Mike Patterson has compiled everything you need to know about the 2023 Nebraska high school baseball season.

CLASS A

Bellevue East

Coach: Ian DeLaet, 5th year. 2022: 15-12.

Returning starters: Seniors: Landen Johnson, SS/P. Juniors: AJ Lucas, C/3B/P; Austin Pavon, 1B/P; Cole Holbrook, P; Mason Chandler, 3B/P.

Outlook: Chieftains welcome back Chandler and Jacob Perrin, who were both slated to start last season but were sidelined by injury.

Bellevue West

Coach: Jason Shockey, 9th year. 2022: 17-12.

Returning starters: Seniors: Tyler Jeffus, OF/P; Jackson Steele, INF; Jackson Frill, OF; Logan Toman, P/UTIL; Bryce Woodard, P. Juniors: Nick Riggs, P/1B; Tanner Hosick, P/UTIL; Cade Zavala, C; Colin Flores, P/OF. Sophomores: Drew Grego, INF.

Outlook: Always-tough Thunderbirds should be in the thick of the Class A race again this season; Grego is a Nebraska recruit.

Columbus

Coach: Jimmy Johnson, 6th year. 2022: 13-14.

Returning starters: Seniors: Jack Faust, UTIL/P; Wyatt Swanson, INF/P; Connor Rausch, C; Bentley Willison, OF; Brennen Jelinek, P. Juniors: Jarrett Bell, INF/P..

Outlook: The return of six starters should lead to an improved Discoverers’ squad.

Elkhorn South

Coach: Brandon Dahl, 11th year. 2022: 21-10, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Eli Small, P/C/OF; Cole Eaton, OF; Alex Thomas, P/INF/OF; Carter Navin, P; Trey Mandina, P/UTIL; Hayden Kelberlau, P/INF; Dane Mosser, P; Colton Cain, P/UTIL. Juniors: Michael Meckna, P/OF; Michael Valdivia, P/INF.

Outlook: The Storm graduated 13 from last season but still have plenty of firepower; Kentucky commit Small is a two-time all-stater.

Fremont

Coach: Jeff Hayden, 11th year. 2022: 11-7.

Returning starters: Seniors: Brandt Phillips, P/OF; Cooper Weitzel, OF; Dom Escovedo, P/INF; Jackson Cyza, INF; Jariel Ortiz-Garcia, INF/P.

Outlook: An interesting mix of veteran players and newcomers for the Tigers.

Grand Island

Coach: Kirby Wells, 4th year. 2022: 10-11.

Returning starters: Seniors: Cohen Evans, 1B/P; Riley Plummer, INF/P; Tyler Douglass, C; Eli Arendds, OF; Carson Leiting, DH; Brayden Lee, INF; Kaden Kinsella, P; Jace Chrisman, OF. Juniors: Cohen Nelson, OF/P. Sophomores: Sam Dinkelman, INF; Broxton Barrientos, OF/P.

Outlook: The Islanders’ 11 seniors will lead the way; several played on last summer’s Home Federal American Legion team that reached state.

Gretna

Coach: Jake Wolf, 13th year. 2022: 16-13.

Returning starters: Seniors: Jeff Miller, P; Chuck Thomas, P; Skylar Graham, P/UTIL; Caleb Schnell, INF/P. Juniors: Ty Smolinski, INF; Connor Cole, OF/P.

Outlook: Pitching depth will be a strength for the Dragons; Miller, Thomas and Cole combined to pitch 84 innings last season.

Kearney

Coach: Brad Archer, 5th year. 2022: 15-11.

Returning starters: Seniors: Lucas Wegner, P; Nolan Smith, INF.

Outlook: The team has a lot of positions to fill after graduating 14 seniors.

Lincoln High

Coach: Jon Beiermann, 4th year. 2022: 3-19.

Returning starters: Seniors: PJ Shamblen, P/OF. Juniors: Ted Pierson, UTIL/P; Jacob Robison, UTIL/P; Austin Jurgens, UTIL/P; Noah Thiele, UTIL/P.

Outlook: Young Links will feel the absence of graduated four-year starting catcher Alex Gable; two seniors on the squad.

Lincoln North Star

Coach: Lanny Bolles, 20th year. 2022: 11-15.

Returning starters: Seniors: Barrett Goff, INF/P; Davis Jones, C/INF; Jake Quevedo, OF/P; Kade Seip, INF/P. Juniors: Braeden Sunken, INF/P.

Outlook: Returning starters will be counted on heavily by veteran coach Bolles.

Lincoln Pius X

Coach: Troy Charf, 17th year. 2022: 10-11.

Returning starters: Seniors: Tyrus Petsche, OF; Reese Kortum, OF/P; Brandon Weigel, INF/OF; Parker Otte, INF/OF; Max Bugbee, C; Jack Richeson, P.

Outlook: Ten seniors will lead the way for the Thunderbolts, who had a rare sub-.500 mark last season.

Lincoln Southeast

Coach: Montana Jones, 8th year. 2022: 23-8, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Max Buettenback, P/OF; Gavin Clauss, P/2B; Will Jesske, P/3B; Landon Morgan, P/SS; Mitt Lashley, P/1B. Juniors: Gage Frederick, P/OF. Sophomores: Cash Buettenback, C/1B.

Outlook: The Knights graduated 10 from last year’s 23-win squad; Buettenback is a Nebraska pledge while Jesske will be a preferred walk-on with the Huskers.

Lincoln Southwest

Coach: Mitch Vernon, 7th year. 2022: 14-14.

Returning starters: Seniors: Bennett Bruns, 1B/DH; Taiyo Takahashi, UTIL/P. Juniors: Karter Chamberlain, SS/P; Calvin Peterson, 3B; Alex Wenta, P; Thomas Fraley, 1B; P.

Outlook: The Silver Hawks are looking to build on their American Legion state tournament squad of a year ago.

Millard North

Coach: Dave Cork, 22nd season. 2022: 11-17.

Returning starters: Seniors: Bryson Gibson, 1B; Will Henry, P; Carter Hunt, INF; Conor Michaud, OF; Ty Pankonin, P/OF; Josh Rohrig, C; Michael Hugelman, OF; Connor Palmer, P/INF. Juniors: Nolan Fee, C/OF; Carson Obrecht, P.

Outlook: Mustangs will field an experienced squad and should take a big step forward this season.

Millard South

Coach: Greg Geary, 13th year. 2022: 26-10, state runner-up.

Returning starters: Seniors: Cam Kozeal, SS; Max Heard, OF; Brayden Hodges, 2B; Grant Renken, P/UTIL; Jake Dennis, P.

Outlook: The Patriots graduated seven from last year’s state runner-up squad; Vanderbilt pledge Kozeal will lead the way.

Millard West

Coach: Steve Frey, 8th year. 2022: 31-6, state champion.

Returning starters: Seniors: Korey Cozad, C; Drew Deremer, P/OF; Peyton Moore, P/1B; Caleb Lanphear, P/INF. Juniors: Nick Venteicher, P/INF.

Outlook: The defending Class A champion graduated 11 but still has plenty of firepower; major-college commits are Venteicher (Creighton), Deremer (Iowa) and newcomer Tyson Lewis (Arkansas).

Norfolk

Coach: Brian Disch, 5th year. 2022: 4-21.

Returning starters: Seniors: Jack Borgmann, INF; Sean Barrett, P; Zach Cordner, C. Juniors: C.J. Hoffman, INF/P; Hudson Waldow, INF/P; Carter Ramaekers, OF/P; Easton Sullivan, INF. Sophomores: Wes Koenig, INF/P.

Outlook: The Panthers are still young but have added experience.

Omaha Bryan

Coach: Trey Ashby, 2nd year. 2022: 1-22.

Returning starters: Seniors: Kaiden Dollard, SS/P; Ricky Rodriguez, UTIL; Jack McGill, C/P; Cooper Robinson, 1B/OF. Juniors: Omar Ramirez, UTIL/P; John Clemons, OF.

Outlook: Bears hope to show progress for second-year coach Ashby; Ramirez batted .293 last season.

Omaha Buena Vista

Coach: Jacob Kirmer, 1st year. 2022: 0-0 (First-year program).

Outlook: Coach Kirmer will be looking to build a foundation in the school’s first season of varsity play.

Omaha Central

Coach: Jerry Kreber, 11th year. 2022: 10-18.

Returning starters: Juniors: Ashton Vincent, INF/P. Sophomores: Alex Ferrin, INF/P.

Outlook: Plenty of new faces for the Eagles, who will rely heavily on their pitching to keep the team in games.

Omaha Creighton Prep

Coach: Pat Mooney, 24th year. 2022: 30-8, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Grant Sommers, INF; Grant Wagner, P; Coby Hatcher, INF; Jack Thiele, INF; Mitchell Collins, INF; Louis Schneckenberger, P. Juniors: Jamison Harris, P.

Outlook: The Junior Jays will be solid once again with three UNO commits – Sommers, Wagner and Harris; pitchers are young but talented.

Omaha North

Coach: Eric Janecek. 2022: 8-19.

Returning starters: Seniors: Trevor Johnson, OF; Juniors: Jackson Fiere, INF; Reggie York, OF. Sophomores: Connor O’Neill, INF/OF; Jacob Markham, INF/OF; Darius Boyd, INF/OF.

Outlook: The Vikings return all but two from last year’s eight-win squad; a deeper pitching staff should help.

Omaha Northwest

Coach: Nick Lovell, 4th year. 2022: 9-18.

Returning starters: Seniors: Brody Leyboldt, OF/P; Sean Barth, SS; David Messina, OF; Blake Lorenzen, 1B/P; Jack Sandiland, C; Brady Schmidt, P/OF.

Outlook: The Huskies have six returning senior starters and hope to make some noise in the Metro Conference; Leyboldt batted .570 last season.

Omaha South

Coach: Gene Felise, 9th year. 2022: 12-18.

Returning starters: Seniors: Josue Lopez, 2B; Jose Lora, 1B. Juniors: Max Teeters, 3B. Sophomores: Lou Hodoly, SS.

Outlook: The Packers return their infield from last season and have some experienced arms.

Omaha Westside

Coach: Otis Seals, 3rd year. 2022: 18-16 (state qualifier).

Returning starters: Seniors: Michael Zimmerman, C/INF; Ty Chullino, INF; Max Coughlin, P; Jackson Gutta, P. Juniors: Nick Anglim, OF; Anthony Rezac, INF/P; Teddy Rezac, OF; Jay Coughlin, P.

Outlook: The Warriors graduated 10 from last year’s state tourney squad; still have a lot of experience returning.

Omaha Westview

Coach: Scott Hodges, 1st year. 2022: 0-0 (First-year program).

Outlook: The Wolverines will have only freshmen and sophomores on their squad while playing for former Omaha Burke coach Hodges; assistants Frank Ryan and Mike Hagge are past head coaches who came over from Hodges’ Burke staff.

Papillion-La Vista

Coach: Nate McCabe, 11th year. 2022: 10-18.

Returning starters: Seniors: Brayden Jones, P/1B; Jake Franks, OF; Jayden Mecseji, C; Zak Reyes, C/INF; Sebastian Noto, P; Hunter Jones, P/OF. Juniors: Tanner Apgar, P/INF.

Outlook: The Monarchs’ pitchers gained valuable experience last summer during the American Legion season; Jones batted .319 last season and struck out 21 on the mound.

Papillion-La Vista South

Coach: Bill Lynam, 20th year. 2022: 16-12.

Returning starters: Seniors: Brice Wallar, P/OF; Riley Schrader, INF; Trenton Andringa, INF/P; Johnny Vallinch, INF/P; Brady Fitzpatrick, OF/C; Brett Siemsen, C; Xander Doble, P. Sophomores: Danny Wallace, P/OF.

Outlook: Titans appear to have one of their best teams in recent years for veteran coach Lynam; sophomore Wallace is weighing several Division I offers, including one from Nebraska.

CLASS B

Beatrice

Coach: Zach Decker, 1st year. 2022: 17-4, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Tucker Timmerman, P/UTIL; Jaxson Blackburn, INF; Deegan Nelson, OF/P.

Outlook: The Orangemen graduated 10 from last year’s state-tourney squad; Timmerman, a Nebraska recruit, batted .540 and won six games last season.

Bennington

Coach: Scott Heese, 14th year. 2022: 15-6.

Returning starters: Seniors: Jackson Coe, CF; Owen Douglas, P/RF; Cooper Mlnarik, C/3B; Ethan Nguyen, 1B.

Outlook: Badgers have four returning senior starters and several other juniors and seniors ready to step up.

Blair

Coach: John Roan, 4th year. 2022: 8-10.

Returning starters: Seniors: Bo Nielsen, OF/P; Greyson Kay, INF; Shea Wendt, INF/P. Juniors: Brady Brown, OF/P; Dylan Swanson, INF/P; J’Shawn Unger, INF/P.

Outlook: Bears coach Roan likes the look of the leadership on this team; Unger is committed to Nebraska, Wendt to Creighton.

Crete

Coach: Bryant Rief, 1st year. 2022: 9-15.

Returning starters: Seniors: Maximus Connell, 2B/SS; Mason Crumbliss, P/1B; Conner Lomax, C/P; Tadd Te Brink, SS/P. Juniors: Mason Stone, UTIL; Jeffrey Kuncl, OF/P.

Outlook: Cardinals are strong defensively and return a number of starters; Rief takes over as coach.

Elkhorn Mount Michael

Coach: Tom Swanson, 4th year. 2022: 12-12.

Returning starters: Seniors: Drew Becker, OF/P; Elliott Simpson, C; Will Brewster, SS/P; Josh Else, OF/P. Juniors: Rocco Zimmerman, 3B/P.

Outlook: Five experienced seniors will look to lead a talented younger group of players.

Elkhorn North

Coach: Anthony Dunn, 3rd year. 2022: 24-11, state champion.

Returning starters: Seniors: Ryan Harrahill, P/1B; Isaiah Miller, P/INF; Carson Ripley, 3B/P; Kyler Hanson, P; Drew Harper, P/OF; Xavier Cavenaugh, 2B/DH. Juniors: Colin Nowaczyk, OF/P; Chris Thiessen, OF; Jett Grossart, INF; Tyson Fancher, UTIL. Sophomores: Sam Huff, P.

Outlook: The Wolves graduated nine from last year’s title winner; plenty of experience returns to make this team a possible repeat champ.

Hastings

Coach: Blake Marquardt, 7th year. 2022: 10-14.

Returning starters: Seniors: Cameron Brumbaugh, 2B; Elijah Johnson, 3B; Evan Rust, OF; Daeton Espino, OF/P. Juniors: Calub Clark, C; Naz Robinson, SS. Sophomores: Chance Vertin, OF/P.

Outlook: Tigers hope to take a step forward this season; pitchers will need to step up.

Lincoln Northwest

Coach: Matt Faulkner, 1st year. 2022: 0-0 (First-year program).

Outlook: The Falcons will compete in their first varsity season for Faulkner.

Nebraska City

Coach: Kyle Ferguson, 6th year. 2022: 10-11.

Returning starters: Seniors: Cale Kreifel, P/SS; Colton Snyder, 1B/OF. Juniors: Keston Holman, P/UTIL; Sloan Pelican, C/3B; Zac Hawley, P/UTIL; Nolan Beccard, OF.

Outlook: The Pioneers return a strong core from last season; Kreifel batted .479 in 2022 while Pelican batted .431.

Norris

Coach: Sean Bartholomew, 7th year. 2022: 20-8, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Kaizer Papenhagen, P/INF. Juniors: Kale Fountain, P/INF.

Outlook: Always-tough Titans graduated seven from last year’s top-seeded state tourney squad; Fountain, an LSU commit, set a Class B home run record last season.

Omaha Gross

Coach: Jim Hempel, 3rd year. 2022: 18-9, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Connor Capece, C/P; Owen Brennan, C/CF; Alex Kosse, P/RF; Joseph Rempe, 3B/P. Juniors: Colby Duncan, 2B/SS; Nate Pechar, CF.

Outlook: Cougars graduated 11 from last year but return a speedy outfield and three key pitchers; Capece is a Creighton recruit.

Omaha Skutt

Coach: Tim Lackovic, 6th year. 2022: 21-8, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Joe Connolly, INF; Cade Christensen, P/INF; Brady Rempel, INF; Ben Teal, P.

Outlook: SkyHawks should once again be in the thick of the Class B race; Connolly batted .434 last season.

Platte Valley

Coach: Shawn Emanuel, 8th year. 2022: 18-6.

Returning starters: Seniors: Cade Bridges, P/OF; Logan Sobota, C; Emerick Hegwood, P/OF. Juniors: Timmy Hunt, P/INF; Braxton Wentworth, P/INF; Dawson Thies, P/INF; Caleb Daniell, INF; Cody Pluta, INF/P.

Outlook: Team returns several starters after coming up just short of reaching state last year.

Ralston

Coach: Tom Cooper, 6th year. 2022: 10-10.

Returning starters: Seniors: Hudson Holloway, CF; Cody Rutledge; Kade Rodgers; Harrison Acklie. Juniors: Wyatt Gettman. Sophomores: Owen Elsasser; Deacon Courtney.

Outlook: The Rams have a nice mix of young players and returning varsity members.

Seward

Coach: Brock Anderson, 12th year. 2022: 6-17.

Returning starters: Seniors: Cam Olson, C; Ryley Hain, OF. Juniors: Finn Hochstein, INF/P; Reggie Sukup, INF. Sophomores: Kolton Loos, INF/P; Connor Sveeggen, INF/P; Cale Gardiner, C.

Outlook: Pitching depth will be a strength for the Bluejays.

Wahoo

Coach: Kyle Weyers, 9th year. 2022: 10-14.

Returning starters: Seniors: Trent Barry, SS/P; Aiden Lofgren, P; Kale Eddie, P/UTIL; Owen Hancock, OF/DH; Seth Williams, INF/P. Juniors: Alex Ohnoutka, INF; Ryan Bokelmann, OF/P. Sophomores: Conor Booth, P/UTIL.

Outlook: The co-op of Wahoo, Wahoo Neumann and Lincoln Lutheran returns several players with varsity experience.

Waverly

Coach: Luke Tewes, 4th year. 2022: 16-15, state runner-up.

Returning starters: Seniors: Jarrett Ballinger, OF; James Van Cleave, P. Juniors: Nash Peterson, P; Landon Oelke, SS; Garrett Rine, OF. Sophomores: Brennan Miller, P/C; Bruin Sampson, P.

Outlook: Pitching will be the strength for the Vikings, who made a spirited run to the Class B final last season.

CLASS C

Auburn

Coach: Tommy Grafton, 3rd year. 2022: 5-12.

Returning starters: Seniors: Braden Gerdes, INF/P; Kellen Moody, INF/P; Austin Lavigne, INF/P. Juniors: Travon Shaw, P/UTIL; Eli Albury, P/INF/OF; Levi Boellstorff, INF/OF; Wyatt Hauptman, P/UTIL. Sophomores: Landon Casey, P/INF; Christian Gage, P/UTIL.

Outlook: The Bulldogs have more players this season and will add a full junior varsity schedule; improvement expected with move to Class C.

Central City

Coach: Brandon Detlefsen, 5th year. 2022: 22-4, state qualifier (Class B).

Returning starters: Seniors: Bosten Caspersen, P/INF; Carter Noakes, P/SS; Kellen Fries, P/OF/C; Ashton Gragg, P/OF; Justice Peterson, INF. Juniors: Blake Jensen, P/1B. Sophomores: Jakob Ruhl, P/INF.

Outlook: Several players return from the squad that reached state last season; pitching looks like a strength.

Douglas County West

Coach: Trey Baker, 8th year. 2022: 5-12.

Returning starters: Seniors: Clyde Stenglein, OF/3B; Wrigley Strong, SS/P; Cael Dembinski, 1B. Juniors: Jonas Timm, 2B; Michael Croom, OF/P/C; Cam Wiese, SS/2B; Jonas Meairs-Richman, OF.

Outlook: Strong junior and senior classes and the move to Class C should help elevate the Falcons.

Falls City

Coach: Kory Huppert, 5th year. 2022: 3-13.

Returning starters: Seniors: Jaxyn Strauss, SS/P; Jon Craig, 1B; Alijah Hernandez, 2B/C/P; Bryson Butrick, CF; Kyler Frederick, C/P; Silas Amanuallah, OF. Juniors: Kadyn Strecker, OF; Wyatt Olberding, OF; Charlie McNeely, P/3B.

Outlook: The addition of Class C will help a school such as Falls City, which returns several starters.

Fort Calhoun

Coach: Roy Prauner, 12th year. 2022: 5-15.

Returning starters: Seniors: Sam Halford, 2B; Avery Quinlan, OF; Austin Welchert, UTIL. Juniors: Declyn Otte, P; Carter Christensen, UTIL; Jordan Back, OF. Sophomores: Sam Genoways, 3B; Levi Lasher, P; Chase Premer, C; Kenny Wellwood, INF.

Outlook: The Pioneers will benefit from the addition of Class C; Otte won four games and struck out 38 last year.

Lincoln Christian

Coach: Jason Bingham, 4th year. 2022: 13-6.

Returning starters: Seniors: Andrew Johnson, SS/P; Tysen Workman, 2B/P; Andrew Clough, OF/P; Blake Boerger, INF/P; Luke Lafler, OF/C. Juniors: Jake Watson, C/P.

Outlook: The Crusaders return several starters and are seeking to host a district, building on the success of last season.

Louisville

Coach: Nathan Roth, 1st year. 2022: 0-0 (First-year program).

Outlook: Roth will guide the Lions in their first season of varsity play; Louisville traditionally has had strong American Legion squads in the summer.

Malcolm

Coach: Zach Wehner, 2nd year. 2022: 14-6.

Returning starters: Seniors: Oliver Day, OF/INF; Hayden Frank, 1B; Colt Reiling, C; Elliott Robotham, OF; Cody Sykes, 2B/SS. Noah Gonyea, OF; Maddox Meyer, P/INF; Luke Schmidt, C/INF. Sophomores: Carson Frank, 2B/SS; Mason Wisnieski, 3B.

Outlook: The Clippers went 14-6 last season, losing in the district final to eventual state champion Elkhorn North; several players are back and now in Class C, so watch out here.

Omaha Concordia

Coach: Dan Kraft, 10th year. 2022: 11-10.

Returning starters: Seniors: Gabe Cummins, OF/P; Chase Bouges, P/INF; Drew DeBauche, P/INF; Camden Helton, OF; Nate Brown, INF. Juniors: Josiah Roby, C/INF; Nick Johannes, P/INF. Sophomores: Ryan Stice, P/INF.

Outlook: The co-op of Concordia, Omaha Brownell Talbot and Omaha Christian Academy should feel right at home in Class C after winning 11 last season in B; definitely a team to watch.

Omaha Roncalli

Coach: Jake Hoover, 9th year. 2022: 9-14.

Returning starters: Seniors: Grant Ryan, INF; Wyatt Yetter, OF/P; Ben Rheinheimer, C; Cam Rohlfsen, INF; Jacob Camp, OF/P; Josh Chytil, OF; Jackson Urban, P/UTIL. Juniors: Clay Shafer, OF/P; Pat Truscott, C/P.

Outlook: The Crimson Pride should be one of the better squads in Class C; look for a strong senior class to lead the way.

Platteview

Coach: Bryan Dutcher, 10th year. 2022: 13-8.

Returning starters: Seniors: Alex Draper, CF; Gage Ryba, LF; Austin Krenzer, P/3B. Juniors: Nathan Thomas, SS; Keegan Stobbe, 2B.

Outlook: The Trojans won 13 in Class B last year and should be even better this season with a great mix of returning starters and newcomers; another team to watch.

Plattsmouth

Coach: Jim Olsen, 10th year. 2022: 10-10.

Returning starters: Seniors: Drew Iverson, P; TJ Fitzpatrick, OF; Clayton Mayfield, C/P. Juniors: Gage Olsen, SS/P; Gabe Villamonte, P. Sophomore: Henry Loontjer, UTIL.

Outlook: The Blue Devils should be competitive after winning 10 in Class B last season; Iverson is a Wichita State commit.

Thurston-Cuming County

Coach: Clay Haymart. 2022: 1-14.

Returning starters: Seniors: Braxton Volk, OF; Michael Cooney, 1B/C. Juniors: Pierce Paulson, OF; Aiden Beckman, SS; Ross Tremayne, 3B; Brayden Hegge, P. Sophomores: Alex Roth, P.

Outlook: The squad will benefit from the shift to Class C.

Twin River

Coach: Aaron Rinkol, 2nd year. 2022: 1-14.

Returning starters: Seniors: Korbe Urkowski, UTIL; Caden Jenkinson, OF/P. Juniors: Blake Mundorf, OF/INF; Tim Jarecki, INF. Sophomores: Paydon Ringol, INF/P/C; Garrett Alexander, INF; Eli Engwerson, C/OF; Carter Green, 1B/OF

Outlook: A lot of new faces this season; a move to Class C also will help.

Wayne

Coach: Adam Hoffman, 12th year. 2022: 13-7.

Returning starters: Seniors: Brooks Kneifl, INF/P; Wyatt Heikes, INF/P; Aiden Liston, INF/P. Juniors: Kaleb Moormeier, P/UTIL; Devin Anderson, OF. Sophomores: Gavin Redden, P/UTIL.

Outlook: Several starters return from last season; Kneifl is a Kansas State pledge.

