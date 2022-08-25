Everything you need to know about Nebraska high school boys tennis

World-Herald staff writer Gene Schinzel has everything you need to know about the Nebraska high school boys tennis.

* * *

CLASS A

BELLEVUE EAST

Coach: Krista Tew

Returning state entrants: Elijah Carrera, jr.; Cole Holbrook, jr.; Brandon Tracy, so.

Others to watch: Kaden Bach, jr.

Outlook:​ The Chieftains are young with no seniors on the roster, but they also have some experience as Carrera and Tracy teamed to win 21 matches at 2 doubles last fall and Holbrook played 2 singles. This year's doubles teams could be shuffled early in the season to find the right combinations.

BELLEVUE WEST

Coach: Steve Lemon

Returning state entrants: Peyton Lemon, sr.; Bryce Ripley, sr.; Tanner Hosick, jr.

Others to watch: Tanner Adams, jr.; Cooper Moore, jr.; Johnathan Sevick, jr.; Koen Zimmerman, jr.

Outlook: The Thunderbirds finished sixth at state last fall as they graduated three starters, including Jeremiah Witkop who was third at 1 singles and finished as the program's career wins leader with 119. Bellevue West does return Hosick and Peyton Lemon, who placed sixth at 2 doubles. Lemon has 83 career wins.

COLUMBUS

Coach: Scott Bethune

Returning state entrants: Bohden Jedlicka, sr.; Blake Wemhoff, sr.; Alex Zoucha, sr.; Carter Goc, jr.

Others to watch: Alan Estrada, jr.; Carter Trebac, so.

Outlook: The Discoverers return an experienced group as Jedlicka and Wemhoff played 1 doubles last season while Zoucha and Goc played 2 doubles. Bethune feels that experiene should lead to an improved team.

ELKHORN SOUTH

Coach: Steve Bischof

Returning state entrants: Hayden Kelberlau, sr.; Andrew Nelson, jr.

Others to watch: Louis Giacalone, sr.; Eshaan Jalali, sr.; Nolan Jensen, sr.; Ben Knutson, sr.; Camden Spyers, sr.; Ryan Fitton, jr.; Nivesh Reddy, so.

Outlook: The Storm graduated four starters from a team that placed third at state. The Storm have plenty of talent to fill those holes, while the team will be led by Nelson, ​who placed fourth at 1 singles, and Kelberlau, who was third at 1 doubles.

FREMONT

Coach: Justin Bigsby

Returning state entrants: Jacob Broeker, sr.; Brandon Gallo, sr.; Cameron Indra, sr.; Bryce Reeson, sr.; Gage Ritthaler, sr.; Colby Robinson, sr.

Outlook: The Tigers hope last year's experience pays off as they return everyone and are led by a large senior class. Indra played 1 singles last year, while Gallo and Ritthaler played 1 doubles.

GRAND ISLAND

Coach: Josh Budler

Returning state entrants: Alex Roeser, sr.; Kaleb Brosz, jr.; Izaak Pierson, jr.; Riley Voss, so.; Mason Havel, so.

Others to watch: Cael Wiegert, fr.

Outlook: With five of its six state entrants back, the Islanders expect to take a step forward this season. Havel played 1 singles last season, while Roeser played 1 doubles.

GRETNA

Coach: Bret Kohles

Returning state entrants: Andrew Grant, sr.; Parker Poole, sr.; Tyler Potthoff, sr.; Ben Zavadil, sr.

Others to watch: Charlie Estee, sr.; Nathan Weishahn, sr.

Outlook: The Dragons have 31 on its roster this fall and will be led by their seniors - the team's top six players are seniors. Gretna expects to challenge itself by playing a tough schedule this fall.

KEARNEY

Coach: Troy Saulsbury

Returning state entrants: Eli Bond, sr.; Sam Rademacher, sr.; Asher Saulsbury, jr.

Others to watch: Fisher Bonk, sr.; Huston Cochran, sr.; Aydan Nelson, jr.; Drew Welch, so.; Brayden Kohtz, so.

Outlook: The Bearcats are coming off a seventh-place finish at state and graduated its largest senior class in program history. But Kearney also returns good experience as Asher Saulsbury placed fifth at 1 singles and Rademacher is a two-time state medalist.

LINCOLN EAST

Coach: Chris Stock

Returning state entrants: Kirby Le, sr.; Yakub Islamov, jr.; Caden Haar, so.

Others to watch: Michael Kang, jr.; Joe Bucknell, so.; Simon Johnson, fr.; Kayden Le, fr.; Hunter Nelson, fr.; Samarth Sajeese, fr.

Outlook: The Spartans are coming off a dominant season as their starters combined to lose three matches all fall. They cruised to the team title last October, and to be Class A's first repeat team champion since 2016, the Spartans will count on a talented freshman class to fill spots. Kirby Le was last year's runner-up at 1 singles; Haar won a state title at 2 doubles, while Islamov was second at 2 singles.

LINCOLN NORTHEAST

Coach: Jennifer Hansen​

Outlook: After playing six seniors at state last fall, Hansen said the Rockets will count on up-and-coming newcomers as they look to improve.

LINCOLN PIUS X

Coach: Nolan DeWispelare

Returning state entrants: Mason Hall, jr.; Thomas West, jr.; Ian Woita, jr.

Others to watch: Ryan Hoffschneider, sr.; Justin Kerkman, sr.; Nick Phelan, so.; Frankie Dawson, fr.; Connor White, fr.

Outlook: DeWispelare is looking for his young players to advance the team's competitiveness this season.​ Among the returning state players, Woita played 1 doubles last season, Hall played 2 singles and West played 2 doubles. Pius, which won the Class A state title in 2019, is opting up to A this season.

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST

Coach: Chris Salem

Returning state entrants: Tyler Blair, sr.; Nahum Barber, jr.; Camden Hjermstad, jr.; Ruyter Jamison, so.

Others to watch: Kyle Catherall, sr.; Gavin Claus, sr.; Rowan Johnson, sr.; Owen Smith, sr.; Teddy Kirkland, so.; Ian Brown, fr.

Outlook: The Knights will be one of Class A's top contenders again as they return a deep, talented team with several lineup options.​ Barber finished seventh at 1 singles last season.

MILLARD SOUTH

Coach: Jason Rodenberger

Returning state entrants: David Carey, sr.; Drew DeVries, sr.; Kaleb Teply, so.

Others to watch: Ben Boudreau, sr.

Outlook: The Patriots head into the season with an experienced and very deep roster. South returns Carey, who played 1 singles last year, and Teply, who played 2 singles. And it has added Boudreau, who played 1 singles for Papillion-La Vista last season.

MILLARD WEST

Coach: Thomas Koziol

Returning state entrants: Connor Staskiewicz, sr.; Miles Mollring, so.

Outlook: The Wildcats will have a young but talented squad. Staskiewicz, who played 1 singles last year when West finished 11th at state, is the only senior on varsity. Koziol expects two sophomores and a freshman to figure into his starting lineup, ​so the Wildcats should improve as the season progresses.

NORTH PLATTE

Coach: Dale Hall

Returning state entrants: Layton Moss, jr.

Others to watch: Landon Brott, sr.; Trevor Matson, sr.; Cayden Roehrs, sr.; Nathan Unger, sr.

Outlook: Seniors will lead the Bulldogs this season, but they enter this season without much varsity experience.​ Moss played 1 doubles as a sophomore.

OMAHA BURKE

Coach: Matt Shafer

Returning state entrants: Nate Otten, sr.; Travis Bolte, sr.

Others to watch: RG Pearce, fr.

Outlook:​ The Bulldogs return Otten, who played 1 doubles last season, and Bolte, who played 2 doubles. Pearce is expected to play a role in Burke's lineup. Shafer begins his 25th season as coach, including the past 19 at Burke.

OMAHA CREIGHTON PREP

Coach: Jerrry Kowal

Returning state entrants: Jack Efaw, sr.

Others to watch: Jack Dombrowski, sr.; Caleb Hans, sr.; Ben Clausen, fr.; Rowan Lunning, fr.

Outlook: The Junior Jays look to rebuild after being led by seniors a year ago - Zach Kuo was an unbeaten state champ at 1 singles, while the Ramachandran twins were runners-up at 1 doubles. This year's team will be very inexperienced as only two varsity players return, but Prep looks to improve as the season goes on.

OMAHA NORTH

Coach: Bryson Wiser

Returning state entrants: Josh Bartsch, so.; Max Bolouvi, so.

Others to watch: Judah Stratford, so.

Outlook: A young team is back after gaining some experience last season. Bartsch played 1 singles as a freshman.

OMAHA WESTSIDE

Coach: Bart Jeseritz

Returning state entrants: Alex Kugler, sr.; AJ Shefsky, jr.

Others to watch: Luke David, sr.; JT Evans, sr.

Outlook: The Warriors have holes to fill in their lineup, but they have good experience with eight seniors on the roster. Kugler finished fourth at 1 doubles at state with Clark Rue, who has graduated, while Shefsky was eighth at 1 singles after winning 2 singles as a freshman.

OMAHA WESTVIEW

Coach: Stan Shaw

Outlook: One of the new area schools, Shaw said his players have made great strides in preseason practices as most are new to the game. Shaw previously coached Omaha Centtral.​

PAPILLION-LA VISTA

Coach: Tony Ripa

Returning state entrants: Andrew Lozier, sr.; Campbell Smalley, sr.;

Others to watch:​ Matt Chandler, sr.; Jake Franks, sr.

Outlook: The senior class will lead the Monarchs this fall, though their lineup likely will be shuffled from a year ago. Lozier and Smalley played 1 doubles in 2021, they will probably hold down the single spots this fall.

CLASS B

ADAMS CENTRAL

Coach: Ed Sughroue

Returning state entrants: Drew Goracke, sr.; Tate McIntyre, jr.; Carter Lipovsky, jr.

Others to watch: Brandon Clements, sr.; Dylan Janzen, jr.; Taylor Ablott, so.; Axel Andersen, so.; Nic Johnston, so.; Matthew Lauder, so.; Brayden Underwood, so.; Austin Vontz, so.; Grayson Hood, fr.

Outlook: The Patriots ' state entrants include Goracke and McIntyre, who played 1 doubles, and Lipovsky at 2 singles. Goracke, who has singles and doubles on varsity, will lead a team looking to bounce back this season. Patriots will have good competition for varsity spots.

ALLIANCE

Coach: Scott Mills

Returning state entrants: Abe Gomez, sr.; Sonny Gonzalez, sr.; Evan Hadden, sr.; Carver Hauptman, sr.; Kysen Walker, sr.

Outlook: With an senior-led, experienced group, Alliance looks to be improved this fall. Hauptman played 1 singles last season, while Walker played 1 doubles. Mills said the team has a good group of younger players, but this will be a learning season for them.

BEATRICE

Coach: Karen Dittbrenner

Returning state entrants: Jacoby Hamm, sr.; Jordan Zhang, sr.; Ty Dittbrenner, jr.

Others to watch: Deighton Norris, jr.; Maddox DeBoer, jr.

Outlook: Good core of returners led by Ty Dittbrenner, a two-time state medalist, from a team that tied for seventh at state. Coach Dittbrenner says the Orangemen will count on their athleticism as they play one of the toughest schedules in Class B.

CRETE

Coach: Todd Sandberg

Returning state entrants: Isaac Penate, sr.; Brock Heusinkvelt, sr.; Mason Crumbliss, sr.; Aidan McDowell, jr.; Lane Wendelin, jr.

Others to watch: Jose Mendez, sr.; Trace Egge, jr.; Jayden Boyle, jr.; Jeffrey Kuncl, jr.; Patton Svitak, so.

Outlook: Crete, 10th at state last year, is in its third year after restarting its program and quickly is building itself into a state contender. It returns six of its top eight players. McDowell leads the way as at 1 singles he placed fourth at state as a freshman and third last year. Penate played 2 singles, while Heusinkvelt played 1 doubles.​

ELKHORN

Coach: Jon Holtz

Returning state entrants: Axl Rasmussen, sr.; Lawson Clevenger, jr.; Logan Kieckhofer, jr.; Kaito Hoori, jr.; Max Beard, so.

Others to watch: Brody Brummer, so.; Jack Fry, so.

Outlook: The Antlers have good experience with five of their six state players returning. Rasmussen played 1 singles, while Clevenger played 1 doubles. Holtz feels good competition within the team will serve the Antlers well in matches.

ELKHORN MOUNT MICHAEL

Coach: Chase Petersen

Returning state entrants: None.

Players to watch: Jack Flott, sr.; Sam Kleinschmitt, sr.; Drew Van Haute, sr.; Peter Killeen, so.; Patrick Berry, fr.; Connor Chen, fr.

Outlook: Senior-heavy Mt. Michael won its second straight Class B team title last fall when it had individual champions at 1 singles and 1 doubles. Now the Knights try to reload, paced by a senior class excited to get a chance at the varsity level.

​GERING

Coach: Ron Swank

Returning state entrants: Noah Macias, sr.; Isaiah Murillo, so.

Others to watch: Wyatt Soule, sr.; Guri Hayer, jr.; Aidyn McDonald, so.; Dyven McGaughy, so.; Aaron Sabala, so.; Patrick Sauter, so.; Bridger Wallace, fr.; Jaedyn Morales, fr.

Outlook: Gering graduated four starters as Macias and Murillo played 2 doubles last season. Murillo also was a qualfier for state wrestling. While the team is young and inexperienced, Swank said he feels cautiously optimistic.

GRAND ISLAND CENTRAL CATHOLIC

Coach: James Lowry

Returning state entrants: Bowdie Fox, sr.; Austin Staab, jr.

Others to watch: Jack Kenna, sr.; Noah Corey, sr.; Carter Nabity, jr.; Andrew Arens, so.; JT Rein, so.; Alec Menaugh, fr.

Outlook: The Crusaders placed fourth at state last season, and with a mix of experience and promising newcomers, they should challenge for the title again. Fox won a state title at 2 doubles last season, while Staab was third at 2 singles.

KEARNEY CATHOLIC

Coach: Marshall Dorr

Returning state entrants: Taten Shoemaker, sr.; Amir Saadi, sr.

Others to watch: Jacob Isaacson, sr.

Outlook: The Stars return a solid group of seniors from a team that tied for seventh at state. Isaacson returns to the court after missing last season with an injury. Dorr likes his team's talent.

LEXINGTON

Coach: Jake Saulsbury

Returning state entrants: Morgan Bailey, sr.; Greysen Strauss, sr.; Christopher Swartz, sr.; Dru Truax, sr.

Outlook: The Minutemen were sixth at state in 2021 and a strong senior class make them a contender again. Swartz and Truax finished fourth at 2 doubles at state. Strauss finished with a 22-17 record at 1 singles.

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN

Coach: Troy Calfee

Returning state entrants: Blake Boerger, sr.; Spencer Sharp, sr.; CJ Cuciti, so.; Andrew Penrod, so.

Others to watch: Max Fredstrom, jr.

Outlook: Good experience returns, led by Boerger who placed seventh at state at 1 doubles. Fredstrom is a transfer who should give the Crusaders a lift, and a large freshman class will compete for spots in the lineup.​

MCCOOK

Coach: Matt Wiemers

Returning state entrants: Payton Dellevoet, sr.; Evan Humphrey, sr.; Joel Miller, sr.; Lincoln Michaelis, jr.; Nathaniel Miller, jr.

Others to watch: Jonny Frank, jr.; Kaiden Porter, jr.; Reid Loop, so.

Outlook: The Bison have a big roster - 35 players out - and an experienced roster after placing second at state. McCook is of the preseason favorites as it returns Miller and Humphrey, who combined to go 45-4 and placed second at state in 1 doubles; Michaelis, who went 41-8 at 1 singles; and Dellevoet and Miller, who placed fifth at 2 doubles. Frank had a varsity spot last year before a late-season injury sidelined him.

NEBRASKA CITY

Coach: Jason McNeely

Returning state entrants: Connor Causgrove, sr.; Anthony Robinson, sr.

Others to watch: Landen Clark, sr.

Outlook: Causgrove placed eighth at state in 1 doubles last year, while Robinson was eighth at 2 doubles. Clark returns after missing 2021 with a knee injury. McNeely believes he could have a strong dual team as the Pioneers feature a large senior class.​

OMAHA BROWNELL TALBOT/CONCORDIA

Coach: Mark Smith

Returning state entrants: Rayaan Sattar, sr.; Luke Raymond, so.

Others to watch: Jack Cohen, sr.; Ivan Pfeffer, fr.; Jake Stadig, fr.

Outlook: A squad that is steadily building depth. With a good blend of seniors and underclassmen, Smith expects his team to compete well with teams on its schedule.

OMAHA SKUTT

Coach: Sheryl Vaughn

Returning state entrants: Avelino Hanmer, sr.; Kayden Lynch, sr.

Others to watch: Jack Holbrook, fr.; John Krueger, fr.

Outlook: The SkyHawks graduated four starters from a team that placed third at state, but this season they'll have a mix of experience and promising newcomers. Hanmer was the state champion at 2 doubles, while Krueger and Holbrook will give the SkyHawks' lineup a boost. Vaughn likes this year's depth.

RALSTON

Coach: Tommy Siske

Returning state entrant: K'Sean Duttin-Burton

Outlook: The Rams are looking at a rebuilding season as the lone returning state entrant is Duttin-Burton, who played 1 doubles in 2021.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY

Coach: Mark Casey

Returning state entrants: Aiden DeBuhr, sr.; Max Mogensen, sr.; Noah Meyers, jr.; Christian Perez, jr.

Others to watch: Dale Kolker, sr.; Nino Dumo, sr.; Dong Nguyen, sr.; Keaton Ross, so.

Outlook: An improving Cardinal team will be solid at singles again as at state DeBuhr placed eighth at 1 singles and Perez was seeded seventh at 2 singles.​ Mogensen played 1 doubles and the Cardinals are looking for the right combinations at doubles this fall.

WAVERLY

Coach: Tammy Tegler

Returning state entrants: Tyler McElhose, sr.; Landon Scott, sr.

Others to watch: Isaac Clark, Nathaniel Cloud, Zac Hartman, Grey Klucas, Royce Klucas, Chase McInteer.

Outlook: The Vikings have a young team, but they can build around McElhose and Scott, who finished eighth at state at 2 doubles last season. No player will be in the same lineup spot as last year, and Tegler anticipates switches in the lineup early to find the right combination.​

YORK

Coach: Dan Malleck

Returning state entrants: Jaxson Alexander, sr.; Trey Harms, sr.; Ethan Phinney, sr.; Andrew Van Gomple, sr.; Kaden Heiden, jr.

Others to watch: Malachi Coppinger, sr.; Collin Kotschwar, so.; Charlie Van Gomple, so.

Outlook: The Dukes return good experience with their upperclassmen, led by Phinney who finished fifth at state in 2 singles. York finished ninth as a team at state in 2021.