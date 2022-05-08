Everything you need to know about Monday's Class A girls state soccer matchups

First Round Monday, Class A girls

No. 1 Gretna (18-0) vs No. 9 Elkhorn South (11-5), noon

Gretna has won 39 of 40 matches the past two seasons, outscoring opponents 251-12. And it’s hard to know which side of that tally is more impressive. The Dragons have matched their shutout total of 15 from a state title run a year ago. Gretna won 3-0 when the teams met in late April. Elkhorn South is in the field as the lone wild card after losing five of its last eight matches. The Storm are making their first tournament appearance in Class A after winning a pair of Class B titles, most recently in 2019.

No. 4 Lincoln Southwest (13-2) vs No. 5 Lincoln East (13-2), 2 p.m.

The first state tournament meeting for the rivals since 2006, Southwest’s inaugural appearance. The SilverHawks won 1-0 in the regular season in early April. Junior Aniya Seymore, one of two Southwest players with 12 goals on the season, got the lone score in that match. Before losing in a shootout in last year’s first round, Southwest had won four straight tourney openers. East, which reached the semifinal last season, features perhaps the top scoring option in the field in forward Kayma Carpenter. The junior, a Nebraska commit, has 23 goals on the season after finishing with 31 a year ago.

No. 2 Lincoln Southeast (14-1) vs No. 8 Omaha Westside (12-5), 5:30

When you’re hot, you’re hot. And both teams are hot. Westside has run off six straight wins, with three against state qualifiers. The Warriors got healthy down the stretch, losing only once after reaching the Metro tourney semifinal. Southeast won the Lincoln city championship in a bounceback season. The Knights feature junior Samaya Hogg, perhaps the top keeper in the state. Each team will be looking to halt long losing streaks at the tournament. Westside has lost seven consecutive first-round matches while Southeast has dropped its past six openers.

No. 3 Omaha Marian (16-2) vs No. 6 Lincoln Pius X (11-4), 7:30

A third rematch in the opening round, these two met on the same Morrison Stadium turf April 21. Marian walked away with a 4-2 overtime win. It was one of three matches this season in which the Crusaders conceded more than once goal. Marian owns victories over four of the other seven state qualifiers, and has a lineup fully capable of winning it all. Pius won’t be surprised by that talent, though. The Thunderbolts have played five Class A qualifiers. It’s a return to the tournament for Pius, which hasn’t made the field since 2015. Before that, the Thunderbolts reached state in 18 of 19 seasons.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.