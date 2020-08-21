World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil has compiled everything you need to know about the Class A and B girls golf teams.
CLASS A
Returning starters listed; * — 2019 state qualifier; coach listed in parentheses
Bellevue West (Rick Mintken): Hayden Klaus, sr.; Lillian Marinello, sr.; Callie Christian, sr.; Olivia McAller, jr.; Jenna Mullendore, jr.
Klaus will be a four-year letterwinner.
Columbus (Anne Robertson): *Jacey Hughes,jr.; Kaidence Spiegel, jr.; Sarah Massman, sr.; Sarah Lasso, so.
Coach: “Strong amount of summer practice and play from letter winners. Excited to compete in the Heartland Conference tournament for the first time.”
Elkhorn South (Mimi Ramsbottom): *Summer Christiansen, jr.; *Ashley Tackett, sr.; *Hannah Lefler, jr.; *Lanie Rubin, jr.
Coach: “We are going to be competitive with hopes of finishing in the top five at state.”
Fremont (Matt Burg): None.
Coach: “We will be very inexperienced after graduating four seniors, two of whom were state qualifiers. Aylssa Walters and Maggie Peters will be counted on for leadership as returning letter winners.”
Lincoln East (Brian Bullington and Jonas Christensen): *Isabel Knutson, sr.; *Elly Johnsen, sr.; *Breanna Kirby, sr.; *Kaitlyn Dumler, jr.
Coaches: “We’re much improved over last year.”
Lincoln High (Larry Elwood): Lydia Skold, sr.; Conleigh Hemmer, jr.; Leilani Bell, jr.; Etienne Doerr, jr.; Tess Lawson, so.
Coach: “We have a good group that works hard in practice and will improve.”
Lincoln North Star (Erin Miles and Scott Friesen): Katelyn Osmond, sr.; Cassie Niemann, sr.; Brooke Nelson, jr.; Rayna Pytlik, jr.
Coach Miles: “The drive and desire to have a great season, medal at more meets and make it to state is strong. Most of our girls come to us with zero to little prior experience and despite the frustrations of learning the game and competing against better players, their spirit and resilience never wanes. It’s inspiring to see as a coach.”
Lincoln Northeast (Brett Davis): *Riley Wrhel, sr.
Coach: “Wrhel, with Kennedy Chase and Megan Haeffner, will anchor a senior-laden squad.”
Lincoln Pius X (Steph Kolbas): *Coco Kolbas, so.; *Marissa Kuehn, sr.; *Kylie Vanschoiack, so.; *Claire Liliedahl, sr.; Julia Castle, sr.
Coco Kolbas tied for second at state last year as a freshman. Thunderbolts lost only one from their fourth-place team at state.
Lincoln Southeast (Chase Keitges and Jeff Smith): *Ansley Sothan, jr.; *Adalia Maiyo, jr.; Bella Devney, sr.; *Grace Nelson, sr.; Emily Nelson, sr.; *Ava Flynn, so.
Coaches: “All golfers return from a 12th-place finish at state. With our anticipated improvement we believe that we can move somewhere within the top 10.”
Lincoln Southwest (Jim Danson): *Neely Adler, jr.; *Sadie Steele, sr.; *Tatum Terwilliger, so.
Coach: “We are very young with a lot of potential. We’ll have to work hard to keep pace with the elite teams.” Junior Kate Strickland is playing the American Junior Golf Association circuit and not on the team.
Millard North (Eric Welte): *Malainey Wiemers, sr.; *Katie Ruge, jr.; *Bella Pesicka, so.; *Erika Headlee, so.; Lily Taylor, sr.
Coach: “We have our best chance to win state since 2015.”
Millard South (Greg Geary): Ella Haakinson, sr.
Coach: “We will be very young having lost four seniors.”
Millard West (Kent Speer): *Emily Evans, sr.
Coach: “Very young team hoping to get a season under its belt to improve for next year. Emily played all summer. She’s ready to have a great year. She needs some help (to lead the Wildcats to state).
North Platte (Jim Orcutt): *Abbie Jones, so.; *Maya Lashley, sr.; *Karsen Morrison, so.; *Baylee Steele, sr.
Coach: “After finishing as the Class A runner-up the past two years, these Bulldogs are hungry to win it all.”
Papillion-La Vista (Joe Pudenz): *Sydney Taake, sr.; *Gabby Sinnett, sr.; *Brooklyn Wrice, jr.
Monarchs have three more seniors vying for varsity spots.
Papillion-La Vista South (Pete Goecke): *Ciera Haynes, sr.; *Kaelyn Panko, sr.; Julietta Panko, so.
Coach: “We have two strong senior leaders and a lot of talented young players. We’re going to be a solid team if we stay consistent. Ciera had a season-ending injury last year and I think she’s going to come back strong.”
Ralston/Omaha Mercy (Wes Kosch): Lilee Surdell, jr.; Neleigh Rush, sr.; Clare Gonka, sr.; Grace Gonka, sr.
Coach: “This is a hungry crew and one of the best I’ve had in 13 years. We finished second in a couple events last year and won once, just missing out on a state berth. Hoping we can get a dedicated group of kids to state this season.”
CLASS B
Adams Central (Katie Feezell): Emily Stoeger, jr.
Coach: “Young team is looking forward to being on the course.”
Beatrice (Dick Stuart): *Mckenna Hutt, sr.; Blake Trusty, sr.
Blair (Ross Udey): *Rachel Parks, sr.; *Kaia Stewart, sr.; *Anna Moore, jr.; *Mallory Stirek, so.
Chadron (CJ Bach): *Maddi Pelton, sr.; Maralee Rischling, jr.; Elizabeth Harrison, sr.; Raeleigh Bridges, jr.; Jackson Smith, jr.
Coach: “I’m happy to return my whole team. I hope their experience will carry over. We play in a very tough district.”
Gering (Jessica Boswell): Madi Schlaepfer, sr.; Tayber Meyer, sr.
Coach: “Our two returners will lead our team.”
Grand Island Northwest (Alex Hull): *Lanie Fry, sr.; *Hailey Schuster, sr.; *Avery Hermesch, jr.; *Olivia Ottman, so.
Coach: “We believed like we played our best golf at the end of last season and hope to build off that.”
Omaha Gross (Wayne Wilson): *Bridget Nothelfer, sr.; *Sarah Wilson, sr.; *Alexis Nothelfer, sr.; *Grace Rowe, sr.; *Lily Weiss, sr.
Coach: “Great group of athletes who love to work together.”
Omaha Skutt (Troy Hawk): Grace Augustine, sr.; Ella Elliott, sr.; Taye Smith, jr.; Libby Farrell, sr.
Coach: “Grace has shown improvement and will lead our team.”
Schuyler (Shanda Hall): Carly Johnson, sr.; Esmerelda Sacarias, jr. Coach: “Graduated one senior, so the core of our team is back. Carly’s leadership should help the younger girls.”
Scottsbluff (Brock Ehler): *Halle Shaddick, sr.; *Emily Krzyzanowski, jr.; *Anna Kelley, so.; Haley Holzworth, sr.
Coach: “We are really looking forward to this season and hope we can rewrite some records at our school. We’re tied for the most Class B state championships and hope to separate that tie at the end of this year. We’ve very excited about the opportunity to do that at Scotts Bluff Country Club as it hosts this year’s state tournament.”
Waverly (Michael Cobelens): *Macy Persinger, sr.
Coach: “Very young and needing experience and day-to-day practice.”
York (Josh Miller): *Riley Stuhr, sr.; *Abby York, sr.; *Kirsten Fike, sr.; *Rylie Krause, sr.
Coach: “This group has plenty of experience with five of the top six back.” Dukes won their district the past two years.
Other Omaha-area team
Elmwood-Murdock (Curt Backemeyer): Rylee Hogue, sr.; Elly West, so.
Coach: “We add Jamie Twomey from Weeping Water. We’ll be one short for a team score but we’ll look to improve and compete individually.”
