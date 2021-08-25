World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson has compiled everything you need to know about Nebraska high school volleyball teams in Class A and B and in the Omaha area.
CLASS A
Bellevue East
Coach: Courtney Smeby, 9th year. 2020: 11-20.
Returning starters – Seniors: Christina Carozza, 5-7, OH; Paige Roberts, 5-8, M.
Outlook: Seven juniors will help Chieftains overcome graduation losses.
Bellevue West
Coach: Christina Krajicek, 8th year. 2020: 19-13, state qualifier.
Returning starters – Seniors: Kenzie Keith, 6-0, M/RS; Presley Liberty, 5-8, L; Jayna Hope, 5-8, S/RS; Kealy Kiviniemi, 6-0, OH/M; Cara Bond, 5-10, M/RS. Juniors: Heather Fogarty, 6-0, M/RS. Sophomores: Kayla Eggiman, 5-8, OH.
Outlook: The Thunderbirds had no seniors on last year’s state tourney team – the school’s first in 14 years – but the biggest loss is top hitter Destiny Ndam-Simpson transferring to Omaha Westside.
Columbus
Coach: Jeri Otten, 6th year. 2020: 10-18.
Returning starters – Seniors: Josie Garrett, 5-7, OH; Logan Kapels, 5-7, OH; Alyssa Dorau, 5-7, M; Claire Renner, 5-6, L.
Outlook: Discoverers lack size but the 5-7 Garrett had almost 200 kills last year.
Elkhorn South
Coach: Chelsea Potter, 3rd year. 2020: 30-1, state champion.
Returning starters – Seniors: Kylie Weeks, 5-7, OH; Madi Woodin, 5-6, S; Katie Galligan, 5-9, DS; Mia Mroczek, 6-2, M; Estella Zatechka, L; Kaitlin Thiebauth, 5-10, M.
Outlook: The key graduation loss was Nebraska pledge Rylee Gray but the Storm return six seniors with college commitments; a repeat title is definitely possible.
Fremont
Coach: Karen Nelsen, 1st year. 2020: 11-13.
Returning starters – Seniors: Mya Bolden, 5-8, OH; Elise Estudillo, 5-8, L; Ellah Hofer, 6-0, S/RS; Grace Williams, 6-1, M; Lily Vaughn, 5-6, OH. Juniors: Emmalee Sheppard, 5-6, DS.
Outlook: The Tigers return a lot of experience for new coach Nelsen, who takes over for Cindy Kostek.
Gretna
Coach: Mike Brandon, 21st year. 2020: 10-17.
Returning starters – Seniors: Skylar McCune, 5-8, OH; Savannah Shelburne, 5-7, S; Hailey Zimmerman, 5-8, RS. Juniors: Maddie Johnson, 5-10, OH.
Outlook: A rare losing record for the Dragons could get turned around with the return of McCune, a Creighton pledge who was sidelined last season by injury; setter Shelburne had 614 assists in 2020.
Lincoln North Star
Coach: Kristi Nelson-Hitz, 2nd/14th year (2 tours). 2020: 10-16.
Returning starters – Seniors: Kinsley Ragland, 5-8, OH. Sophomores: Abby Lottman, 5-6, S; Macy Roth, 5-11, OH.
Outlook: The young Navigators have some talent and should be improved; freshman Hailey Boltz could make an immediate impact.
Lincoln Northeast
Coach: Craig Songster, 13th year. 2020: 5-21.
Returning starters – Seniors: Samantha Pryce, 5-4, L; Andrea Pryce, 5-1, S; Maleaka Boedhram, 5-8, M/RS.
Outlook: Rockets will be counting on younger players to step up; Andrea Pryce had almost 500 assists last year.
Lincoln Pius X
Coach: Katie Wenz, 7th year. 2020: 23-5, state qualifier.
Returning starters – Seniors: Regan Haith, 6-1, M. Juniors: Adison Markowski, 5-8, S; Lanie Brott, 5-11, OH.
Outlook: The Thunderbolts graduated 11 from last year’s state tourney squad, including big hitters Alexis Markowski and Kylen Sealock; the biggest plus is the return of setter Adison Markowski (more than 700 assists in 2020).
Lincoln Southwest
Coach: Mark Novotny, 6th year. 2020: 21-10, state qualifier.
Returning starters – Seniors: Shaylee Meyers, 6-1, OH; Courtney Holsteen, 6-0, RS; Karli Symonsbergen, 5-10, S; Brinly Christensen, 6-0, OH.
Outlook: Silver Hawks should be solid again this year; Myers, a Fresno State pledge, had more than 400 kills last year.
Millard North
Coach: Lindsay Peterson, 10th year. 2020: 12-20.
Returning starters – Seniors: Kate Galvin, 5-7, L; Marisa Lootens, 5-10, RS/S; Abby Spidle, 5-8, M/OH; Kaitlyn Kelly, 6-0, M/RS. Juniors: Caitlin McCormack, 5-8, OH.
Outlook: Mustangs are motivated after a rare losing season; the return of five starters helps.
Millard South
Coach: Jaisa Poppleton, 7th year. 2020: 19-16.
Returning starters – Seniors: Makayla Fleming, 5-10, S; Laci Abendroth, 6-1, M; Maddy Ballard, 5-10, M; Emily Hagedorn, 6-0, OH; Paisley Gibson, 5-10, OH; Ellee Glogowski, 5-4, L. Juniors: Ali Butler, 5-8, OH.
Outlook: Patriots return much of their firepower from last year’s squad that came up one win short of state, losing to Papillion-La Vista in the district final.
Millard West
Coach: Joe Wessel, 5th year. 2020: 23-9, state semifinalist.
Returning starters – Seniors: Sadie Millard, 5-9, M; Ella Hazen, 5-9, OH; Maddie MacTaggart, 5-10, OH; Kylah Brewer, 5-10, M; Lulu Ahl, 5-7, DS; Sydney Linder, 5-7, DS. Juniors: Skylar Walters, 5-9, S.
Outlook: Wildcats return three of their top four hitters and should be a contender again this season; Walters’ ability to replace graduated setter Bridget Smith will be a key.
Norfolk
Coach: Dave Hepner, 1st year. 2020: 9-19.
Returning starters – Seniors: Erin Schwanabeck, 5-7, L. Juniors: Tessa Gall, 5-9, OH; Carlie Streich, 5-5, S. Sophomores: Carley Ries, 6-2, OH.
Outlook: The Panthers move forward under former Hastings coach Hepner, who has 232 career wins; Gall had 250 digs and 220 kills last season.
Omaha Bryan
Coach: Nate Novotny, 5th year. 2020: Did not play.
Returning starters – Juniors: Jessica Conway, 5-5, M.
Outlook: Bears, like the other OPS teams, sat out 2020 due to COVID-19; Conway is the lone returning starter.
Omaha Burke
Coach: Curt Kunz, 6th year. 2020: Did not play.
Returning starters – Juniors: Erin Carlson, 5-4, OH; Saniah Shannon, 5-10, M.
Outlook: Bulldogs move on after lost 2020 season; 6-1 freshman Ashlyn Paymal is a player to watch.
Omaha Central
Coach: Angela Thorn, 6th year. 2020: Did not play.
Returning starters – Seniors: Bianca Martinez, 6-1, M; Kenya Winston, 6-0, RS; Quinn Kay, 5-7, OH/S; Aniah Wayne, 5-8, M/OH
Outlook: Eagles return a lot of talent despite not playing last season; Ital Lopuyo, a 6-7 Texas A&M pledge, can be a difference maker.
Omaha Marian
Coach: Amy McLeay, 7th year. 2020: 11-13.
Returning starters – Seniors: Claire Hern, S; Baylee Towles, S; Meg Raabe, M/RS. Juniors: Amanda Loschen, M; Ashley Wilwerding, OH.
Outlook: The Crusaders look to make amends after a rare losing season and their second absence from state in a row after reaching that destination 24 of the previous 25 years; improvement expected with the return of five starters.
Omaha North
Coach: Marquita Bowden, 3rd year. 2020: Did not play.
Returning starters – Seniors: Virginia Holtzclaw, 5-6, OH.
Outlook: Vikings will rely on young players to step up.
Omaha Northwest
Coach: Shannon Walker, 12th year. 2020: Did not play.
Returning starters – Seniors: Taniya Golden, 6-0, OH/S; Jayveonna Williams, 5-10, M.
Outlook: Huskies, like the other OPS schools, look to regroup after the lost 2020 season; Golden had 261 kills as a sophomore.
Omaha South
Coach: Makenna Durham, 2nd year. 2020: Did not play.
Returning starters – Seniors: Nadia Sweet, 5-6, S.
Outlook: The Packers have some talent and will regroup after last year’s lost season around returning setter Sweet.
Omaha Westside
Coach: Korrine Bowers, 4th year. 2020: 15-17.
Returning starters – Seniors: Madilyn Siebler, 5-11, OH/S. Juniors: Samantha Laird, 5-10, OH; Kensington TeKrony, 6-1, M; Jocelyn Healy, 5-9, L.
Outlook: Expect the Warriors to take another step forward with the return of three-year starter Siebler and the addition of hard-hitting Bellevue West transfer Destiny Ndam-Simpson.
Papillion-La Vista
Coach: John Svehla, 3rd year. 2020: 22-10, state semifinalist.
Returning starters – Seniors: Karli Ahlers, 5-11, M; Samantha Riggs, 5-8, L. Juniors: Anna Sis, 6-0, OH. Sophomores: Reagan Hickey, 5-9, S.
Outlook: Monarchs took a major hit with the graduation of six seniors, including all-stater Norah Sis; the return of setter Reagan Hickey, who had more than 1,000 assists last year as a freshman, is a positive.
Papillion-La Vista South
Coach: Katie Tarman, 3rd year. 2020: 29-6, state runner-up.
Returning starters – Seniors: Ava LeGrand, 6-0, S; Emma O’Neill, 6-0, M; Harlei Cole, 5-6, DS. Juniors: Stella Adeyemi, 5-10, OH. Sophomores: Lauren Medeck, 6-0, OH.
Outlook: The Titans return most of their starters from last year’s Class A runner-up team; Kansas State pledge LeGrand is one of the top players in the state.
CLASS B
Adams Central
Coach: Libby Lollman, 3rd year. 2020: 22-12, Class C-1 state qualifier.
Returning starters – Seniors: Jessica Babcock, 5-7, OH; Chelsey Wiseman, 5-7, S; Emma Estrada, 5-6, OH; Jady Gannon, 5-7, DS. Juniors: Lauryn Scott, RS. Sophomores: Hannah Gengenbach, 5-8, M.
Outlook: The Patriots return six players from last year’s squad that reached state for the first time in 32 years; Wiseman had 658 assists in 2020.
Alliance
Coach: Jessica Kaiser, 6th year. 2020: 11-16.
Returning starters – Seniors: Amauri Browning, 5-8, OH; Shelbee Burke, 5-9, OH; Avah Stegall, 5-11, S/RS. Juniors: Kenna Montes, 5-10, M. Sophomores: Jaelynne Clarke, 5-9, M.
Outlook: The Bulldogs return five starters and hope to build on last year’s 11-win season.
Aurora
Coach: Lois Hixson, 16th year. 2020: 22-13, state qualifier.
Returning starters – Seniors: Rachel Hunter, 5-8, RS. Juniors: Lexie Jones, 5-11, OH/M; Kasey Schuster, 5-8, S/OH.
Outlook: The Huskies will hit the reset button after graduating five starters from last year’s state tourney team; Schuster had 458 assists and 140 kills last season.
Beatrice
Coach: Melissa Carper, 10th year. 2020: 16-15.
Returning starters – Seniors: Jaiden Coudeyras, S; Avery Gaertig, OH; Chelsea leners, M. Sophomores: Ellie Jurgens, OH; Addie Hatcliff, DS.
Outlook: Lady Orange return the nucleus of their 16-win team; an even better year could be ahead.
Bennington
Coach: Lindsay Grant, 1st year.
Returning starters – Seniors: Emma John, 6-0, M; Ava Fuller, 5-3, DS. Juniors: Lauren Buzbee, 6-0, M; Evie Howard, 5-8, OH. Sophomores: Olivia Mauch, 5-5, L; Emily LaSure, 5-6, S.
Outlook: The Badgers return several key players and could make some noise this season for new coach Grant, a longtime Millard North assistant.
Elkhorn
Coach: Morgan Johnson, 1st year. 2020: 23-10, state semifinalist.
Returning starters – Seniors: Taylor Bunjer, 6-0, OH; Sydney Raszler, 6-2, M/RS.
Outlook: Antlers graduated their setter and three of their top five hitters from last year’s 23-win squad; Johnson takes over the reins from Abby da Silva.
Elkhorn North
Coach: Jenny Gragert, 2nd year. 2020: 13-18.
Returning starters – Juniors: Grace Heaney, 6-2, RS; Hannah Nadgwick, 5-11, OH; Kailey Hrbek, 6-2, M; Morgan Going, 5-10, M. Sophomores: Reese Booth, 5-8, S; Ava Spies, 5-8, M; Haylee Wolf, 5-6, L.
Outlook: The Wolves return everyone from the 2020 first-year varsity squad that won 13; Heaney (354 kills last year) is a Purdue pledge.
Grand Island Northwest
Coach: Lindsey Harders, 4th year. 2020: 16-16, state qualifier.
Returning starters – Seniors: Kinzi Havranek, 5-6, S; Sophia McKinney, 5-2, L; Ashlynn Brown, 5-8, OH; Taylor Retzlaff, 5-3, DS. Juniors: Chloe Mader, 5-8, M.
Outlook: The Vikings return several key players from last year’s state tourney squad; Havranek dished out 839 assists.
Lexington
Coach: Samantha Hammond, 5th year. 2020: 17-17.
Returning starters – Seniors: Cordelia Harbison, 5-8, OH; Liah Haines, 5-8, S; Taylor Woehrle, 5-7, OH; Brisa Garcia, 5-5, DS; Mia Rowe, 5-7, M. Juniors: Reese Kuecker, 5-9, M.
Outlook: The Minutemaids were respectable last year and should be even better with the return of all starters but one; Haines has over 1,750 career assists and Garcia has more than 1,000 digs.
McCook
Coach: Audrey Feeney, 4th year. 2020: 14-16.
Returning starters – Juniors: Peyton Doucet, OH; Emma Dutton, M; Addison Randel, M.
Outlook: The Bison are young but have some height; could improve as season goes on.
Norris
Coach: Christina Boesiger, 22nd year. 2020: 29-5, state runner-up.
Returning starters – Seniors: Sydney Jelinek, 5-11, OH; Maisie Boesiger, 5-6, S; Ella Waters, 6-2, OH. Juniors: Gracie Kircher, 5-11, OH.
Outlook: The best team not named Omaha Skutt last year in Class B, the runner-up Titans look dangerous again; Nebraska pledge Boesiger keys the offense while top hitter Waters (almost 400 kills in 2020) is always a threat.
Omaha Duchesne
Coach: Andrew Wehrli, 7th year. 2020: 14-20.
Returning starters – Seniors: Genevieve Murray, 5-9, S; Marissa Brown, 5-9, OH; Tess Ryberg, 5-7, L; Kobie Patten, 5-9, OH/RS. Juniors: Lily Snodgrass, 5-11, M.
Outlook: The Cardinals saw their state tourney streak snapped at five last year; Patten will be a four-year starter while libero Ryberg is another player to watch.
Omaha Gross
Coach: Yvonne Carson, 19th year. 2020: 13-17.
Returning starters – Seniors: Julia Miller, S; Madeline Thompson, OH; Kenzie Horihan, OH/DS; Erin Ruane, M. Juniors: Emily Thompson, OH.
Outlook: Cougars could be salty with the return of five starters; Ruane is a solid starting middle while 5-10 basketball player Theo Mba will be a nice addition to the team.
Omaha Mercy
Coach: Joel Kiihne, 2nd year. 2020: 4-15.
Returning starters – Seniors: Ellie Dougherty, 5-11, OH; Karina Rief, 5-9, RS; Abby Wessling, 5-10, S; Meghan Gallagher, 5-5, L; Hope Simpson, 5-9, M. Juniors: AZ Bilgere, 5-7, M.
Outlook: The return of three, three-year starters fuels optimism; the Monarchs are seeking their first trip to state since 1995.
Omaha Skutt
Coach: Renee Saunders, 11th year. 2020: 36-1, state champion.
Returning starters – Seniors: Abby Schomers, 6-1, S; Ava Heyne, 6-2, OH. Juniors: Anna Weberg, 5-7, DS; Morgan Burke, 6-0, OH.
Outlook: The six-time defending champion SkyHawks go for an unprecedented seventh title but move on without graduated all-staters Lindsay Krause and Allie Gray.
Platteview
Coach: Shae Speth, 4th year. 2020: 12-13.
Returning starters – Seniors: Justine Woracek, 5-2, L; Tasha Metzger, 5-7, M; Ainsley Vanosdall, 5-8, S/RS.
Outlook: The Trojans are young and not overly tall but have reinforcements ready with Louisville transfer Lexi Hans and senior Katie Campbell, who missed last season because of injury.
Plattsmouth
Coach: Ashley Classen, 3rd year. 2020: 10-15.
Returning starters – Seniors: Sydney Hobscheidt, 5-9, OH; Katie Torres, 5-8, OH; Lyndsey Caba, 5-10, S; Gracie Stonner, 5-6, L.
Outlook: The Blue Devils graduated three key players and might be starting two freshmen.
Scottsbluff
Coach: Leslie Foral, 3rd year. 2020: 10-17.
Returning starters – Seniors: Megan Bewley, 5-5, S. Juniors: Payton Burda, 5-7, M; Austyn Andreas, 5-9, M/RS; Tierra West, 5-9, S. Sophomores: Paige Horne, 5-0, M/RS.
Outlook: Bearcats will be young following the graduation of five experienced seniors.
Seward
Coach: Tom Pallas, 20th year. 2020: 18-14.
Returning starters – Seniors: Desirae Hibbert, 5-6, S; Ellie Sagehorn, 5-5, L. Juniors: Keira Lliteras, 5-8, OH. Sophomores: Gabi Cepek, 6-2, M.
Outlook: Bluejays came within one win of reaching state last year, losing in the district final; young players will need to contribute quickly.
Sidney
Coach: Julie Smith, 2nd year. 2020: 24-7.
Returning starters – Seniors: Alecca Campbell, 5-9, OH/RS; Brynna Ross, 5-4, S; Emilee Wieser, 5-7, RS. Juniors: Rheagan Stanley, 5-4, L.
Outlook: The Lady Raiders return four starters from last year’s 24-win squad.
South Sioux City
Coach: Braden Hall, 2nd year. 2020: 3-19.
Returning starters – Seniors: Estephany Gonzalez, 5-7, DS. Juniors: Jordan Kriens, 5-5, OH; Nyaluet Diew, 5-10, M; Addie Wendte, 5-7, RS/S; Emmalee Schmith, 5-8, DS. Sophomores: Abbi Aitken, 5-9, M.
Outlook: Cardinals had to shut down late last season because of COVID-19 but hope to bounce back strong.
Waverly
Coach: Terri Neujahr, 15th year. 2020: 22-7, state qualifier.
Returning starters – Seniors: Bekka Allick, 6-3, M; Hanna Allick, 5-10, S; Karsen VanScoy, 5-5, L. Juniors: Mady Banitt, 6-0, M; Kara Kassebaum, 6-0, OH/RS.
Outlook: All-stater Whitney Lauenstein has moved on to Nebraska but the Vikings still have plenty of firepower, led by NU pledge Bekka Allick – who missed the second half of last season with an injury; libero VanScoy had almost 400 digs in 2020.
York
Coach: Chris Ericson, 6th year. 2020: 27-9, state qualifier.
Returning starters – Seniors: Masa Scheierman, 6-1, OH; Brynn Hirschfeld, 5-8, S; Destiny Shepherd, 5-6, DS; Ava Ziemba, 5-10, M. Juniors: Josie Loosvelt, 5-6, DS.
Outlook: Dukes graduated one of their two setters and two of their top three hitters; on a positive note, the team returns top hitter and South Dakota State pledge Scheierman (516 kills) and Hirschfeld (445 assists).
OMAHA-AREA
Conestoga
Coach: Kyleigh Lewis, 3rd year. 2020: 3-27.
Returning starters – Seniors: Allison Lewien, 5-10, M; Addison Andersen, 5-6, L; Lindee Watson, 5-8, OH. Juniors: Sophia Tegels, 5-5, DS; Amelia Gocke, 5-5, S; Sophia Ackerman, 6-0, RS.
Outlook: The Cougars return a lot of experience and look to make a big step forward this season; Gocke had 361 assists in 2020.
Douglas County West
Coach: Bob Wald, 17th year. 2020: 19-11.
Returning starters – Seniors: Natalie Taft, 5-5, DS. Juniors: Keira Murdock, 5-9, S/RS. Sophomores: Nora Wurtz, 6-4, M; Anna Borner, 5-3, L; Aubree Liss, 5-9, OH/M.
Outlook: The Falcons return five starters from last year’s 19-win squad; Wurtz had 265 kills as a freshman.
Elmwood-Murdock
Coach: Nichole Justesen, 5th year. 2020: 14-19.
Returning starters – Seniors: Brenna Schmidt, 6-5, M; Lexi Bacon, 5-8, OH; Bailey Frahm, 5-11, M; Sela Rikli, 5-8, S. Sophomores: Laney Frahm, 5-6, S; Tatum Backemeyer, 5-2, L.
Outlook: The Class D-1 Knights had some injuries over the summer but still look solid; Schmidt, a Kansas State pledge, had 375 kills last season.
Louisville
Coach: Megan Barnes, 3rd year. 2020: 9-22.
Returning starters – Seniors: Lea Kalkowski, 5-6, S. Sophomores: Ella Johnson, 6-0, M.
Outlook: The Lions will build around setter Kalkowski, who has almost 1,400 career assists.
Mead
Coach: Keshia Havelka, 11th year. 2020: 25-7, Class D-1 state qualifier.
Returning starters – Seniors: Brianna Lemke, 6-0, OH; Demmy Patocka, 5-4, L; Emily Quinn, 5-4, S; Megan Luetkenhaus, 5-9, OH; Emily Oldenburg, 5-10, M.
Outlook: The Raiders return the majority of their starting lineup from last year’s third-place team at state; Lemke had 329 kills last season while Quinn had 902 assists.
Omaha Christian
Coach: Kendra Eveland, 5th year. 2020: 16-10.
Returning starters – Seniors: Marissa Foupht, 5-8, M; Belle Wirges, 5-8, M; Abigail Martinson, 5-7, RS. Juniors: Codie Wirges, 5-7, OH; Kaylie Huitink, 5-5, L; Kaylee Klaassen, 5-8, S.
Outlook: The Eagles, competing in Class C-2 for the first time, are poised to make a strong run at the Frontier Conference title.
Omaha Concordia
Coach: Kiley Mischnick, 1st/15th (2 tours). 2020: 7-26.
Returning starters – Seniors: Lily Meyer, 5-11, S. Juniors: Kylee Comer, 5-9, OH; Jenna Reelfs, 5-9, M; Eva Hansen, 5-8, OH. Sophomores: Abby Distefano, 5-0, L; Brooklyn Snyder, 5-8, M.
Outlook: Mustangs hope to get things turned around under Mischnick, who returns as head coach; the addition of three transfers could help.
Omaha Roncalli
Coach: Mark Kirlin, 4th year. 2020: 15-11.
Returning starters – Seniors: Libby Hubschman, 5-7, OH; Skylar Needham, 5-7, S; Moriah Dixson, 5-9, M/RS. Juniors: Tia Earleywine, 5-10, M; Gracie Jensen, 5-3, L.
Outlook: The Crimson Pride hope to build on last year’s 15-win season; Needham dished out 672 assists in 2020.
Wahoo
Coach: Katie Reeves, 1st year. 2020: 35-0, Class C-1 state champion.
Returning starters – Seniors: Mya Larson, 5-11, OH; Josie Sutton, 6-0, M; Taylor Luben, 5-5, L. Juniors: Mya Emerson, 5-10, M.
Outlook: The Warriors went unbeaten last season to capture their third title in four years; new coach Reeves loses graduated all-state setter Elle Glock but can build around Larson, who pounded 532 kills in 2020.
Wahoo Neumann
Coach: Brandi Sladky, 5th year. 2020: 19-13.
Returning starters – Seniors: Kali Jurgensmeier, 6-1, OH; Cassidy Most, 5-5, DS; Lauren Thiele, 5-10, S/RS. Juniors: Erin Raabe, 5-5, DS; Julia Ingwersen, 5-8, M. Sophomores: Lily Bolden, 5-8, S/RS; Caitlin McGuigan, 5-8, OH.
Outlook: The Cavaliers appear poised for a strong run at state after missing out on that destination last year; Jurgensmeier has big career numbers – 1,060 kills, 1,000 digs, 183 blocks and 123 aces.
Yutan
Coach: Jodi Bierman, 3rd year. 2020: 17-10.
Returning starters – Seniors: Haley Bedlan, OH; Heidi Krajicek, S; Brennan Jacobs, M. Sophomores: Ellie Lloyd, OH; Maura Tichota, M.
Outlook: The Chieftains return some major firepower from last year’s 17-win squad; Bedlan and Lloyd combined for almost 450 kills and Krajicek had 572 assists.
