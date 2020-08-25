Everything you need to know about the Class A and B boys tennis teams

Outlook: The three returners played doubles at Class A last year and give the Cardinals a solid foundation.

WAVERLY

Coach: Tammy Tegler

Returning state entrants: Hogan Wingrove, jr.; Jace Rice, jr.; Adam Haeffner, jr.

Others to watch: Nic Goettemoeller, sr.; Carson Vachal, jr.; Ty McElhose, so.; Landon Scott, so.

Outlook: Waverly has a good squad that returns experienced players from a team that placed eighth at state. Wingrove finished in seventh place at 1 singles.

YORK

Coach: Dan Malleck

Returning state entrants: Drew Hammer, jr.

Others to watch: Andrew Sahling, sr.; Drew Baldridge, sr.; Eric Yim, sr.; Emmett Heiss, jr.; Caleb Sahling, jr.; Trey Harms, so.