Expectations have rapidly changed within the Elkhorn North girls tennis program.

That happens when you win a state team title in your second year as a school.

"It really wasn't on the radar. We weren't really talking about it or thinking about it at all. Usually you have a sense if you're going to be in the hunt. We didn't have that sense," North coach Lance Kush said of his team's preseason goals last spring. "It's a little different feel this year."

Elkhorn North returns five of its six starters from a team that won Class B. Dominant doubles teams led the Wolves to that title as juniors Haylee Wolf and Camryn Jacobsmeier won No. 1 doubles while senior Allie Tabaka and junior Grace Jesske won 2 doubles. Those teams remain intact.

State runner-up Sophia Jones also returns at 2 singles. Elkhorn North's only lineup change is at 1 singles, where freshman Aubrey Phonephakdy is expected to be the starter.

Elkhorn North scored 42 points at state last spring, edging runner-up Elkhorn by four-and-a-half points and Omaha Duchesne by five.

The Antlers and Cardinals also return state medalists, as do contenders like Grand Island Central Catholic, Omaha Skutt and McCook.

"It's unusual to have this many teams in the hunt," Kush said of the projected Class B team race. "It's one of those things where it's hard to know what's going to happen."

Elkhorn High coach Jon Holtz feels the same way.

"I believe there are four or five teams that could take away a Class B state title," Holtz said. "I'm really excited to see what we have."

Like North, Elkhorn returns five of its six starters. Unlike North, the Antlers plans to shuffle their lineup.

Kira Ozyornaya was the 1 singles state runner-up as a freshman, while Paulina Fomicheva placed third at 1 doubles. Fomicheva could play singles or doubles this spring. With matches beginning this week, Holtz said he's most concerned now about building chemistry between new doubles teams.

"The expectations are obviously there, but it's a different kind of expectation because I think they're just learning about playing with a new person," Holtz said. "We talk a lot about iron sharpening iron right now."

Also back this season is Duchesne senior Ina Satpathy, who didn't drop a game at state in winning 1 singles. Satpathy also won a 1 doubles title as a sophomore for Duchesne, which had won the previous two Class B team titles.

Class A: Lincoln East returns a pair of state champions as the Spartans look to repeat as team champions. Belinda Rademacher won No. 1 singles as a freshman, while teammate Gibsen Chapman won 1 doubles.

Last year's runner-up, Lincoln Southeast, returns sophomore Corinne Barber, who went unbeaten at 2 singles as a freshman. Barber likely will move to the 1 singles spot.

Omaha Marian and Westside finished in the top five last spring and both return top players this season.

Here's a look at the teams heading into the 2023 season:

CLASS A

BELLEVUE EAST

Coach: Krista Tew

Returning state entrants: Jillian Weber, sr.; Lily Gulley, sr.; Rylee Craig, sr.

Others to watch: Morgan Blaha, jr.

Outlook: The Chieftains return four players with varsity experience, including Weber who won a match at state in 2 singles last spring. Tew said quickly figuring out the team's doubles lineups will be key.

BELLEVUE WEST

Coach: Steve Lemon

Returning state entrants: CJ Jocson, sr.; Ally Miller, sr.; Sonny Sobczyk, jr.; Brooke Kieser, jr.

Others to watch: Kayla Miller, jr.; Gabbi Westcott, jr.; Zhyael Dotzler, so.; Karsyn Hansen, so.; Addison Liberty, so.; Jillian Sasek, so.

Outlook: The Thunderbirds will have a good mix of underclassmen and upperclassmen. Jocson played 2 singles last year, while Sobczyk played 1 doubles. Lemon, also West's boys coach, is back as girls coach after an eight-year absence when he was coaching baseball. He was girls coach from 1999 to 2014.​

COLUMBUS

Coach: Kim Leibhart

Returning state entrants: Sarah Lasso, sr.; Taylor Loontjer, jr.; Sage Warner, jr.

Outlook: The Discoverers graduated a big senior class, so they will count on newcomers to fill roles. Warner played 1 singles last season, while Lasso and Loontjer were at 2 doubles.

ELKHORN SOUTH

Coach: Steve Bischof

Returning state entrants: Julia Dittrick, sr.; Alyx Schieber, sr.; Lauren Hinrichs, sr.; Mia Deleidi, jr.; Isa Hustad, jr.; Aly Sherman, so.

Others to watch: Elise Whalen, jr.; Ratna Kang, fr.; Shrimayi Gillella, fr.

Outlook: The Storm were ninth at state last spring and are poised to improve with a mix of experience and talented newcomers. Last year Dittrick and Schieber played 1 doubles, Deleidi and Hustad played 2 doubles and Sherman placed seventh at state at 2 singles. Kang could be the starter at 1 singles.​

FREMONT

Coach: Justin Bigsby

Returning state entrants: Abbie Bigsby, sr.; Becca Baker, sr.; Nora Pentel, so.

Others to watch: Bethany Miller, sr.; Kate Denker, so.

Outlook: An experienced nucleus returns for the Tigers. Abbie Bigsby went 17-11 at 1 singles last season after earning a medal at 2 singles in 2021; Baker placed sixth at 2 doubles and Pentel played 2 singles.​

KEARNEY

Coach: Troy Saulsbury

Returning state entrants: Cecilia Henning, sr.; Emilee Anderson, jr.; Emma Heacock, so.

Outlook: The Bearcats placed seventh teamwise at state last spring as both singles players medaled. Heacock is back after finishing third at 2 singles. Henning played 1 doubles, Anderson played 2 doubles. Kearney has seven other seniors who will compete for spots in the lineup.​

LINCOLN EAST

Coach: Chris Stock

Returning state entrants: Kendal Hasemann, sr.; Gibsen Chapman, jr.; Sofia Sarroub-Le Seuer, jr.; Zoe Campbell, jr.; Belinda Rademacher, so.

Others to watch: Tailyn Jay, sr.; Maitreyi Purandare, sr.; Adeline Fornander, jr.; Stella Stempson, fr.

Outlook: The defending Class A have the firepower to repeat. Last spring, Rademacher didn't drop a set at state as she won 1 singles, while Chapman won the 1 doubles gold. Sarroub-Le Seuer was fourth at 2 singles, Hausemann and Campbell were eighth at 2 doubles. The Spartans also have five newcomers so their depth will be a strength.​

LINCOLN HIGH

Coach: David Dyson

Returning state entrants: Abby Crotteau, sr.; Raquel Souto, sr.

Others to watch: Kaitlin Sidders, sr.; Kristie Trinh, sr.

Outlook: The senior group leads the team, and Dyson said that class has created a great team atmosphere. Crotteau played 1 singles and Souto 2 singles last season when both won a match at state.​

LINCOLN NORTH STAR

Coach: Matt Lickliter

Returning state entrants: Jeana Phan, sr.; Ava Simpson, sr.; Abby Lottman, jr.; Brynn Person, jr.

Others to watch: Piper Ruhl, jr.; Avya Swinnerton, jr.; Elena Simpson, so.; Hannah Simpson, fr.

Outlook: North Star returns good experience from a team that finished eighth at state. Lottman played the 1 doubles team that placed sixth, while Person was on the 2 doubles team that was seventh.

LINCOLN NORTHEAST

Coach: Michael Mason-D'Croz

Returning state entrants: Kenzie Pike, jr.; Ella Steffens, jr.

Others to watch: Rhianna Metcalf, sr.; Savanna Flores, jr.; Evelyn Kusek, so.; Mackenzie Neiswanger, so.; Addison Hoage, so.; Avery Stinson, fr.

Outlook: Northeast lost four senior starters, but it returns pretty good depth with underclassmen improving throughout the spring. Steffens played 2 singles last year, Pike played 2 doubles.

LINCOLN PIUS X

Coach: Nolan DeWispelare

Returning state entrants: Cece Ulrich, sr.; Jacey Tran, sr.; Domi Pace, sr.; Hailey Kobza, sr.; Jamie Tran, so.

Others to watch: Paige Lyons, sr.; Livia Farmer, jr.; Ava Carr, jr.; Piper Lyons, fr.

Outlook: The Thunderbolts return five starters from a year ago and DeWispelare said the key will be finding the right lineup combination. Ulrich place fifth at 1 singles last season, Pace played 1 doubles and Kobza and Jamie Tran played 2 doubles.

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST

Coach: Chris Salem

Returning state entrants: Helen Jamison, sr.; Corinne Barber, so.

Others to watch: Carolyn Skold, so.

Outlook: Bit of a transition season for one of Class A's perennial powers. Barber went 32-0 and won 2 singles as a freshman and now will move up to 1 singles. Jamison finished third at 1 doubles and likely will team with Skold this season. Other lineup spots will be filled by first-time varsity players.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST

Coach: Dennis Hershberger

Returning state entrants: Natalie Thompson, sr.; Parker Brown, sr.; Poppy Brown, so.

Others to watch: Molly Fosler, sr.; Isable Shrinker, sr.; Rhea Poda, jr.; Kensington Hazen, jr.; Faith Richter, jr.; Meenakshi Variyan, so.; Ellie Hain, so.

Outlook: After finishing fourth at state last year, Southwest will challenge again with good experience back and other talented players looking to crack the lineup. Parker Brown was runner-up at 2 doubles, Poppy Brown was fifth at 2 singles, and Thompson played 1 singles.

MILLARD SOUTH

Coach: Jason Rodenberger

Returning state entrants: Miranda Kelly, sr.; Catie Rodenbiker, sr.

Others to watch: Teresa Church, sr.; Ally Seevers, sr.; Morgan Wessel, sr.; Shay Leeper, jr.

Outlook: Rodenberger likes the potential in his senior-led team. Kelly played 2 doubles last season, while Rodenbiker plays 2 singles.

MILLARD WEST

Coach: Tom Koziol

Returning state entrants: Ellie McCormick, sr.; Meredith Burklund, sr.; Ellie Lampe, jr.; Regan Hennessy, jr.

Others to watch: Tenely Zanker, jr.; Erin Wunderlich, jr.

Outlook: Only one Wildcat is returning to her lineup position, so there will be some adjustments early on. Burklund won 26 matches and finished eighth at 2 singles a year ago. This is her third year at this spot and should be one of the state's top challengers. McCormick played 1 doubles last season, while Lampe and Hennessy were at 2 doubles.​

NORFOLK

Coach: Kelly Krueger

Returning state entrants: Carlie Streich, sr.; Kyla Robinson, sr.; Sailor Cipra, sr.; Malori Schrader, sr.; Jayda Christensen, sr.

Others to watch: Myranda Hansen, jr.; Jenna Snitchler, jr.; Mailin Bertus, jr.

Outlook: Upperclassmen lead the Panthers this season as Streich played 1 singles last year while Robinson and Christensen played 1 doubles. Krueger believes the Panthers this year should enter matches with more confidence.

NORTH PLATTE

Coach: Danielle Blake

Returning state entrants: Reagan Douglas, sr.; Hallie Hamilton, sr.

Others to watch: Laurel Daily, sr.; Breanna Lundgreen, sr.; Skylar Bedlan, jr.; Callie McClain, so.

Outlook: The Bulldogs will have a senior-led team who will provide leadership. Blake said North Platte also has 10 new players who improve the team's depth.

OMAHA BURKE

Coach: Alexia Grefe

Returning state entrants: AJ Meeske, Mallory Williams, Marian Lewis

Outlook: The Bulldogs' roster is filled with upperclassmen with match experience. Grefe expects this team to do well in duals. Williams played 1 singles last season, Lewis 2 singles and Meeske 1 doubles.​

OMAHA NORTH

Coach: Bryson Wiser

Returning state entrants: Sofia Acosta, jr.

Outlook: Acosta was the only non-senior starter at state for the Vikings as she played 2 singles. Wiser says he'll have a young team ready to compete.

OMAHA NORTHWEST

Coach: Stattin Yates

Returning state entrants: Seng Moon Aung, sr.; Emily Honeycutt, sr.; Malak Ashbalu, jr.; Deepikchha Gurung, jr.

Others to watch: Fiona Hti, sr.; Madison Schovanec, so.; Laliana Rivera, so.; Elizabeth Kya, fr.; Prodigy Doumassi, fr.; Elena Bridges, fr.; Neena Nay, fr.

Outlook: Yates likes the makeup of this team will veteran leaders and young players showing promise. Gurung, who played 1 singles last year, will switch to doubles. Ashbalu played 2 singles a year ago​.

OMAHA WESTSIDE

Coach: Bart Jeseritz

Returning state entrants: Jocelyn Healy, sr.; Ava Schroeder, jr.; Caroline Krehbiel, jr.; Grace Greenwald, so.

Outlook: The Warriors placed fifth as a team at state in 2022 and they return many of their key players. Greenwald will be back at 1 singles after she won 22 matches and placed third at state as a freshman. Schroeder, who was fourth at 1 doubles, expects to move to singles and be one of the top contenders at 2 singles. Healy finished fourth at 2 doubles.

OMAHA WESTVIEW

Coach: Stan Shaw

Returning state entrants: None.

Outlook: A new program with a young team. Shaw, the former coach at Omaha Central, said he's pleased with the team's development so far and looks forward to it gaining experience.​

PAPILLION-LA VISTA

Coach: Marianna Hurst

Returning state entrants: Haley Wilwerding, sr.; Emmie Wills, sr.; Addison Mahnks, jr.; Mia Tvrdy, jr.

Outlook: The Monarchs overall have a young but athletic team. Wilderding played 1 doubles last season, Wills played 2 singles and Mahnks and Tvrdy were at 2 doubles. Hurst is looking for the players to improve as the season progresses and hopefully finish in the top 10 at state.

PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH

Coach: Vickie Glesmann

Returning state entrants: Taryn Lauver, sr.; Ingrid Hale, jr.; Ava Gannon, jr.; Hannah Evanoff, jr.

Others to watch: Taylor Petersen, sr.; Grace Anthony, sr.

Outlook: The TItans will be led a large group of upperclassmen. Lauver played 1 doubles last season, Gannon played 2 singles and Hale and Evanoff were at 2 doubles.

CLASS B

ADAMS CENTRAL

Coach: Ed Sughroue​

Returning state entrants: Gracie Weichman, jr.; Emmery Huyser, jr.; Ixchel Lom, jr.; Charlee Mucklow, jr.

Others to watch: Brooklyn Graff, sr.; Thea Wahl, sr.; Irelyn Samuelson, jr.; Jenna Fisher, jr.; Julia Frank, jr.; Hannah Himmelberg, jr.; Olivia Redding, jr.; Aliva Gerloff, so.; Briley Nienhueser, so.

Outlook: The Patriots have 13 juniors on their roster as they lead the way, but Sughroue said they're figuring out who will fill what lineup position. Weichman, who was injured last season, was a state placer as a freshman at 2 doubles.

ALLIANCE

Coach: Scott Mills

Returning state entrants: Karlie Jensen, sr.; Haley Weare, sr.; Regan Braun, jr.; Kinley Pfeiffer, jr.

Others to watch: Brianna Huston, sr.; Kenna Montes, sr.; Ciara Hudson, jr.

Outlook: The Bulldogs return experience with upperclassmen like Weare, who played 1 singles last season, and Jensen, who played 1 doubles. Overall, the Bulldogs have 24 on their roster this spring.

BEATRICE

Coach: Chrisy Strubel

Returning state entrants: Sonia Romero Benavides, sr.; Ashton Strubel, sr.; Grace Ideus, sr.; Tayla deKoning, sr.

Outlook: Strubel will work with a large roster this spring as 26 players are out. The team will be its seniors as Benavides (2 singles), Ashton Strubel (1 doubles) and Ideus and deKoning (2 doubles) have state-tournament experience.​

BENNINGTON

Coach: Jamie Wieme

Returning state entrants: Chloe Stuckenschmidt, sr.; Brinlynn Johnson, sr.; Eva Behlen, sr.; Kailee Bailey, jr.; Maddie Uhlier, jr.; Addie Ziska, jr.

Outlook: Bennington started its program in 2021 and this is the first year an experienced lineup will play in its favor. The Badgers finished seventh at state last year and return Bailey, who placed third at 1 singles, and both doubles teame with Uhlir and Behlen at 1 doubles and Johnson and Ziska at 2 doubles.​

BLAIR

Coach: David Christensen

Returning state entrants: Alexandra Nilges, sr.; Jenna Murch-Shafer, sr.; Mallory Dreher, sr.

Others to watch: Shelby Kain, sr.; Hayen Bosanek, sr.; Abigail Rothlisberger, sr.; Ashley Behnk, sr.; Jazmyne Roach, sr.; Quinn Avila, sr.; Bella Gaskin, sr.; Abi Lundberg, jr.

Outlook: Blair is a team with plenty of senior leadership, including Nilges, who won a 2 singles match at state last year, and Murch-Shafer and Dreher, who played 2 doubles.

CRETE

Coach: Nathan Erickson

Returning state entrants: Reagan Bessler, jr.; Sierra Bond, jr.; Caitlyn Boyle, jr.; Ansley Kuntz, jr.

Others to watch: Erandy Rodriguez, sr.; Hadley Swiercinsky, Sierra Crist.

Outlook: A year team last year, Crete brings good experience back. Crete graduated both singles starters, while Bessler and Bond played 1 doubles and Boyle and Kuntz played 2 doubles. Erickson feels the Cardinals have good depth which will make them a strong dual team.

ELKHORN

Coach: Jon Holtz

Returning state entrants: Ella Schutte, sr.; Katie Schultz, sr.; Avery Hoegh, sr.; Paulina Fomicheva, jr.; Kira Ozyornaya, so.

Others to watch: Allie Carbee, sr.; Megan Moore, sr.; Ruby Lamski, fr.

Outlook: Holtz hopes the Antlers pick up where they left off last season when they were state runners-up. Elkhorn returns five state starters and have young players who can make an impact. Ozyornaya was runner-up at 1 singles as a freshman, Formicheva was third at 1 doubles and Schutte and Schultz teamed to place third at 2 doubles.

ELKHORN NORTH

Coach: Lance Kush

Returning state entrants: Allie Tabaka, sr.; Grace Jesske, jr.; Camryn Jacobsmeier, jr.; Haylee Wolf, jr.; Sophia Jones, so.

Others to watch: Macy Falconer, jr.; Courtney Hagestad, jr.; Aubrey Phonephakdy, fr.

Outlook: The Wolves capped a memorable 2022 by winning their first state tennis title. North won both doubles titles as Wolf and Jacobsmeier are back at 1 doubles and Tabaka and Jesske return at 2 doubles. Jones was runner-up at 2 singles, and Phonephakdy is expected to play 1 singles.

GERING

Coach: Ron Swank

Returning state entrants: Maia Swan, sr.; Cami Newman, sr.; Hannah Walker, sr.; Jaylei Cervantes, jr.; Aria Schneider, so.; Ashlyn Feil, so.

Others to watch: Lilly Scott, jr.; Sarah Baltz, so.; Karli Newman, so.; Arebel Stock, so.; Gabriella Timblin, so.; Elysia Altaminaro, so.

Outlook: Gering had a young team last season and Swank thinks that experience will help this spring. Gering has 24 players on its roster.

GOTHENBURG

Coach: Angela Piper

Returning state entrants: Emily Cornwell, sr.; Alana Wheatley, sr.

Others to watch: Joey Holland, so.

Outlook: Piper expects the program for the Swedes to contine to grow. This is its second year as a program and a year ago Cornwell finished seventh at 1 singles.

GRAND ISLAND CENTRAL CATHOLIC

Coach: James Lowry

Returning state entrants: Ayonya Birthi, sr.; Carolyn Maser, jr.; Tristyn Hedman, jr.

Others to watch: Avery Kelly, sr.; Maddie Weyers, sr.; Kajetan Hubl, sr.; Lauren Schardt, so.; Areshi Birthi, fr.

Outlook: The Crusaders, coming a fourth-place finish at state, return Hedman, who was runner-up at 2 doubles, Maser, who was fifth at 1 doubles and Ayonya Birthi, who went 22-6 at 1 singles. Arshi Birthi could make an impact during her freshman year.

HASTINGS

Coach: Mark Gueswell

Returning state entrant: Cara Ansbach, jr.; Lexi Benson, jr.; Kiera Erickson, so.; Bianca Truong, so.

Others to watch: Meeka Francis, sr.; Ruby Schardt, so.

Outlook: The Tigers a young team which has state experience. Ansbach played 1 singles last season; Erickson finished fifth at state and won 25 matches at 2 singles; Troung played 1 doubles.

HOLDREGE

Coach: Dakota Burns

Returning state entrants: Jenna Gustafson, sr.; Maycen Wilson, jr.; Ella McClymont, so.; Amelia Ptacnik, so.

Outlook: Overall the Dusters have a young team but there's good experience with the returning starters. Gustafson played 1 singles a year ago,

KEARNEY CATHOLIC

Coach: Marshall Dorr

Returning state entrants: Makenzie Schroeder, sr.; Kyleigh Seim, sr.; Claire Rogers, jr.

Others to watch: Kit Schrock, fr.; Tessa Colling, fr.

Outlook: The Stars have a good mix of experience and promising freshmen. Dorr said they have a solid top seven to 10 players. Schroeder finished eighth at state at 2 singles last spring, while Schrock could make an impact in her freshman year.

LEXINGTON

Coach: Jake Saulsbury

Returning state entrants: Molly Dowling, sr.; Brooklyn Lul, jr.; Kayleigh Cetak, jr.

Outlook:​ The strength of last year's team, which placed 11th at state, was its doubles. Cetak was part of the 2 doubles team that finished fourth at state. Dowling played 1 singles.

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN

Coach: Lisa Van Ostrand

Returning state entrants: Reese Looper, jr.; Majil Darst, so.

Others to watch: Karly Kavanaugh, sr.; Sarah Van Ostrand, jr.

Outlook: A strong senior class led Lincoln Christian to a sixth-place finish at state as two of those seniors teamed to finish runner-up at 1 doubles. Christian returns Darst at 1 singles, while Looper played 2 doubles. Coach Van Ostrand believes the team has a lot of unproven potential.

LINCOLN NORTHWEST

Coach: Joseph Huston

Returning state entrants: None

Outlook: With the new program, Huston said he has a squad that enjoys tennis and hopes they can build a foundation for opportunities down the road.​

MCCOOK

Coach: Matt Wiemers

Returning state entrants: Abbie Johnson, sr.; Jaci Meyers, sr.; Rowen Wiemers, jr.; Izzy Clause, so.

Others to watch: Carsyn Craig, sr.; Laci Stewart, sr.; Harper Stevens, sr.; Roslyn Wiemers, so.; Brooklynn Gillen, so.

Outlook: The Bison placed eighth as a team last season and medalists in Meyers, who was fifth at 2 doubles, and Johnson and Clause, who teamed to finish seventh at 1 doubles. Craig played 2 singles last spring before suffeing an injury.​

NORRIS

Coaches: Brian Vuu and Garin Leehy

Returning state entrants: Jessica Craft, sr.; Megan Sorensen, sr.; Eizlee Misko, jr.; Natalie Roche, jr.; Bella Hecht, jr.

Others to watch: Georgia Mendoza, jr.; Sydney Guthard, jr.

Outlook: Good experience returns for the Titans. Hecht finished fourth at state at 2 singles; Craft played 1 singles and Sorensen played 1 doubles. Mendoza is a transfer who had played 1 doubles at Ogallala. Vuu believes the Titans are versatile enough to use different lineups this season.

OGALLALA

Coach: Kim Mestl

Returning state entrants: Jamie Krab, sr.; Liz Swanson, sr.; Graci Marhenke, jr.; Emily VonBorkum, jr.

Others to watch: Amelie Avalos, sr.; Marlee Ervin, jr.

Outlook: Ogallala returns good experience as Krab played 1 singles last season, VanBorkum won a state match at 1 doubles and Swanson and Marhenke played 2 doubles. Ogallala has 20 players on its roster.

OMAHA DUCHESNE

Coach: Robert Weber

Returning state entrants: Ina Satpathy, sr.; Chloe Rankin, sr.; Paulina Gilgenast, jr.; Leila Ayoub, jr.

Others to watch: Olivia Schack, jr.; Catherine (Ivy) Welch, jr.; Meg Cordes, so.; Sophia Finney, fr.; Clara Welch, fr.

Outlook: Duchesne finished third at state after winning the previous two team titles. Duchesne will be among the favorites again as it returns Satpathy, who didn't lose a game at state in winning the 1 singles title. Gilgenast is a 2021 state champ, while Rankin and Ayoub placed sixth at 2 doubles last year.

OMAHA MERCY

Coach: Sue Slobath

Returning state entrants: Eleanore Slavik, sr.; Sarah Day, sr.

Others to watch: Grace Weber, sr.

Outlook: After finishing 10th at state last spring, Mercy returns a senior-led team - nine of its 11 players are seniors. Slavik finished seventh at 1 singles in 2022, while Day played 1 doubles.

OMAHA RONCALLI

Coach: James McDermott

Returning state entrants: none

Others to watch: Cecelia Elkjer, jr.; Ava Hastings, jr.

Outlook: The Crimson Pride have a small squad with four players out. McDermott believes Elkjer and Hastings will have the most impact this season.​

OMAHA SKUTT

Coach: Chase Petersen

Returning state entrants: Anna Weberg, sr.; Quinn Sullivan, sr.; Hailey Hall, sr.; Scarlett Lunning, jr.; Sage McGill, jr.; Hannah Pham, so.

Others to watch: Victoria Leu, Marin Brummund

Outlook: The SkyHawks return all their starters from a team that finished fifth at state and have others who will push for starting spots. Lunning placed fourth at 1 singles, while Weberg and Sullivan were fourth at 1 doubles.​

RALSTON

Coach: Tommy Siske

Returning state entrants: Ari Hernandez, sr.; Lexi Paskach, jr.

Others to watch: Lilly Elsasser, Essognim Bassome, Melina Souvannakhot, Pamela Castaneda Martinez, Kelsey Bentzinger, Kylie Davis, Bayla Bodnar

Outlook: The Rams will have some holes to fill as they had four seniors in last year's state lineup. Hernandez played 1 doubles a year ago, while Paskach placed seventh at 2 doubles.

WAVERLY

Coach: Tammy Tegler

Returning state entrants: Maddy Brunssen, sr.; Mallory Kreikemeier, sr.; Chloe King, jr.; Sophie Johnson, so.; Reagan Landis, so.

Others to watch: Seanna MacDonald, jr.; Camryn Happold, so.; Adilynn Jacobsen, so.

Outlook: A young team last spring, the Vikings return almost all of their varsity lineup and have a lot of promising newcomers as they look to take a step forward. Kreikemeier played 1 singles last season, while Brunssen and Landis played 1 doubles.

YORK

Coach: Josh Miller

Returning state entrants: Lily Nuss, sr.; Mayah Colle, sr.; Regin Dunham, sr.; Tina Hallisey, sr.; Ellie Peterson, jr.

Others to watch: Megan Wright, jr.; Lael Schwarz, so.; Zoey Cornett, so.

Outlook: York had four players in its lineup for the first time in 2022 and all are back this spring. That wealth of experience includes Peterson, who placed fifth at 1 singles, Colle and Nuss, who won 20 matches at 1 doubles, and Dunham and Hallisey, who won 24 matches at 2 doubles. Miller feels depth will be one of his team's strengths.