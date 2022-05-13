Everything you need to know about Saturday's Class B soccer semifinals

World-Herald staff writer Nick Rubek has compiled everything you need to know about the semifinal matches of the Nebraska high school Class B boys and girls state soccer tournaments on Saturday.

* * *

GIRLS

No. 1 Omaha Skutt (15-2) vs. No. 4 Columbus Scotus (16-2), noon

Don’t get to your seat late, because there could be plenty of scoring in this one. Defending champion Skutt got goals from six different players in a 7-1 opening round win over Elkhorn North. In 13 matches against Class B competition this season, the SkyHawks are averaging nearly five goals per game. They’ve given up only a total of three in those matches. Scotus can do it with offense, too. The Shamrocks cruised to a 5-1 win over Grand Island Northwest in their first tournament match, getting a hat trick and an assist from junior Libbie Brezenski. Her and younger sister Emma have combined for 60 goals and 26 helpers on the season. Scotus has now outscored four postseason opponents 29-2. Their fifth is a different sort of animal, though. Skutt has played in five straight state championship matches. The teams have met eight times at the state tournament, with Scotus winning the first three and Skutt winning the last five, most recently in the 2017 state final.

No. 2 Norris (18-1) vs No. 6 Bennington (14-5), 2 p.m.

Don’t expect a slowdown in the second semifinal. Both of these teams showed off their top gear in matching 3-1 wins in Wednesday’s opening round. Three different players found the back of the net for Norris in their victory over Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central. And none of them were sophomore Kennedy Sullivan, the Titans’ leading scorer with 25 on the season. Bennington opened some eyes with its upset of Omaha Duchense in the first round, the first state tournament win in program history. A pair of goals from forward Mallory Minturn was the difference. The sophomore missed almost a month of the season with a knee injury and has turned into a super sub for the Badgers, giving them a shot of energy off of the bench. That undoubtedly caught the attention of Norris. The Titans have the kind of athletes to match up with just about anyone in the state, and are playing with a bit of motivation after losing in last year’s state final. They’re a win away from getting their shot at redemption.

BOYS

No. 1 Omaha Skutt (15-3) vs No. 4 Waverly (15-2), 5:30 p.m.

Going strictly by history, it’s a one-sided affair. Skutt has won back-to-back state titles – the sixth and seventh for the program – and are a win away from an 11th trip to the finals. Waverly has never been there. The Vikings’ dramatic shootout victory over Scottsbluff in Thursday’s first round was their first at the state tournament in 21 years. And while none of that will matter when the whistle sounds Saturday night, there is certainly a David vs Goliath feel to this one. Skutt has looked the part of favorite. During its current 14-match winning streak, the SkyHawks have beaten Class B opponents by an average of nearly six goals. So to say the Vikings have their work cut out is a bit of an understatement. They’ve shown a knack for being gritty, though, especially in the postseason. They avenged one of their two losses in the opening round of subdistricts, won 1-0 in the final and then came out on top in back-to-back shootouts in the District Final and opening round of state. Can the magic continue?

No. 2 Lexington vs. No. 3 Bennington, 7:30 p.m.

Two teams with revenge on their minds, but with one big hurdle before they can potentially get that chance. Both had seasons ended by Skutt a year ago – Bennington in the semifinals, Lexington in the title match. And both looked workmanlike in opening-round victories on Thursday. Lexington got a pair of goals 33 seconds apart from Diego Martinez in a 4-1 win over Grand Island Northwest. Bennington showed what makes it a contender in its 7-1 win over Elkhorn Mount Michael, scoring three times in the first half and adding four more in the final 20 minutes of the match. Oliver Benson had a goal and two assists as the Badgers avenged a loss in the subdistrict final. Both have reasons to believe this is their year. Bennington won their first 11 and spent time at No. 1 in the rankings. Lexington owns the only Class B win over Skutt, a 2-0 victory on opening weekend. Either Bennington takes the next step on the big stage, or Lexington gets its chance at redemption. Juicy stuff.

