Everything you need to know about the Class A and B girls golf teams

Ralston/Omaha Mercy (Wes Kosch): Our team has lots of new faces this year. Of my 12 players only five are returners. We are a very young team with just a couple upperclassmen who had some state golf experience last year. Lilee Surdell and Ava Wulf are my returning state qualifiers. We have some young potential that hopefully wants to work hard in the next couple months to try to get a team back to the state tournament again.

CLASS B

Alliance (Berlyn Clear): We have three returning golfers who were part of our state qualifying team from last year. Julia Wilson and Morgan Young are expected to continue to progress in their game as they practice over the summer. Julia and Morgan will be team co-captains and leaders to help us develop our team this year. We have five to seven new golfers out this year who have attended many summer clinics and put in independent time at the golf course. While this is a rebuilding year for us as we graduated two seniors last year, we are excited to see the progress that our team can make this season with both returning letter winners and new golfers. Our team qualified for the state golf tournament last year for the first time in 40 years. Our girls worked hard to achieve this feat and I believe they will work equally hard to return to state either individually or as a team.