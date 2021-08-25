 Skip to main content
Everything you need to know about Nebraska high school volleyball
VOLLEYBALL

Check out the All-Nebraska volleyball teams since 2015.

World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson has compiled everything you need to know about Nebraska high school volleyball teams in Class A and B and in the Omaha area.

* * *

CLASS A

Bellevue East

Coach: Courtney Smeby, 9th year. 2020: 11-20.

Returning starters – Seniors: Christina Carozza, 5-7, OH; Paige Roberts, 5-8, M.

Outlook: Seven juniors will help Chieftains overcome graduation losses.

Bellevue West

Coach: Christina Krajicek, 8th year. 2020: 19-13, state qualifier.

Returning starters – Seniors: Kenzie Keith, 6-0, M/RS; Presley Liberty, 5-8, L; Jayna Hope, 5-8, S/RS; Kealy Kiviniemi, 6-0, OH/M; Cara Bond, 5-10, M/RS. Juniors: Heather Fogarty, 6-0, M/RS. Sophomores: Kayla Eggiman, 5-8, OH.

Outlook: The Thunderbirds had no seniors on last year’s state tourney team – the school’s first in 14 years – but the biggest loss is top hitter Destiny Ndam-Simpson transferring to Omaha Westside.

Columbus

Coach: Jeri Otten, 6th year. 2020: 10-18.

Returning starters – Seniors: Josie Garrett, 5-7, OH; Logan Kapels, 5-7, OH; Alyssa Dorau, 5-7, M; Claire Renner, 5-6, L.

Outlook: Discoverers lack size but the 5-7 Garrett had almost 200 kills last year.

Elkhorn South

Coach: Chelsea Potter, 3rd year. 2020: 30-1, state champion.

Returning starters – Seniors: Kylie Weeks, 5-7, OH; Madi Woodin, 5-6, S; Katie Galligan, 5-9, DS; Mia Mroczek, 6-2, M; Estella Zatechka, L; Kaitlin Thiebauth, 5-10, M.

Outlook: The key graduation loss was Nebraska pledge Rylee Gray but the Storm return six seniors with college commitments; a repeat title is definitely possible.

Fremont

Coach: Karen Nelsen, 1st year. 2020: 11-13.

Returning starters – Seniors: Mya Bolden, 5-8, OH; Elise Estudillo, 5-8, L; Ellah Hofer, 6-0, S/RS; Grace Williams, 6-1, M; Lily Vaughn, 5-6, OH. Juniors: Emmalee Sheppard, 5-6, DS.

Outlook: The Tigers return a lot of experience for new coach Nelsen, who takes over for Cindy Kostek.

Gretna

Coach: Mike Brandon, 21st year. 2020: 10-17.

Returning starters – Seniors: Skylar McCune, 5-8, OH; Savannah Shelburne, 5-7, S; Hailey Zimmerman, 5-8, RS. Juniors: Maddie Johnson, 5-10, OH.

Outlook: A rare losing record for the Dragons could get turned around with the return of McCune, a Creighton pledge who was sidelined last season by injury; setter Shelburne had 614 assists in 2020.

Lincoln North Star

Coach: Kristi Nelson-Hitz, 2nd/14th year (2 tours). 2020: 10-16.

Returning starters – Seniors: Kinsley Ragland, 5-8, OH. Sophomores: Abby Lottman, 5-6, S; Macy Roth, 5-11, OH.

Outlook: The young Navigators have some talent and should be improved; freshman Hailey Boltz could make an immediate impact.

Lincoln Northeast

Coach: Craig Songster, 13th year. 2020: 5-21.

Returning starters – Seniors: Samantha Pryce, 5-4, L; Andrea Pryce, 5-1, S; Maleaka Boedhram, 5-8, M/RS.

Outlook: Rockets will be counting on younger players to step up; Andrea Pryce had almost 500 assists last year.

Lincoln Pius X

Coach: Katie Wenz, 7th year. 2020: 23-5, state qualifier.

Returning starters – Seniors: Regan Haith, 6-1, M. Juniors: Adison Markowski, 5-8, S; Lanie Brott, 5-11, OH.

Outlook: The Thunderbolts graduated 11 from last year’s state tourney squad, including big hitters Alexis Markowski and Kylen Sealock; the biggest plus is the return of setter Adison Markowski (more than 700 assists in 2020).

Lincoln Southwest

Coach: Mark Novotny, 6th year. 2020: 21-10, state qualifier.

Returning starters – Seniors: Shaylee Meyers, 6-1, OH; Courtney Holsteen, 6-0, RS; Karli Symonsbergen, 5-10, S; Brinly Christensen, 6-0, OH.

Outlook: Silver Hawks should be solid again this year; Myers, a Fresno State pledge, had more than 400 kills last year.

Millard North

Coach: Lindsay Peterson, 10th year. 2020: 12-20.

Returning starters – Seniors: Kate Galvin, 5-7, L; Marisa Lootens, 5-10, RS/S; Abby Spidle, 5-8, M/OH; Kaitlyn Kelly, 6-0, M/RS. Juniors: Caitlin McCormack, 5-8, OH.

Outlook: Mustangs are motivated after a rare losing season; the return of five starters helps.

Millard South

Coach: Jaisa Poppleton, 7th year. 2020: 19-16.

Returning starters – Seniors: Makayla Fleming, 5-10, S; Laci Abendroth, 6-1, M; Maddy Ballard, 5-10, M; Emily Hagedorn, 6-0, OH; Paisley Gibson, 5-10, OH; Ellee Glogowski, 5-4, L. Juniors: Ali Butler, 5-8, OH.

Outlook: Patriots return much of their firepower from last year’s squad that came up one win short of state, losing to Papillion-La Vista in the district final.

Millard West

Coach: Joe Wessel, 5th year. 2020: 23-9, state semifinalist.

Returning starters – Seniors: Sadie Millard, 5-9, M; Ella Hazen, 5-9, OH; Maddie MacTaggart, 5-10, OH; Kylah Brewer, 5-10, M; Lulu Ahl, 5-7, DS; Sydney Linder, 5-7, DS. Juniors: Skylar Walters, 5-9, S.

Outlook: Wildcats return three of their top four hitters and should be a contender again this season; Walters’ ability to replace graduated setter Bridget Smith will be a key.

Norfolk

Coach: Dave Hepner, 1st year. 2020: 9-19.

Returning starters – Seniors: Erin Schwanabeck, 5-7, L. Juniors: Tessa Gall, 5-9, OH; Carlie Streich, 5-5, S. Sophomores: Carley Ries, 6-2, OH.

Outlook: The Panthers move forward under former Hastings coach Hepner, who has 232 career wins; Gall had 250 digs and 220 kills last season.

Omaha Bryan

Coach: Nate Novotny, 5th year. 2020: Did not play.

Returning starters – Juniors: Jessica Conway, 5-5, M.

Outlook: Bears, like the other OPS teams, sat out 2020 due to COVID-19; Conway is the lone returning starter.

Omaha Burke

Coach: Curt Kunz, 6th year. 2020: Did not play.

Returning starters – Juniors: Erin Carlson, 5-4, OH; Saniah Shannon, 5-10, M.

Outlook: Bulldogs move on after lost 2020 season; 6-1 freshman Ashlyn Paymal is a player to watch.

Omaha Central

Coach: Angela Thorn, 6th year. 2020: Did not play.

Returning starters – Seniors: Bianca Martinez, 6-1, M; Kenya Winston, 6-0, RS; Quinn Kay, 5-7, OH/S; Aniah Wayne, 5-8, M/OH

Outlook: Eagles return a lot of talent despite not playing last season; Ital Lopuyo, a 6-7 Texas A&M pledge, can be a difference maker.

Omaha Marian

Coach: Amy McLeay, 7th year. 2020: 11-13.

Returning starters – Seniors: Claire Hern, S; Baylee Towles, S; Meg Raabe, M/RS. Juniors: Amanda Loschen, M; Ashley Wilwerding, OH.

Outlook: The Crusaders look to make amends after a rare losing season and their second absence from state in a row after reaching that destination 24 of the previous 25 years; improvement expected with the return of five starters.

Omaha North

Coach: Marquita Bowden, 3rd year. 2020: Did not play.

Returning starters – Seniors: Virginia Holtzclaw, 5-6, OH.

Outlook: Vikings will rely on young players to step up.

Omaha Northwest

Coach: Shannon Walker, 12th year. 2020: Did not play.

Returning starters – Seniors: Taniya Golden, 6-0, OH/S; Jayveonna Williams, 5-10, M.

Outlook: Huskies, like the other OPS schools, look to regroup after the lost 2020 season; Golden had 261 kills as a sophomore.

Omaha South

Coach: Makenna Durham, 2nd year. 2020: Did not play.

Returning starters – Seniors: Nadia Sweet, 5-6, S.

Outlook: The Packers have some talent and will regroup after last year’s lost season around returning setter Sweet.

Omaha Westside

Coach: Korrine Bowers, 4th year. 2020: 15-17.

Returning starters – Seniors: Madilyn Siebler, 5-11, OH/S. Juniors: Samantha Laird, 5-10, OH; Kensington TeKrony, 6-1, M; Jocelyn Healy, 5-9, L.

Outlook: Expect the Warriors to take another step forward with the return of three-year starter Siebler and the addition of hard-hitting Bellevue West transfer Destiny Ndam-Simpson.

Papillion-La Vista

Coach: John Svehla, 3rd year. 2020: 22-10, state semifinalist.

Returning starters – Seniors: Karli Ahlers, 5-11, M; Samantha Riggs, 5-8, L. Juniors: Anna Sis, 6-0, OH. Sophomores: Reagan Hickey, 5-9, S.

Outlook: Monarchs took a major hit with the graduation of six seniors, including all-stater Norah Sis; the return of setter Reagan Hickey, who had more than 1,000 assists last year as a freshman, is a positive.

Papillion-La Vista South

Coach: Katie Tarman, 3rd year. 2020: 29-6, state runner-up.

Returning starters – Seniors: Ava LeGrand, 6-0, S; Emma O’Neill, 6-0, M; Harlei Cole, 5-6, DS. Juniors: Stella Adeyemi, 5-10, OH. Sophomores: Lauren Medeck, 6-0, OH.

Outlook: The Titans return most of their starters from last year’s Class A runner-up team; Kansas State pledge LeGrand is one of the top players in the state.

CLASS B

Adams Central

Coach: Libby Lollman, 3rd year. 2020: 22-12, Class C-1 state qualifier.

Returning starters – Seniors: Jessica Babcock, 5-7, OH; Chelsey Wiseman, 5-7, S; Emma Estrada, 5-6, OH; Jady Gannon, 5-7, DS. Juniors: Lauryn Scott, RS. Sophomores: Hannah Gengenbach, 5-8, M.

Outlook: The Patriots return six players from last year’s squad that reached state for the first time in 32 years; Wiseman had 658 assists in 2020.

Alliance

Coach: Jessica Kaiser, 6th year. 2020: 11-16.

Returning starters – Seniors: Amauri Browning, 5-8, OH; Shelbee Burke, 5-9, OH; Avah Stegall, 5-11, S/RS. Juniors: Kenna Montes, 5-10, M. Sophomores: Jaelynne Clarke, 5-9, M.

Outlook: The Bulldogs return five starters and hope to build on last year’s 11-win season.

Aurora

Coach: Lois Hixson, 16th year. 2020: 22-13, state qualifier.

Returning starters – Seniors: Rachel Hunter, 5-8, RS. Juniors: Lexie Jones, 5-11, OH/M; Kasey Schuster, 5-8, S/OH.

Outlook: The Huskies will hit the reset button after graduating five starters from last year’s state tourney team; Schuster had 458 assists and 140 kills last season.

Beatrice

Coach: Melissa Carper, 10th year. 2020: 16-15.

Returning starters – Seniors: Jaiden Coudeyras, S; Avery Gaertig, OH; Chelsea leners, M. Sophomores: Ellie Jurgens, OH; Addie Hatcliff, DS.

Outlook: Lady Orange return the nucleus of their 16-win team; an even better year could be ahead.

Bennington

Coach: Lindsay Grant, 1st year.

Returning starters – Seniors: Emma John, 6-0, M; Ava Fuller, 5-3, DS. Juniors: Lauren Buzbee, 6-0, M; Evie Howard, 5-8, OH. Sophomores: Olivia Mauch, 5-5, L; Emily LaSure, 5-6, S.

Outlook: The Badgers return several key players and could make some noise this season for new coach Grant, a longtime Millard North assistant.

Elkhorn

Coach: Morgan Johnson, 1st year. 2020: 23-10, state semifinalist.

Returning starters – Seniors: Taylor Bunjer, 6-0, OH; Sydney Raszler, 6-2, M/RS.

Outlook: Antlers graduated their setter and three of their top five hitters from last year’s 23-win squad; Johnson takes over the reins from Abby da Silva.

Elkhorn North

Coach: Jenny Gragert, 2nd year. 2020: 13-18.

Returning starters – Juniors: Grace Heaney, 6-2, RS; Hannah Nadgwick, 5-11, OH; Kailey Hrbek, 6-2, M; Morgan Going, 5-10, M. Sophomores: Reese Booth, 5-8, S; Ava Spies, 5-8, M; Haylee Wolf, 5-6, L.

Outlook: The Wolves return everyone from the 2020 first-year varsity squad that won 13; Heaney (354 kills last year) is a Purdue pledge.

Grand Island Northwest

Coach: Lindsey Harders, 4th year. 2020: 16-16, state qualifier.

Returning starters – Seniors: Kinzi Havranek, 5-6, S; Sophia McKinney, 5-2, L; Ashlynn Brown, 5-8, OH; Taylor Retzlaff, 5-3, DS. Juniors: Chloe Mader, 5-8, M.

Outlook: The Vikings return several key players from last year’s state tourney squad; Havranek dished out 839 assists.

Lexington

Coach: Samantha Hammond, 5th year. 2020: 17-17.

Returning starters – Seniors: Cordelia Harbison, 5-8, OH; Liah Haines, 5-8, S; Taylor Woehrle, 5-7, OH; Brisa Garcia, 5-5, DS; Mia Rowe, 5-7, M. Juniors: Reese Kuecker, 5-9, M.

Outlook: The Minutemaids were respectable last year and should be even better with the return of all starters but one; Haines has over 1,750 career assists and Garcia has more than 1,000 digs.

McCook

Coach: Audrey Feeney, 4th year. 2020: 14-16.

Returning starters – Juniors: Peyton Doucet, OH; Emma Dutton, M; Addison Randel, M.

Outlook: The Bison are young but have some height; could improve as season goes on.

Norris

Coach: Christina Boesiger, 22nd year. 2020: 29-5, state runner-up.

Returning starters – Seniors: Sydney Jelinek, 5-11, OH; Maisie Boesiger, 5-6, S; Ella Waters, 6-2, OH. Juniors: Gracie Kircher, 5-11, OH.

Outlook: The best team not named Omaha Skutt last year in Class B, the runner-up Titans look dangerous again; Nebraska pledge Boesiger keys the offense while top hitter Waters (almost 400 kills in 2020) is always a threat.

Omaha Duchesne

Coach: Andrew Wehrli, 7th year. 2020: 14-20.

Returning starters – Seniors: Genevieve Murray, 5-9, S; Marissa Brown, 5-9, OH; Tess Ryberg, 5-7, L; Kobie Patten, 5-9, OH/RS. Juniors: Lily Snodgrass, 5-11, M.

Outlook: The Cardinals saw their state tourney streak snapped at five last year; Patten will be a four-year starter while libero Ryberg is another player to watch.

Omaha Gross

Coach: Yvonne Carson, 19th year. 2020: 13-17.

Returning starters – Seniors: Julia Miller, S; Madeline Thompson, OH; Kenzie Horihan, OH/DS; Erin Ruane, M. Juniors: Emily Thompson, OH.

Outlook: Cougars could be salty with the return of five starters; Ruane is a solid starting middle while 5-10 basketball player Theo Mba will be a nice addition to the team.

Omaha Mercy

Coach: Joel Kiihne, 2nd year. 2020: 4-15.

Returning starters – Seniors: Ellie Dougherty, 5-11, OH; Karina Rief, 5-9, RS; Abby Wessling, 5-10, S; Meghan Gallagher, 5-5, L; Hope Simpson, 5-9, M. Juniors: AZ Bilgere, 5-7, M.

Outlook: The return of three, three-year starters fuels optimism; the Monarchs are seeking their first trip to state since 1995.

Omaha Skutt

Coach: Renee Saunders, 11th year. 2020: 36-1, state champion.

Returning starters – Seniors: Abby Schomers, 6-1, S; Ava Heyne, 6-2, OH. Juniors: Anna Weberg, 5-7, DS; Morgan Burke, 6-0, OH.

Outlook: The six-time defending champion SkyHawks go for an unprecedented seventh title but move on without graduated all-staters Lindsay Krause and Allie Gray.

Platteview

Coach: Shae Speth, 4th year. 2020: 12-13.

Returning starters – Seniors: Justine Woracek, 5-2, L; Tasha Metzger, 5-7, M; Ainsley Vanosdall, 5-8, S/RS.

Outlook: The Trojans are young and not overly tall but have reinforcements ready with Louisville transfer Lexi Hans and senior Katie Campbell, who missed last season because of injury.

Plattsmouth

Coach: Ashley Classen, 3rd year. 2020: 10-15.

Returning starters – Seniors: Sydney Hobscheidt, 5-9, OH; Katie Torres, 5-8, OH; Lyndsey Caba, 5-10, S; Gracie Stonner, 5-6, L.

Outlook: The Blue Devils graduated three key players and might be starting two freshmen.

Scottsbluff

Coach: Leslie Foral, 3rd year. 2020: 10-17.

Returning starters – Seniors: Megan Bewley, 5-5, S. Juniors: Payton Burda, 5-7, M; Austyn Andreas, 5-9, M/RS; Tierra West, 5-9, S. Sophomores: Paige Horne, 5-0, M/RS.

Outlook: Bearcats will be young following the graduation of five experienced seniors.

Seward

Coach: Tom Pallas, 20th year. 2020: 18-14.

Returning starters – Seniors: Desirae Hibbert, 5-6, S; Ellie Sagehorn, 5-5, L. Juniors: Keira Lliteras, 5-8, OH. Sophomores: Gabi Cepek, 6-2, M.

Outlook: Bluejays came within one win of reaching state last year, losing in the district final; young players will need to contribute quickly.

Sidney

Coach: Julie Smith, 2nd year. 2020: 24-7.

Returning starters – Seniors: Alecca Campbell, 5-9, OH/RS; Brynna Ross, 5-4, S; Emilee Wieser, 5-7, RS. Juniors: Rheagan Stanley, 5-4, L.

Outlook: The Lady Raiders return four starters from last year’s 24-win squad.

South Sioux City

Coach: Braden Hall, 2nd year. 2020: 3-19.

Returning starters – Seniors: Estephany Gonzalez, 5-7, DS. Juniors: Jordan Kriens, 5-5, OH; Nyaluet Diew, 5-10, M; Addie Wendte, 5-7, RS/S; Emmalee Schmith, 5-8, DS. Sophomores: Abbi Aitken, 5-9, M.

Outlook: Cardinals had to shut down late last season because of COVID-19 but hope to bounce back strong.

Waverly

Coach: Terri Neujahr, 15th year. 2020: 22-7, state qualifier.

Returning starters – Seniors: Bekka Allick, 6-3, M; Hanna Allick, 5-10, S; Karsen VanScoy, 5-5, L. Juniors: Mady Banitt, 6-0, M; Kara Kassebaum, 6-0, OH/RS.

Outlook: All-stater Whitney Lauenstein has moved on to Nebraska but the Vikings still have plenty of firepower, led by NU pledge Bekka Allick – who missed the second half of last season with an injury; libero VanScoy had almost 400 digs in 2020.

York

Coach: Chris Ericson, 6th year. 2020: 27-9, state qualifier.

Returning starters – Seniors: Masa Scheierman, 6-1, OH; Brynn Hirschfeld, 5-8, S; Destiny Shepherd, 5-6, DS; Ava Ziemba, 5-10, M. Juniors: Josie Loosvelt, 5-6, DS.

Outlook: Dukes graduated one of their two setters and two of their top three hitters; on a positive note, the team returns top hitter and South Dakota State pledge Scheierman (516 kills) and Hirschfeld (445 assists).

OMAHA-AREA

Conestoga

Coach: Kyleigh Lewis, 3rd year. 2020: 3-27.

Returning starters – Seniors: Allison Lewien, 5-10, M; Addison Andersen, 5-6, L; Lindee Watson, 5-8, OH. Juniors: Sophia Tegels, 5-5, DS; Amelia Gocke, 5-5, S; Sophia Ackerman, 6-0, RS.

Outlook: The Cougars return a lot of experience and look to make a big step forward this season; Gocke had 361 assists in 2020.

Douglas County West

Coach: Bob Wald, 17th year. 2020: 19-11.

Returning starters – Seniors: Natalie Taft, 5-5, DS. Juniors: Keira Murdock, 5-9, S/RS. Sophomores: Nora Wurtz, 6-4, M; Anna Borner, 5-3, L; Aubree Liss, 5-9, OH/M.

Outlook: The Falcons return five starters from last year’s 19-win squad; Wurtz had 265 kills as a freshman.

Elmwood-Murdock

Coach: Nichole Justesen, 5th year. 2020: 14-19.

Returning starters – Seniors: Brenna Schmidt, 6-5, M; Lexi Bacon, 5-8, OH; Bailey Frahm, 5-11, M; Sela Rikli, 5-8, S. Sophomores: Laney Frahm, 5-6, S; Tatum Backemeyer, 5-2, L.

Outlook: The Class D-1 Knights had some injuries over the summer but still look solid; Schmidt, a Kansas State pledge, had 375 kills last season.

Louisville

Coach: Megan Barnes, 3rd year. 2020: 9-22.

Returning starters – Seniors: Lea Kalkowski, 5-6, S. Sophomores: Ella Johnson, 6-0, M.

Outlook: The Lions will build around setter Kalkowski, who has almost 1,400 career assists.

Mead

Coach: Keshia Havelka, 11th year. 2020: 25-7, Class D-1 state qualifier.

Returning starters – Seniors: Brianna Lemke, 6-0, OH; Demmy Patocka, 5-4, L; Emily Quinn, 5-4, S; Megan Luetkenhaus, 5-9, OH; Emily Oldenburg, 5-10, M.

Outlook: The Raiders return the majority of their starting lineup from last year’s third-place team at state; Lemke had 329 kills last season while Quinn had 902 assists.

Omaha Christian

Coach: Kendra Eveland, 5th year. 2020: 16-10.

Returning starters – Seniors: Marissa Foupht, 5-8, M; Belle Wirges, 5-8, M; Abigail Martinson, 5-7, RS. Juniors: Codie Wirges, 5-7, OH; Kaylie Huitink, 5-5, L; Kaylee Klaassen, 5-8, S.

Outlook: The Eagles, competing in Class C-2 for the first time, are poised to make a strong run at the Frontier Conference title.

Omaha Concordia

Coach: Kiley Mischnick, 1st/15th (2 tours). 2020: 7-26.

Returning starters – Seniors: Lily Meyer, 5-11, S. Juniors: Kylee Comer, 5-9, OH; Jenna Reelfs, 5-9, M; Eva Hansen, 5-8, OH. Sophomores: Abby Distefano, 5-0, L; Brooklyn Snyder, 5-8, M.

Outlook: Mustangs hope to get things turned around under Mischnick, who returns as head coach; the addition of three transfers could help.

Omaha Roncalli

Coach: Mark Kirlin, 4th year. 2020: 15-11.

Returning starters – Seniors: Libby Hubschman, 5-7, OH; Skylar Needham, 5-7, S; Moriah Dixson, 5-9, M/RS. Juniors: Tia Earleywine, 5-10, M; Gracie Jensen, 5-3, L.

Outlook: The Crimson Pride hope to build on last year’s 15-win season; Needham dished out 672 assists in 2020.

Wahoo

Coach: Katie Reeves, 1st year. 2020: 35-0, Class C-1 state champion.

Returning starters – Seniors: Mya Larson, 5-11, OH; Josie Sutton, 6-0, M; Taylor Luben, 5-5, L. Juniors: Mya Emerson, 5-10, M.

Outlook: The Warriors went unbeaten last season to capture their third title in four years; new coach Reeves loses graduated all-state setter Elle Glock but can build around Larson, who pounded 532 kills in 2020.

Wahoo Neumann

Coach: Brandi Sladky, 5th year. 2020: 19-13.

Returning starters – Seniors: Kali Jurgensmeier, 6-1, OH; Cassidy Most, 5-5, DS; Lauren Thiele, 5-10, S/RS. Juniors: Erin Raabe, 5-5, DS; Julia Ingwersen, 5-8, M. Sophomores: Lily Bolden, 5-8, S/RS; Caitlin McGuigan, 5-8, OH.

Outlook: The Cavaliers appear poised for a strong run at state after missing out on that destination last year; Jurgensmeier has big career numbers – 1,060 kills, 1,000 digs, 183 blocks and 123 aces.

Yutan

Coach: Jodi Bierman, 3rd year. 2020: 17-10.

Returning starters – Seniors: Haley Bedlan, OH; Heidi Krajicek, S; Brennan Jacobs, M. Sophomores: Ellie Lloyd, OH; Maura Tichota, M.

Outlook: The Chieftains return some major firepower from last year’s 17-win squad; Bedlan and Lloyd combined for almost 450 kills and Krajicek had 572 assists.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

