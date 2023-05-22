Thomas Bryson hopes to buck history at the Class A state tournament.

The Lincoln Southeast golfer last year was the fourth freshman champion since 1980. Patrick Duffy of Omaha Creighton Prep in 1987, Connor Niehaus of Fremont in 2008 and Luke Kluver of Norfolk in 2016 were the others.

None won the next year. Only Kluver, who finished second as a sophomore, won state again and did so twice.

Bryson’s competition is formidable. While he’s third in Class A scoring differential to par, juniors Jackson Benge of Omaha Westside and Connor Steichen of Omaha Creighton Prep are 1-2 on the list. All three were district champions.

Prep and Westside golfers round out the top nine among those who competed in multiple tournaments – Teddy Peterson (4), Kingston Solomon (8), Tommy Kelley (9) and Zach McCormick (10), back from injury, for Prep; Trevor Gutschewski (5) and Metro champion Porter Topp (7) for Westside.

While the team race looks like a dual between Prep, the deeper team, and Westside, its top three able to shoot lower scores, Lincoln Southeast and defending champion Lincoln East are expected to push them at Norfolk Country Club in the 36-hole tournament Tuesday and Wednesday.

Class B is playing Monument Shadows in Gering, Class C is at Elks Country Club in Columbus and Class D at Lake Maloney in North Platte.

Norris is defending its Class B title. Class C will have a new champion as Columbus Scotus moved into Class B and failed to advance out of districts. Overton is the defending Class D champion.

Bryson and Noah Carpenter of Palmyra are the returning individual champions.

Boys golf state tournament

When: Tuesday-Wednesday. Tee times start at 9 a.m. each day.

Where: Class A, Norfolk Country Club; Class B, Monument Shadows, Gering. Class C, Elks Country Club, Columbus. Class D, Lake Maloney Golf Course, North Platte

Returning champions: Team: Class A, Lincoln East; Class B, Norris; Class C, Columbus Scotus; Class D, Overton. Individual: Class A, Thomas Bryson, Lincoln Southeast; Class C, Noah Carpenter, Palmyra.

TEAM QUALIFIERS

Class A: Elkhorn South, Gretna, Kearney, *Lincoln East, Lincoln Pius X, *Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Southwest, Millard North, Millard West, Norfolk, *Omaha Creighton Prep, *Omaha Westside.

Class B: Bennington, *Columbus Lakeview, Elkhorn Mount Michael, *Elkhorn North, McCook, Norris, Ogallala, Omaha Concordia, Omaha Skutt, *Scottsbluff, Waverly, *York.

Class C: Amherst, *Grand Island Central Catholic; Heartland, *Kearney Catholic, *Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Lutheran, Mitchell, Norfolk Catholic, North Bend, *Pierce, Ponca, St. Paul, Syracuse, Tekamah-Herman, Yutan

Class D: *Bridgeport, Burwell, Elgin/Pope John, Elmwood-Murdock, Hartington-Newcastle, Hemingford, Hitchcock County, Humphrey St. Francis, *Lawrence-Nelson, Loomis, *Neligh-Oakdale, *Overton, *Pender, Perkins County, Sandy Creek

DISTRICT CHAMPIONS

Class A: Thomas Bryson, Lincoln Southeast; Jackson Benge, Westside; Connor Steichen, Prep; Ethan Hoffschneider, Lincoln East.

Class B: Easton Chaffee, Blair; Luke Specht, Wahoo; Jackson Hinze, York; Caleb Castillo, Ogallala.

Class C: Brody Rogers, Tekamah-Herman; Abram Scholting, Pierce; Samuel Wells, St. Paul; Noah Carpenter, Palmyra; Cael Peters, Mitchell.

Class D: Gage Burns, Creighton; Conner Janda, Lawrence-Nelson; Jaxon Claussen, Wausa; Braden Fleischman, Overton; Zaybreon Hansen, Perkins County.​

