City Lourdes. Doniphan’s loss was 54-34 to Class C-1 No. 8 St. Paul.

Class B No. 5 Waverly (1-0) vs. Class C-1 No. 4 Kearney Catholic (4-0), 3 p.m.: Waverly didn’t get on the court because of its county’s three-week sports shutdown until last Saturday. Brett Mahony is averaging 21.6 for Kearney Catholic, which improved to 5-0 by beating Hastings 59-35 Friday.

Class B No. 4 Omaha Skutt (2-1) vs. Class C-2 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic (5-0), 5 p.m.: Top matchup. Both teams have beaten Class A North Platte, Skutt by 83-37 and GICC by 65-35. GICC has three scorers averaging between 11 and 12 points.

Chase County (2-2) vs. Class C-1 No. 3 Adams Central (5-1), 7 p.m.: Lucas Bohlen, at 12.7 points, is one of Adams Central’s four double-digit scorers. The Patriots have won five straight since opening with a loss to Aurora. Chase County is tackling a rugged December schedule.

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

