Stu Pospisil has everything you need to know about Saturday's championships at the Nebraska high school boys basketball state tournament.

* * *

All games held at Pinnacle Bank Arena and broadcast on Nebraska Public Media

Class A

No. 1-ranked Bellevue West (28-0) vs. No. 2 Millard North (23-4), 6:15 p.m.: A rematch from late in the season, when Millard North stayed close until the final quarter.

Radio: 93.7, Lincoln.

Stu’s pick: Millard North self-admitted it ran out of gas against West the first time. The Mustangs were taken to the end Friday by Gretna while West got some rest time for its starters. It’s a perfect finish for Bellevue West.

Class B

No. 1 Omaha Skutt (24-3) vs. No. 2 Platteview (24-4), 1 p.m.: Subtitle for this game — Connor Millikan vs. the Skyscraper SkyHawks. Millikan pushed his career total to 2,621 with 31 in the blowout of York. Jack Healey saved Skutt’s bacon with his soaring blocked shot to preserve the win over Crete.

Radio: 102.7, Omaha.

Stu’s pick: For Platteview to prevail, Trey Moseman and Alex Draper will have to continue their hot shooting against Class B’s best defense. Skutt should return to the throne after three years.

Class C-1

No. 4 Auburn (21-6) vs. No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood (26-2), 11 a.m.: Ashland-Greenwood won 55-36 at Auburn on Jan. 2 – In this rematch of last year’s final won by Ashland 36-33, 36 points very well could be enough again.

Radio: 103.1, Auburn.

Stu’s pick: No way will this be decided by 19 points. Only twice in C-1 has an No. 8 seed been champion (Hershey, 1993; Boys Town, 2007). Auburn ekes out a win to be the third.

Class C-2

No. 3 Freeman (28-1) vs. No. 2 Amherst (26-1), 4:15 p.m.: It’s been a long time since either team lost. It’s also the best C-2 finals matchup, by records, in 35 years.

Radio: 1460, 92.1, Kearney; 1550, 92.7, Hastings.

Stu’s pick: In a game that could rival C-1 for possession basketball, Freeman comes away with its first title since 2010.

Class D-1

No. 1 North Platte St. Patrick’s (26-2) vs. No. 4 Johnson-Brock (24-4), 9 a.m.: The defending champion Irish outlasted Dundy County-Stratton on Friday before Johnson-Brock turned back Maywood-Hayes Center. Key players are Camden Dalinghaus of J-B and Brecken Erickson of St. Pat’s.

Radio: 103.1, Auburn; 101.3, Falls City; 102.7, Omaha; 91.5, Grand Island.

Stu’s pick: St. Pat’s uses its title-game experience to bring home the first repeat title for a school west of Kearney since Grant in 1989-90.

Class D-2

No. 4 Wynot (24-4) vs. No. 1 Lincoln Parkview (24-3), 8:15 p.m.: Two completely different styles clash. Parkview definitely wants to take it uptempo.

Radio: 101.5, 1240, Lincoln.

Stu’s pick: Parkview repeats and gets a football (six man)-basketball sweep.

