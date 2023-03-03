Mike Patterson has everything you need to know about Saturday's championships at the Nebraska high school girls basketball state tournament.

* * *

CLASS A

Millard South (26-2) vs. Lincoln High (25-1), 6:15 p.m.: The Patriots cleared one big hurdle Friday night, winning its semifinal over Bellevue West to advance to the final for the first time in four trips for this senior class. Once-beaten Lincoln High looked impressive Friday night, defeating second-ranked Millard North in the other semifinal.

The pick: The teams did not meet during the regular season so not much to go on past performance. That being said, we'll stick with the Patriots and its strong senior class to take home the title.

CLASS B

Elkhorn North (24-1) vs. Omaha Skutt (28-1), 1 p.m.: The Wolves were impressive in a semifinal win over York, getting a 30-point performance from Britt Prince. Skutt looked equally strong, rolling past Sidney in the other semifinal.

The pick: It's the final everyone expected and fans could be in for a good one. The SkyHawks are tough but the Wolves, going after their third straight title, get the nod.

CLASS C-1

North Bend (27-1) vs. Adams Central (26-1), 11 a.m.: North Bend was pushed by Malcolm in Friday's semifinal before inching away in the final minute to a 48-42 victory. The Patriots hit a late 3-pointer in overtime to hand Bridgeport its first loss in the other semifinal. ​

The pick: Close call here but we'll stick with the Tigers to take home their fourth straight title while denying Adams Central its second and first since 1995.

CLASS C-2

Oakland-Craig (24-4) vs. Pender (26-3), 4:15 p.m.: The Knights looked good Friday against top-seeded Crofton, pulling away for a 58-39 win. Pender opened a big early lead and went on to defeat West Point GACC in the other semifinal.

The pick: The fellow members of the East Husker Conference already have split a pair of games this season so this is a toss-up. A slight edge to the Knights to take home their first title.

CLASS D-1

Hastings St. Cecilia (19-7) vs. Centura (25-3), 9 a.m.: The Hawkettes rallied past Ravenna in a Friday semifinal after the Bluejays' stall in the fourth quarter backfired. Centura roared to a 20-point win over Hartington Cedar Catholic in the other semifinal.

The pick: The Centurions are making their first state tourney appearance in 12 years so a slight nod to St. Cecilia, the defending Class C-2 champion playing in the championship game for the fifth straight year.

CLASS D-2

Falls City Sacred Heart (25-3) vs. Wynot (18-9), 8:15 p.m.: The Irish survived a low-scoring semifinal, defeating Humphrey St. Francis 33-29 in overtime. Wynot will play for its ninth title in its 15th trip to state after putting away Shelton in the other semi. ​

The pick: Two of the D-2 blue bloods with 15 titles between them; close call but a slight edge to the defending-champion Irish to take home the hardware.

