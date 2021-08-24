World-Herald staff writer Gene Schinzel have everything you need to know about Nebraska high school boys tennis.
* * *
CLASS A
Bellevue West
Coach: Steve Lemon
Returning state entrants: Jeremiah Witkop, Sr.; CJ Towne, Sr.; Ryan Sullivan, Sr.; Peyton Lemon, Jr.
Other key contributors: Bryce Ripley, Jr.; Tanner Adams, So.; Tanner Hosick, So.
About the Thunderbirds: Bellevue West returns good experience from a team that placed ninth at state. Witkop has played 1 singles the last two years, placed eighth at state last year and has 78 career wins. Sullivan and Peyton Lemon went 22-13 at 2 doubles. Should be a strong dual team.
Columbus
Coach: Scott Bethune
Returning state entrants: Bohden Jedlicka, Jr.; Ted Fehringer, Jr.; Frank Fehringer, So.
Other key contributors: Carter Goc, So.
About the Discoverers: Columbus graduated its top three players — all doubles players — so it will have a very young team this fall. Bethune is eager to see who steps into those varsity roles. Ted Fehringer played 1 singles last season, while Frank Fehringer played 2 singles.
Creighton Prep
Coach: Jerry Kowal
Returning state entrants: Nick Huang, Sr.; Josh Morales, Sr.; Nathan Ramachandran, Sr.; Shawn Ramachandran, Sr.
Other key contributors: Zach Kuo, Sr.
About the Junior Jays: A strong senior class will make Prep a state contender. Nathan Ramachandran finished seventh at 1 singles last season, but Kuo will take over that spot. As a sophomore at Elkhorn, Kuo finished third at state in 1 singles. Huang and Morales played 2 doubles last season.
Elkhorn South
Coach: Shaun McMahon
Returning state entrants: Gabe Jordan, Sr.; Max Jordan, Sr.; Hayden Kelberlau, Sr.; Tanuskh Sharma, Sr.; Louis Giacalone, Jr.; Andrew Nelson, So.
Other key contributors: Emery Witters, Sr.; Ryan Fitton, So.
About the Storm: Good experience returns for Elkhorn South as it should be solid at singles and doubles. Kelberlau went 28-6 and placed third at state at 2 doubles. McMahon, the former Westside coach, is filling in as coach for Steve Bischof this fall.
Fremont
Coach: Justin Bigsby
Returning state entrants: Cameron Indra, Jr.
Other key contributors: Jacob Broeker, Jr.
About the Tigers: Fremont graduated five state qualifiers and seven of its top 10 players. That includes 1 singles runner-up Alex Bigsby, who now is playing at Augustana. The Tigers have a solid junior class that just needs to gain playing experience.
Grand Island
Coach: Josh Budler
Returning state entrants: Alex Chi, Sr.; Diego Espinoza, Sr.; Alex Roeser, Jr.; Kaleb Brosz, So.; Izaak Pierson, So.
Other key contributors: Riley Voss, Fr.; Mason Havl, Fr.
About the Islanders: Though Grand Island still will have a fairly inexperienced roster, Budler expects the team to be much improved. Brosz played 1 singles and Pierson 2 singles last season.
Gretna
Coach: Bret Kohles
Returning state entrants: Nathan Kavan, Sr.; Andrew Grant, Jr.; Tyler Potthoff, Jr.; Ben Zavadil, Jr.
Other key contributors: Jacob Dowd, Ethan Highley, Caleb Nelson, Parker Poole, Austin Ronspies, Nate Weishahn.
About the Dragons: Gretna graduated its starting singles players in Micah Bernal and Andrew Pick, but Kohles feels this year's team will have improved depth. Kavan and Grant played 1 doubles at state last season.
Kearney
Coach: Troy Saulsbury
Returning state entrants: Quinten Shaffer, Sr.; Jackson Bokenkamp, Sr.; Sam Rademacher, Jr.; Asher Saulsbury, So.
Other key contributors: Andy Vu, Sr.; Jarrett Moore, Sr.; Carson Nichols, Sr.; Carter Getz, Sr.; Tristan Mailahn, Sr.; Shameel Aubeelauck, Sr.; Eli Bond, Jr.; Fisher Bonk, Jr.; Ryan Abels, Jr.
About the Bearcats: Kearney placed sixth at state last fall and return most of its starters. Rademacher placed fourth at 1 doubles, while Shaffer and Saulsbury held the singles spots. Saulsbury feels competitive practices will be a benefit when the team plays matches.
Lincoln East
Coach: Chris Stock
Returning state entrants: Kaiden Bradley, Sr.; Kyle Givens, Sr.; Kirby Le, Jr.; Gabe Whitson, Jr.; Yakub Islamov, So.
Other key contributors: Josh Stock, Jr.; Mason Garcia, So.; Michael Kang, So.; Joseph Bucknell, Fr.; Caden Haar, Fr.
About the Spartans: East returns five of its six starters from a state runner-up squad that will have excellent depth this fall. Le finished fifth at 1 singles at state, while Islamov was second at 2 singles. Givens was a state runner-up at 1 doubles, while Bradley was second in 2 doubles.
Lincoln Northeast
Coach: Jennie Hansen
Returning state entrants: Nolan Gillett, Sr.; Jack Haeffner, Sr.; Tristan Whitlock, Sr.
About the Rockets: The three returning seniors will lead the Northeast as Gillett and Haeffner played 1 doubles last season. Hansen added that the team has some up-and-coming players who will make an impact.
Lincoln Pius X
Coach: Nolan DeWispelare
Returning state entrants: Cooper Nichols, Sr.; Landan Hile, Sr.; Ian Woita, So.; Thomas West, So.
About the Thunderbolts: Pius finished seventh at state last season and DeWispelare feels the team has the capabilities to improve that this fall. Nichols finished sixth at 2 singles, while Woita was seventh at 1 doubles.
Lincoln Southeast
Coach: Chris Salem
Returning state entrants: Jackson Miller, Jr.; Nahum Barber, So.; Camden Hjermstad, So.
Other key contributors: Sam Weyeneth, Sr.; Owen Smith, Jr.; Tyler Clark, Jr.; Gavin Clauss, Jr.; Rowan Johnson, Jr.; Deva Pushkarin, Jr.
About the Knights: Southeast returns its top two singles players in Miller and Barber, who placed fifth at state in 2 singles. But Salem said the key to success this season will be replacing its 1 doubles team that won state.
Lincoln Southwest
Coach: Denny Hershberger
Returning state entrants: Jack Shaffer, Sr.; Matthew Sorrell, Sr.; Markus Rutledge, So.
Other key contributors: Blake Johnson, Sr.; Ethan Liphardt, Sr.; Chase Benson, Jr.; Cooper Malone, Jr.; Reid Nelson, Jr.; Jack Felt, So.; Barrett Warner, Fr.
About the Silver Hawks: The defending state champs will have a new look as they expect to have new players at all four spots. Shaffer won state at 2 doubles last season, while Rutledge was third at 2 singles. Hershberger expects the team to improve as the season progresses.
Millard North
Coach: Isabelle Wostoupal
Returning state entrants: Ahkil Ganti, Sr.; Connor Gharst, Sr.; Allan Muinov, Sr.; Jonathan Sabirianov, Sr.; Jalan Zhu, Sr.; Arjun Anugole, So.
Other key contributors: Nick Wang, Fr.
About the Mustangs: A young Millard North team finished eighth at state in 2020. This will be an experienced group that should challenge the top teams in Class A. Gharst and Muinov finished fifth at state in 1 doubles, while Zhu won 15 matches at 1 singles. Sabirianov placed fourth in 2 doubles in 2019.
Millard South
Coach: Jason Rodenberger
Returning state entrants: David Carey, jr,
Other key contributors: Ben Thomas
About the Patriots: Rodenberger said this season's team is very deep as eight players are trying to secure spots in doubles. Carey, who played 1 doubles in 2020, is slated to play 1 singles, while Thomas will play 2 singles.
Millard West
Coach: Tom Koziol
Returning state entrants: Fletcher Kuper, Sr.; Owen Seim, Sr.; Justin Ye, Sr.
Other key contributors: Collin Schulte, Sr.; Connor Staskiewicz, Jr.; Miles Mollring, Fr.
About the Wildcats: Millard West graduated three starters from 2020, and Koziol expects this season's team to have players competing at different spots. In 2020, Ye played 1 singles, Kuper 1 doubles and Seim 2 doubles last season.
Norfolk
Coach: Kelly Krueger
Returning state entrants: Chase Carter, Sr.; Kalen Krohn, Sr.; Jack Schwanebeck, Sr.
Other key contributors: Michael Foster, Jr.; Alex Bauer, Jr.
About the Panthers: A good nucleus returns as Schwanebeck played 1 singles and Krohn 2 singles a year ago and both won matches at state. Foster has experience of playing at state, and Krueger likes the competition for the team's other starting spots.
Omaha Central
Coach: Stanley Shaw
Returning state entrants: Srujan Garapati, Sr.
Other key contributors: Julian Gabel, Jr.; Lachian Okeefe, So.; Colin Simmons, Fr.
About the Eagles: After Central didn't play last season, Garapati is the lone player returning with state experience as he was at 2 singles in 2019.
Omaha North
Coach: Bryson Wiser
Returning state entrants: Andrew Bartsch, Sr.
Other key contributors: Phong (Tommy) Phan, Sr.; Mathieu Marcoux, Sr.
About the Vikings: Wiser said North is exciting to compete again after OPS teams were sidelined in 2020 by COVID. Bartsch played two doubles in 2019.
Omaha Westside
Coach: Bart Jeseritz
Returning state entrants: Clark Rue, Sr.; Thomas Pate, Sr.; Zev Gordman, Sr.; Alex Kugler, Jr.; AJ Shefsky, So.
Other key contributors: Josh Rosenblatt, Sr.; JT Evans, Jr.; Luke David, Jr.; Hugo Bowden, Jr.; Evan Kugler, Fr.
About the Warriors: Westside will carry momentum into this fall. The Warriors finished third at state as all four entrants placed in the top six. Shefsky won 2 singles, Rue was fourth at 1 singles, Kugler was fourth at 1 doubles and Pate and Gordman placed sixth at 2 doubles. Westside also returns Rosenblatt, who medaled as a sophomore before missing last season with an ACL injury.
Papillion-La Vista
Coach: Tony Ripa
Returning state entrants: Ben Boudreau, Jr.
Other key contributors: Jacob Imig, Sr.; Jackson Vetter, Sr.; Campbell Smalley, Jr.; Andrew Lozier, Jr.
About the Monarchs: Papio had five seniors play at state last season, including three-time 1 singles champion Ethan Neil who now is playing at Creighton. Boudreau played 2 singles last season. Ripa, who takes over as coach for Josh Siske, said the Monarchs have plenty of seniors competing for playing time.
Papillion-La Vista South
Coach: Sam Palensky
Returning state entrants: Ian Lewis, Sr.; Daniel Brocaille, Sr.; Hines Mattuch, Jr.
Other key contributors: Alex Perl, Sr.; Andrew Peterson, Jr.; Sam Decker, Jr.; Jed Sunde, So.
About the Titans: Lewis, who won 19 matches at 1 singles a year ago, will lead the team again. Brocaille played 1 doubles in 2020. Palensky, a former player for the Titans, takes over as coach for Joe Cooley.
CLASS B
Adams Central
Coach: Ed Sughroue
Returning state entrants: Evan Schumm, Sr.; Drew Goracke, Jr.
Other key contributors: Terran McIntyre, Sr.; Barrett Shea, Sr.; Spencer Willems, Sr.; Brandon Clement, Jr.; Carter Lipovsky, So.; Tate McIntyre, So.
About the Patriots: Adams Central graduated four starters, so it starts the season with little varsity experience. Schumm and Goracke played at 2 doubles last season, finishing with 14 wins. Other upperclassmen are ready to fill varsity spots.
Alliance
Coach: Scott Mills
Returning state entrants: Tory Picket Pin, Sr.; Kysen Walker, Jr.; Carver Hauptman, Jr.
About the Bulldogs: Alliance will have a young team again this season. Picket Pin and Walker played 1 doubles last season, while Hauptman was at 2 singles. Mills expects them to take a step up and lead the team.
Beatrice
Coach: Karen Dittbrenner
Returning state entrants: Carson Saathoff, Sr.; Ty Dittbrenner, So.
Other key contributors: Conner Bruner, Sr.; Tagg DeBoer, Sr.; Jacoby Hamm, Jr.; Jordan Zhang, Jr.
About the Orangemen: Beatrice lost four starters to graduation from a team that placed eighth at state. Leading the team will be Saathoff, who played 2 singles last season, and Dittbrenner, who played 2 doubles.
Brownell Talbot/Concordia
Coach: Mark Smith
Returning state entrants: Ian Jenkins, Sr.; Rayaan Sattar, Jr.
Other key contributors: Nick McGill, Fr.
About the Raiders: Jenkins played 1 singles and Sattar played 1 doubles in 2020 and they'll provide leadership this season. The team has eight new team members, including five freshmen. McGill should make an immediate impact.
Crete
Coach: Todd Sandberg
Returning state entrants: Travis Sweeney, Sr.; Isaac Penate, Jr.; Aidan McDowell, So.
Other key contributors: Chris Dominguez, Sr.; Yahir Villa Lopez, Sr.; Mason Crumbliss, Jr.; Brock Heusinkveldt, Jr.; Wyatt Clarke, So.; Jeffery Kuncl, So.
About the Cardinals: This is a program on the rise. Crete had 13 players on its roster last year but have 30 this fall. Many of the newcomers are athletic and will improve as the season goes on. McDowell leads the way after placing fourth at 1 singles as a freshman. Penate played 2 singles, Sweeney played 1 doubles.
Elkhorn
Coach: Jon Holtz
Returning state entrants: Scott Riddell, Sr.; Lawson Clevenger, So.
About the Antlers: Elkhorn's squad will be rebuilding. Riddell, who played 1 doubles last season, has the most varsity experience and will be counted on as the team leader. Holtz says the team has a good mix of experience and new players, including 12 freshmen who will make for competitive practices.
Elkhorn Mount Michael
Coach: Chase Petersen
Returning state entrants: Colin Eich, Sr.; Eric Kaps, Sr.; Will Mallisee, Sr.; Ethan Pentel, Sr.
Other key contributors: Gavin Forster, Sr.
About the Knights: Mount Michael claimed Class B's state title and returns both of its doubles teams. Eich and Kaps combined to win the 2 doubles title, while Mallisee and Pentel were runners-up at 1 doubles. Two-time 1 singles champ Isaac Gart graduated, but Forster, a transfer who was state runner-up at Class A 2 singles in 2019 for Creighton Prep, will slide into the 1 singles spot.
Elkhorn North
Coach: Lance Kush
Returning state entrants: Ian Armbrust, Jr.; Jon Doscher, Jr.; Luke Butler, So.; Eli Shada, So.
Other key contributors: Ryan Mensch, So.; Sheamus Sinnott, Fr.
About the Wolves: Building a team from scratch, North had no juniors or seniors last year and have no seniors this year. But Kush believes his team will be much improved as Armbrust and Butler played 1 doubles last seson, Shada played 2 singles and Doscher played 2 doubles.
Gering
Coach: Ron Swank
Returning state entrants: Brandon Jensen, Sr.; David Karpf, Sr.; Josiah Montanez, Sr.; Noah Moreno, Sr.; Noah Macias, Jr.
Other key contributors: Gurnoor Hayen, Fr.; Isaiah Murillo, Fr.; Patrick Souter, Fr.
About the Bulldogs: Gering returns good experience as Karpf, Montanez and Moreno will anchor the squad. Moreno played 1 doubles at state last season, while Karpf played 2 singles.
Grand Island Central Catholic
Coach: James Lowry
Returning state entrants: Jackson Henry, Sr.; Alex King, Sr.; Caden Menaugh, Sr.; Jonathan Schardt, Sr.; Bowdie Fox, Jr.
Other key contributors: Noah Corey, Jr.; Jack Kenna, Jr.; Carter Nabity, Jr.; Andrew Arens, So.; Austin Staab, So.
About the Crusaders: GICC will be a state contender again as it returns five starters from a team that placed fourth at state. Henry finished third at 1 doubles last season, while King and Schardt were fourth at 2 doubles. Menaugh played 1 singles.
Kearney Catholic
Coach: Stephen Friesell
Returning state entrants: Dillon Beachy, Sr.; Matthew Eschenbrenner, Sr.; Kade Schrock, Sr.; Creighton Sharp, Sr.; Jacob Isaacson, Jr.
Other key contributors: Riley Pierzina, Jr.; Amir Saadi, Jr.; Tate Shoemaker, Jr.; Will Hogeland, Fr.
About the Stars: After tying for ninth place at state in 2020, Kearney Catholic returns five starters. Schrock placed fourth at 1 doubles, while Beachy played 1 singles. The Stars have 23 players on its roster, and Friesell said this team is deep and more athletic than in the past.
McCook
Coach: Matt Wiemers
Returning state entrants: Isaac Hinze, Sr.; Evan Humphrey, Jr.; Joel Miller, Jr.; Nathaniel Miller, So.; Lincoln Michaelis, So.
Other key contributors: Jadon Karp, Sr.; Matthew Pochop, Sr.; Ethan Graff, Sr.; Ian Brown, Sr.; Payton Dellevoet, Jr.; Jonny Frank, So.
About the Bison: Perennial state contender will be strong again with 33 players out. McCook graduated 2 singles champ Mason Michaelis, but Hinze went 37-2 and placed sixth at state at 1 singles, Joel and Nathaniel Miller placed third at 2 doubles and Humphrey and Lincoln Michaelis won 27 matches at 1 doubles.
Nebraska City
Coach: Jason McNeely
Returning state entrants: Eli McNeely, Sr.: Caleb Poggemeyer, Sr.; Connor Causgrove, Jr.; Anthony Robinson, Jr.
Other key contributors: Braydon Thornton, Sr.
About the Pioneers: Nebraska City finished third at state last season, led by its senior singles players. All four doubles starters return — Poggemeyer and Causgrove played 1 doubles, McNeely and Robinson 2 doubles — so coach McNeely will see how the lineup is constructed this fall.
Omaha Roncalli
Coach: Bob Sullivan
Returning state entrants: Breckin Silvain, Sr.; Troy Coughlin, Sr.; Ben Rheinheimer, Jr.
Other key contributors: Noah Hering, Sr.; Grant Ryan; Cameron Rholfson.
About the Crimson Pride: Three seniors will lead a young Roncalli team with a first-year coach. Last year Silvain played 1 singles, Rheinheimer played 2 singles and Coughlin played 1 doubles.
Omaha Skutt
Coach: Sheryl Vaughn
Returning state entrants: Gavin Brummund, Sr.; Robert Seaton, Sr.; Avelino Hanmer, Jr.
Other key contributors: Alexander Churchill, Sr.; Joseph Szatko, Jr.; Joey Lewis, Jr.; Kayden Lynch, Jr.; Mason Hoffmann, Jr.; Nathaniel Baker, Fr.
About the SkyHawks: Skutt was edged by Mount Michael for the state team title last season, but Skutt returns its 1 singles player in Seaton, who won 32 matches and finished in third place, and Brummund and Hanmer, who went 37-7 and were runners-up at 2 doubles. The SkyHawks can build around them with newcomers ready to fill varsity spots.
Ralston
Coach: Tommy Siske
Returning state entrants: Jake Myers, Sr.; Eli Smith, Sr.; K'Sean Dutton-Burtin, Jr.
Other key contributors: John Harrington, Diego Blanco, Tyler Jourdin.
About the Rams: Ralston will have a nucleus of experienced players to build around. Dutton-Burtin played 1 singles last season, Myers played 2 singles and Smith 1 doubles.
Scottsbluff
Coach: Darren Emerick
Returning state entrants: Ethan Ramirez, Sr.; Aaron Schaff, Sr.; Barrett Frank, Jr.
Other key contributors: Jason Escamilla, Sr.; Ethan Gion, Sr.; Abrahm Hafner, Sr.; Drew Wills, Sr.; Brayden Porter, Sr.; Kian Blomstedt, Fr.
About the Bearcats: Scottsbluff have eight seniors back from a team that placed 11th at state. Frank played 1 singles, while Ramirez and Schaff at 2 doubles finished with 23 wins and placed sixth at state. Emerick said this is the deepest lineup he's had in his five seasons with the Bearcats.
South Sioux City
Coach: Mark Casey
Returning state entrants: Nathan Feenstra, Sr.; Jesse Hanna, Sr.; Aiden DeBuhr, Jr.; Dale Kolker, Jr.; Izaak Kolker, Jr.
Other key contributors: Anthony Rodriguez, Sr.; Max Mogensen, Jr.; Noah Meyers, So.; Christian Perez, So.
About the Cardinals: Casey said this team is deep and much improved as it lost only one senior from last season. DeBuhr won a match at state at 1 singles last year, Feenstra played 2 singles and Hanna played 1 doubles.
Waverly
Coach: Tammy Tegler
Returning state entrants: Adam Haeffner, Sr.; Jace Rice, Sr.; Carson Vachal, Sr.; Hogan Wingrove, Sr.; Daniel Havlovic, Jr.; Zac Hartman, Jr.
About the Vikings: Waverly finished middle of the pack at state, but it returns all its starters and should improve this fall. Wingrove is back at 1 singles after winning 22 matches and placing seventh at state a year ago. Haeffner and Rice played 1 doubles a year ago.
York
Coach: Dan Malleck
Returning state entrants: Drew Hammer, Sr.; Caleb Sahling, Sr.; Trey Harms, Jr.
Other key contributors: Jaxson Alexander, Jr.; Malachi Coppinger, Jr.; John Hartley, Jr.; Kolby Majerus, Jr.; Ethan Phinney, Jr.; Andrew Quick, Jr.; Cole Schmid, Jr.; Andrew Van Gomple, Jr.; Kaden Heiden, So.; Charlie Van Gomple, Fr.
About the Dukes: York will have some holes to fill from a team that placed seventh at state. After placing sixth at 1 singles last fall, Malleck said Hammer has improved his serve and will lead the team this season.
gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH