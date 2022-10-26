Everything you need to know about Nebraska's Eight Man and Six Man football playoff teams

World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil has everything you need to know about the Nebraska high school football playoff teams from Eight Man-1, Eight Man-2 and Six Man.

* * *

Eight Man-1

Sandy Creek (6-3) at No. 1 North Platte St. Patrick’s (9-0), 6

Both teams were in 11-man a year ago. Sandy Creek passer Ethan Shaw and running back Drake Lally have 1,000-yard seasons. Irish junior running back Jackson Roberts has been out with a leg injury.

Radio: 1240, 106.1, North Platte.

Stu's pick: St. Patrick's.

Hi-Line (8-1) at No. 7 Elmwood-Murdock (8-1), 5

The host Knights have racked up big numbers with quarterback Reid Fletcher (1,340 pass, 887 rush) and Cade Hosier (1,704 rush, 203 receiving). Ryker Evans, with 1,188 yards rushing, leads Hi-Line.

Radio: 880, 106.9, 98.5, Lexington.

Stu's pick: Elmwood-Murdock

Heartland (7-2) at No. 3 Neligh-Oakdale (8-1), 7

State career offensive leader Aiden Kuester averages 390 yards a game. Heartland’s quarterback, Trev Peters, has rushed for 1,348 yards and passed for 544.

Stu's pick: Neligh-Oakdale.

Summerland (6-3) at No. 8 Riverside (8-1), 6

Riverside edged Summerland 27-26 in the heat of Aug. 19 and was missing three starters, including speedster Carson Bloom. Summerland rallied from an 0-2 start.

Radio: 102.9, O’Neill.

Stu's pick: Riverside.

Ravenna (7-2) at No. 2 Stanton (9-0), 7

It’s been a nice turnaround season for the visiting Jays after a 1-7 record in 2021. Stanton was knocked out in this round last year. Becker Pohlman has rushed for 1,149 yards for Stanton.

Stu's pick: Stanton.

Nebraska Christian (7-2) at No. 9 Thayer Central (8-1), 7

Jordan Mariska’s 1,430 yards rushing leads Thayer Central. Christian’s two losses were one-score games. Thayer’s was a two-point game.

Stu's pick: Thayer Central.

Crofton (6-3) at No. 4 Clarkson/Leigh (8-1), 7 at Clarkson

Crofton made the playoffs in its first year in eight-man. It plays the Patriots, which has thrived behind the running of Kyle Kasik (1,375 yards).

Radio: 94.3, Hartington; 107.9, West Point.

Stu's pick: Clarkson/Leigh.

No. 10 Weeping Water (5-4) at No. 5 Laurel-Coleridge-Concord (9-0), 6

After pulling off the upset of the first round, winning at then-No. 2 Cross County by 20, Weeping Water takes on another undefeated team on the road. Keegan McDonald needs 61 yards for 1,000 yards rushing for the Indians. Riggs Wilson has thrown for 807. Laurel’s dual-threat quarterback, Dylan Taylor, averages 202 yards a game.

Stu's pick: Laurel.

Eight Man-2

South Loup (6-3) at No. 1 Howells-Dodge (9-0), 4

With Lance Brester (1,557 yards in 8 games) for Howells-Dodge and Trey Connell (1,114 in 9) for South Loup, this game won’t take long.

Radio: 95.3, Broken Bow; 107.9, West Point.

Stu's pick: Howells-Dodge.

No. 10 Johnson-Brock (8-1) at Dundy County-Stratton (8-1), 3:30

Sloan Pelican of Johnson-Brock has thrown for 1,163 yards and rushed for 550. His DCS counterpart, Corbin Horner, has similar numbers in reverse with 1,153 yards rushing and 443 passing.

Radio: 105.3, McCook.

Stu's pick: Johnson-Brock.

Central Valley (8-1) at No.9 Sandhills/Thedford (8-1), 6:30

Kyle Cox has thrown for 1,283 yards and rushed for 459 for Sandhills/Thedford. Central Valley’s Zandar Wolf has rushed for 1,641 yards. His Cougars’ loss was by four to Elm Creek in midseason.

Radio: 92.3, Sargent; 103.9, Ord.

Stu's pick: Sandhills/Thedford.

No. 7 Lawrence-Nelson (8-1) at No. 2 BDS (9-0), 7

Lawrence-Nelson’s loss was 52-44 to Falls City acred Heart, which BDS beat later in September 52-26. The visiting Raiders are coming off rare back-to-back losing seasons.

Radio: 99.5, Fairbury; 104.9, York.

Stu's pick: BDS.

Twin Loup (7-2) at No. 5 Wynot (8-1), 5

Twin Loup’s offensive leaders are quarterback Rusty Oxford, a 1,000-yard passing, and the running back duo of Slate Micheel (868 yards) and Quincey Ryker (665). Wynot’s Dylan Heine has thrown for 1,696 yards and rushed for 330.

Stu's pick: Wynot.

No. 8 Osceola (8-1) at No. 6 Bloomfield (8-1), 6

Osceola, which lost by two to Humphrey St. Francis, is back to full strength with the return of Isaiah Zelasney. He’s averaging 209 yards rushing in the four games he’s played. Kale Gustafson kept the Bulldogs barking while rushing for 1,454 yards. Bloomfield’s Wiley Ziegler has 1,357 yards rushing.

Stu's pick: Osceola.

Elm Creek (8-1) at No. 4 Ainsworth (9-0), 5

The visiting Buffaloes will be trained on triple-threat junio Carter Nelson, who’s rushed for 761 yards, passed for 663 and caught passes for 525. It’s been drastic turnarounds for both teams. Elm Creek was 0-8 in 2021, Ainsworth 1-7.

Radio: 92.7, 100.1, 1580, Cozad; 92.7, Ainsworth.

Stu's pick: Ainsworth.

Humphrey St. Francis (6-3) at No. 3 Hitchcock County (9-0), 4 at Trenton

For a 3-14 matchup, this is plenty interesting. Hitchcock, because of forfeits, has played only two since Sept. 23. The Falcons have three shutouts and only South Loup has put up more than a touchdown. St. Francis started 0-2, but has gotten its footing.

Radio: 102.1, Cambridge.

Stu's pick: Hitchcock County.

Six Man

Wallace (4-4) at No. 3 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (8-0), 6

It’s the first undefeated regular season since at least 1975 for SEM. Noah Eggleston has thrown for 1,391 yards. Carson Glunz leads Wallace with 1,329 yards rushing.

Stu's pick: SEM.

Sterling (6-2) at No. 8 Shelton (6-2), 6

Shelton was with Wood River in 11-man the past two years, then broke off and is in its first six-man season since the 1950s. Sterling has three one-score wins.

Stu's pick: Shelton.

Southwest (5-3) at No. 4 Lincoln Parkview (7-1), 3:30

Southwest’s three losses are by a total of 16 points. Parkview’s loss was a four-pointer to SEM.

Radio: 93.9, McCook.

Stu's pick: Parkview.

Hampton (5-3) at No. 5 Red Cloud (7-1), 6

Ben Ely of Red Cloud has rushed for 1,413 yards and passed for 659. Hampton’s Jack Bullis has rushed for 1,004 yards.

Stu's pick: Red Cloud.

Brady (4-4) at No. 1 Potter-Dix (8-0), 6

The undefeated Coyotes’ average margin of victory is 67 points, just under the 74 they’ve given up. Brady, which dropped down from eight-man, qualified with a win last week. Both teams have 1,000-yard rushers (Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix; Dillon Miller, Brady).

Radio: 98.7, Sidney.

Stu's pick: Potter-Dix.

Stuart (5-3) at No. 6 Pawnee City (6-2), 5:30

Stuart is on a five-game winning streak. Kayde Ramm has thrown for 933 yards. Pawnee City’s Andy Maloley has rushed for 1,090.

Stu's pick: Pawnee City.

No. 9 Hay Springs (5-3) at No. 10 Cody-Kilgore (6-2), 2

Hay Springs lost three in a row in September, then has fashioned a four-game winning streak that includes last week’s 34-28 comeback win at Cody.

Stu's pick: Cody-Kilgore.

Wilcox-Hildreth (4-4) at No. 2 Arthur County (8-0), 2

Another set of dueling running games, with Lance Vasa at 1,296 yards for Arthur and Gaige Ritner 1,169 for Wil-Hil.

Stu's pick: ​Arthur County.