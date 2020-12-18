Everything you need to know about Heartland Holiday Classic matchups

Saturday’s new Heartland Holiday Classic at Hastings College has five games starting at 11 a.m. Here's a look at each one with records through Thursday.

* * *

Amherst (4-0) vs. Sandy Creek (1-1), 11 a.m.: Closest game for Amherst was a 68-65 win at Class D-2 No. 3 Loomis. Sandy Creek bounced back from scoring only 19 points against Class C-2 No. 8 Centennial to beat Class C-1’s Holdrege. Micah Biltoft averages 21 points for Sandy Creek.

Class C-2 No. 5 Yutan (4-0) vs. Doniphan Trumbull (4-1), 1 p.m.: Yutan’s closest call was 39-38 over Class D-1 No. 7 Nebraska City Lourdes. Doniphan’s loss was 54-34 to Class C-1 No. 8 St. Paul.

Class B No. 5 Waverly (1-0) vs. Class C-1 No. 4 Kearney Catholic (4-0), 3 p.m.: Waverly didn’t get on the court because of its county’s three-week sports shutdown until last Saturday. Brett Mahony is averaging 21.6 for Kearney Catholic, which improved to 5-0 by beating Hastings 59-35 Friday.

Class B No. 4 Omaha Skutt (2-1) vs. Class C-2 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic (5-0), 5 p.m.: Top matchup. Both teams have beaten Class A North Platte, Skutt by 83-37 and GICC by 65-35. GICC has three scorers averaging between 11 and 12 points.