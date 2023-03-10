Stu Pospisil has everything you need to know about Saturday's championships at the Nebraska high school boys basketball state tournament.
All games held at Pinnacle Bank Arena and broadcast on Nebraska Public Media Class A No. 1-ranked Bellevue West (28-0) vs. No. 2 Millard North (23-4), 6:15 p.m.: A rematch from late in the season, when Millard North stayed close until the final quarter.
Stu’s pick: Millard North self-admitted it ran out of gas against West the first time. The Mustangs were taken to the end Friday by Gretna while West got some rest time for its starters. It’s a perfect finish for Bellevue West. Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt (24-3) vs. No. 2 Platteview (24-4), 1 p.m.: Subtitle for this game — Connor Millikan vs. the Skyscraper SkyHawks. Millikan pushed his career total to 2,621 with 31 in the blowout of York. Jack Healey saved Skutt’s bacon with his soaring blocked shot to preserve the win over Crete. Stu’s pick: For Platteview to prevail, Trey Moseman and Alex Draper will have to continue their hot shooting against Class B’s best defense. Skutt should return to the throne after three years. Class C-1 No. 4 Auburn (21-6) vs. No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood (26-2), 11 a.m.: Ashland-Greenwood won 55-36 at Auburn on Jan. 2 – In this rematch of last year’s final won by Ashland 36-33, 36 points very well could be enough again. Stu’s pick: No way will this be decided by 19 points. Only twice in C-1 has an No. 8 seed been champion (Hershey, 1993; Boys Town, 2007). Auburn ekes out a win to be the third. Class C-2 No. 3 Freeman (28-1) vs. No. 2 Amherst (26-1), 4:15 p.m.: It’s been a long time since either team lost. It’s also the best C-2 finals matchup, by records, in 35 years. Radio: 1460, 92.1, Kearney; 1550, 92.7, Hastings. Stu’s pick: In a game that could rival C-1 for possession basketball, Freeman comes away with its first title since 2010. Class D-1 No. 1 North Platte St. Patrick’s (26-2) vs. No. 4 Johnson-Brock (24-4), 9 a.m.: The defending champion Irish outlasted Dundy County-Stratton on Friday before Johnson-Brock turned back Maywood-Hayes Center. Key players are Camden Dalinghaus of J-B and Brecken Erickson of St. Pat’s. Radio: 103.1, Auburn; 101.3, Falls City; 102.7, Omaha; 91.5, Grand Island. Stu’s pick: St. Pat’s uses its title-game experience to bring home the first repeat title for a school west of Kearney since Grant in 1989-90. Class D-2 No. 4 Wynot (24-4) vs. No. 1 Lincoln Parkview (24-3), 8:15 p.m.: Two completely different styles clash. Parkview definitely wants to take it uptempo. Radio: 101.5, 1240, Lincoln. Stu’s pick: Parkview repeats and gets a football (six man)-basketball sweep.
Here's the Nebraska high school boys basketball bracket after the semifinals in Lincoln!
Gretna's Brad Feeken on season that came down to one shot
Derek Rollins puts the Mustangs ahead by two over Gretna in the Class A boys state semifinals
Hear from Millikan, who scored 36 points in the Trojans' first-round win and who acknowledged this being one of his final high school games.
Here's the sights and sounds pregame of the Santee vs. Shelton first-round game with a traditional fight song from the Santee Sioux Reservation!
Hear from coach Jorgens after last year's runner-up started their 2023 tournament with a win
Photos: 2023 Nebraska boys basketball state tournament, Friday
Bellevue West's Isaiah Wraggs-McMorrris shoots a basket in front of Omaha Westside's Caleb Mitchell, left, and Rickey Loftin, center, during a semifinals class A Nebraska state boys basketball game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Alex Wilcoxson watches from the floor as his last-second shot fails to go in, giving Millard North a victory during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball semifinals on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Isaiah Wraggs-McMorrris shoots over Omaha Westside's Caleb Mitchell during a semifinals class A Nebraska state boys basketball game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jacob Ajang fouls Omaha Westside's Kevin Stubblefield during a semifinals class A Nebraska state boys basketball game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Neal Mosser looks to pass the ball away from Gretna's Alec Wilkins during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball semifinals on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Alex Wilcoxson attempts a three-point basket in front of Millard North's Derek Rollins during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball semifinals on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Derek Rollins tries to shoot over Gretna's Jeffrey Rozelle during a semifinal class A Nebraska state boys basketball game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Isaiah Wraggs-McMorrris, center, runs away with a loose ball in front of Omaha Westside's Caleb Mitchell, left, and Kevin Brown during a semifinals class A Nebraska state boys basketball game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Eldon Turner shoots in front of Omaha Westside's Caleb Mitchell during a semifinals class A Nebraska state boys basketball game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's J'Dyn Bullion tries to get around Omaha Westside's Malik Crawford during a semifinals class A Nebraska state boys basketball game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jaxon Stueve, left, and Omaha Westside's Kevin Stubblefield fight for a rebound during a semifinals class A Nebraska state boys basketball game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jacob Ajang fouls Omaha Westside's Kevin Stubblefield during a semifinals class A Nebraska state boys basketball game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Eldon Turner attempts a three-point basket in front of Omaha Westside's Tate Odvody during a semifinals class A Nebraska state boys basketball game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson goes up for a basket against Omaha Westside during a semifinals class A Nebraska state boys basketball game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Jacob Martin looks to pass the ball away from Gretna's Tyler Smolinski, left, and Landon Pokorski during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball semifinals on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Landon Pokorski shoots a basket against Millard North during the semifinals class A Nebraska state boys basketball game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Landon Pokorski goes up for a basket against Millard North's Camden Monie during the semifinals class A Nebraska state boys basketball game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Landon Pokorski goes up for a basket against Millard North's Camden Monie during the semifinals class A Nebraska state boys basketball game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Landon Pokorski takes a shot as the shot clock winds down in front of Millard North's Camden Monie during the semifinals class A Nebraska state boys basketball game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Skylen Williams attempts a three-point basket in front of Gretna's Alex Wilcoxson during the semifinals class A Nebraska state boys basketball game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Derek Rollins, left, grabs a rebound in front of Gretna's Landon Pokorski during the semifinals class A Nebraska state boys basketball game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North celebrates their win over Gretna during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball semifinals on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Millard North bench celebrates a second-half three-point basket against Gretna during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball semifinals on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Photos: 2023 Nebraska boys basketball state tournament, Thursday
Crete's Aidan McDowell (11) goes for two points while up against Elkhorn's Nathan Roberts (45) and Dyllan Bertucci (3) in the Elkhorn vs. Crete boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Cole Petersen (22) and Crete's Kenner Svitak (13) stretch out for the ball in the Elkhorn vs. Crete boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete's Justus Gardiner (32) high-fives fans following the Elkhorn vs. Crete boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Crete won the game 66-61.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete's Mason Crumbliss (21), Kenner Svitak (13) and Justus Gardiner (32) all go up for the rebound in the Elkhorn vs. Crete boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Crete won the game 66-61.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Crete bench celebrates a play in the Elkhorn vs. Crete boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Crete won the game 66-61.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Luke Howard (0) controls the ball in the Elkhorn vs. Crete boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Crete won the game 66-61.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete's Jabin Gardiner (12) looks to pass the ball past Elkhorn's Charlie Lamski (11) in the Elkhorn vs. Crete boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Crete won the game 66-61.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Braxton Ehlers, a Creete junior, and other in the student section, cheer during the Elkhorn vs. Crete boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Crete won the game 66-61.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete's Trace Egge (23) gets a layup in the Elkhorn vs. Crete boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Crete won the game 66-61.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete head coach Tony Siske watches his team in the Elkhorn vs. Crete boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Crete won the game 66-61.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn's Colin Comstock (1) looks to pass the ball in the Elkhorn vs. Crete boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Crete won the game 66-61.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete fans react to a call in the Elkhorn vs. Crete boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Crete won the game 66-61.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete fans celebrate a play in the Elkhorn vs. Crete boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Crete won the game 66-61.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete's Mason Crumbliss (21) celebrates with the student section following the Elkhorn vs. Crete boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Crete won the game 66-61.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Crete's Reece Vertin (15) and Jabin Gardiner (12) walk off the court following the Elkhorn vs. Crete boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Crete won the game 66-61.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Jack Healey (50) goes for two points past Bennington's Isaac Conner (5) and Dylan Casart (45) in the Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Trey Bird (2) gets caught between Omaha Skutt's Brock Scholl (44) and Jack Healey (50) in the Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Justin Ferrin (3) controls the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Justin Ferrin (3) has the ball swatted away form him Bennington's Bryce Dunning (10) in the Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Omaha Skutt won the game 56-40.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington fans react to a play in the Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Omaha Skutt won the game 56-40.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Gunnar Lym (11) bowls through Omaha Skutt's Wyatt Archer (2) in the Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Omaha Skutt won the game 56-40.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington head coach Luke Olson watches his team in the Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Omaha Skutt won the game 56-40.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Jacob Brack (34) spins past Bennington's Isaac Conner (5) in the Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Omaha Skutt won the game 56-40.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Isaac Conner (5) goes for two points past Omaha Skutt's Jack Healey (50) and Brock Scholl (44) in the Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Omaha Skutt won the game 56-40.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Omaha Skutt bench reacts to a play in the Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Omaha Skutt won the game 56-40.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Justin Ferrin (3) keeps the ball from Bennington's Austin Kaiser (1) and Trey Bird (2) in the Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Omaha Skutt won the game 56-40.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington fans support Gunnar Lym (11) as he shoots a free throw in the Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Omaha Skutt won the game 56-40.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt head coach Kyle Jurgens watches his team in the Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Omaha Skutt won the game 56-40.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Dylan Casart (45) and Omaha Skutt's Jack Healey (50) sketch out for the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Omaha Skutt won the game 56-40.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Kyle Cannon (12) looks to pass the ball over Bennington's Nicholas Colvert (4) in the Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Omaha Skutt won the game 56-40.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Gabriel Edstrand (20) and Dylan Van Dyke (22) run off the court following the Omaha Skutt vs. Bennington boys basketball NSAA Class B quarterfinal game in Lincoln on Thursday. Omaha Skutt won the game 56-40.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Santee's Kellen Medina defends Shelton's Jamesyn Thober as he takes a shot during the class D2 Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Santee's Austyn Saul gets fouled by Shelton's Ashton Simmons during the class D2 Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Santee's Austyn Saul shoots a basket against Shelton during the class D2 Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Santee's Austyn Saul shoots a three-point basket in front of Shelton's Riley Bombeck during the class D2 Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
TaS’unke Ska Culture Club performs during the halftime of Santee's game with Shelton.Santee during the class D2 Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Thomas James adjusts the regalia of his grandson Bird James before the Santee and Shelton game during the class D2 Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Thursday. Bird performed with TaS’unke Ska Culture Club during halftime of Santee's game with Shelton.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bird James waits in the hallway before Santee takes on during the class D2 Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Thursday. Bird performed with TaS’unke Ska Culture Club during halftime of Santee's game with Shelton.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Santee's Justus Denney, center, passes the ball away from Shelton's Ashton Simmons, left, and Riley Bombeck, right, during the class D2 Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Shelton's Benjamin Myers fouls Santee's Austyn Saul during the class D2 Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Santee's TaSunka Starlin shoots a basket against Shelton during the class D2 Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Santee bench hopes for a three-point basket against Shelton during the class D2 Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Santee fans cheer their team on as they take on Shelton during the class D2 Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Santee's Kellen Medina greets his teams during player introductions before playing Shelton during the class D2 Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Shelton's Riley Bombeck pulls down a rebound in front of Santee's Kellen Medina during the class D2 Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Santee's Austyn Saul shoots a free-throw basket during the class D2 Nebraska state boys basketball tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!