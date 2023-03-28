Omaha Westside already was going to stay in the mix for a Class A title, which eluded the Warriors last year by one stroke.

Then Jackson Benge and Porter Topp — they tied for fourth at state — got a new teammate over the summer. Trevor Gutschewski transferred from Elkhorn Mount Michael.

The sophomore son of pro golfer Scott Gutschewski won the Nebraska Junior Amateur last summer. At Mount Michael, he won five events as a freshman while fashioning a 72 stroke average for the season.

“Finishing state runner-up last year has provided offseason motivation," new Westside coach Jered Hellman said.

Benge, a junior, has committed to Nebraska. Topp, a senior, signed with Omaha.

They will keep Westside vying with defending champion Lincoln East, Lincoln Southeast, Omaha Creighton Prep and perhaps Millard North for state superiority at the Class A championship May 23-24 at Norfolk Country Club.

“The battle between Lincoln Southeast, East and Westside should be fun to watch. And Prep is always gritty and tough," Papillion-La Vista coach Dylan Kendall said. “Class A definitely shows just how the level of golf has grown in recent years. A lot of future college golfers will be playing this year.”

Prep already has shown grit. The Junior Jays shot an 8-over 296 in a triangular last Friday on their home course, Johnny Goodman, to defeat Westside by two. Southeast, the third team, had the medalist as returning state champion Thomas Bryson, now a sophomore, shot a 2-under 70.

Prep returns seniors Zac McCormack and Teddy Peterson and juniors Kingston Solomon and Connor Steichen. The Junior Jays’ top freshman is Tommy Kelley, adding to the depth of a roster that had Metro champion Luke Strako its main graduation loss.

Parker Bunting is the top returner for Lincoln East after tying for 11th at state. Ben Lemke and Jonah Lewis also are back.

Including Bryson, Southeast returns last year’s state tournament team. The others are senior Aidan Koch, juniors Porter Nelson and Gavin Gerch and sophomore Owen Tucker.

Millard North has 10 juniors on the roster, topped by Trey Ruge and Sam Vocelka.

Class B’s defending champion, Norris, lapped the state tournament field last year by 29 strokes. Back for the Titans are junior Carson Thurber, who was fourth at state, senior Travis Tilford and senior A.J. Combs.

Among those chasing the Titans will be last year’s Class C champion, Columbus Scotus. The Shamrocks’ Nick Fleming, a junior, is coming off back-to-back top-fives at state. Patrick Arndt and Mason Gonka are juniors who were at state.

Everything you need to know about the teams

* — denotes state qualifier

CLASS A

Bellevue West

Seniors: Bryce Ripley, Riley Sine, Matthew Andersen, Carson Ames, Anthony Carr

Coach Rick Mintken: We have some varsity experience returning from last season, but a lot of newcomers to the varsity golf scene. Some underclassmen may challenge for spots.

Columbus

Coach Anne Robertson: Young team with limited competitive experiences will work to improve each week.

Fremont

*Carson Vecera, jr.; *Drake Hull, so.; *Beau Shanahan, so.

Coach Matt Burg: This team returns three members of a state qualifying team from last season, including two district medalists. The challenge will be rounding out the varsity team with players who have plenty of JV experience, but very few varsity meets on their resume. Seniors Derrick Meyer, Carter Franzen and Anthony Chevalier will be a few of the players looking to fill the remaining spots.

Grand Island

*Preston Vilai, jr.; *Bode Albers, jr.

Coach Jimmy Rash: We have a couple of players with some state experience but overall we are really young with only one senior on the team. It has been hard to assess where we are currently, due to the lack of range and course time due to weather and course conditions. The kids are working hard and are coachable which should take them a long ways.

Gretna

*Beau Petersen, jr.; *Jacob Dowd, sr.

Coach Scott Boehler: We should be a very competitive team this year.

Kearney

*Perry Swarm, sr.; *Dylan Dahlstedt, jr.; *Owen Bartee, so.

Coach Ryan Waters: We lost two key seniors last year that will be tough to replace. I'm looking forward to seeing who steps up to fill their spots during the early season competition. I think we have a handful of guys who are in the running to fill out our top five and help us compete for a district title and a team berth in the state tournament period

Lincoln High

Jackson Ball, jr.; Cyrus Walker, sr.

Coach Larry Elwood: Good group, looking to improve throughout the season.

Lincoln North Star

*Carson Kildow, so.; Mason Melcher, sr.; Carson Parde, sr.; Will Brown, sr.

Coach Scott Friesen: Five freshmen will be joining an experienced group of returning letter-winners and contributors in competing for varsity positions behind returning state qualifier Carson Kildow.

Lincoln Northeast

Thomas Novak, sr.; Eli Ash, jr.; Carter Thompson, so.

Coach Alex Svehla: The Rockets return three lettermen from a team that got consistently better throughout the 2022 season. Hayden Trampe should make a difference as a freshman.

Lincoln Pius X

*Matt Bartek, sr.; *Mason Beck., sr.

Coach Dave Snitly: We are returning all eight 2022 varsity contributors. We have strong senior leadership with nine players that look to be competing for the top five spots. Freshman Frankie Dawson had a great tryout and is going to play a significant role on this year's team.

Lincoln Southwest

*Sam Kline, so.; *Alex Throener, jr.; *Ethan Stutzman, sr.; *Maddux League, jr.

Coach Jonas Christensen: Really encouraged at how the team has progressed from a year ago. Qualifying has been far more competitive for the varsity positions and I look forward to seeing what they can accomplish this year.

Millard North

Juniors: *Trey Ruge, *Sam Vocelka, *Sam Dameier, *Javy Luzarraga, *Jackson Gravert

Coach Jake Hirz: We will have more experience this year as 10 juniors are on our roster. We look forward to building on our state qualifying team from last year and had guys put in lots of work over the winter.

Millard West

*Reece Rogers, sr.; *Ryan Le, sr.

Coach Eric Little: We have two strong senior leaders and some hungry underclassmen fighting to make our varsity lineup. Great group of kids who are committed to getting better and love to compete.

Omaha Benson

Coach Tom O’Hara said the Bunnies will not have a varsity team. He has three ninth-graders taking up the sport.

Omaha Burke

Nathan Johnson, sr. Coach is Larry Seitz

Omaha Central

Lennon Kiefer, jr.; Will Parker, sr.; Brody Reiss, sr.; Ty Troxel, sr.

Coach Brent Larson: We have a solid group of upperclassmen with competition experience, but with a team made up of 50% freshmen, our upperclassmen will be called on to model the Eagle Way. We look to have a solid season this spring and the future is bright for our program!

Omaha Creighton Prep

*Zac McCormack, sr.; *Teddy Peterson, sr.; *Kingston Solomon, jr.; *Connor Steichen, jr.

Coach Matt Rasgorshek: We lost Metro champion Luke Strako to graduation, but we have a lot of talent on this team. I like the depth that we have to make a run at State.

Omaha North

*Garrett Potts, jr.

Coach Joe Wiegand: Garrett is clearly our No. 1. The next six are all relatively new to competitive golf.

Omaha Northwest

Jackson Avila, sr.; Austin Sanders, jr.; Blaine Hamilton, so.

Coach Jordan Haas: Huskies look to improve each week.

Omaha Westside

*Porter Topp, sr.; *Jackson Benge, jr.; *Trevor Gutschewski, so.

Coach Jered Hellman: We have a hard-working, dedicated, and competitive roster. Finishing State Runner up last year has provided off-season motivation. We are excited to compete as a team and eager to try and reach our goals!

Papillion-La Vista

*Jackson Mann, sr.; Fletcher Dreher, jr.

Coach Dylan Kendall: We return a solid group of golfers. After narrowly missing out on a state tournament berth, we are hungry to get back to Norfolk. Over the course of the season, we are looking to solidify our Nos. 4 and 5. We had a lot of success in the summer and the offseason and are looking to build on that.

CLASS B

Adams Central

Brayden Underwood, so.; Decker Shestak, jr.; Alex Andersen, sr.

Coach Rod Hartman: We will be young again, but we do return three varsity golfers.

Ashland-Greenwood

Isaac Carson, jr.; Justin Mills, so.; Aidan Beckenhauer, sr.; Shawn Carey, jr.

Coach Jordan Wallman: Return four lettermen with experience, which will help us be more consistent.

Beatrice

*Trey Baehr, sr.

Coach is Dick Stuart

Bennington

Jack Clements, jr.; Jack Pohlmann, so.

Coach Craig Nichols: We are a young team with two returning varsity players from last season. Our golfers are very passionate for the game and we see our varsity golfers being great leaders for our developing players. We look to build off experiences throughout the season and keep grinding to reach our season and postseason goals.

Blair

*Easton Chaffee, sr.

Coach is Ross Udey.

Chadron

Chase Olsen, sr.; Broc Berry, jr.; Trey Hendrickson, jr.

Coach CJ Bach: I am excited for this season. I return three of my top five from last season and there is going to be a lot of competition for who gets the five varsity spots. There has been a lot of work done in the offseason during the summer from a lot of the boys. I expect this year to be more competitive than some of the years previously. One thing I am concerned about is the ability to get onto the course due to the later than expected opening from the long snow-packed winter we have had.

Columbus Scotus

*Nick Fleming, jr.; *Patrick Arndt, jr.; *Mason Gonka, jr.

Coach Brady Vancura: We return our top player from our 2022 Class C state title team. We do have to replace two graduates who were multi-year varsity contributors. Making the transition to Class B will be a competitive jump where teams are deeper than we have seen in the past.

Cozad

Alex Svajgr, sr.; Ben Yocom, jr.; Hayden Russman, jr.

Coach Jayce Dueland: We have thre starters coming back that have at least two years of starting experience. We will rely on these individuals to step up and be our leaders. We also have a good group of 4-5 golfers that are going to compete for the last two spots on varsity. This should create some good competition within our team and should help us as the season goes on. We should be competitive in the top five of most of our invites. Hoping we can find a way to play our best golf by districts.

Crete

Brock Heusinkvelt, Wyatt Clarkes, Trace Egge, Ty Yeager

Coach Drew Rische: We are cautiously optimistic this season. Our team is going to be much improved and throughout the season I think we will continue to get better and better. The reason why I use the term ‘cautiously’ is because of the high-quality teams that we will be playing each week. It's fun playing these meets week in and week out and to have the opportunity of watching so many high-quality junior golfers.

Elkhorn

Coach Troy Schutte: Development of young players is always an area of focus. Several of the young players have put a lot of time into improving over the off-season and hopefully that work will pay off for them and the team this season.

Elkhorn North

*Harrison Weddell, sr.; *Tyler Nietfeldt, so.; *Cole Dryak, jr.; *Zachary Biegert, so.; *Nate Kudrna, so.

Coach Calvin Thompson: We have more guys golfing year-round than ever before. We hope to play our best golf at the end of the year and contend in Scottsbluff among many great teams in Class B.

Gering

*John Maser, so.; Kelan Dunn, so.; Tabor Wasson, sr.; Mitch Culek, so.

Coach Jon Hutchison: Relatively young team with a lot of potential. Excited to see the guys compete.

Gothenburg

Kai Jorgenson, sr.; Braeden Anderson, jr.; Alec Winney, so.

Coach Roger Koehler: We lost a lot of seniors off of last year's team. However we do have a fair number of players who competed at the varsity level last year. Hopefully this experience will let them be more comfortable and confident at the meets this year.

Hastings

Damon Rutt, sr.; Cooper Rutt, sr.

Coach Allison Soucie: Young but hardworking.

Holdrege

Coach Tom Hoyt: We are a young and inexperienced team after graduating five senior. We do have our top four junior varsity golfers back from last year looking to step into those varsity positions. It will be interesting to see how they handle their nerves and the tougher courses they will be playing this year.

McCook

*Reid Loop, so.; Landon Kmoch, so.; Cole Graham, jr.

Coach Ben Vetrovsky: We hope to place in the top three in District B-4. This group has been an extremely motivated group> We had great participation over the summer months to improve our games. We had players also participate in multiple summer tournaments and they competed well in those events.

Minden

*Seth Hauserman, sr.; *Brycen Schwenka, jr.; Will Runions.

Coach Taylor Maulsby: We have some players returning with state tournament experience returning with Seth and Brycen. Both kids have played a lot of varsity golf and should be ready to take on more of a leadership role. We had a very good junior varsity team last season, and we will need those kids to step up and fill three varsity spots. There should be some great competition in practice as we have a lot of kids who have shot very similar scores in the past.

Norris

*Carson Thurber, jr.; *A.J. Combs, sr.; *Travis Tilford, sr.; Connor Roche, sr.

Coach James Myers: We are focusing on competing every day with emphasis on every stroke counting. We want the feeling of nerves and competition at practice every day to emulate tournament experience as best as possible. Our team saying is ‘Everything Earned.’ Nothing is going to be given to this team for how they performed last year. They have to go out and earn it.

Omaha Concordia

*Christian Sampier, sr.; *Zach Koch, sr.; *Elliott Wilson, sr.; *Zach Handke, sr.; *Adam Sucha, so.

Coach Joel Kock: We have returning varsity golfers with state experience from 2022. Everyone on the team has improved some in the off-season so we should be very competitive during the regular season. Our goal will be to earn a spot back at state and see if we can improve on our sixth place finish at state.

Omaha Gross

David Winkleman, sr.

Coach Taylor Sidzyik: We have only seven boys on the team and we are an older group. We have some varsity experience coming back and look forward to making a big leap this season.

Omaha Roncalli

Keegan Laferriere, jr.; Jackson Post, so.; Brooks Shetlar, jr.

Coach Don Jensen: Will need the first month to decide on my best five.

Omaha Skutt

*Kayden Lynch, sr.; *Brayden Christensen, jr.

Coach David Schweitzer: Skutt has a young, capable team that will improve with experience . . . with focus on returning to state tourney.

Platteview

Carter Krajicek, sr.

Coach Frank Laughlin: We lost a few of our upperclassmen from last year’s team. We have a young team.

Ralston

Seniors: Max Hoffman, Rendell Gines, Caden Miles, Corbin Hough, Tyler Jourdan, Wilson Overfield.

Coach Wes Kosch: Nice group of upperclassmen with some fair potential for the year if potential is maximized. Overall we have a good mix of some fair young talent too and developing our younger talent as we look to the future is always essential.

Scottsbluff

*Kaedon Patton, sr.; *Treyton York, sr.; *Tommy Dredla, jr.; *Noah Shaddick, so.; Isaiah Jones, jr.

Coach Brock Ehler: We are really excited for this season. We have some players who have experience and a large number of underclassmen whom have shown some promise as to how high their ceiling is for the game of golf. It is going to be an exciting season and the first 15 guys on the team are going to be closely battling for our varsity/JV/reserve teams.

Seward

Matthew Wegman, Talan Schaefer.

Coach Jim Placke: This will be a building year with many young and inexperienced players qualifying for varsity spots. We will look for Matthew and Talan to be our consistent leaders. They return with some varsity experience.

Sidney

*John Beier, sr.

Coaches Lance Juelfs/Dan Dorwart: Beier (a returning district champion) will lead the team and we have four other golfers with varsity experience who spent a lot of time on the course all summer long.

Wahoo

Luke Specht, so.; Sam Biggerstaff, sr.; Braylon Iversen, so.; Jaiden Powers, sr.; Kasen Bunjer, sr.

Coach Jayson Iversen: We return a large amount of experience as well as talent, which should make us a more competitive team in 2023. I like our chances to finish in the top three in almost every tournament that we play in this season.

Waverly

Ethan Rosenthal, jr.; Josh Wall, so.; Royce Klucas, so.; Grey Klucas, so.; Tyler Erlandson, sr.

Coach Michael Cobelens: Young group of players with potential to be very competitive

Wayne

*Bo Armstrong, sr.

Coach Andu Diediker: We are looking to replace four seniors from last year's state qualifying team. Sr. Bo is the only returning letter winner, so a combination of returning JV players and new faces will fill in around him.

OTHER SCHOOLS

Arlington

Eddie Rosenthal, sr.; Josh Hamre, jr.; Jacob Meehan, jr.; Stokely Lewis, so.

Coach Landon Walkenhorst: The goal for us is breaking 370, once we break 370 then the goal is 360, then 350. We have ​a lot of good golfers on this team and I believe if we put in the work day in and day out then our tournament scores will improve with each tournament. We are going to achieve these goals by competing at our highest level, trusting the process, taking it one shot at a time, and finally having the mentality to compete at the end of May.

Elmwood-Murdock

Jeston Junker, sr.; Nate Rust, sr.; Easton Miller, jr.; Drake Clements, so.; Rowan Kastens, so.; Michael Hynes, so.

Coach Curt Backemeyer: We return four of varsity players from last year but did graduate our State qualifier, Nate Lockman. Several newcomers should figure into the mix for a varsity spot. We did move back to Class D this season with our District at Grand Island (Indianhead) and State at North Platte (Lake Maloney).

Fort Calhoun

Owen Miller, jr.; Dylan Boldt, sr.

Coach Dustin Humphrey: We have quite a few seniors on the team, but not a ton of varsity competition experience out of those seniors. We look forward to the weather getting better and getting out on the course to really begin our season. Owen and Dylan bring a lot of experience back and we are looking forward to seeing what they can do.

Omaha Brownell Talbot

Liam Garrigan, so.

Coach Dylan Heng: We have four players on the team, sothis is a building year. Hopeful to have an individual state qualifier in Liam.

Wahoo Neumann

*Steven Sladky, sr.; Camdin McGuigan, jr.

Coach Pat Sullivan: Hoping Steven can finish out his career with a flourish. He finished five shot back last year and we’re shooting for a top-five finish this year.

Yutan

*Jude Elgert, sr.; *Creek Kennedy, jr.; *Jack Edwards, jr.

Coach Taylor Teeter: With three back from last year’s state qualifying team, I think we’ve got the right leadership to put together another strong season. At the moment, we’ve got a couple of kids in the mix for our Nos. 4 and 5 spots and have spent a lot of time working to improve their game since last season, so I’m excited to see how the team will round out. We only have one senior out of our 15 kids out this year, so we’ll be able to use this season to keep building for years to come.

Central City

*Brock Olivo, so.; Ayden Zikmund, jr.

Coach Dan Negus: Our top three, including freshmen Karter Negus, will be very competitive.

Lincoln Christian

Cade Marshbanks, jr.; Dominic Lambert, jr.; Ty Hansen, sr.

Coach Josh Nunnally: Good core returns, along with a good group of underclassmen. Should produce competitive practices and a team that improves throughout the season.