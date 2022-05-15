Everything you need to know about Monday's girls state soccer finals

CLASS B GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP

A collision course 362 days in the making. Almost immediately after Skutt won 2-1 when the two squared off for last season’s title, the talk turned to Norris being a year ahead of schedule. The Titans brought back almost their entire roster and have now reached the match they’ve pointed to for almost a year. Norris has certainly looked the part of championship contender, getting all six goals from different players in their state tournament victories. Sophomore Kennedy Sullivan - 25 goals, eight assists - is amongst the top five in Class B in scoring. Teammate Sophie Talero has 19 goals of her own, one of six Titans to find the back of the net at least nine times this season. Five Norris players have eight or more assists. While Skutt will certainly have its work cut out trying to match the Norris athleticism, the SkyHawks are no underdog. A suffocating defense limited a potent Columbus Scotus attack to one shot (in the final minute) in a 3-0 Skutt win in the semifinals. The SkyHawks have now outscored five postseason opponents by a combined 28-1. They’ve been in big matches both this season - Skutt pushed Class A finalist Gretna to overtime on opening weekend - and in their careers. This is the sixth-straight state championship appearance for the SkyHawks. With as much talent as there is on both sides of this one, goals could come fast and furious, or could be at a premium. A true coin flip type of match.

CLASS A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP

They may go about their business in different ways, but both have gotten it done plenty this season. Defending champion Gretna is looking to become the first unbeaten team with 20 wins or more since 2001. The numbers over the last two seasons for the Dragons border on preposterous. They’ve lost only once in their last 42 matches, outscoring opponents 256-13 in that stretch, including 112-5 this season. Since moving to Class A in 2019, Gretna is 6-1 at the state tournament. The Dragon depth was on display in a 3-0 win over Lincoln Southwest in the semifinals. The five goals at the state tournament have come from five different players. Seven Dragons have scored eight or more times this season. All of that may make it sound like Southeast is overmatched, but the Knights are rolling with a star keeper and a stingy defense. They haven’t given up a goal in seven matches. They’ve conceded just once in the last 27 days. Junior goalkeeper Samaya Hogg has come up with big stop after big stop this postseason, winning a shootout against Omaha Marian in the semifinals, just a few days after having what her coach called Hogg’s “game of her life” in the opening round. The Knights will be waving the flag for their entire city Monday night. Their last trip to the finals in 2012 is the last time a girls team from Lincoln has played for the Class A title. The lone capital city program to win it all is Lincoln East - in 2004 and 2005. Southeast will have its work cut out to become the second.