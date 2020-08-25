Everything you need to know about the Class A and B boys tennis teams

Get ready for the upcoming Nebraska high school tennis season with our team capsules.
Class A
BELLEVUE WEST
Coach: Steve Lemon
Returning state entrants: Trey Conant, sr.; Tyson Forbes, sr.; Jeremiah Witkop, jr.; Ryan Sullivan, jr.; Peyton Lemon, so.
Others to watch: Brandon Rasmussen, sr.; CJ Towne, jr.
Outlook: Lemon, who has coached for more than 20 years, said this group has the potential to be the best team he's coached. It will have good depth after losing just one senior.
COLUMBUS
Coach: Scott Bethune
Returning state entrants: Colin Flyr, sr.; Alex Larson, sr.; Landen Hastreiter, sr.
Others to watch: Bohden Jedlicka, Nick Zoucha
Outlook: Columbus will have some holes to fill, including 1 singles, but Bethune said the team was very productive in the offseason. Flyr and Larson played 1 doubles last season.
CREIGHTON PREP
Coach: Jerry Kowal
Returning state entrants: Nathan Ramachandran, jr.; Gavin Forster, jr.; Josh Morales, jr.
Others to watch: Timothy Chase, sr.; Shan Ramachandran, jr.; Nick Huang, jr.
Outlook: The Junior Jays bring in a solid team after finishing third at state in 2019. Forster went 31-4 and was runner-up at 2 singles, while Nathan Ramachandran placed eighth at 1 singles.
ELKHORN SOUTH
Coach: Steve Bischof
Returning state entrants: Miles Meier, sr.: Max Jordan, jr.; Gabe Jordan, jr.
Outlook: A good mix of experience and youth for a team that placed ninth at state last year. Meier and Gabe Jordan won 24 matches at 2 doubles last year. Bischof returns as the Storm's coach as last year's coach, Lance Kush, now is at Elkhorn North.
FREMONT
Coach: Justin Bigsby
Returning state entrants: Alex Bigsby, sr.; Shane Miller, sr.; Cameron Indra, so.
Outlook: While filling spots for the doubles teams are up for grabs, the Tigers should be solid at singles. Leading the way is Alex Bigsby, who last year won 27 matches and finished fifth at state at 1 singles.
GRETNA
Coach: Bret Kohles
Returning state entrants: Micah Bernal, sr.; Andrew Pick, sr.; Andrew Grant, so.; Tyler Potthoff, so.; Jacob Dowd, so.
Outlook: Gretna has a young team that gained experience last season. Kohles believes this year's roster includes players who will push the returning starters.
KEARNEY
Coach: Troy Saulsbury
Returning state entrants: Charlie Brockmeier, sr.; Sam Rademacher, so.
Others to watch: Carter Goff, sr.; Kalu Obasi, sr.; Jackson Bokenkamp, jr.; Carter Getz, jr.; Quinten Shaffer, jr.; Asher Saulsbury, fr.
Outlook: The Bearcats are somewhat inexperienced after graduating six of their top eight players, but Saulsbury still expects to have a competitive squad. Rademacher won 24 matches at 1 doubles as a freshman.
LINCOLN EAST
Coach: Chris Stock
Returning state entrants: Jacob Whitson, sr,; Kyle Givens, jr.; Kirby Le, so.
Others to watch: Kaiden Bradley, Gabe Whitson.
Outlook: Stock likes the direction the program is going as East returns good experience from a team that placed sixth at state. Stock said there's good team depth with the top 10 players. Givens won 21 matches at 1 singles last season, while Le reached the state quarterfinals at 1 doubles as a freshman.
LINCOLN NORTHEAST
Coach: Jennie Hansen
Returning state entrants: Braxtin Manske, sr.; Nolan Gillett, jr.; Jack Haeffner, jr.
Outlook: Hansen said the Rockets have some up-and coming players who are poised to make an impact. Gillett and Haeffner played 2 doubles last season.
LINCOLN PIUS X
Coach: Nolan DeWispelare
Returning state entrants: Joseph Plachy, sr.; Jase Woita, sr.
Others to watch: Michael Endacott, sr.; Cooper Nichols, jr.
Outlook: The Thunderbolts will have some holes to fill, but the defending state champs return some experience. Plachy was runner-up at 1 doubles at state. Mason Warner, who was runner-up at 1 singles last season and played in the state finals each of his first three years, isn't playing this fall.
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST
Coach: Chris Salem
Returning state entrants: Graham Peterson, sr.; Grey Gergen, sr.; Nathanial Rathe, sr.; Jackson Miller, so.
Others to watch: Cooper Woods, sr.; Sam Weyeneth, jr.; Nahum Barber, fr.
Outlook: An experienced lineup will put the Knights among the state contenders again. Miller is back at 1 singles, while Peterson and Gergen finished fourth at 1 doubles. Salem said the Knights will need immediate help at the No. 2 spots.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST
Coach: Dennis Hershberger
Returning state entrants: Grady Works, sr.; Sam Johnson, sr.; Jacob Balfany, sr.; Dylan Thompson, sr.
Others to watch: Connor Anderson, sr.; Matthew Sorrell, jr.; Markus Rutledge, fr.
Outlook: Doubles was Southwest's strength when it was state runner-up last year. Works was on the unbeaten 1 doubles team, while Johnson and Balfany won 2 doubles. Southwest will rely on its seniors this season.
MILLARD SOUTH
Coach: Jason Rodenberger
Returning state entrants: Grant Eastridge, sr.; Talik Runge, sr.; Jonathan Warner, sr.
Outlook: The Patriots will have good depth this season. Rodenberger said they have a large senior class and several underclassmen have varsity experience. Warner played 1 doubles last season.
MILLARD WEST
Coach: Thomas Koziol
Returning state entrants: Tanner Klahn, sr.; Fletcher Kuper, jr.; Justin Ye, jr.
Others to watch: Palmer Wright, sr.
Outlook: Koziol said the Wildcats should be very balanced with plenty of potential after they placed 10th at state a year ago. Klahn and Kuper reached the state quarterfinals in 2 doubles.
OMAHA WESTSIDE
Coach: Jordane Warkentin
Returning state entrants: Jake Bonnett, sr.; Clark Rue, jr.; Alex Kugler, so.; Luke David, so.
Others to watch: Thomas Pate, jr.; JT Evans, so.; AJ Shefsky, fr.
Outlook: A good, young core returns for the Warriors. Rue and Kugler were seeded eighth at state at 1 doubles last year. A season-ending injury will sideline junior Josh Rosenblatt, who placed third at 2 singles.
PAPILLION-LA VISTA
Coach: Josh Siske
Returning state entrants: Ethan Neil, sr.; Eli Feeken, sr.
Others to watch: Joe McGuire
Outlook: The Monarchs will have holes to fill as they had four seniors play at state, but they return the favorite in singles in Neil, who has won 1 singles the past two years. He helped Papio place fifth as a team last fall.
PAPIO SOUTH
Coach: Joe Cooley
Returning state entrants: Nolan Ray, sr.; Brayden Curtis, sr.; Daniel Brocaille, jr.; Ian Lewis, jr.
Others to watch: Cade Swanson, sr.
Outlook: The Titans have a solid group of upperclassmen and multi-sport athletes who will make the team competitive. Ray and Brocaille reached the state quarterfinals at 2 doubles, while Lewis played 1 singles.
Class B
ADAMS CENTRAL
Coach: Ed Sughroue
Returning state entrants: None
Players to watch: Devon Ackles, sr.; Owen Kershner, sr.; Nick Kulwicki, sr.; Lucas Bohlen, sr.; Evan Schumm, jr.; Drew Goracke, so.
Outlook: After graduating a senior-laden lineup, the Patriots will be inexperienced, but this year's players are ready for their turn on varsity. Seniors likely will fill most of the roster spots.
BEATRICE
Coach: Karen Dittbrenner
Returning state entrants: Connor Kelley, sr.; Max Meyer, sr.; Connor Freitag, sr.; Colt Dittbrenner, sr.
Outlook: Beatrice graduated only its 2 doubles team that placed eighth at state. Kelley played 1 singles last season, while Freitag and Dittbrenner played 1 doubles.
BROWNELL TALBOT-CONCORDIA
Coach: Mark Smith
Returning state entrants: Isaac Richardson, sr.; Danny Stein, sr.; Ian Jenkins, jr.
Others to watch: Sammy Asaad, jr.; Rayaan Sattar, so.; Jack Cohen, so.
Outlook: Among the team's returners are Richardson and Jenkins, who played 1 doubles last year, but overall this is a rebuilding year. Smith formerly was coach at Millard West.
ELKHORN
Coach: Jon Holtz
Returning state entrants: None
Players to watch: Brody Dickerson, sr.; Gage Ridder, sr.; Will Ford, sr.; Jacob Carbee, sr.; Alex Ripp, sr.; Scott Riddell, jr.; Lawson Clevenger, fr.
Outlook: Elkhorn's lineup will have a new look, with graduation and the opening of Elkhorn North. The Antlers are back in Class B after finishing eighth at Class A state last fall.
ELKHORN MOUNT MICHAEL
Coach: Chase Petersen
Returning state entrants: Isaac Gart, sr.; Ethan Pentel, jr.; Will Mallisee, jr.
Others to watch: Quinn McMahon, sr.; Henry Hohman, sr.; Colin Eich, jr.; Eric Kaps, jr.
Outlook: Mount Michael will be one of the favorites for B's team title again after finishing second at state. Gart didn't drop a game at state in winning the 1 singles title, Mallisee was runner-up at 2 singles and Pentel was third at 1 doubles.
GICC
Coach: James Lowry
Returning state entrants: Jackson Farias, sr.; Jonathan Shardt, jr.
Others to watch: Kobe Bales, sr.; Alex King, jr.; Kaden Menaugh, jr.; Jackson Henry, jr.; Bowdie Fox, so.; Jack Kenna, so.; Austin Staab, fr.
Outlook: After placing fifth at state last year, GICC is returning good depth. Farias and Shardt finished sixth at 1 doubles last season.
KEARNEY CATHOLIC
Coach: Stephen Friesell
Returning state entrants: Blake Thiele, sr.; Kade Schrock, jr.
Others to watch: Creighton Sharp, jr.; Dillon Beachy, jr.; Matt Eschenbrenner, jr.; Jacob Isaacson, so.
Outlook: After placing seventh at state last year, the Stars this season are primarily made up of sophomores and juniors. Thiele, the lone senior, went 25-5 and placed fifth at 1 doubles last year. Friesell said his squad is very athletic.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN
Coach: Tyler Grove
Returning state entrants: Daniel Bernhardson, sr.; Myles Olesen, sr.; Brady McGerr, sr.; Benjamin Ingracia, sr.; David Heeren, jr.
Outlook: An experienced team returns as the Crusaders look to improve. Grove said there's also a couple of newcomers who will push for a varsity spot.
MCCOOK
Coach: Matt Wiemers
Returning state entrants: Mason Michaelis, sr.; Isaac Hinze, jr.; Evan Humphrey, so.
Outlook: The Bison will have a combination of seasoned upperclassmen and a good freshman class. McCook placed fourth at state last season as Michaelis went 37-3 and won 2 singles, while Hinze was second at 1 doubles.
NEBRASKA CITY
Coach: Jason McNeely
Returning state entrants: Clay Stovall, sr.; Connor Causgrove, so.
Outlook: Nebraska City returns five lettermen from a year ago, including Stovall, who played 1 singles.
OMAHA GROSS
Coach: Mike Renner
Returning state entrants: Ty Thrasher, sr.; Luke Bies, jr.; Eli Weiss, jr.
Others to watch: Thomas Anderson, sr.; Joey Meier, jr.; Will DeLaet, so.
Outlook: The three returners played doubles at state last year when the Cougars placed ninth as a team. Renner said the squad is restructuring its lineup for this fall.
OMAHA SKUTT
Coach: Sheryl Vaughn
Returning state entrants: Connor Barrett, sr.; Asher Kula, sr.; Justice Hamner, sr.; Gavin Brummund, sr.; Robert Seaton, jr.
Others to watch: Joey Ford, sr.; Atticus Poling, sr.; Marco Mancuso, sr.; Avelino Hamner, so.
Outlook: Skutt will be a title contender as it returns nearly all its starters from a team that placed third at state. Barrett finished third at 1 singles, while Kula and Seaton while fourth at 1 doubles.
RALSTON
Coach: Tommy Siske
Returning state entrants: Tyler Richardson, sr.; Roy Buettenback, sr.; Kevin Kraemer, sr.
Others to watch: Jake Myers
Outlook: A solid group of seniors who helped the Rams place 10th at state last year returns. Richardson played 1 singles last season.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY
Coach: Mark Casey
Returning state entrants: Nate Feenstra, jr.; Tony Rodriguez, jr.; Aiden DeBuhr, so.
Others to watch: Juan Ortiz Perdomo, sr.; Jesse Hanna, jr.
Outlook: The three returners played doubles at Class A last year and give the Cardinals a solid foundation.
WAVERLY
Coach: Tammy Tegler
Returning state entrants: Hogan Wingrove, jr.; Jace Rice, jr.; Adam Haeffner, jr.
Others to watch: Nic Goettemoeller, sr.; Carson Vachal, jr.; Ty McElhose, so.; Landon Scott, so.
Outlook: Waverly has a good squad that returns experienced players from a team that placed eighth at state. Wingrove finished in seventh place at 1 singles.
YORK
Coach: Dan Malleck
Returning state entrants: Drew Hammer, jr.
Others to watch: Andrew Sahling, sr.; Drew Baldridge, sr.; Eric Yim, sr.; Emmett Heiss, jr.; Caleb Sahling, jr.; Trey Harms, so.
Outlook: York had five seniors in its lineup when it won state last fall, so a group of newcomers are set to fill those varsity roles. Hammer placed fifth at 2 singles last year.
