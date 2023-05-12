Nick Rubek has everything you need to know about Saturday's semifinals at the Nebraska high school state soccer tournament.

* * *

Class B boys semifinals

5:30 p.m.: No. 1 Bennington (18-0) vs. No. 4 Schuyler (15-2): This one has the potential for fireworks, with the state’s top two goal scorers and offenses going head-to-head. The two teams have combined for 198 goals this season, an average of 5.7 per match. Expect those tallies to go up — early and often. No one in Nebraska has scored more times than Schuyler’s Jose Cruz this season. The junior’s 36 goals are one more than Ayo Makinde of Bennington. Makinde scored in the 6-1 Badgers win over Conestoga in the opening round on Wednesday. It put Bennington into the semifinals for the third consecutive season, with the program’s first championship appearance now one win away. Schuyler, meanwhile, fell behind in the second half of a 2-1 win over South Sioux City in their first tourney match, coming back with a pair of Obed Benazo goals less than two minutes apart. It lifted the Warriors into the eighth semifinal match in program history, and a victory away from a return to the final for the first time since 2011.

7:30 p.m.: No. 2 Omaha Skutt (17-1) vs. No. 3 Lexington (16-3): If it’s mid-May around Morrison Stadium, these two are probably squaring off. This will be the third consecutive season the teams have met at the state tournament, with the previous two coming in the championship round. Skutt has won both, part of three straight titles. A fourth would make the SkyHawks the first boys program in Nebraska history to win four in a row. First things first, though. After impressing in a 9-0 win in over Elkhorn North in Wednesday’s opening round, the SkyHawks are flying high, having won eight straight. They’ll get a Lexington side looking for a little payback. The Minutemen saw hopes of a state title dashed with a penalty kick in the 72nd minute a year ago. They narrowly avoided heartbreak again on Wednesday after hanging on late in a 3-2 win over Columbus Scotus, a match Lexington led 3-0 in the first half. Neither team should be impacted by the moment or opponent. This one should be a dandy.

Class B girls semifinals

Noon: No. 1 Norris (17-1) vs. No. 4 Omaha Duchesne (15-3): Two of the three teams to own the top spot in the rankings this season squaring off with a berth in the finals up for grabs. Norris is in their third consecutive semifinal, playing a third straight trip to championship match, but still looking for that elusive first title. The Titans were pushed to the brink in Thursday’s opening round, finally getting past conference rival Bennington in a shootout. Norris scored in the first minute, but were held scoreless for the last 99. Titan junior Kennedy Sullivan, a Boise State recruit, has 25 goals on the season, good for fourth in the state. Duchesne won its first ten matches of the season, including an early 1-0 result over Omaha Skutt. The Cardinals beat conference rival Omaha Gross 3-0 in the opening round of state, advancing to the semifinals for the second time in three seasons. Duchesne is a win away from playing in a title match for the first time since 1997, the last of the program’s five state championships in the 1990s.

2 p.m.: No. 2 Omaha Skutt (13-4) vs. No. 7 Omaha Mercy (14-7): The third match of the season between the two is also the third all-time at the stat tournament between the conference rivals. Skutt won 1-0 in early April, then 2-0 three weeks later in the River Cities tournament title match. The SkyHawks looked the part of two-time defending champion in a 4-1 opening round win over Elkhorn North on Thursday night. Sophomore forward Presley Douglas had a hat trick for Skutt, a welcomed sight for those in green. After scoring in all three matches at state a year ago, Douglas missed most of this season with a knee injury. Mercy climbed out of an early hole and got a late winner in a 2-1 victory over Columbus Scotus in its first round match. Melina Nelson scored in the 98th minute to lift the Monarchs to the win, the sixth of the season for the sophomore. Mercy is looking for its first state finals appearance since 2007.

