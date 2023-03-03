Mike Patterson has everything you need to know about Saturday's championships at the Nebraska high school girls basketball state tournament.
CLASS A Millard South (26-2) vs. Lincoln High (25-1), 6:15 p.m.: The Patriots cleared one big hurdle Friday night, winning its semifinal over Bellevue West to advance to the final for the first time in four trips for this senior class. Once-beaten Lincoln High looked impressive Friday night, defeating second-ranked Millard North in the other semifinal. The pick: The teams did not meet during the regular season so not much to go on past performance. That being said, we'll stick with the Patriots and its strong senior class to take home the title.
Mya Babbitt says "We were ready to go. We had a chip on our shoulder" after semifinal win over Bellevue West
CLASS B
Elkhorn North (24-1) vs. Omaha Skutt (28-1), 1 p.m.: The Wolves were impressive in a semifinal win over York, getting a 30-point performance from Britt Prince. Skutt looked equally strong, rolling past Sidney in the other semifinal. The pick: It's the final everyone expected and fans could be in for a good one. The SkyHawks are tough but the Wolves, going after their third straight title, get the nod.
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince after defeating York
CLASS C-1 North Bend (27-1) vs. Adams Central (26-1), 11 a.m.: North Bend was pushed by Malcolm in Friday's semifinal before inching away in the final minute to a 48-42 victory. The Patriots hit a late 3-pointer in overtime to hand Bridgeport its first loss in the other semifinal. The pick: Close call here but we'll stick with the Tigers to take home their fourth straight title while denying Adams Central its second and first since 1995. CLASS C-2 Oakland-Craig (24-4) vs. Pender (26-3), 4:15 p.m.: The Knights looked good Friday against top-seeded Crofton, pulling away for a 58-39 win. Pender opened a big early lead and went on to defeat West Point GACC in the other semifinal. The pick: The fellow members of the East Husker Conference already have split a pair of games this season so this is a toss-up. A slight edge to the Knights to take home their first title. CLASS D-1 Hastings St. Cecilia (19-7) vs. Centura (25-3), 9 a.m.: The Hawkettes rallied past Ravenna in a Friday semifinal after the Bluejays' stall in the fourth quarter backfired. Centura roared to a 20-point win over Hartington Cedar Catholic in the other semifinal. The pick: The Centurions are making their first state tourney appearance in 12 years so a slight nod to St. Cecilia, the defending Class C-2 champion playing in the championship game for the fifth straight year. CLASS D-2 Falls City Sacred Heart (25-3) vs. Wynot (18-9), 8:15 p.m.: The Irish survived a low-scoring semifinal, defeating Humphrey St. Francis 33-29 in overtime. Wynot will play for its ninth title in its 15th trip to state after putting away Shelton in the other semi. The pick: Two of the D-2 blue bloods with 15 titles between them; close call but a slight edge to the defending-champion Irish to take home the hardware.
Adams Central's Kadi Kimberly was confident her shot would go in
Photos: Nebraska high school girls basketball state tournament, Friday
Millard North's Brylee Nelsen (33) gets tangled up with Lincoln High's Dyvine Harris (33) and Josie Hilkemann (25) in the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Avril Smith (14) moves with the ball in the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Avril Smith (14) falls to the floor as Lincoln High's Jailynn Brill (41) and Briauna Robinson (23) go after the ball in the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson (23) collides with Millard North's Lynn Davis (12) in the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Lincoln High won the game 52-38.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High's Nyawarga Jock (42) celebrates with the student section following the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Lincoln High won the game 52-38.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High fans celebrate a three-pointer in the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Lincoln High won the game 52-38.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High's Dyvine Harris (33) keeps the ball from Millard North's Addalyn Rooney (13) in the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Lincoln High won the game 52-38.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson (23) moves past Millard North's Addalyn Rooney (13) in the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Lincoln High won the game 52-38.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North head coach Chris Paulson calls out to his team in the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Lincoln High won the game 52-38.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Brylee Nelsen (33) passes the ball in the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Lincoln High won the game 52-38.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High fans celebrate a play in the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Lincoln High won the game 52-38.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Addalyn Rooney (13) looks to pass the ball past Lincoln High's Aniyah Hicks-Robinson (00) in the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Lincoln High won the game 52-38.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High head coach Dominique Kelley-Johnson calls out to her team in the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Lincoln High won the game 52-38.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Ellie McCarville (10) moves with the ball in the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Lincoln High won the game 52-38.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North fans react to a play in the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Lincoln High won the game 52-38.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson (23) controls the ball in the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Lincoln High won the game 52-38.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Millard North bench watches the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Lincoln High won the game 52-38.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High fans react to a play in the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Lincoln High won the game 52-38.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High's Nyawarga Jock (42) shoots the ball in the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Lincoln High won the game 52-38.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High fans react to a play in the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Lincoln High won the game 52-38.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Ellie McCarville (10) walks off the court with teammates Sara Harley (3) and Addalyn Rooney (13) in the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Lincoln High won the game 52-38.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Sara Harley (3) walks off the court following the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Lincoln High won the game 52-38.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High head coach Dominique Kelley-Johnson has player Nyawarga Jock (42) following the Millard North vs. Lincoln High girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Lincoln High won the game 52-38.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South fans and cheerleaders high-fives Mya Babbitt (23) following the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Millard South won the game 68-47.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Miranda Kelly (5) grabs the ball that's just out of reach of Bellevue West's Danielle Coyer (55) and Zhyael Dotzler (12) and Millard South's Cora Olsen (22) in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Khloe Lemon (24) goes for two points in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Mya Babbitt (23) moves down the court past Bellevue West's Ahnica Russell Brown (0) in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Naomi White (25) grabs the rebound in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Millard South won the game 68-47.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South fans celebrate a three-pointer in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Millard South won the game 68-47.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Cora Olsen (22) goes for two points while sandwiched between Bellevue West's Naomi White (25) and Zhyael Dotzler (12) in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Millard South won the game 68-47.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Bellevue West bench watches the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Millard South won the game 68-47.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Khloe Lemon (24) moves with the ball in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Millard South won the game 68-47.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Ahnica Russell Brown (0) walks off the court after a foul was called against her in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Millard South won the game 68-47.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Mya Babbitt (23) moves with the ball in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Millard South won the game 68-47.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West head coach Dane Bacon talks to his team between quarters in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Millard South won the game 68-47.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Lexi Finkenbiner (11) looks to pass the ball over Bellevue West's Zhyael Dotzler (12) in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Millard South won the game 68-47.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South fans celebrate a play in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Millard South won the game 68-47.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Zhyael Dotzler (12) keeps the ball from Millard South's Mya Babbitt (23) in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Millard South won the game 68-47.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Grace Prucha (20)passes the ball past Bellevue West's Kara Muller (30) in the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Millard South won the game 68-47.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Millard South bench celebrates the final seconds of the Millard South vs. Bellevue West girls basketball NSAA Class A semifinal in Lincoln on Friday. Millard South won the game 68-47.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bridgeport's Alexis Hill passes the ball away from Adams Central's Lynsie Lancaster during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Kiersten Portwine, left, fouls Elkhorn North's Reese Booth during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Mckenna Murphy intercepts a York pass during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Lainey Portwine scores her team's first points against Elkhorn North during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Adam Central's Kylie Lancaster passes the ball away from from left Bridgeport's Alexis Hill, Brooklyn Mohrman and Ruthie Loomis-Goltl during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Brideport's Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, left, and Olivia Loomis-Goltl fight Adam Central's Gracie Weichman for a loose ball during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bridgeport's Ella Schluterbusch dribbles down the court against Adams Central during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Brideport's Brooklyn Mohrman looks to pass away from Adam Central's Gracie Weichman during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Adam Central's Lauryn Scott chases after a loose ball against Bridgeport during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Adams Central's Kylie Lancaster, Lauryn Scott, Megyn Scott and Gracie Weichman celebrate their overtime win over Bridgeport during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Brideport's Dave Kuhlen watches his team take on Adams Central's during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Adams Central Head Coach Evan Smith watches his team take on Bridgeport during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince shoots a first-half three-point basket against York during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Reese Booth goes up for a shot as York's Rylyn Cast defends during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Halle Pribnow reaches for a pass against York during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Addison Burt falls on Sidney's Kayla Westby while they were both chasing a loose ball during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Molly Ladwig dribbles down the court against Sidney during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Shaeley Reichmuth, center, shoots as Sidney's Carli Black, left, and Chloe Ahrens, right, defends during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Addison Burt shoots in front of Sidney's Kierra Schrader during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Molly Ladwig looks to pass the ball in the second half against Sidney during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sidney's Payton Schrotberger fouls Omaha Skutt's Addison Burt during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Peyton McCabe dribbles past Sidney's Rheagan Stanley during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Shaeley Reichmuth looks to pass as Sidney's Rheagan Stanley defends during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Photos: Nebraska high school girls basketball state tournament, Thursday
York's Lauryn Haggadone looks to pass around Scottsbluff's Anna Kelley during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris's Kennedy Sullivan passes the ball during the first half against Elkhorn North during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Grace Heaney, left, and Norris's Sage Burbach battle for the opening tipoff during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Reagan Palmer shoots in front of Norris's Ashley Gruber during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden, left, guards Norris's Grace Heaney during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris's Kennedy Sullivan sports colorful shows against Elkhorn North during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Grace Thompson shoots in front of Norris's Sage Burbach during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden scores two-points against Norris during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince dribbles the ball towards Norris's Kennedy Sullivan during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince dribbles the ball against Norris during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Kynli Combs guards Scottsbluff's Paige Horne as she takes a shot in the first half during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Rylyn Cast guards Scottsbluff's Paige Horne during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Paige Horne tries to keep the ball inbounds during the first half against York during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Anna Kelley passes the ball against York during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Lauryn Haggadone looks to pass around Scottsbluff's Grayson Piening during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Chloe Koch goes up to shoot between Scottsbluff's Tierra West, lef,t and Shae Willats, right, during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York'S Chloe Koch dribbles in the second half against Scottsbluff during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Josephine Loosvelt passes the ball in the second half against Scottsbluff during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Kiersten Portwine looks to pass the ball against Scottsbluff during the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
