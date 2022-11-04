Everything you need to know about Saturday's state volleyball championships

World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson has everything you need to know about Saturday's finals matches at the Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament. All matches will be played at the Devaney Center.

* * *

CLASS A

Omaha Westside (30-8) vs. Papillion-La Vista South (33-5), 7 p.m.

The Warriors, seeking their first championship, swept the Silver Hawks in a late semifinal Friday night to earn their first trip to the final since 1985. The top-ranked Titans swept Omaha Marian in the first round and won an emotional four-setter Friday against Papillion-La Vista, getting 17 kills each from Lauren Medeck and Stella Adeyemi.

The pick: Westside has had a great season and Saturday's final should be a doozy but the edge goes to Papio South to score its third title in four years.

CLASS B

Omaha Skutt (29-10) vs. Elkhorn North (32-4), 5 p.m.

The seven-time defending champion SkyHawks were tested in the late semifinal Friday night, outlasting Norris in four long sets that ended with a dramatic 32-30 win. The Wolves have looked strong at state, posting sweeps over Grand Island Northwest and Bennington.

The pick: This final really seems to be a toss-up — the teams have not played this season — but the selection is the SkyHawks by a razor-thin margin to make it eight titles in a row.

CLASS C-1

Gothenburg (33-3) vs. Grand Island Central Catholic (31-2), 3 p.m.

The Swedes, making just their second state tourney appearance, outlasted top-seeded North Bend in a five-set semifinal. The Crusaders dropped a set to Minden but won in four sets, giving them a shot at their 11th state title.

The pick: Gothenburg has done well to get this far but the edge goes to the tourney-savvy Crusaders to take home the hardware once again for longtime coach Sharon Zavala.

CLASS C-2

Fremont Bergan (33-4) vs. Lincoln Lutheran (39-0), 1 p.m.

The Knights swept their first-round match but were pushed to four by Amherst in Friday's semifinal. The unbeaten Warriors stayed perfect with a three-set semifinal win over a very good Oakland-Craig squad.

The pick: Bergan has an experienced team and the Knights are making their fifth straight appearance in the final, but the pick has to be Lincoln Lutheran to cap off its first undefeated season.

CLASS D-1

Hartington Cedar Catholic (26-10) vs. Norfolk Catholic (30-4), 11 a.m.

The Trojans survived a five-set marathon against Cambridge in Thursday's first round before a semifinal sweep of Maywood-Hayes Center on Friday. The Knights swept Nebraska Christian in the first round and used a 12-0, fourth-set run to put away BDS on Friday.

The pick: These fellow members of the rugged Mid-State Conference will be playing for the fourth time, with Norfolk Catholic holding a 2-1 edge. Cedar Catholic posted a road win over Norfolk Catholic in subdistricts but the slight edge goes to the Knights to capture their first state title.

CLASS D-2

Overton (30-4) vs. Howells-Dodge (28-4), 9 a.m.

The second-seeded Eagles had their hands full in a Friday semifinal but eventually prevailed in five sets over third-seeded Humphrey St. Francis. The Jaguars, last year's D-1 champion, also had a close call Friday when they rallied for a 19-17 win in the fifth set to put away a solid Shelton squad.

The pick: Big hitter Grace Baumert put down the final two kills against Shelton and the thought is that she'll lead the way as the Jaguars capture their second straight championship.