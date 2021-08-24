Everything you need to know about Nebraska high school boys tennis

About the Antlers: Elkhorn's squad will be rebuilding. Riddell, who played 1 doubles last season, has the most varsity experience and will be counted on as the team leader. Holtz says the team has a good mix of experience and new players, including 12 freshmen who will make for competitive practices.

Elkhorn Mount Michael

Coach: Chase Petersen

Returning state entrants: Colin Eich, Sr.; Eric Kaps, Sr.; Will Mallisee, Sr.; Ethan Pentel, Sr.

Other key contributors: Gavin Forster, Sr.

About the Knights: Mount Michael claimed Class B's state title and returns both of its doubles teams. Eich and Kaps combined to win the 2 doubles title, while Mallisee and Pentel were runners-up at 1 doubles. Two-time 1 singles champ Isaac Gart graduated, but Forster, a transfer who was state runner-up at Class A 2 singles in 2019 for Creighton Prep, will slide into the 1 singles spot.​

Elkhorn North

Coach: Lance Kush

Returning state entrants: Ian Armbrust, Jr.; Jon Doscher, Jr.; Luke Butler, So.; Eli Shada, So.

Other key contributors: Ryan Mensch, So.; Sheamus Sinnott, Fr.