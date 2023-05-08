Nick Rubek has everything you need to know about Monday's first-round matchups at the Nebraska high school state soccer tournament.

Class A boys first round

Gretna (13-3) vs. Lincoln East (9-7), noon: The defending champs against a team with a bit of postseason magic on its side. Gretna outscored three state tournament opponents 16-3 on the way to the title on a year ago. Included in that was a 4-2 win over East in the semifinal. Its the only loss in the past six postseason matches over the two seasons for the Spartans. Among the five wins over the stretch are four by a single score — two via late comebacks. They knocked off Lincoln Southwest in a shootout in the district final to punch their ticket to state. Gretna went a familiar route on its way to the tournament: winning a district final against the same Omaha Westside bunch it knocked off in last year’s state championship match.

Papillion-La Vista South (14-5) vs. Lincoln Southeast (13-3), 2 p.m.: The second of Metro vs. HAC matchups to start the tournament features a pair of teams that probably haven’t gotten the credit they deserve this year. Papio South, the Metro Conference tournament champ, came from behind and eventually beat Kearney in overtime in the district final. The Titans have the kind of roster capable of making a run. Southeast has shown its mettle down the stretch, winning 11 of its last 13. They also had to work a little longer for a district title, knocking off Omaha Bryan in overtime. The Knights haven’t won a match at state since 2005. Papio South has dropped its last three tournament openers, including a shootout loss a year ago.

Lincoln Southwest (13-3) vs. Columbus (10-4), 5:30 p.m.: An angry Southwest bunch meets a bit of an underdog playing with good vibes. The Silver Hawks are in with the wild card after a controversial finish to a shootout loss in the district championship. This isn’t your typical wild card, though. Southwest was the top seed in the state entering the postseason. It has wins over four of the other seven tournament teams and led a fifth (Gretna) by two scores before eventually losing. Columbus is in on the heels of an upset over Millard South in the district final. The Discoverers haven’t been in the Class A field since 2011. Of their four losses this season, three came to fellow qualifiers and two were by a single score.

Omaha Creighton Prep (11-6) vs. Omaha South (13-3), 7:30 p.m.: The kind of nightcap worth sticking around for. A renewal of a rivalry with a semifinal appearance on the line. Since 2013, they’ve met five times at state. South has won all three times that meeting happened in the championship. Prep has won the other two — both in the first round — and ended the Packers’ season at state in four of the five years prior to that 2013 classic. A regular-season meeting three weeks earlier went the way of Prep (4-1), part of seven straight wins for the Junior Jays down the stretch. South has lost to two teams this season — Prep and Papio South. The Packers are back in the mix after missing the state tournament a year ago. That came after back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2021. South has won nine of its last 11 tournament openers, with both losses coming to Prep.

