World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil has everything you need to know about Monday's Nebraska high school football final matchups.

* * *

Class A

No. 3 Omaha Westside vs. No. 1 Gretna, 7:15 p.m. Monday

TV: NPM.

When Westside (11-1) has the ball: The Warriors put the ball in junior Anthony Rezac’s hands. The starter in last year’s 7-3 loss to Gretna has thrown for 1,898 yards and 17 touchdowns and rushed for 1,040 and 18 scores. Starting running back Jahmez Ross has 645 yards, Curt Cubrich 540. Teddy Rezac, Anthony’s brother, is the likely top available receiver with 28 catches for 383 yards. Gretna is very good on turning over teams — 20 interceptions and 15 fumble recoveries — and has carded 30 sacks (11 by Korver Demma).

When Gretna (12-0) has the ball: Class A career passing leader Zane Flores overcame the season-ending injury to 2021 favorite target Joe Roll to throw for 2,703 yards and 28 touchdowns, eight to Blayke Moore (27 catches, 457 yards), six to Tyson Boganowski (61 catches, 568 yards) and five to Caleb Schnell (50 catches, 787 yards). Isaiah Weberm, who missed time with an injury, has rushed for 868 yards. Cubrich and Bo Ryan lead the Westside tackling corps.

Only loss: Westside, 21-17 at North Platte.

Closest game: Gretna, 16-13 over Omaha Creighton Prep.

Playoff road: Westside defeated Papillion-La Vista 59-21, Lincoln Southwest 42-28 and Grand Island 38-7. Gretna defeated Lincoln Southeast 27-24, Bellevue West 35-23 and Prep 36-14.

Stu’s pick: Gretna. The Dragons appear to be better up front than Westside and healthier. Westside’s Caleb Benning, a returning All-Nebraska defensive back, may get cleared to play for the first time since September after a cracked collarbone. But national long jump champion and state sprint gold medalist Jaylen Lloyd, the Warriors’ receiving leader, was hurt in the semifinals and that takes away one of the deep threats for Rezac. In what could be a dandy game, Flores prevails again before leaving for Oklahoma State.

Eight Man-1

No. 3 Neligh-Oakdale vs. No. 4 Clarkson/Leigh, 2:45 p.m. Monday

TV: NPM. Radio: 93.5, Columbus; 102.9, O’Neill; 97.5, Norfolk; 94.7, Norfolk; 107.9, West Point

When Neligh-Oakdale (11-1) has the ball: It all goes through Aiden Kuester for the Warriors. The national record-setter is the state’s first to run and pass for 2,000 yards apiece in a season and he has yardage totals of 4,877 yards this season and 12,309 for his career. His brother, Bryson Gadeken, has caught 85 balls for 1,197 yards, Chase Furstenau 48 for 795. They’ll go against a Clarkson/Leigh defense that has leading tackler Drew Beeson with a team-high seven fumble recoveries.

When Clarkson/Leigh (11-1) has the ball: The Patriots will try to shorten the game with a running attack fueled by Kyle Kasik, who needs 39 yards for a 2,000-yard season and has scored 39 times. Quarterback Ryan Brichacek is next with 731 yards. Kuester has made 184 tackles, with four picks, for Neligh Oakdale. Gadeken and Levi Drueke are next on the tackles list.

Losses: Neligh-Oakdale, 50-12 to Howells-Dodge; Clarkson/Leigh, 30-28 to Cross County

Stu’s pick: Neligh-Oakdale, which handled one physical line in the semifinals (North Platte St. Pat’s) to encounter another.

Eight Man-2

No. 1 Howells-Dodge vs. No. 3 Hitchcock County, 10:15 a.m. Monday

TV: NPM. Radio: 106.7, 94.7, Norfolk; 103.9, McCook.

When Howells-Dodge (12-0) has the ball: The Jaguars will pound away with Lance Brester (2,180 yards, 47 total TDs) behind the blocking of three-year center Cole Grovejohn and guards Connor Kreikemeyer and Nathan Hegemann. Hitchcock’s Keegan Shuler has 16 sacks among his 137 tackles and Trent Kisker has 17 sacks, but Howells-Dodge calls few pass plays for quarterback Brittin Sindelar.

When Hitchcock County (12-0) has the ball: The Falcons, who throw about as often as Howells-Dodge, start their running game with quarterback Keynan Gaston (1,544 yards, 27 TDs; 651 yards passing). His brother Kolyn is 34 yards away from his 1,000-yard season. Howells-Dodge’s 3-2 defense includes all-staters Jestin Bayer at linebacker and Aandy Dominguez at nose guard.

Closest games: Howells-Dodge, 40-12 over South Loup; Hitchcock, 36-24 over South Loup

Stu’s pick: Howells-Dodge, which won Eight Man-1 last year.​