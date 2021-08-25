World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil has compiled everything you need to know about the Class A and B girls golf teams.
* * *
CLASS A
Coaches listed in parentheses
Bellevue West (Rick Mintken): We have a lot of girls out for golf, 15, with only Kylin Embrey, Chloe McAleer and Grace Merkle with any varsity experience. We have a lot of younger and athletic girls in the sophomore class, which down the road could really help. The outlook for this year with only two seniors, Kylin Embrey and Meghan Taylor (new to golf), is for all the girls to take some big gains in improvement and gain experience.
Columbus (Anne Robertson): We have four returning letter winners, three of whom competed at state: Sarah Lasso (junior, 15th place at state), and seniors Jacey Hughes, Kaidence Spiegel and Josalyn Bice. Sixteen girls are competing for varsity and junior varsity spots. We added senior transfer Maggie Hansen from Columbus Scotus, who has varsity experience. Sarah Lasso starts the season with a summer full of junior competitions. I believe there is potential to improve in the team standings in the invites we compete in from a year ago and qualify for state as a team.
Gretna (Mark Jones): This year’s team is made up of 20 golfers. We have a couple of returning members of our varsity team. I have set some team goals for them as well as had them set a few individual goals for themselves. It is a very positive, cooperative group and I am very happy to have the chance to coach them this season. Seniors are Grace Biltoft, Grace Coufal, Reese Jaeger and Allison Meerian.
Kearney (Jonathan Carlson): We bring back three varsity letter winners from last year’s state tournament qualifying team. Hannah Lydiatt one of the three seniors, is a three-year letter winner and three-time state qualifier as well. We look forward to another competitive year.
Lincoln East (Brian Bullington): Returning state qualifiers are senior Kaitlyn Dumler, junior Avery Van Horn and sophomore Elly Honnens. A player to watch is junior Emma Moss. We have the potential to be competitive in every event. Kaitlyn Dumler, a college prospect, has played the No. 1 position for us the past three years, and had a good summer of tournaments.
Lincoln High (Larry Elwood): We have a returning state qualifier (Constance Hemmer). Good team unity and working hard to improve throughout the season. Emma Anderson and Silvia Foss also will contribute.
Lincoln North Star (Scott Friesen): We will be returning two letter winners, three year letter winner senior Rayna Pytlik and junior Kylie Hood. They will be the leaders of this year's team. A variety of players will be competing for the remaining varsity spots including senior Lilly Hanley, junior Grace Rathman and sophomores Korynne Boutin and Mia Sparr and freshman Aubrey Winter.
Lincoln Pius X (Steph Kolbas): We have the defending champion, junior Nicole Kolbas, and Kyle Vanschoiack, returning. Audrey Larson, Jenna Hoage and Cece Ulrich, who shot a career-low 87 at Beatrice, were our other golfers at the Beatrice Invitational.
Lincoln Southeast (Hunter Larkins and Jeff Smith): We have two returning senior individual medalists from 2020. Ansley Sothan (Sr.) finished tied for seventh and Adalia Maiyo (Sr.) finished 13th at state. The key to Southeast's team success will lie in the development of the rest of the team. Ava Flynn (Jr.) returns after playing the third position at the end of last season. Senior Reese Copich re-joined the team after playing her freshman year and could contribute at the varsity level. Sophie Flynn (Fr.) has shown varsity level play and could also contribute. Rounding out the rest of the team are Giada Monzon (So.), and three more promising freshmen -- Brylie Bensley, Audrey Robison, and Mya Wise.
Lincoln Southwest (Jim Danson): We return senior Neely Adler, juniors Tatum Terwilliger, Alysen Sander and Aidan Sander and sophomore Lauryn Ball from last year’s fourth-place team and Kate Strickland has come back for her senior year. We have lots of experience returning but we need to keep working hard.
Millard North (Eric Welte): We have five of our top six back from last year, plus one transfer. Katie Ruge has a Nebraska offer (along with Creighton and South Dakota) and is anticipating a couple more Power 5 conference offers in the near future. Izabella Pesicka, a junior, won the 2021 Nebraska Jr. Golf Championship and MVP this summer. Erika Headlee, another rising junior, also was in the top 30 at state in 2020. Erica Lee is a junior transfer from Burke who finished 13th at state in 2019. Cali Wisdom, a sophomore, was 22nd at state last year. Millard North has never finished higher than third at State. We have five third-place finishes and two fourth-place finishes in the past nine years. This year is our best shot to have a top-two finish. After winning every tournament and then finishing 3rd at state again we worked extremely hard since last October to improve. Katie Ruge will compete with the best for a state title. Our other girls have all improved and are looking very forward to what this season holds.
Millard South (Greg Geary): We have one returning state qualifier, Ella Haakinson. She is a senior for us. She is a very talented player who will lead our squad this season. We have four returning varsity players from our district team. They are seniors Haakinson and Lizzy Hutchinson and juniors Audrey Spahr and Miranda Kelly. Other players who have some varsity experience are McKenzie Byers and Morgan Wessel. We have some good young players that we are excited to see compete.
Omaha Benson (Tom O’Hara): Benson will have three or four girls who will be sporting new clubs and pulling those clubs with new carts. Two of the girls took part in the Nebraska PGA summer program. None of the girls have really played golf before so our/my hope is to be able to play five or six holes at Warren Swigart by season’s end. Then, I hope they will stick with it for next year and participate in some off-season activities during the winter.
Omaha Burke (Derrick Schmidt): We are looking for a great season from senior Kathryn Singh and newcomers Wesley Hill, LaMiyah Scott and Brianna Wright. We will be a very young team this season both on the course and in the classroom. We have five seniors but only one with extensive varsity tournament experience. This will be a building year as many on our roster are freshmen or sophomores. The Bulldogs might struggle a bit this year compared to past years, but the future looks great as many girls will get valuable tournament experience this season.
Omaha Central (Brent Larson): We return two golfers with varsity tournament experience. Grace Weberg, senior, is a returning letter winner. We had another returning letter winner who suffered a knee injury (playing a sport other than golf) and her return is questionable. We have a good crew of underclassmen joining us this year with a range of experience but a lot of desire to learn. Our goal for this year is to gain tournament experience and make improvements each week.
Omaha North (Corey Degner): We are in a rebuilding year of sorts. We had a large senior team two years ago and that, coupled with no golf last fall, caused our numbers to take a hit. As of now, we have a small but determined crew led by junior Samantha Wilson and sophomore Olivia McCrossin. The team is focused on getting better every day and looking to surprise some folks throughout the season.
Omaha Northwest (Courtney Musgrave): We will have two returners this season along with six newcomers. We are looking to finish better than we did two seasons ago and are excited to be back after our season was canceled last year.
Omaha Westside (Barry Glanzer): We have a young, competitive group that is looking to compete and grow on the golf course. In the first tournament of the season, Kaitlyn Hanna, (Iowa commit) shot 67 (-7) at Holmes in Lincoln to win by one over Lincoln Southwest’s Kate Strickland (Oral Roberts commit). We are looking forward to competing this year and I look forward to continue working in our indoor golf center and looking at our player’s swings in the Swede Center. Other varsity golfers are senior Olivia Davis and sophomores Carly Bea Brown, Julia Masske, Madie Schlegel and Ava Robino.
Ralston/Omaha Mercy (Wes Kosch): Our team has lots of new faces this year. Of my 12 players only five are returners. We are a very young team with just a couple upperclassmen who had some state golf experience last year. Lilee Surdell and Ava Wulf are my returning state qualifiers. We have some young potential that hopefully wants to work hard in the next couple months to try to get a team back to the state tournament again.
CLASS B
Alliance (Berlyn Clear): We have three returning golfers who were part of our state qualifying team from last year. Julia Wilson and Morgan Young are expected to continue to progress in their game as they practice over the summer. Julia and Morgan will be team co-captains and leaders to help us develop our team this year. We have five to seven new golfers out this year who have attended many summer clinics and put in independent time at the golf course. While this is a rebuilding year for us as we graduated two seniors last year, we are excited to see the progress that our team can make this season with both returning letter winners and new golfers. Our team qualified for the state golf tournament last year for the first time in 40 years. Our girls worked hard to achieve this feat and I believe they will work equally hard to return to state either individually or as a team.
Ashland-Greenwood (Dan Vahle): In our first season of fielding a girls team in several years, we are working to improve throughout the season. We are short on tournament experience, but we have a solid group of upperclassmen who competed with the boys team last spring.
Beatrice (Dick Stuart): We return two lettermen from last year. Kiera Paquette placed in the top 20 last year at the state tournament as a freshman. Maddie Nielsen also played varsity and lettered for us as a freshmen until she was sidelined with an injury. The rest of our squad is sophomore Erin Ware. We have four freshmen also on our team. Our total squad is very young with three sophomores and four freshmen total.
Elkhorn North (Calvin Thompson): Back are Emily Karmazin, Julia Karmazin, Ellie Houston, Emily Huff, Natalie Haun, Emma Hartnett and Shea Meridith. Our depth has increased a lot over the past year. We have players that have played in big-time situations (State Ams, Junior Ams, match play, state golf, as well as statewide Nebraska Junior Team events). Practicing at Indian Creek, the greatest public course in the state, is like taking the doughnut off the baseball bat when it's tournament time. Passion for golf in our families helps, too. We hope to contend with the best in our class. In October, we lose two special seniors for the first time. We want to enjoy the competition like we never have before.
Gering (Jessica Boswell): We gained a key player who transferred from Scottsbluff, Emily Krzyzanowski. She will step right in to a leadership role and the No. 1 spot. She brings years of golfing experience to a young team. I also have two returning (juniors Madison Mumm and Cerelia Barrios) from the team last year that qualified for the state tournament who will bring experience to the team. There are five brand-new golfers in various grade levels who are already showing huge potential.
Grand Island Northwest (Alex Hull): We are very deep as a team. We will have 19 girls going out for golf this year. We return four players from last year’s top six (including state qualifiers Avery Hermesch, Olivia Ottman and Taylor Mazour). Five of the girls on our team were active in summer tournaments and we are excited for them to come into the school season with that experience.
Hastings (Richard Christy): We have three returners from last year’s team. We have one senior in Leah Krings at No. 2. Our top player is Anna Brant, who invested a lot of time this summer playing events in the junior circuit. Our goal every year is to make the state golf meet. We are going to have to get some production from a couple of freshmen to even have an opportunity. I do expect our Nos. 1 and 2 to be competitive at most meets we go to for medals. We will see if we put enough time in the offseason to get some things done.
Nebraska City (Scott Kinnison): We have three returning starters from the team that won the B-1 District and finished 10th at state. We will need to develop some more consistency in order to repeat last year’s results. Returning starters are junior Ella Welsh, senior Grace Easley and sophomore Grace McNeely.
Norris (James Myers): Emily Glinsmann only missed state by one stroke as a sophomore and played in many NJGT tournaments this summer. Other returning varsity starters are Gaby Wyrick, Delaini Harper and Lexi Jantzen. Top newcomers: Atlee Hansmeyer joined the team last year but has really improved for only really playing golf for two years. She could be a big help for our varsity team.
Omaha Duchesne (Jeff Nielsen): Returning letter winners are Isabelle Gutschewski (11), Kate Kelley (10), June Mullen (10), Ella Wright (10), Grace Updike (12), Kathryn Woodward (12), Kennedy Rieschl (12), Mia Siedlik (12). We graduated three players from last year’s Class B state runner up team. We have good numbers which equals good competition.
Omaha Gross (Wayne Wilson): We will be in a rebuilding year. Eight of my nine players from last year’s team graduated. I have three new freshmen joining the one returning player.
Omaha Roncalli (J.J. Stoffel): We have a young team that should make a lot of improvement as the year goes on. Lilly McGuire is a sophomore and our only returning varsity player from last year. She put in a lot of work over the summer so we’re excited to see her jump from one year to the next. Sophomore Andrea Wemhoff and freshman Victoria Bilotta have bright futures.
Scottsbluff (Brock Ehler): We have to continue and make sure it is fun. We need to make sure are leaders are leading by example. The Scottsbluff girls may be a bit slow to start the season, however as long as our focus is team oriented, we will be tough to beat come the end of the year.
Seward (Jim Placke): Remi Christensen is a two-year letter winner, and the only player that has any varsity experience coming back on this year’s team. We will be very inexperienced, and we will hope for continued improvement as the year progresses and players become more comfortable with their role at the varsity level.
York (Josh Miller): We graduated four seniors, but we do have three girls who played at least one varsity meet last year. Piper Fernau will start the season as our No. 1 golfer. Piper played the No. 5 spot at the end of last season and was part of the conference and district championship team. Juniors Regin Dunham and Alyssa Alt also have varsity experience and will fill our No. 2 and No. 3 spot in the first few events. Kadence Foreman (Sr.) and Tatum Holthus (So.) round out the varsity team, but Samantha Gibbs (Jr.) and Milan Babcock (Fr.) will vie for a spot in the top 5 as the season progresses. We have 11 girls out for the team and are looking forward to hosting several events at York Country Club. York will host the district tournament in October, so we are excited about that as well.
OTHER OMAHA-AREA SCHOOLS
Elmwood-Murdock (Curt Backemeyer): Preseason assessment of your team: Elly Zierott is our lone returner, but we are fortunate to add six other girls enabling us to field a full team for the first time in many years. Again we will look to improve with each meet individually which will correspond to team improvement. We will again be hosting the E-M Invite at Grandpa's Woods and should have enough ECNC girls teams for a conference meet.
Omaha Brownell-Talbot (Dylan Heng): We return three from last year's state qualifying squad -- Emaan Khan (junior), Cami Koutouc (senior) and Stella Mumgaard (junior).