World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson has compiled everything you need to know about Saturday's first-round games at the Nebraska high school state baseball tournament.

* * *

Class B

No. 2 Elkhorn North (20-5) vs. No. 8 Platte Valley (13-10), 10 a.m.

Only a late-season road loss to Norris prevents the Wolves, ranked No. 1 most of the season, from entering state as the top team.

Platte Valley, which heads to state as a wild card, seeks to regroup after being shut out in its final four games.

No. 5 Omaha Gross (15-6) vs. No. 7 Beatrice (14-8), 1 p.m.

The Cougars return to state for the second straight year with the help of Creighton pledge Connor Capece, who is batting .492 with 22 RBIs.

Beatrice, which lost five straight late in the season, defeated Platte Valley 2-0 in the B-5 district final.

No. 1 Norris (22-8) vs. No. 6 Omaha Skutt (11-10), 4 p.m.

The Titans, making their 12 straight trip to state, are led by LSU pledge Kale Fountain (.450, 33 RBIs, 7 HRs).

Skutt, seeking its second title and first since 2017, goes to state as a wild card after losing to Elkhorn in the district final.

No. 3 Wahoo (20-3) vs. No. 4 Elkhorn (16-13), 7 p.m.

The co-op of Wahoo, Wahoo Neumann and Lincoln Lutheran returns to state for the first time since 2018 after defeating Waverly 3-2 in a district final.

The Antlers snapped a three-game skid in districts, defeating Lincoln Northwest and Skutt to earn their ninth straight tourney trip.​

Class C

It’s been five years since Omaha Roncalli won the Class B baseball championship.

The Crimson Pride will return to the state tournament Saturday at UNO’s Anderson Field, this time competing in the newly established Class C.

“We’re excited about going back,” coach Jake Hoover said. “This team wants to write its own legacy.”

Playing a tough schedule that included 12 games against either Class A or Class B competition, Roncalli will head to state with a 10-10 record. The Crimson Pride lost four of their last five regular-season games but posted district tourney wins over Fort Calhoun and Platteview.

That 2-1 victory over the Trojans in the C-5 district final was a must-win game to reach state, and it has a backstory. Hoover said his scheduled starter had a shoulder issue so he informed Noah Brisbin 45 minutes before the game that he’d be making his first start of the season.

The junior pitched 6 1/3 innings and struck out 10 as Roncalli earned the hard-fought win.

“He gave me a look of shock and disbelief when I told him he’d be starting,” Hoover said. “But he settled in and I don’t have the words to describe what he did that day.”

Jackson Urban leads the pitching staff with four wins while Brisbin has three. Junior Clay Shafer (.345) and senior Wyatt Yetter (.339, 18 RBIs) are Roncalli’s top hitters.

Hoover, in his ninth season as coach, said he had reservations about the Crimson Pride’s move to Class C at the start of the season.

“We’ve played in Class B for so long and we wanted to keep our schedule,” he said. “But I’m hoping the tough games that we’ve played will have us ready for the postseason.”

Hoover was at the controls in 2018 when Roncalli captured its second state title and first since 1981 in dramatic fashion. The Crimson Pride rallied for a 5-4 walk-off victory over Norris.

This year’s squad had a rough first half, starting the season 3-6. Roncalli has gone 7-4 since April 11, capped by the district-final victory over Platteview.

“We start two freshmen in the infield and that had something to do with our slow start,” Hoover said. “But the team has gained confidence and the guys have relaxed and played well.”

The sixth-ranked Crimson Pride have a tough opener Saturday against third-ranked Plattsmouth. The Blue Devils are 19-4 and have one of the strongest pitching staffs in Class C, anchored by Wichita State commit Drew Iverson.

That 4 p.m. game will be one of four at UNO on the first day of the Class C tourney. The event will culminate May 19 with a championship game to be televised live by Nebraska Public Media.

“I think the NSAA really got it right with the new (two-bracket) format,” Hoover said. “To have that final on TV will be a great showcase for the athletes we’ve got in this state.”

First-round matchups

No. 1 Malcolm (21-3) vs. No. 5 Omaha Concordia (10-13), 10 a.m.

The Clippers, who have been No. 1 all season, qualified for state as a wild card after losing to Concordia 4-3 in the district final. Malcolm’s opponent is a co-op of three schools — Concordia, Omaha Brownell Talbot and Omaha Christian.

No. 4 Platteview (13-10) vs. No. 8 Douglas County West (15-7), 1 p.m.

Platteview will make its state tourney debut as a wild card after losing to Roncalli in the district final. The Falcons, who defeated Raymond Central 4-3 in a district final, are making their second trip to state in search of their first tourney victory.

No. 3 Plattsmouth (19-4) vs. No. 6 Omaha Roncalli (10-10), 4 p.m.

The Blue Devils will be making their first state tourney appearance since 1942, a span of 81 years. Roncalli will be making its 12th trip to state, a journey that began in 1968 when then-Omaha Rummel competed in Class A.

No. 2 Central City (20-4) vs. No. 7 Wayne (14-7), 7 p.m.

The co-op — Central City, Fullerton and Centura — has qualified for the Class B tourney each of the past two seasons, going 1-2 in 2021 and 2-2 last year. The Blue Devils posted two shutout wins in districts to qualify for the first time in 40 years.​

