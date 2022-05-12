Everything you need to know about Saturday's Class B state baseball games

World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson has compiled everything you need to know about the first-round games of the Nebraska high school Class B baseball tournament on Saturday.

* * *

No. 1-ranked Norris (20-6) vs. No. 8 Waverly (13-13), 10 a.m.

It wouldn’t seem like a tourney without the Titans, making their 11th straight trip to state. Norris won its only title in 2013 but has finished runner-up seven times, including last year. The Titans defeated Blair and Adams Central in districts to qualify for state. The Vikings faced a must-win game in the district final against Skutt on Monday night, and won it behind Payton Engel's 11-strikeout performance. Waverly — which has never won a state title — was scheduled to play Norris on April 29, but the game was postponed by rain.

No. 10 Central City/Fullerton/Centura (20-2) vs. No. 7 Beatrice (17-4), 1 p.m.

The Kernels will be making their second straight trip to state after going 1-2 at the tourney last year. The Central City co-op snagged one of the two wild cards after losing to Hastings in districts. The Kernels started the season 15-0 before a loss to Platte Valley. The Orangemen enter state as the defending Class B champions after capturing their first title last year as the No. 8 seed. The most impressive victories for the Orangemen were a 3-1 win over Norris and a 1-0 win over Class A Bellevue West.

No. 3 Elkhorn North (19-10) vs. No. 5 Omaha Gross (18-7), 4 p.m.

The Wolves earned their first state tourney berth with a 10-0 win over Malcolm on Monday night in the district final. Elkhorn North defeated three Class B tourney participants and one Class A tourney qualifier (Kearney). The Cougars, seeking their seventh state title, head back to the tourney for the first time since 2015. Gross survived a tough district, defeating Elkhorn Mount Michael 3-0 and Omaha Roncalli 2-1. The Cougars won 6-3 at Elkhorn North on March 24.

No. 2 Omaha Skutt (18-6) vs. No. 4 Elkhorn (15-13), 7 p.m.

The SkyHawks have been strong all season but lost two of their last three — including a 4-2 setback against Waverly in the district final — to need a wild-card invite to state. Skutt won its only title in 2017 but has finished second four times. The Antlers started slow but got it together midseason, turning things around while securing their eighth straight state berth. Elkhorn has won the title three of the four times it reached the final, most recently in 2016.

